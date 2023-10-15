Squisito Pizza & Pasta - Severna Park 548 Baltimore Annapolis Boulevard
All Day Menu Items
Slices
Appetizers
Calamari Fritti
crispy calamari, spicy Squisito® marinara sauce
Chicken Wings
chicken wings with your choice of sauce buffalo, BBQ or honey mustard
Antipasto Italiano
assorted meats, cheeses, vegetables, olives, fresh lettuce, Italian vinaigrette
Chicken Tenders & Fries
Basket of French Fries
Meatballs Mediterranean
Squisito® marinara sauce, feta cheese, garlic crostini, basil
Mozzarella Caprese
tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, olive oil, basil
Brushetta Napoletana
garlic crostini, tomatoes, basil, provolone
Mozzarella Sticks (6)
with Squisito® marinara sauce
Squisito® Garlic Knots (6)
with Squisito® marinara sauce
Bonless Buffalo Bites
chicken wings with your choice of sauce buffalo, BBQ or honey mustard
Garlic Bread With Cheese
Soups & Salads
Soups
TOMATO TORTELLINI - ITALIAN WEDDING - PASTA FAGIOLI
Soup Special - Chicken Vegetable
House Salad
lettuce blend, house vinaigrette, red onions, cucumbers, tomatoes, carrots, olives, pepperoncini peppers
Caesar Salad
romaine lettuce, caesar dressing, croutons, parmesan
Greek Salad
lettuce blend, house dressing, red onions, cucumbers, tomatoes, carrots, olives, pepperoncini peppers, feta cheese
Arugula Salad
arugula, roasted red peppers, artichoke hearts, pine nuts, parmesan, balsamic vinaigrette
Chop Chop Salad
lettuce blend, cucumbers, tomatoes, egg, ham, salami, crispy onions, gorgonzola, balsamic vinaigrette
Mediterranean Salad
spring mix, roasted vegetables, feta cheese, house dressing
Side House Salad
lettuce blend, house vinaigrette, red onions, cucumbers, tomatoes, carrots, olives, pepperoncini peppers
Side Caesar Salad
romaine lettuce, caesar dressing, croutons, parmesan
Side Greek Salad
lettuce blend, house dressing, red onions, cucumbers, tomatoes, carrots, olives, pepperoncini peppers, feta cheese
Carnival Salad
Blackened Salmon Salad
Chicken Bruschetta Salad
Portobello Salad
Italian Subs
Philly Cheesesteak Sub
chopped ribeye steak, caramelized onions, provolone
Diablo Cheesesteak Sub
(spicy) chopped ribeye steak, caramelized onions, chili peppers, provolone
Italian Cold Cut Sub
ham, salami, capicola, provolone, house dressing
Chicken Parm Sub
breaded chicken, Squisito® tomato sauce, parmesan, mozzarella
Meatball Parm Sub
meatballs, Squisito® tomato sauce, parmesan, mozzarella
Squisito® Sub
salami, capicolla, ham, provolone, fresh mozzarella, roasted red peppers
Turkey Club Sub
Chicken Cheesesteak sub
Sausage Parm Sub
Eggplant Parm Sub
Veal Parm Sub
Pizza Steak Sub
chopped ribeye steak, caramelized onions, provolone
Calzones
Kids Menu
Kids Mozzarella Sticks
Kids Penne Alfredo
Kids Cheese Ravioli
(alfredo or Squisito® tomato sauce)
Kids Mac & Cheese
add broccoli for 99¢
Kids Penne Butter
Kids Spaghetti & Meatballs
Kids Chicken Tenders /w Fries
Kids Grilled Chicken & Broccoli
Kids Spaghetti & Tomato Sauce
Kids Baked Ziti
Desserts
Tiramisu
traditional sponge cake soaked in bold Italian espresso, layered with light and rich mascarpone cream, dusted with cocoa powder
Toasted Almond Cake
sponge cake with amaretto syrup, layered with creamy mascarpone, topped with crushed amarettini cookies and roasted almonds
Chocolate Chip Cannoli
crispy shells filled to order with a sweet cannoli cream filling, folded with chocolate chips
Cheesecake
Junior’s Most Fabulous Cheesecake, what all New York-style cheesecakes aspire to be
Chocolate Chip Cookies
Chocolate Mousse Layer Cake
this cake is comprised of six levels, alternating light and airy chocolate mousse and moist chocolate sponge layers, covered with a semi-sweet chocolate ganache
14" Pizza + 12" Gluten Free Pizza
Cheese Pizza
Squisito® pizza sauce, mozzarella
Gourmet Veggie Pizza
broccoli, spinach, fresh tomatoes, mushrooms, red onions, mozzarella. choice of: Squisito® red or white sauce
Meatlovers Pizza
pepperoni, sausage, bacon, ham, ground beef, Squisito® pizza sauce, mozzarella
Chicken Popeye Pizza
chicken, broccoli, spinach, tomatoes, mozzarella choice of: Squisito® red or white sauce
Margherita Pizza
Squisito® tomato sauce, olive oil, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, parmesan.
White Pizza
mozzarella, ricotta, garlic, olive oil, basil
Chicken Al Pesto Pizza
chicken, mushrooms, sundried tomatoes, mozzarella, parmesan, ricotta, pesto sauce
Squisito® Pizza
pepperoni, mushrooms, sausage, onions, green peppers, mozzarella, Squisito® pizza sauce
Capricciosa Pizza
artichoke hearts, mushrooms, roasted peppers, fresh tomatoes, black olives, mozzarella choice of: Squisito® red or white sauce
Pepperoncino Pizza
pepperoni, sausage, onions, spicy Squisito® pizza sauce
Cheesesteak Pizza
philly cheesesteak, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, american & mozzarella cheese.
Caprese Pizza
white pizza, fresh mozzarella, prosciutto, fresh tomatoes, olive oil, garlic, basil
Buffalo Chicken Pizza
mozzarella, bleu cheese, buffalo sauce, chicken bites, chopped celery. Choice of ranch or bleu cheese drizzle
16" NY Style & 16" Chicago
Cheese Pizza
Squisito® pizza sauce, mozzarella
Gourmet Veggie Pizza
broccoli, spinach, fresh tomatoes, mushrooms, red onions, mozzarella choice of: Squisito® red or white sauce
Meatlovers Pizza
pepperoni, sausage, bacon, ham, ground beef, Squisito® pizza sauce, mozzarella
Chicken Popeye Pizza
chicken, broccoli, spinach, tomatoes, mozzarella choice of: Squisito® red or white sauce
Margherita Pizza
Squisito® tomato sauce, olive oil, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, parmesan
White Pizza
mozzarella, ricotta, garlic, olive oil, basil
Chicken Al Pesto Pizza
chicken, mushrooms, sundried tomatoes, mozzarella, parmesan, ricotta, pesto sauce
Squisito® Pizza
pepperoni, mushrooms, sausage, onions, green peppers, mozzarella, Squisito® pizza sauce
Capricciosa Pizza
artichoke hearts, mushrooms, roasted peppers, fresh tomatoes, black olives, mozzarella choice of: Squisito® red or white sauce
Pepperoncino Pizza
pepperoni, sausage, onions, spicy Squisito® pizza sauce
Cheesesteak Pizza
philly cheesesteak, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, american & mozzarella cheeses
Caprese Pizza
white pizza, fresh mozzarella, prosciutto, fresh tomatoes, olive oil, garlic, basil
Buffalo Chicken Pizza
mozzarella, bleu cheese, buffalo sauce, chicken bites, chopped celery choice of: ranch or bleu cheese drizzle
Lunch Pasta Entrees
Pasta Lovers Entrees - Lunch
Pasta Al Forno
Squisito® tomato sauce, ground beef, ricotta, mozzarella, penne, baked
Eggplant Parmesan
fried eggplant, Squisito® tomato sauce, mozzarella, basil, capellini pasta
Lasagna Bolognese
ground beef, sausage, ricotta cheese, Squisito ® tomato sauce, mozzarella
Spaghetti Della Mamma
spaghetti, Squisito® tomato sauce choice of: meatballs, meat sauce, or sausage
Fettuccini Alfredo
fettuccine, creamy alfredo sauce
Penne Broccoli
broccoli, garlic, olive oil, tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, penne
Penne Alla Vodka
penne, mushrooms, peas, ham, creamy rose sauce, parmesan
Gnocchi Sorrentino
potato dumplings, ricotta, rose cream sauce, fresh basil, parmesan, mozzarella
Ravioli Parma
cheese ravioli, creamy meat ragu, parmesan, mozzarella
Spaghetti Garlic & Oil
back home we call it spaghetti “aglio e olio”
Penne Capricciosa
penne, artichoke hearts, black olives, roasted red peppers, mushrooms, olive oil, Squisito® Tomato Sauce
Tortellini Tri Color
cheese tortellini, peas, ham, mushrooms, creamy rose sauce
Fettuccini Primavera
broccoli, mushrooms, artichoke hearts, creamy rose sauce
Penne Arrabiata
penne, basil, parmesan, spicy Squisito® marinara sauce
Fettuccine Carbonara
crispy bacon, mushrooms, eggs, alfredo sauce, fettuccine
Fettuccini Bolognese
fettuccine, creamy rose meat ragu sauce
Baked Ziti
penne pasta, Squisito® Tomato Sauce, ricotta cheese, mozzarella, parmesan, basil
Salsiccia Florentina
penne pasta, sausage, mixed peppers, onions, Squisito® marinara sauce
Cheese Ravioli
3 cheese stuffed ravioli. Choice of Squisito® Tomato Sauce, Alfredo Sauce, or oil & garlic
Spinach Stuffed Eggplant
ricotta and mozzarella stuffed eggplant, rolled, and baked with Squisito® Tomato sauce and mozzarella. capellini pasta.
Seafood Entrees - Lunch
Shrimp Scampi
shrimp, roasted garlic, linguine choice of: white wine or Squisito® tomato sauce,
Shrimp Marianara
shrimp, roasted garlic, linguine choice of: white wine or Squisito® tomato sauce,
Shrimp & Broccoli Alfredo
shrimp, broccoli, creamy alfredo sauce, fettuccine
Linguini Posillipo
calamari, shrimp, clams, Squisito® marinara sauce
Fettuccini Mediterraneo
shrimp, crab meat choice of: Squisito® marinara or white alfredo cream sauce
Salmon Imperial
salmon, crab meat, mushrooms, roasted red peppers, white wine lemon-garlic sauce, capellini pasta
Linguini with Clams
clams, olive oil, garlic choice of: Squisito® marinara or white wine garlic sauce
Chicken & Veal Entrees - Lunch
Chicken Parmigiana
breaded chicken breast, Squisito® tomato sauce, mozzarella, capellini pasta
Chicken Marsala
chicken breast, mushrooms, sweet marsala wine reduction, capellini pasta
Chicken Popeye
grilled chicken breast, spinach, roasted red peppers, mushrooms, penne, marinara sauce, balsamic glaze
Chicken Florentina
chicken breast, spinach, mozzarella, creamy rose sauce, fettuccine
Chicken Pincipessa
chicken breast, crab meat, roasted red peppers, mozzarella, white wine lemon-garlic sauce, capellini pasta
Veal Parmigiana
fried veal scaloppine, Squisito® tomato sauce, mozzarella, capellini pasta
Veal Marsala
veal scaloppine, mushrooms marsala wine reduction, capellini pasta
Veal Chesapeake
veal scaloppine, mushrooms, crab meat, creamy rose sauce, capellini pasta
Veal Picatta
veal scaloppine, capers, white wine garlic sauce, capellini pasta
Dinner Pasta Entrees
Pasta Lovers Entrees - Dinner
Pasta Al Forno
Squisito® tomato sauce, ground beef, ricotta, mozzarella, penne, baked
Eggplant Parmesan
fried eggplant, Squisito® tomato sauce, mozzarella, basil, capellini pasta
Lasagna Bolognese
ground beef, sausage, ricotta cheese, Squisito ® tomato sauce, mozzarella
Spaghetti Della Mamma
spaghetti, Squisito® tomato sauce choice of: meatballs, meat sauce, or sausage
Fettuccini Alfredo
fettuccine, creamy alfredo sauce
Penne Broccoli
broccoli, garlic, olive oil, tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, penne
Penne Alla Vodka
penne, mushrooms, peas, ham, creamy rose sauce, parmesan
Gnocchi Sorrentino
potato dumplings, ricotta, rose cream sauce, fresh basil, parmesan, mozzarella
Ravioli Parma
cheese ravioli, creamy meat ragu, parmesan, mozzarella
Spaghetti Garlic & Oil
back home we call it spaghetti “aglio e olio”
Penne Capricciosa
penne, artichoke hearts, black olives, roasted red peppers, mushrooms, olive oil, Squisito® Tomato Sauce
Tortellini Tri Color
cheese tortellini, peas, ham, mushrooms, creamy rose sauce
Fettuccini Primavera
broccoli, mushrooms, artichoke hearts, creamy rose sauce
Penne Arrabiata
penne, basil, parmesan, spicy Squisito® marinara sauce
Fettuccine Carbonara
crispy bacon, mushrooms, eggs, alfredo sauce, fettuccine
Fettuccini Bolognese
fettuccine, creamy rose meat ragu sauce
Baked Ziti
penne pasta, Squisito® Tomato Sauce, ricotta cheese, mozzarella, parmesan, basil
Cheese Ravioli
3 cheese stuffed ravioli. Choice of Squisito® Tomato Sauce, Alfredo Sauce, or oil & garlic
Spinach Stuffed Eggplant
ricotta and mozzarella stuffed eggplant, rolled, and baked with Squisito® Tomato sauce and mozzarella. capellini pasta.
Seafood Entrees - Dinner
Shrimp Scampi
shrimp, roasted garlic, linguine choice of: white wine or Squisito® tomato sauce,
Shrimp Marianara
shrimp, roasted garlic, linguine choice of: white wine or Squisito® tomato sauce,
Shrimp & Broccoli Alfredo
shrimp, broccoli, creamy alfredo sauce, fettuccine
Linguini Posillipo
calamari, shrimp, clams, Squisito® marinara sauce
Fettuccini Mediterraneo
shrimp, crab meat choice of: Squisito® marinara or white alfredo cream sauce
Salmon Imperial
salmon, crab meat, mushrooms, roasted red peppers, white wine lemon-garlic sauce, capellini pasta
Linguini with Clams
clams, olive oil, garlic choice of: Squisito® marinara or white wine garlic sauce
Chicken & Veal Entrees - Dinner
Chicken Parmigiana
breaded chicken breast, Squisito® tomato sauce, mozzarella, capellini pasta
Chicken Marsala
chicken breast, mushrooms, sweet marsala wine reduction, capellini pasta
Chicken Popeye
grilled chicken breast, spinach, roasted red peppers, mushrooms, penne, marinara sauce, balsamic glaze
Chicken Florentina
chicken breast, spinach, mozzarella, creamy rose sauce, fettuccine
Chicken Pincipessa
chicken breast, crab meat, roasted red peppers, mozzarella, white wine lemon-garlic sauce, capellini pasta
Veal Parmigiana
fried veal scaloppine, Squisito® tomato sauce, mozzarella, capellini pasta
Veal Marsala
veal scaloppine, mushrooms marsala wine reduction, capellini pasta
Veal Chesapeake
veal scaloppine, mushrooms, crab meat, creamy rose sauce, capellini pasta
Veal Picatta
veal scaloppine, capers, white wine garlic sauce, capellini pasta