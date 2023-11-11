Beet-An-Esca

$23.00

You'll be beet-ific (it means happy get a dictionary) and your friends won't know what hit you. Beet cream, anchovy-garlic oil, castelvetrano olives, tomatoes & Mama Lil's peppers, finished with a Salsa Square-de. All the best Puttanesca flavors, no need to 14 day quarantine after a flight to Italy. *Please note we respectfully decline add on requests, modifications, and swaps. Thank you*