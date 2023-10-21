BBQ

Sandwiches

Brisket Sandwich
$12.99

1/3 pound USDA Prime Brisket on a toasted Turano Brioche Bun

Burnt End Sandwich
$13.99

USDA Prime Brisket Point on a toasted Turano Brioche Bun.

Pulled Pork Sandwich
$10.99

1/3 pound cherry smoked pulled pork on a toasted Turano Brioche Bun

Pulled Chicken Sandwich
$10.99

1/3 pound cherry smoked pulled chicken on a toasted Turano Brioche Bun.

Sausage Sandwich
$11.99

Locally-made jalapeno cheddar pork sausage on a toasted Turano Brioche Bun.

Chorizo Sandwich
$11.99

Locally-made chorizo sausage on a toasted Turano Brioche Bun.

Family Pack

Swinenausarus
$63.68

1/4 LB Pulled Pork, Burnt Ends, Prime Brisket, Sausage link, 3 Ribs and Pulled Chicken. Your choice of three 8 oz Sides plus 3 Sweet Potato Rolls.

Swinewiches

Colobama
$13.49

1/3 LB Pulled Chicken topped with Green Chili Queso and thinly sliced jalapeno on a toasted Turano Brioche Bun.

El Diablo
$11.99

1/3 LB Pulled Pork topped with Tomatillo Avocado Salsa & fresh jalapeno on a toasted Turano Brioche Bun.

Meathead
$14.49

1/4 LB Pulled Pork, 1/4 LB Prime Brisket with pickles or sliced jalapeno on a toasted Turano Brioche Bun.

The Boss
$14.49

1/3 LB Prime Brisket topped with Green Chili Queso, Vinegar slaw, pickles and jalapeno on a toasted Brioche Bun.

Sides

Cherry Smoked Beans
$5.49

Cherry smoked pit beans we place under the ribs on the smoker.

Creamy Potato Salad
$5.49

A delicious creamy concoction of mayo, potatoes, celery and onion.

OG Mac n Cheese
$5.49

Elbow noodles smothered in a creamy White American Cheese sauce.

Green Chili Mac n Cheese
$5.49

Elbow noodles smothered in a award-winning blend of green chili and White American Cheese.

Vinegar Slaw
$5.49

Fresh cabbage and carrot mix doused in our house-made vinegar dressing.

Spicy Slaw
$5.49

Fresh Cabbage and carrot mix smothered in our Tomatillo Avocado Salsa.

House-made Fries
$5.49

Fresh-cut Idaho potatoes fried and seasoned with Swine Candy BBQ Rub.

Salt Pepper Garlic French Beans
$5.09

Olive Oil sauteed French Beans seasoned with salt, pepper & garlic.

Sweet Potato Roll
$1.25

Harvest Moon Bakery's Sweet Potato Roll

Nachos

Brisket Nachos
$15.00

Raquelita's Tortilla Chips, Green Chili Queso, black beans, Prime Brisket, Tomatillo Avocado Salsa and fresh jalapeno.

Pulled Pork Nachos
$14.00

Raquelita's Tortilla Chips, Green Chili Queso, black beans, Pulled Pork, Tomatillo Avocado Salsa and fresh jalapeno.

Pulled Chicken Nachos
$14.00

Raquelita's Tortilla Chips, Green Chili Queso, black beans, Pulled Chicken, Tomatillo Avocado Salsa and fresh jalapeno.

Dessert

Smoked Brownie
$3.50

Ghirardelli brownie cherry smoked in our Ole Hickory Pits.

Banana Puddin'
$4.99

Fresh bananas and vanilla wafers in a light and fluffy vanilla pudding.

Drinks

Jarritos
$3.50

Glass bottled rootbeer from Buffalo Trace Distillery

Freddie's Ginger Ale
$3.50

Glass bottled Ginger Ale from Buffalo Trace Distillery

Pepsi
$1.50

20oz bottle

Diet Pepsi
$1.50

20oz bottle

Mt. Dew
$1.50

20oz bottle

Lemonade
$1.50

20oz bottle

Sweet Tea
$1.50

20oz bottle

Water
$1.50

Bottled Water

Meat By The Pound

Prime Brisket

1/4 LB Prime Brisket
$7.70

USDA Prime Brisket smoked 15 hours in cherry wood. Sliced Lean but juicy!

1/2 LB Prime Brisket
$15.15

USDA Prime Brisket smoked 15 hours in cherry wood. Sliced Lean but juicy!

1 LB Prime Brisket
$29.99

USDA Prime Brisket smoked 15 hours in cherry wood. Sliced Lean but juicy!

Burnt Ends

1/4 LB Burnt Ends
$9.25

USDA Prime Brisket Point smoked 15 hours in cherry wood and cut to order.

1/2 LB Burnt Ends
$18.50

USDA Prime Brisket Point smoked 15 hours in cherry wood and cut to order.

1 LB Burnt Ends
$37.00

USDA Prime Brisket Point smoked 15 hours in cherry wood and cut to order.

1 LB Pulled Pork
$19.00

Cherry smoked pork shoulder smoked 15 hours with cherry wood. Tender and jucy!

Pulled Pork

1/4 LB Pulled Pork
$6.18

Cherry smoked pork shoulder smoked 15 hours with cherry wood. Tender and jucy!

1/2 LB Pulled Pork
$10.99

Cherry smoked pork shoulder smoked 15 hours with cherry wood. Tender and jucy!

1 LB Pulled Pork
$19.00

Cherry smoked pork shoulder smoked 15 hours with cherry wood. Tender and jucy!

Pulled Chicken

1/4 LB Pulled Chicken
$5.99

Cherry smoked boneless chicken smoked to perfection!

1/2 LB Pulled Chicken
$10.99

Cherry smoked boneless chicken smoked to perfection!

1 LB Pulled Chicken
$19.00

Cherry smoked boneless chicken smoked to perfection!

Sausages

1/4 LB Jalapeno Cheddar Sausage (1 link)
$5.10

Locally-made jalapeno cheddar pork sausage.

1/2 LB Jalapeno Cheddar Sausage (2 links)
$10.20

Locally-made jalapeno cheddar pork sausage.

1 LB Jalapeno Cheddar Sausage (4 links)
$20.40

Locally-made jalapeno cheddar pork sausage.

1/4 LB Chorizo Sausage (1 link)
$5.10

Locally-made sausage from a 40 year old recipe.

1/2 LB Chorizo Sausage (2 links)
$10.20

Locally-made sausage from a 40 year old recipe.

1 LB Chorizo Sausage (4 links)
$20.40

Locally-made sausage from a 40 year old recipe.

Ribs

Candied Ribs (one rib)
$3.08

St. Louis Pork Ribs smoked in cherry wood with a light honey glaze. Crowd Favorite!

Candied Ribs Full Slab
$37.00

St. Louis Pork Ribs smoked in cherry wood with a light honey glaze. Crowd Favorite!

Wings

Cherry Smoked Wings (5 wings)
$7.99

Cherry Smoked jumbo wings flash fried to perfection.

Cherry Smoked Wings (10 wings)
$13.99

Cherry Smoked jumbo wings flash fried to perfection.