St. Honore Bakery Lake Oswego
Online
Entrées
- Jambon Parisien Baguette Sandwich$12.00
Baguette, Dijon mustard butter, Black Forest ham, Emmental cheese, cornichons (French pickles) and lettuce.
- Chicken Crudités Sandwich$12.50
Baguette, oven roasted chicken, tarragon, Dijon mustard, mayonnaise, sliced tomatoes, lettuce and hard boiled eggs.
- Brie & Herb Baguette Sandwich$12.00
Baguette, double crème Brie, fresh herbs, frisee green leaves, cucumbers, toasted sliced almonds.
- Brie Bartlett Panini$12.50
Prosciutto ham, brie cheese, caramelized onions and pears, olive oil, balsamic vinegar, roasted garlic, arugula.
- Breakfast Panini$7.50
- Strasbourg Panini$12.50Out of stock
Alsatian-style Reuben sandwich made with oven-braised ham, Emmental cheese, sauerkraut and a house-made Sauce Picuante (zesty dressing).
- Croque Monsier$13.50
Black forest ham, béchamel sauce and Dijon mustard sandwiched in between brioche bread, grilled with Emmental cheese.
- Turkey & Cheese Croissant$12.85
Sliced turkey breast, Emmental cheese, béchamel sauce and sliced turkey breast
- Quiche Jardiniére$13.50
Sautéed mushrooms, leeks and goat cheese savory egg custard baked in a pastry shell.
- Quiche Lorraine$13.50
Savory egg custard baked in a pastry shell with bacon, caramelized onions and Emmental cheese.
- Salade du Chef$12.50
Roasted tarragon chicken salad, Carlton farm smoked ham, Emmental cheese, hard-boiled egg, tomatoes, mesclun mixed greens with our house vinaigrette
- Roasted Red Beet Salade$12.30Out of stock
Mesclun mixed greens, oven roasted red beets, Fourme d’Ambert blue cheese, fresh apples and candied walnuts, tossed with our house vinaigrette.
Pastries
- Butter Croissant$3.75
Fresh out of the oven, flaky and buttery.
- Pain au Chocolat$4.30
A buttery sweet dough filled with chocolate. Available in a mini version.
- Almond Croissant$5.60
Twice-baked croissant with almond cream, topped with sliced almonds and powdered sugar.
- Chocolate Hazelnut Croissant$5.60
Twice-baked chocolate croissant with a house-made hazelnut-cocoa paste inside, and topped with roasted hazelnuts. We use locally sourced hazelnuts.
- Maple Bacon Croissant$6.40
Butter croissant wrapped and baked with bacon and drizzled with a maple icing.
- Pain au Raisins$4.30
Croissant rolled with custard and raisins.
- Normandy Apple Tart$6.65
Rich bread pudding baked in a rum and vanilla flavored custard, topped with apples.
- Chouquette (12ea)$6.20
These baked, airy pastry balls are made with pâte à choux dough and sprinkled with rock sugar. Addictively delicious.
- Kouign-amann$5.40Out of stock
Flaky and buttery croissant dough, caramelized and finished with sea salt.
- Chausson aux Pommes$5.30
Flaky dough filled with applesauce.
- Mini Viennoiseries$2.75Out of stock
An assortment of miniature versions of our most popular pastry.
- Brioche Sucrée$4.50
Rich, soft and slightly sweet brioche roll baked with pearl sugar on top.
- Brioche au Chocolat$5.80Out of stock
A rich and decadent bread made with eggs, butter, and sugar and topped with a chocolate streusel.
- Rustic Fruit Tart$6.30Out of stock
Rotating flavors seasonally. Strawberry Rhubarb, Apricot, and Pear. Check with stores for current offering.
- Croustade Mushroom$6.70
Flaky pastry shell filled with savory ingredients. Three Flavors: Mushroom, Spinach and Cheese.
- Blueberry Lemon Danish$5.10
Blueberries, cream cheese and lemon curd filling baked in a croissant pastry shell.
- Friand aux Amandes$3.75
A gluten-free treat made with almond flour, egg whites, butter and flavored with honey.
Desserts
- Gâteau au Chocolat$6.75
Rich, dense and flourless cake baked with dark chocolate. Gluten-free.
- Gâteau Orange et Gingembre$6.75
Our Orange Ginger Gâteau is flourless cake with ground almonds, ginger and fresh puréed oranges. Gluten and dairy free.
- Chocolate Éclair$6.95
Pâte à choux dough baked and filled with a smooth chocolate custard cream and glazed with chocolate fondant.
- Coffee Éclair$6.95
Pâte à choux dough baked and filled with a smooth coffee custard cream and glazed with coffee fondant.
- Hazelnut Dacquoise$7.30
Milk chocolate caramel ganache, praline butter cream between layers of hazelnut meringue cake.
- Macaron - Blk Currant$3.25
Almond meringue cookies filled with a variety of flavors.
- Macaron - 4 Pack$13.00
Almond meringue cookies filled with a variety of flavors.
- Macaron - Passionfruit$3.25
Almond meringue cookies filled with a variety of flavors.
- Macaron - Pumpkin$3.25
Almond meringue cookies filled with a variety of flavors.
- Macaron - Raspberry$3.25
Almond meringue cookies filled with a variety of flavors.
- Macaron - Yuzu$3.25
Almond meringue cookies filled with a variety of flavors.
- Opéra$7.70
Almond sponge cake layered with chocolate ganache and espresso butter cream.
- Saint Honoré$7.30Out of stock
Puff pastry with a ring of pâte à choux, filled with vanilla custard and topped with whipped cream and cream-filled choux, dipped in caramelized sugar.
- Strawberry Millefeuille (Seasonal)$7.85
Caramelized puff pastry layered with vanilla bean crème mousseline mixed with crashed caramelized sugar.
- Tarte au Citron$6.65
Shortbread crust baked with a layer of almond cream and filled with a smooth lemon custard.
- Mixed Berry Tart (Seasonal)$7.60
Shortbread tart shell baked with a layer of almond cream, filled with a pastry cream and topped with seasonal berries.
- Black Forest$7.70
Flourless chocolate cake baked with almond meal, filled with a Kirsch-flavored crème mousseline. Finished with whipped cream and preserved cherries. Gluten-free.
- Canelé$4.30
Vanilla bean and rum custard baked in a traditional copper tin. Soft and chewy texture. A specialty of the Bordeaux Region.
Bread
- Baguette$3.70
A traditional French bread made with flour, water, salt and yeast.
- Ficelle$3.20
A traditional French bread in smaller size.
- Seeded Ficelle$3.40Out of stock
Seed-crusted ficelle. Sesame seeds and poppy seeds add texture and nutty flavors.
- Campagne Small$7.10
Country-style, mild sour dough bread made of a blend of wheat and whole wheat flour, water, our natural levain starter, salt and yeast.
- Campagne Large$8.60
Country-style, mild sour dough bread made of a blend of wheat and whole wheat flour, water, our natural levain starter, salt and yeast.
- Céréal Loaf$7.25Out of stock
A rich and hearty bread made with multi-grain mix that includes wheat, barley, corn, brown rice, rye, triticale, millet, oats and flax seeds.
- Walnut Loaf$7.25Out of stock
Made with wholewheat flour, walnuts, natural lavain starter and yeast. Great with rich and creamy cheeses.
- Levain Batard$8.10Out of stock
Football-shaped whole wheat bread made with whole wheat flour and our natural levain starter.
Roll
- Roll Bacon$2.40Out of stock
A roll studded with crispy bits of bacon.
- Roll Cereal$2.40Out of stock
Cracked wheat, oats, rolled rye, yellow polenta, rolled barley, millet, rice bran, wheat germ, and flax seed leavened with our traditional levain.
- Roll Cranberry Hazelnut$2.40
Sweet, dried cranberries and hazelnuts mixed into our Miche Banal™ dough.
- Roll Fendu$2.40
- Roll Nicoise Olive$2.40
Our traditional bread with niçoise olives and rosemary.
- Roll Onion$2.40
Our traditional bread dough flavored with caramelized onions.
- Roll Raisin Fennel$2.40Out of stock
Rolls of Campagne flavored with fennel seed and plump raisins.
- Roll Walnut$2.40
Made with whole wheat flour and levain with walnuts.
Coffee
Tea
New online
