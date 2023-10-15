All Day Menu Items

Slices

Cheese Slice

$3.25

Margherita Slice

$4.30

Meatlovers Slice

$4.30

Pepperoni Slice

$3.75

Veggie Slice

$4.30

Appetizers

Calamari Fritti

$11.99

crispy calamari, spicy Squisito® marinara sauce

Chicken Wings

$8.99+

chicken wings with your choice of sauce buffalo, BBQ or honey mustard

Antipasto Italiano

$11.99

assorted meats, cheeses, vegetables, olives, fresh lettuce, Italian vinaigrette

Chicken Tenders & Fries

$10.99

Basket of French Fries

$4.99

Meatballs Mediterranean

$9.99

Squisito® marinara sauce, feta cheese, garlic crostini, basil

Mozzarella Caprese

$10.99

tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, olive oil, basil

Brushetta Napoletana

$7.99

garlic crostini, tomatoes, basil, provolone

Mozzarella Sticks (6)

$8.99

with Squisito® marinara sauce

Squisito® Garlic Knots (6)

$6.99

with Squisito® marinara sauce

Bonless Buffalo Bites

$11.99

chicken wings with your choice of sauce buffalo, BBQ or honey mustard

Garlic Bread With Cheese

$4.99

Soups & Salads

Soups

$4.49+

TOMATO TORTELLINI - ITALIAN WEDDING - PASTA FAGIOLI

Soup Special - Chicken Vegetable

$5.99

House Salad

$6.99

lettuce blend, house vinaigrette, red onions, cucumbers, tomatoes, carrots, olives, pepperoncini peppers

Caesar Salad

$7.99

romaine lettuce, caesar dressing, croutons, parmesan

Greek Salad

$8.99

lettuce blend, house dressing, red onions, cucumbers, tomatoes, carrots, olives, pepperoncini peppers, feta cheese

Arugula Salad

$8.99

arugula, roasted red peppers, artichoke hearts, pine nuts, parmesan, balsamic vinaigrette

Chop Chop Salad

$9.99

lettuce blend, cucumbers, tomatoes, egg, ham, salami, crispy onions, gorgonzola, balsamic vinaigrette

Mediterranean Salad

$8.99

spring mix, roasted vegetables, feta cheese, house dressing

Side House Salad

$2.99

lettuce blend, house vinaigrette, red onions, cucumbers, tomatoes, carrots, olives, pepperoncini peppers

Side Caesar Salad

$2.99

romaine lettuce, caesar dressing, croutons, parmesan

Side Greek Salad

$3.49

lettuce blend, house dressing, red onions, cucumbers, tomatoes, carrots, olives, pepperoncini peppers, feta cheese

Carnival Salad

$16.99

Blackened Salmon Salad

$17.99

Chicken Bruschetta Salad

$11.99

Portobello Salad

$10.99

Italian Subs

Philly Cheesesteak Sub

$11.99

chopped ribeye steak, caramelized onions, provolone

Diablo Cheesesteak Sub

$11.99

(spicy) chopped ribeye steak, caramelized onions, chili peppers, provolone

Italian Cold Cut Sub

$10.99

ham, salami, capicola, provolone, house dressing

Chicken Parm Sub

$10.99

breaded chicken, Squisito® tomato sauce, parmesan, mozzarella

Meatball Parm Sub

$10.99

meatballs, Squisito® tomato sauce, parmesan, mozzarella

Squisito® Sub

$11.99

salami, capicolla, ham, provolone, fresh mozzarella, roasted red peppers

Turkey Club Sub

$10.99

Chicken Cheesesteak sub

$10.99

Sausage Parm Sub

$10.99

Eggplant Parm Sub

$10.99

Veal Parm Sub

$12.99

Pizza Steak Sub

$11.99

chopped ribeye steak, caramelized onions, provolone

Calzones

Meat Lovers Calzone

$10.99

pepperoni, sausage, ham, mozzarella, parmesan, ricotta cheeses

Cheese Calzone

$10.49

mozzarella, parmesan, ricotta, cheddar cheeses

Veggie Calzone

$10.99

broccoli, spinach, mushrooms, mozzarella, parmesan cheese

Kids Menu

Kids Mozzarella Sticks

$5.99

Kids Penne Alfredo

$7.99

Kids Cheese Ravioli

$7.99

(alfredo or Squisito® tomato sauce)

Kids Mac & Cheese

$8.99

add broccoli for 99¢

Kids Penne Butter

$6.99

Kids Spaghetti & Meatballs

$7.99

Kids Chicken Tenders /w Fries

$8.99

Kids Grilled Chicken & Broccoli

$8.99

Kids Spaghetti & Tomato Sauce

$6.99

Kids Baked Ziti

$6.99

Desserts

Tiramisu

$7.99

traditional sponge cake soaked in bold Italian espresso, layered with light and rich mascarpone cream, dusted with cocoa powder

Toasted Almond Cake

$6.99

sponge cake with amaretto syrup, layered with creamy mascarpone, topped with crushed amarettini cookies and roasted almonds

Chocolate Chip Cannoli

$4.99

crispy shells filled to order with a sweet cannoli cream filling, folded with chocolate chips

Cheesecake

$6.49

Junior’s Most Fabulous Cheesecake, what all New York-style cheesecakes aspire to be

Chocolate Chip Cookies

$1.99

Chocolate Mousse Layer Cake

$6.99

this cake is comprised of six levels, alternating light and airy chocolate mousse and moist chocolate sponge layers, covered with a semi-sweet chocolate ganache

14" Pizza + 12" Gluten Free Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$13.99+

Squisito® pizza sauce, mozzarella

Gourmet Veggie Pizza

$19.99+

broccoli, spinach, fresh tomatoes, mushrooms, red onions, mozzarella. choice of: Squisito® red or white sauce

Meatlovers Pizza

$19.99+

pepperoni, sausage, bacon, ham, ground beef, Squisito® pizza sauce, mozzarella

Chicken Popeye Pizza

$19.99+

chicken, broccoli, spinach, tomatoes, mozzarella choice of: Squisito® red or white sauce

Margherita Pizza

$15.99+

Squisito® tomato sauce, olive oil, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, parmesan.

White Pizza

$15.99+

mozzarella, ricotta, garlic, olive oil, basil

Chicken Al Pesto Pizza

$20.99+

chicken, mushrooms, sundried tomatoes, mozzarella, parmesan, ricotta, pesto sauce

Squisito® Pizza

$19.99+

pepperoni, mushrooms, sausage, onions, green peppers, mozzarella, Squisito® pizza sauce

Capricciosa Pizza

$19.99+

artichoke hearts, mushrooms, roasted peppers, fresh tomatoes, black olives, mozzarella choice of: Squisito® red or white sauce

Pepperoncino Pizza

$17.99+

pepperoni, sausage, onions, spicy Squisito® pizza sauce

Cheesesteak Pizza

$21.99+

philly cheesesteak, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, american & mozzarella cheese.

Caprese Pizza

$19.99+

white pizza, fresh mozzarella, prosciutto, fresh tomatoes, olive oil, garlic, basil

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$20.99+

mozzarella, bleu cheese, buffalo sauce, chicken bites, chopped celery. Choice of ranch or bleu cheese drizzle

16" NY Style & 16" Chicago

Cheese Pizza

$14.99+

Squisito® pizza sauce, mozzarella

Gourmet Veggie Pizza

$20.99+

broccoli, spinach, fresh tomatoes, mushrooms, red onions, mozzarella choice of: Squisito® red or white sauce

Meatlovers Pizza

$20.99+

pepperoni, sausage, bacon, ham, ground beef, Squisito® pizza sauce, mozzarella

Chicken Popeye Pizza

$22.99+

chicken, broccoli, spinach, tomatoes, mozzarella choice of: Squisito® red or white sauce

Margherita Pizza

$17.99+

Squisito® tomato sauce, olive oil, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, parmesan

White Pizza

$18.99+

mozzarella, ricotta, garlic, olive oil, basil

Chicken Al Pesto Pizza

$22.99+

chicken, mushrooms, sundried tomatoes, mozzarella, parmesan, ricotta, pesto sauce

Squisito® Pizza

$20.99+

pepperoni, mushrooms, sausage, onions, green peppers, mozzarella, Squisito® pizza sauce

Capricciosa Pizza

$20.99+

artichoke hearts, mushrooms, roasted peppers, fresh tomatoes, black olives, mozzarella choice of: Squisito® red or white sauce

Pepperoncino Pizza

$18.99+

pepperoni, sausage, onions, spicy Squisito® pizza sauce

Cheesesteak Pizza

$23.99+

philly cheesesteak, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, american & mozzarella cheeses

Caprese Pizza

$20.99+

white pizza, fresh mozzarella, prosciutto, fresh tomatoes, olive oil, garlic, basil

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$22.99+

mozzarella, bleu cheese, buffalo sauce, chicken bites, chopped celery choice of: ranch or bleu cheese drizzle

Lunch Pasta Entrees

Pasta Lovers Entrees - Lunch

Pasta Al Forno

$11.99

Squisito® tomato sauce, ground beef, ricotta, mozzarella, penne, baked

Eggplant Parmesan

$14.99

fried eggplant, Squisito® tomato sauce, mozzarella, basil, capellini pasta

Lasagna Bolognese

$14.99

ground beef, sausage, ricotta cheese, Squisito ® tomato sauce, mozzarella

Spaghetti Della Mamma

$11.99

spaghetti, Squisito® tomato sauce choice of: meatballs, meat sauce, or sausage

Fettuccini Alfredo

$11.99

fettuccine, creamy alfredo sauce

Penne Broccoli

$12.99

broccoli, garlic, olive oil, tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, penne

Penne Alla Vodka

$12.99

penne, mushrooms, peas, ham, creamy rose sauce, parmesan

Gnocchi Sorrentino

$15.99

potato dumplings, ricotta, rose cream sauce, fresh basil, parmesan, mozzarella

Ravioli Parma

$12.99

cheese ravioli, creamy meat ragu, parmesan, mozzarella

Spaghetti Garlic & Oil

$9.99

back home we call it spaghetti “aglio e olio”

Penne Capricciosa

$12.99

penne, artichoke hearts, black olives, roasted red peppers, mushrooms, olive oil, Squisito® Tomato Sauce

Tortellini Tri Color

$15.99

cheese tortellini, peas, ham, mushrooms, creamy rose sauce

Fettuccini Primavera

$12.99

broccoli, mushrooms, artichoke hearts, creamy rose sauce

Penne Arrabiata

$10.99

penne, basil, parmesan, spicy Squisito® marinara sauce

Fettuccine Carbonara

$12.99

crispy bacon, mushrooms, eggs, alfredo sauce, fettuccine

Fettuccini Bolognese

$12.99

fettuccine, creamy rose meat ragu sauce

Baked Ziti

$9.99

penne pasta, Squisito® Tomato Sauce, ricotta cheese, mozzarella, parmesan, basil

Salsiccia Florentina

$12.99

penne pasta, sausage, mixed peppers, onions, Squisito® marinara sauce

Cheese Ravioli

$8.99

3 cheese stuffed ravioli. Choice of Squisito® Tomato Sauce, Alfredo Sauce, or oil & garlic

Spinach Stuffed Eggplant

$15.99

ricotta and mozzarella stuffed eggplant, rolled, and baked with Squisito® Tomato sauce and mozzarella. capellini pasta.

Seafood Entrees - Lunch

Shrimp Scampi

$14.99

shrimp, roasted garlic, linguine choice of: white wine or Squisito® tomato sauce,

Shrimp Marianara

$14.99

shrimp, roasted garlic, linguine choice of: white wine or Squisito® tomato sauce,

Shrimp & Broccoli Alfredo

$15.99

shrimp, broccoli, creamy alfredo sauce, fettuccine

Linguini Posillipo

$15.99

calamari, shrimp, clams, Squisito® marinara sauce

Fettuccini Mediterraneo

$16.99

shrimp, crab meat choice of: Squisito® marinara or white alfredo cream sauce

Salmon Imperial

$22.99

salmon, crab meat, mushrooms, roasted red peppers, white wine lemon-garlic sauce, capellini pasta

Linguini with Clams

$14.99

clams, olive oil, garlic choice of: Squisito® marinara or white wine garlic sauce

Chicken & Veal Entrees - Lunch

Chicken Parmigiana

$12.99

breaded chicken breast, Squisito® tomato sauce, mozzarella, capellini pasta

Chicken Marsala

$12.99

chicken breast, mushrooms, sweet marsala wine reduction, capellini pasta

Chicken Popeye

$12.99

grilled chicken breast, spinach, roasted red peppers, mushrooms, penne, marinara sauce, balsamic glaze

Chicken Florentina

$12.99

chicken breast, spinach, mozzarella, creamy rose sauce, fettuccine

Chicken Pincipessa

$15.99

chicken breast, crab meat, roasted red peppers, mozzarella, white wine lemon-garlic sauce, capellini pasta

Veal Parmigiana

$14.99

fried veal scaloppine, Squisito® tomato sauce, mozzarella, capellini pasta

Veal Marsala

$15.99

veal scaloppine, mushrooms marsala wine reduction, capellini pasta

Veal Chesapeake

$17.99

veal scaloppine, mushrooms, crab meat, creamy rose sauce, capellini pasta

Veal Picatta

$14.99

veal scaloppine, capers, white wine garlic sauce, capellini pasta

Dinner Pasta Entrees

Pasta Lovers Entrees - Dinner

Pasta Al Forno

$14.99

Squisito® tomato sauce, ground beef, ricotta, mozzarella, penne, baked

Eggplant Parmesan

$14.99

fried eggplant, Squisito® tomato sauce, mozzarella, basil, capellini pasta

Lasagna Bolognese

$14.99

ground beef, sausage, ricotta cheese, Squisito ® tomato sauce, mozzarella

Spaghetti Della Mamma

$13.99

spaghetti, Squisito® tomato sauce choice of: meatballs, meat sauce, or sausage

Fettuccini Alfredo

$13.99

fettuccine, creamy alfredo sauce

Penne Broccoli

$14.99

broccoli, garlic, olive oil, tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, penne

Penne Alla Vodka

$14.99

penne, mushrooms, peas, ham, creamy rose sauce, parmesan

Gnocchi Sorrentino

$15.99

potato dumplings, ricotta, rose cream sauce, fresh basil, parmesan, mozzarella

Ravioli Parma

$14.99

cheese ravioli, creamy meat ragu, parmesan, mozzarella

Spaghetti Garlic & Oil

$11.99

back home we call it spaghetti “aglio e olio”

Penne Capricciosa

$14.99

penne, artichoke hearts, black olives, roasted red peppers, mushrooms, olive oil, Squisito® Tomato Sauce

Tortellini Tri Color

$15.99

cheese tortellini, peas, ham, mushrooms, creamy rose sauce

Fettuccini Primavera

$14.99

broccoli, mushrooms, artichoke hearts, creamy rose sauce

Penne Arrabiata

$12.99

penne, basil, parmesan, spicy Squisito® marinara sauce

Fettuccine Carbonara

$14.99

crispy bacon, mushrooms, eggs, alfredo sauce, fettuccine

Fettuccini Bolognese

$14.99

fettuccine, creamy rose meat ragu sauce

Baked Ziti

$11.99

penne pasta, Squisito® Tomato Sauce, ricotta cheese, mozzarella, parmesan, basil

Cheese Ravioli

$11.99

3 cheese stuffed ravioli. Choice of Squisito® Tomato Sauce, Alfredo Sauce, or oil & garlic

Spinach Stuffed Eggplant

$17.99

ricotta and mozzarella stuffed eggplant, rolled, and baked with Squisito® Tomato sauce and mozzarella. capellini pasta.

Seafood Entrees - Dinner

Shrimp Scampi

$17.99

shrimp, roasted garlic, linguine choice of: white wine or Squisito® tomato sauce,

Shrimp Marianara

$17.99

shrimp, roasted garlic, linguine choice of: white wine or Squisito® tomato sauce,

Shrimp & Broccoli Alfredo

$18.99

shrimp, broccoli, creamy alfredo sauce, fettuccine

Linguini Posillipo

$18.99

calamari, shrimp, clams, Squisito® marinara sauce

Fettuccini Mediterraneo

$21.99

shrimp, crab meat choice of: Squisito® marinara or white alfredo cream sauce

Salmon Imperial

$22.99

salmon, crab meat, mushrooms, roasted red peppers, white wine lemon-garlic sauce, capellini pasta

Linguini with Clams

$16.99

clams, olive oil, garlic choice of: Squisito® marinara or white wine garlic sauce

Chicken & Veal Entrees - Dinner

Chicken Parmigiana

$15.99

breaded chicken breast, Squisito® tomato sauce, mozzarella, capellini pasta

Chicken Marsala

$15.99

chicken breast, mushrooms, sweet marsala wine reduction, capellini pasta

Chicken Popeye

$15.99

grilled chicken breast, spinach, roasted red peppers, mushrooms, penne, marinara sauce, balsamic glaze

Chicken Florentina

$15.99

chicken breast, spinach, mozzarella, creamy rose sauce, fettuccine

Chicken Pincipessa

$18.99

chicken breast, crab meat, roasted red peppers, mozzarella, white wine lemon-garlic sauce, capellini pasta

Veal Parmigiana

$17.99

fried veal scaloppine, Squisito® tomato sauce, mozzarella, capellini pasta

Veal Marsala

$18.99

veal scaloppine, mushrooms marsala wine reduction, capellini pasta

Veal Chesapeake

$20.99

veal scaloppine, mushrooms, crab meat, creamy rose sauce, capellini pasta

Veal Picatta

$17.99

veal scaloppine, capers, white wine garlic sauce, capellini pasta