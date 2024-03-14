Squeeze Juice Co - Drydock 25 Drydock Avenue
Smoothies
- Deep Blue Sea$10.99+
Blueberry, Spinach, Spirulina, Apple, Banana, Almond Milk. For Nut Free or sweet version, try Apple Juice instead of Almond Milk.
- Elvis$10.99+
Peanut Butter, Banana, Cacao Nibs with Dates and Oat Milk. Goes Great with Chocolate Pea Protein, or add spinach for hidden veggies.
- Grateful Dead$10.99+
Blueberry, Strawberry, Banana, Hemp Seed, Almond Milk. Goes great with Vanilla Pea Protein, or Chia seed.
- Green Monsta$10.99+
Strawberry, Banana, Flax, Almond Milk with some Spinach snuck in. Goes great with Hemp Seed, Chia Seed, or Nut Butter.
- Lean on Green$10.99+
Avocado, Spinach, Banana, and Almond Milk. It goes excellent with House Blend Pea/Hemp Protein, or Add Strawberry.
- Make your own$10.99+
Choose a Liquid: Almond Milk, Oat Milk, Coconut Milk, Cold brew Coffee, Orange Juice or Apple Juice.
- Roadrunner$10.99+
Acai, Blueberry, Banana, Maca, Chia Seed, Almond Milk. Goes Great with Strawberries or Almond Butter.
- Ruby$10.99+
Raspberry, Blueberry, Strawberry, Apple. For Low Carb version try Almond Milk instead of Apple.
- Sunset in Tibet$10.99+
delicious apple juice base smoothie with mango, spice blend, and goji berries, to give it an orange color and rich in nutrients.
- Vacation Day$10.99+
Mango, Strawberry, Blueberry, Banana and Orange Juice. Goes great with Vanilla Pea Protein. (NF)
- Wakie Wakie$10.99+
Cold brew, Almond Butter, Banana, Date, Oat Milk with a pinch of Cinnamon. Goes Great with Chocolate Pea Protein or Spinach for hidden veggies
Frozen Bowls
- Banana Nut Bowl$12.50
Almond milk, banana, almond butter, and cinnamon. Topped with Granola, Strawberry and Chia seed
- Good Morning Bowl$12.50
Acai, Banana, Blueberry, Apple Juice, Almond Butter, topped with Granola and Strawberry
- Avocado Bowl$13.50
a smooth blend of avocado, banana, apple juice, and acai to make a rich tangy bowl, topped with avocado, bananas, granola, and hemp seeds.
- Goji Go Bowl$12.50
our acai blend with banana blended with orange juice, topped with granola, fresh banana sliced, goji berries and house-made almond butter.
- Squeeze Smoothie Bowl$12.50
Choose from any of our house smoothies, topped with Granola and your choice of one: Sliced banana or Sliced Strawberry
- rio bowl$12.50
Toasts
- Avo-Can-Do$7.99
Avocado, Italian Spices, Flax, Cilantro and Lime
- Classico$7.99
Guacamole, Tomato, Jalapeno, Italian Spices, Cilantro and Lime
- The King$7.99
Peanut Butter, Banana and Cacao Nibs
- Choco Loco$7.99
Chocolate Sunbutter, Banana, Strawberry, Maca, Cinnamon, and Cacao Nibs
- margherita$7.99
Cashew cream, tomato, cucumber, extra virgin olive oil, spices, house pesto.
- dream cheese$7.99
Cashew cream, pistachio dukkah, date
Grab and Go
bottle juices
super food snacks
- raw vegan donuts$6.99
raw vegan donuts with different toppings , like coconut, hemp seeds , turmeric and cacao nips
- over night oats$7.99
over night oats with chia seeds topped with fresh fruits and coconut
- raw vegan protein cookies$6.50
raw vegan protein cookies topped assortments of hemp seeds , cacao nips and coconut flakes
- fresh bananas$1.50
- cranberry coconut bites$6.99
- super food truffles$8.99
bottle drinks
