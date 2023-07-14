Squealing Pig - Provincetown 2
Raw Bar
1/2 Dozen Oysters Cocktail
Dozen Oyster Cocktail
Small Seafood Platter
6 Wellfleet oysters, 3 shrimp, ceviche
Large Seafood Platter
12 Wellfleet oysters, 5 shrimp, ceviche, lobster salad
1/2 Dozen Asian Oysters
Dozen Asian Oyster
Oyster Shooter
------------------
Daily Ceviche
Shrimp Cocktail
Cocktail Shrimp - with cocktail sauce, lemon, horseradish - $3 each
Starters
Hand Cut, Twice Fried Fries
Tuscan Cut Fries - Parmesan Truffle
Nepali Curry Fries
Sweet Potato Wedges
Harissa dipping sauce
Chicken Wings
Buffalo, Jerk, or BBQ. Served with blue cheese.
Wing Trio Platter
Fried Calamari
Cherry peppers, olives and salsa
Steamed Mussels
Steamed in white wine, garlic and butter
Chicken Quesadilla
Black beans, avocado, onion, tomato and cheese blend served with coleslaw, salsa and sour cream
Very Tasty Chili
Served with chips and sour cream
-------------------
Soups & Salads
Smokey Seafood Chowder
Soup of the Day
Very Tasty Chili
Served with chips and sour cream
Classic Caesar Salad
Romaine, crispy garlic croutons & parmesan with Caesar dressings
House Salad
Mixed greens, avocado, orange segments, roasted pepitas, sunflower seeds, with house dressing.
--------------------
Quart Chowder
Quart Soup
Kids
Sides
Burgers & Sandwiches
Squealing Pig Burger
Hog Burger
Blue cheese, chipotle onions, bacon
Lamb Burger
English mint sauce, yogurt mint sauce, cucumber
Salmon Burger
Fresh grilled ground salmon with caper-dill aioli
B.L.T.
Smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo on a crusty bun
BBQ Ranch Fried Chicken Sandwich
Slaw, BBQ, ranch, pickles on a brioche bun
Lobster Roll
Lobster, light mayo, topped with bacon on a buttered New English roll
Fish Sandwich
Fried haddock, lettuce, tomato, house made tartar on a brioche bun
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Slow roasted pulled pork with smoky BBQ sauce, house made slaw, pickles on a brioche bun
Vegetable Sandwich
Seasoned grilled veggies, hummus, yogurt dill sauce on grilled pita bread.
Tacos (3)
Fried Haddock, Grilled Shrimp or Pulled Pork Choice of one protein served with house slaw, avocado and spicy pig sauce
Cubano Toastie
Slow roasted pork, black forest ham, Swiss, jalapeno/grain mustard relish, mayo pressed mayo on toasted baguette
Pesto Chicken Toastie
Sliced chicken, brie, tomato, pesto pressed on toasted hearty white bread
------------------
Entrees
Fish & Chips
Dayboat haddock, lightly battered served with fries, tartar sauce and slaw
Cape Cod Fish Fry
Haddock, shrimp and scallops served with fries, cole slaw and tartar sauce
Chicken Curry
Nepali curry with green beans, zucchini, red and green peppers, summer squash, cauliflower served with rice & papadum
Fish Curry
Veggie Curry
Fried Chicken
Breaded half chicken marinated in buttermilk, Tabasco house blended spices, served with fries and slaw
Spicy Beef Kebabs
Marinated sirloin, onions, cherry tomatoes, bell peppers, served with a garden salad
-------------------
Shepard's Pie
Braised lamb and beef combination with root vegetables (seasonal)
Guinness Braised Sirloin Stew
A rich stew made with Guinness braised sirloin with Brussels sprouts and potatoes (seasonal)