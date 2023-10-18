Popular Items

Chocolate Milkshake
$6.25
1/3 Lb Squeeze with Cheese
$11.00
1/4 Lb Veggie Burger with Cheese
$10.25

Breakfast Menu

Breakfast

1/3 Lb Hamburger Patty
$14.50
2 Sausage Patties
$14.00
4 Strips of Smoked Bacon
$15.50
Chicken Fried Steak with Country Gravy
$16.50
Grilled Ham
$13.75
Home-Style Corned Beef Hash
$13.25
Spam and Eggs
$13.00
Travis's Big Country Breakfast
$16.95

3 eggs, 2 bacon, 1 sausage patty, 1 slice of ham, hash browns or country fried potatoes, and one biscuit and gravy

Omelettes

Bacon & Cheddar Cheese
$15.50
Denver Omelette
$14.25
Hardy Squeeze
$16.50

Smoked ham, bacon, country sausage, and Cheddar cheese

Rib-Eye Steak, Bell Peppers, Cheese & Onions
$17.00
Smoked Ham & Cheddar Cheese
$14.25
Smoked Ham, Mushrooms & Cheddar Cheese
$15.00
Smoked Ham, Mushrooms, Cheddar Cheese & Onions
$15.25
Veggie Omelette
$14.00

Pancakes

Pancake Combo
$15.25

2 pancakes, 2 eggs, and 2 bacon or sausage

Banana & Cinnamon Full
$12.00
Banana & Cinnamon Short Stack
$8.00
One Cinnamon Pancake
$3.25
Blueberry Full
$12.00
Blueberry Short Stack
$8.00
One Blueberry Pancake
$3.25
Chocolate Chip Full
$12.00
Chocolate Chip Morsels Short Stack
$8.00
One Choco Chip Pancake
$3.25
Full Plain Pancakes
$10.75
Plain Short Stack
$7.25
Single pancake
$3.75
Smoked Bacon Pancake FULL
$12.50
Smoked Bacon Short Stack
$8.75
One Bacon Pancake
$3.25

Waffles

Waffle
$10.50
Waffle Combo
$15.95

Waffle, 2 eggs, and 2 bacon or sausage

French Toast

Half Order (2 Slices) French Toast
$7.25
Full Order (4 Slices) French Toast
$10.00
French Toast Combo
$14.50

2 slices of French toast, 2 eggs, and 2 bacon or sausage

Squeeze Chorizo Scramble

Squeeze Chorizo Scramble
$14.25

Two eggs, potatoes, chorizo, bell pepper, onion, and Cheddar cheese

Sides

2 Eggs
$4.50
4 Pieces Bacon
$6.00
Half Bacon
$3.00
Ham
$4.25
Hashbrowns
$5.25
One Egg
One Sausage
$2.50
Potatoes
$5.25
Sausage
$5.00
Toast
$3.25

Biscuits and Gravy

Half B/Gravy
$6.50

Enjoy our buttermilk biscuits smothered in our homemade pork sausage gravy!

Full B/gravy
$11.00

Enjoy our buttermilk biscuits smothered in our homemade pork sausage gravy!

One B/Gravy
$4.00

Squeeze Sandwich

Squeeze Sandwich
$11.50

One egg, cheddar cheese, and your choice of ham, bacon, or sausage on a sourdough bun

Hamburger Royal

Hamburger Royal
$15.95

Sauteed mushrooms, onions, bell peppers, garlic, scrambled with eggs, and soy sauce to perfection. Served over a bed of rice

Loco Moco

Loco Moco
$14.95

Squeeze Breakfast Wrap

Squeeze Breakfast Wrap
$11.50

5 flour tortilla filled with melted Cheddar cheese, scrambled eggs, and with your choice of ham, bacon, or sausage

Lunch/Dinner Menu

Our Famous Squeeze Burgers

1/3 Lb Squeeze Burger
$9.25
1/3 Lb Squeeze with Cheese
$11.00
1/3 Lb Squeeze with Cheese and Mushrooms
$12.25
1/3 Lb Squeeze with Cheese and Bacon
$12.50
1/3 Lb Squeeze with Cheese, Bacon and Mushrooms
$14.50
1/3 Lb Squeeze with Cheese and Avocado
$12.25
SQC/B/AVO
$14.50
1/3 Lb Double Squeeze with Cheese
$14.75
1/4 Lb. Hamburger
$8.00
1/4 Lb. With Cheese
$9.75
1/4 Lb. With Cheese and Mushrooms
$11.00
1/4 Lb. With Cheese and Bacon
$11.50
1/4 Lb. With Cheese and Avocado
$11.00
1/4 Lb Veggie Burger
$8.75
1/4 Lb Veggie Burger with Cheese
$10.25
1/3 Lb Bacon Avo
$14.50
Double sq NO CHEESE
$12.25

Specialty Burgers

Squeeze Burger with Cheese and Chorizo
$14.25

Burger topped with chorizo, mayo, mustard, dill pickle, tomato, onion, and lettuce

Squeeze Burger with Blue Cheese and Bacon
$14.25

Burger topped with mayo, mustard, dill pickle, tomato, onion, and lettuce

Squeeze Burger with Cheese, Bacon and Onion Rings
$14.50

Burger topped with barbecue sauce, mayo, mustard, dill pickle, tomato, and lettuce

Squeeze Burger with Cheese and Pastrami
$14.50

1/3 lb. patty topped with mayo, mustard, dill pickle, tomato, onion, and lettuce

Squeeze with Cheese, Teriyaki and Pineapple
$14.50

Burger topped with teriyaki, pineapple, mayo, mustard, dill pickle, tomato, onion, and lettuce

Patty Melt
$12.50

Served the traditional way. Juicy patty, swiss cheese, grilled onion, and 1000 island sauce

Chicken Sandwiches

California Chicken
$12.50

Grilled chicken breast on a toasted whole wheat bun topped with avocado, red onion, tomatoes, lettuce, bacon, and mayo

Hawaiian Teriyaki Chicken
$11.50

Grilled chicken breast on a toasted whole wheat bun topped with grilled pineapple, red onion, lettuce, mayo, and our housemade teriyaki sauce

Pesto Chicken
$11.50

Grilled chicken breast on a toasted whole wheat bun topped with melted swiss cheese, red onion, tomatoes, lettuce, and pesto mayo

Southwestern Chicken
$11.50

Grilled chicken breast on toasted sourdough bread topped with melted provolone cheese, caramelized onions, tomatoes, lettuce, and our housemade sriracha BBQ sauce

Fries

Individual Basket Fries
$2.50
Small Basket Fries
$4.50
Large Basket Fries
$6.00

Sweet Potato Fries

Individual Basket Sweet Potato Fries
$2.75
Small Basket Sweet Potato Fries
$4.75
Large Basket Sweet Potato Fries
$6.25

Onion Rings

Individual Basket Onion Rings
$3.00
Small Basket Onion Rings
$5.00
Large Basket Onion Rings
$6.50

Sides

Cheese Curds
$7.00
Loaded Tots
$7.50
Zucchini Sticks
$7.00
Spicy Fried Green Beans
$7.00

Sandwiches

Teriyaki Steak Sandwich
$11.75

1/4 lb. Rib-eye steak, thinly sliced, grilled, and marinated in our homemade Squeeze burger teriyaki sauce, served on a sourdough roll with mayo and lettuce

Steak Sandwich
$14.25

1/3 lb. Rib-eye steak, thinly sliced, grilled, and served on a toasted sesame seed bun with mayo, tomato, and lettuce

BLT Sandwich on Sourdough
$11.50
Turkey Sandwich
$12.50

Turkey breast on grilled sourdough with mayo, mustard, pickles, tomatoes, lettuce, and onions

The Big Spam Samich
$10.25

1/3 lb. Deep fried spam with mayo, mustard, pickles, tomatoes, lettuce, and onions

Philly Cheesesteak
$14.50

Bell peppers, onions, sauteed mushrooms, garlic, and melted provolone cheese. Served on a long roll. Includes fries

Grilled Cheddar Cheese Sandwich on Sourdough
$7.00
1/2 Grilled Cheddar Cheese Sandwich on Sourdough
$3.75

Something Different

4 Chicken Strips
$7.75
Corn Dog
$3.50
Hot Dog
$10.00

1/4 lb. deep fried hot dog served on a grilled sourdough roll with mayo, mustard, lettuce, relish, tomato, and onion

Chicken Taco
$4.50

White corn tortilla filled with cheese, grilled chicken breast, lettuce, tomatoes, onion, and salsa

Steak Taco
$4.75

White corn tortilla filled with cheese, rib-eye steak, lettuce, tomatoes, onion, and salsa

Squeeze Salad
$11.50

Green leaf lettuce piled high with diced ham and turkey, 3-bean salad, croutons, Cheddar cheese, and Monterey jack cheese

1/2 Squeeze Salad
$7.25
The Reuben
$13.50

Enjoy this classic. Fresh sliced pastrami, swiss cheese, 1000 island sauce, sauerkraut, and served on rye bread

One chk one stk taco
$8.20

Kid's Menu

Kids Burger
$8.25
Kids 1/2 Grilled Cheese
$8.25
Kids Corn Dog
$8.25
2 Chicken Strips
$8.25
Hot Dog kids
$8.25

TACO TUESDAY!!!

Chicken taco
$3.00
Steak taco
$3.00
Two chicken
$6.00
Two steak
$6.00
One chk one stk
$6.00

Beverages

Sodas

Pepsi
$3.95
Diet Pepsi
$3.95
Starry
$3.95
Diet Dr Pepper
$3.95
Dr. Pepper
$3.95
Root Beer
$3.95
Ice Tea
$3.95
Lemonade
$3.95
Mtn Dew
$3.95
Water

Juice

Orange
$3.00
Apple
$3.00
Cranberry
$3.00

Milk

Milk
$2.75

Milkshakes

Vanilla Milkshake
$6.25
Chocolate Milkshake
$6.25
Strawberry Milkshake
$6.25
Seasonal Flavor Milkshake
$7.00

Espresso Bar

Café Latte
$3.75
Cappuccino
$3.75
Mocha Latte
$4.00
Iced Mocha
$4.00
Frappuccino
$4.25
Hot Chocolate
$2.75
Hot Tea
$2.00
Herbal Hot Tea
$2.00
Coffee
$3.50

Canned sodas etc.

Canned soda
$1.50
Energy drink
$3.25
Juice
$2.50
Canned juice
$0.75
Sparkling water
$2.50

Taco Tues

Meat choice

Steak
$3.00
Chicken
$3.00

Beer

Draft

DFT Short Blue Moon
$6.50
DFT Tall Blue Moon
$8.50
DFT Short Coors
$5.00
DFT Tall Coors
$6.50
DFT Short Modelo
$6.50
DFT Tall Modelo
$8.50
DFT Short Specialty
$8.50
DFT Tall Specialty
$10.50

Bottle/Can

Taco Tuesday Bottled Beer
$2.00
Topo Chico Seltzer
$6.00
POG Seltzer
$6.00
Pabst Blue Ribbon Hard Coffee
$4.00
Truly
$6.50

Wine

GLS

GLS Cabernet
$6.50
GLS Chardonnay
$6.50
GLS Champagne
$6.50

BTL

Cabernet
$13.50
Chardonnay
$13.50
Champagne
$13.50

Margarita & Bloody Mary

Margarita & Bloody

Margarita
$9.00
Bloody Mary
$9.00

Retail

T-Shirt
$13.99