2x points now for loyalty members
Seasoned Swine BBQ - Aurora 11601 Montview Blvd.
BBQ
Sandwiches
1/3 pound USDA Prime Brisket on a toasted Turano Brioche Bun
USDA Prime Brisket Point on a toasted Turano Brioche Bun.
1/3 pound cherry smoked pulled pork on a toasted Turano Brioche Bun
1/3 pound cherry smoked pulled chicken on a toasted Turano Brioche Bun.
Locally-made jalapeno cheddar pork sausage on a toasted Turano Brioche Bun.
Locally-made chorizo sausage on a toasted Turano Brioche Bun.
Family Pack
Swinewiches
1/3 LB Pulled Chicken topped with Green Chili Queso and thinly sliced jalapeno on a toasted Turano Brioche Bun.
1/3 LB Pulled Pork topped with Tomatillo Avocado Salsa & fresh jalapeno on a toasted Turano Brioche Bun.
1/4 LB Pulled Pork, 1/4 LB Prime Brisket with pickles or sliced jalapeno on a toasted Turano Brioche Bun.
1/3 LB Prime Brisket topped with Green Chili Queso, Vinegar slaw, pickles and jalapeno on a toasted Brioche Bun.
Sides
Cherry smoked pit beans we place under the ribs on the smoker.
A delicious creamy concoction of mayo, potatoes, celery and onion.
Elbow noodles smothered in a creamy White American Cheese sauce.
Elbow noodles smothered in a award-winning blend of green chili and White American Cheese.
Fresh cabbage and carrot mix doused in our house-made vinegar dressing.
Fresh Cabbage and carrot mix smothered in our Tomatillo Avocado Salsa.
Fresh-cut Idaho potatoes fried and seasoned with Swine Candy BBQ Rub.
Olive Oil sauteed French Beans seasoned with salt, pepper & garlic.
Harvest Moon Bakery's Sweet Potato Roll
Nachos
Raquelita's Tortilla Chips, Green Chili Queso, black beans, Prime Brisket, Tomatillo Avocado Salsa and fresh jalapeno.
Raquelita's Tortilla Chips, Green Chili Queso, black beans, Pulled Pork, Tomatillo Avocado Salsa and fresh jalapeno.
Raquelita's Tortilla Chips, Green Chili Queso, black beans, Pulled Chicken, Tomatillo Avocado Salsa and fresh jalapeno.
Dessert
Drinks
Meat By The Pound
Prime Brisket
Burnt Ends
USDA Prime Brisket Point smoked 15 hours in cherry wood and cut to order.
USDA Prime Brisket Point smoked 15 hours in cherry wood and cut to order.
USDA Prime Brisket Point smoked 15 hours in cherry wood and cut to order.
Cherry smoked pork shoulder smoked 15 hours with cherry wood. Tender and jucy!
Pulled Pork
Cherry smoked pork shoulder smoked 15 hours with cherry wood. Tender and jucy!
Cherry smoked pork shoulder smoked 15 hours with cherry wood. Tender and jucy!
Cherry smoked pork shoulder smoked 15 hours with cherry wood. Tender and jucy!
Pulled Chicken
Sausages
Locally-made jalapeno cheddar pork sausage.
Locally-made jalapeno cheddar pork sausage.
Locally-made jalapeno cheddar pork sausage.
Locally-made sausage from a 40 year old recipe.
Locally-made sausage from a 40 year old recipe.
Locally-made sausage from a 40 year old recipe.