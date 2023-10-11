Bar

BOURBON

1792 Small Batch

$10.00

Angel’s Envy

$20.00Out of stock

Basil Hayden’s

$14.00

Belle Meade Reserve

$18.00Out of stock

Blanton's Single Barrel

$25.00Out of stock

Bowman Brother’s Small Batch

$10.00Out of stock

Buffalo Trace

$12.00

Cook’s Mill

$15.00

Eagle Rare

$15.00

EH Taylor Small Batch

$25.00Out of stock

Elijah Craig Barrel Proof

$20.00

Four Roses Single Barrel

$14.00

Four Roses Small Batch

$15.00

Knob Creek

$12.00

Maker’s Mark

$10.00

Maker’s Mark 46

$12.00

Michter’s Small Batch

$14.00

Old Forester 100 Proof

$9.00

Old Forester 1910

$15.00

Rebel 100 Proof

$9.00

Russell’s Reserve Single Barrel

$16.00

Smoke Wagon Small Batch

$16.00Out of stock

Smooth Ambler Contradiction

$10.00

Southern Star Paragon Bottled In Bond

$15.00

The Wiseman

$15.00

Weller Special Reserve NC Single Barrel

$20.00

Wild Turkey 101

$10.00

Woodford Reserve

$12.00

Woodford Reserve Double Oak

$14.00

Yellowstone

$12.00

BRUNCH COCKTAILS

Corpse Reviver #2

$15.00

Garibaldi

$15.00

Hemingway Daquiri

$15.00

Irish Coffee

$12.00

Irish Lift

$15.00

Mimosa

$10.00

Old Cuban

$14.00

St. Roch’s Bloody Mary

$12.00

Summer Thyme Spritz

$14.00

The Noventa Cinq

$15.00

Virgin Bloody Mary

$8.00

CANNED BEERS

Allagash White Can

$8.00

Champagne Velvet Can

$9.00Out of stock

Cloud Surfer

$9.00Out of stock

Killer Miller

$6.00

Miller Lite

$5.00Out of stock

Narragansett's Lager

$6.00

Pabst Blue Ribbon

$6.00Out of stock

Shacksbury Cider

$7.00

CLASSIC COCKTAILS

Barrel Aged Manhattan

$18.00

Boulevardier

$15.00

Bourbon Manhattan

$15.00

Espresso Martini

$15.00

Golden Boulevardier

$15.00

Hemingway Daiquiri

$15.00

Hurricane

$15.00

Jungle Bird

$15.00

Kentucky Colonel

$16.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$16.00

Old Cuban

$14.00

Old Fashioned

$15.00

Painkiller

$15.00

Ramos Gin Fizz

$16.00

Rye Manhattan

$15.00

Sangria

$16.00

Sazerac

$15.00

Vieux Carré

$15.00

DRAFT BEER

Champagne Velvet Pilsner

$9.00

Fullsteam Biscuit

$9.00

Maine Lunch IPA

$9.00

Trophy Oktrophyfest

$9.00

GIN

1000 Piers

$10.00

1000 Piers Bluberry

$12.00

Brokers

$9.00

Conniption American Dry

$12.00

Conniption Navy Strength

$14.00

Drumshanbo Gunpowder

$12.00

Gray Whale

$11.00

Hendrick’s

$10.00

Sutler’s

$10.00

Tanqueray

$10.00

The Botanist

$12.00

HOUSE COCKTAILS

A Toast To Mom

$15.00

Basil Gimlet

$15.00

Bayou Breeze

$14.00

Bourbon Street Punch

$15.00

Cocktail Special

$15.00

Cold Day In The Sun

$15.00

Fresh Ginger Mule

$15.00

Hopeless Romantic

$13.00

Jungle Java

$15.00

Mezcal Paloma

$15.00

Midnight Rumble

$15.00

Momma Bird

$15.00

Oaxaca Old Fashioned

$15.00

Of Greetings & Goodbyes

$15.00

Oyster Shot - Tequila

$10.00

Oyster Shot - Vodka

$10.00

Peach Bounce Sour

$15.00Out of stock

Perfect Pear

$15.00

Sangria

$14.00

The Creole Daisy

$15.00

Tradewinds

$15.00

Whirlaway

$15.00

LIQUEURS / AMARO / COGNACS

Amaro Averna

$12.00

Amaro Cynar

$10.00

Amaro Montenegro

$10.00

Amaro Nonino

$14.00

Aperol

$10.00

Borghetti

$12.00

Campari

$9.00

Caravedo

$9.00

Chambord

$11.00

Chartreuse, Green

$20.00Out of stock

Chartreuse, Yellow

$35.00

Courvoisier VS Cognac

$10.00

Fernet Branca

$9.00

Frangelico

$10.00

Grand Marnier

$10.00

Grind Espresso Shot

$9.00

Hennessey VS

$12.00

Luxardo Fernet

$9.00

Novo Fogo Cachaca

$12.00

Oak City Amaretto

$10.00

Pimm's No. 1

$10.00

Pitú

$9.00

Ramazzotti

$9.00

Southern Star Double Shot Cream

$9.00

St. Germaine Elderflower Liqueur

$12.00

Zucca Rabarbaro

$10.00

N/A BEVERAGES

Coke

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$5.00

Decaf Coffee

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Fentimans Ginger Beer

$5.00

Fresh Squeezed Grapefruit

$5.00

Fresh Squeezed OJ

$5.00

Hot Tea

$5.00

Ice Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Milk

$4.00

Mtn Valley Sparking

$6.00

Pineapple juice

$5.00

Reg Coffee

$3.00

Soda Water

$3.00

Sprecher Root Beer

$4.00

Sprite

$3.00

RUM

Brugal - 1888

$11.00

Brugal Anejo

$10.00

Cruzan Hurricane Proof

$10.00

Cruzan Light Rum

$9.00

Diplomatico Reserva

$10.00

Hamilton 151 Proof

$10.00

Hamilton Overproof

$9.00

Plantation Dark Rum

$10.00

Rhum Barbancourt

$13.00

The Real McCoy 3 Year

$9.00Out of stock

Wray & Nephew Overproof

$10.00

SPIRITLESS COCKTAILS

Blackberry Fauxjito

$10.00

Faux Tai

$12.00

Gin-Less Mule

$12.00Out of stock

No-Tini

$12.00

NY Sour (N/A)

$12.00

Virgin Paloma

$10.00

TEQUILA / MEZCAL

Casamigos Anejo

$16.00Out of stock

Creyente

$12.00

Del Maguey Vida

$12.00

Don Julio Anejo

$16.00

Don Julio Blanco

$14.00

Don Julio Reposado Primavera

$40.00

El Jimador Blanco

$9.00

El Tesoro Reposado

$18.00

Fuenteseca Cosecha 2018 Blanco

$35.00

Los Siete Misterios

$12.00

Lunazul

$10.00Out of stock

Mezcal Vago Elote

$14.00

Milagro Añejo

$13.00

Milagro Reposado

$12.00

Milagro Silver

$11.00

Siete Leguas Blanco

$12.00Out of stock

Tequila Ocho Plata

$14.00Out of stock

Tequila Ocho Reposado

$15.00Out of stock

Teremana Blanco

$10.00

Teremana Reposado

$12.00

Tromba Reposado

$12.00

VODKAS

Broken Shed

$9.00

Belvedere

$11.00

Grey Goose

$11.00

Ketel One

$11.00

Titos

$10.00

Absolut Citron

$10.00

WHISKEY / RYE / SCOTCH

Ardbeg 10 Year

$15.00

Crown Royal

$10.00

Elvis Straight Rye

$14.00

Famous Grouse

$9.00

Highland Park 17 Year Full Volume

$25.00

Jack Daniel’s

$10.00

Jameson

$10.00

Johnnie Walker Black Label

$12.00

Knob Creek Rye

$12.00

Macallan 12 Year Sherry Cask

$25.00

Mellow Corn Bottled In Bond

$9.00

Michter's Sour Mash

$14.00

Michter’s Single Barrel Rye

$14.00

Middle West Pumpernickel Rye

$12.00

Nikka Straight From The Barrel

$25.00

Oban 14 Year Single Malt

$25.00

Old Forester Rye

$10.00

Old Overholt Bottled In Bond Rye

$9.00

Pinhook Rye

$12.00

Redbreast 12 Year Cask Strength

$25.00

Sazerac Rye

$12.00

Smooth Ambler Contradiction Rye

$10.00

Tullamore Dew

$9.00

Whistle Pig 10 Year

$22.00

Wild Turkey 101 Rye

$9.00

WINE BY BOTTLE

BTL Barbera, Quattro Terre

$52.00

BTL Beaujolais, A Pegaz Beaujolais Villages

$56.00

BTL Cabernet Sauvignon, Gail Wines

$60.00

BTL Cave du Produce Pinot Noir

$64.00

BTL Couerr de terre Heritage Reserve Pinot

$69.00

BTL Domaine St Patrice CDR

$50.00

BTL Domains de Homs L'Amandier Cinsault

$42.00

BTL Durugutti Proyecto Las Compuertas Criolla Chica

$42.00

BTL Joan D'aguera 'Les Maiols' Garnatxa

$48.00

BTL Jolie Laude Red Blend

$72.00Out of stock

BTL Les Demoiselles Chateauneuf du pape

$84.00

BTL Montepulciano, Quattro

$48.00

BTL Rioja, Artuke

$52.00

BTL Tajinaste Tinto Tradicional

$51.00

BTL Valldolina Uvala Marselan

$60.00

BTL Viña Gonzalez Bastia Matorral Pais

$48.00

BTL Chateau Montdomaine Gamay

$52.00

BTL Las Jaras Rose

$54.00

BTL Newfound Rose

$60.00Out of stock

BTL Ultraviolet Sparkling Rose

$52.00

BTL Zweigelt Rose, Cistercien

$52.00

BTL Gulp/Hablo Orange

$50.00

BTL Bascule Babushka

$54.00Out of stock

BTL Almacita Sparkling Chardonnay

$52.00

BTL Cinco Islas Sparkling Albariño

$75.00

BTL Ephemere Rose Champagne

$135.00

BTL Influorescence Champagne

$80.00

BTL Jean Aubron Led Bulles Pet Nat

$42.00

BTL NV Barnaut

$120.00

BTL NV Bolney

$99.00

BTL NV Folius Cantina Del Tabruno

$44.00

BTL NV Jean-Luc Joillot Cremant

$72.00Out of stock

BTL NV Saint-Chamant Champagne

$105.00

BTL Raptor Ridge Sparkling Rose

$68.00

BTL Ultraviolet

$52.00

BTL VallDolina Cave Brut Reserva

$48.00Out of stock

BTL Ardilla Moscato

$32.00

BTL Bico da Ran Albarino

$56.00

BTL Cesar Marquez Perez Parajes

$57.00

BTL Chardonnay, Romuald Petit

$60.00

BTL Cinquante Cinq Sauv Blanc

$44.00

BTL Domaine Jouard Côte D'or

$85.00

BTL Domains Felix Saint-Bris Sauvignon Blanc

$45.00

BTL Electric Acid Test

$40.00

BTL Gruner Veltliner, Anton Bauer

$52.00

BTL Marcel Serving Chablis

$55.00

BTL Muscadet, Polaris

$52.00

BTL Riesling Feinherb, Brand

$75.00

BTL Santo Wines Assyrtiko

$61.00

BTL Slavcek Cuvee Belo

$39.00

BTL Geierslay Vertigo Riesling

$60.00

WINE BY GLASS

GL Albarino, Bico da Ran

$14.00

GL Champagne, Stephane Coquillette Inflorescence

$20.00

GL Gruner Veltliner, Anton Bauer

$13.00

GL Muscadet, Polaris

$13.00

GL Riesling, Geierslay Vertigo

$15.00

GL Rose, Zweigelt Cistercien

$13.00

GL Sauv Blanc Cinquante Cinq

$11.00

GL Sparkling, Almacita

$13.00

GL Sparkling Rose, Ultraviolet

$13.00

GLS Nottebianca

$10.00

GLS Sauv Blanc, Domain Felix Saint-Bris

$14.00Out of stock

GL Chardonnay, Romuald Petit

$15.00

GL Barbera, Quattro Terre

$13.00

GL Cabernet Sauvignon, Gail Wines

$15.00

GL Gamay, Chateau Montdomaine

$13.00

GL Garnatxa, Joan D'Anguera 'Les Maiols'

$14.00

GL Pinot Noir, Cave du Prieure

$16.00

GL Rioja, Artuke

$13.00

AFTER DINNER

Copa Luna

$15.00

Espresso Martini

$15.00

Irish Coffee

$12.00

Sandy Cheeks

$15.00

Dinner Menu

Oysters

E - Alpine

$4.50Out of stock

E - Ana’s Masonboro

$3.50

E - Awe Shucks

$3.50

E - Beach Plums

$3.75

E - Beaufort Briny

$3.50

E - Beausoleil

$4.50

E - Bell's Reef

$3.75

E - Belle du Jour

$4.25

E - Big Rock

$3.25

E - Blackberry

$3.25

E - Blue Point

$3.50

E - Broad River Blades

$3.25

E - Cape Fear

$3.25

E - Carolina Dreams

$3.75

E - Carolina Envy

$3.75

E - Carolina Gold

$3.75

E - Carolina Jade

$3.75

E - Cedar Island Selects

$3.25

E - Cedar Key

$3.25

E - Chadwick Creek

$3.50

E - Core Sounders

$3.75

E - Crab Slough

$3.25

E - Cupids

$3.50

E - Currituck Selects

$3.75

E - Devil's Shoal

$3.25

E - Divine Pines

$4.25

E - Dukes of Topsail

$4.25

E - Fat Bellies

$3.75

E - Gemstones

$3.25

E - Harkers Island

$3.25

E - Harris Neck

$3.25

E - Hatteras Salts

$3.50

E - High Tiders

$3.75

E - Ichabod Flats

$3.75

E - Isaiah Cedars

$3.50

E - Island Creek Selects

$3.75

E - James Rivers

$3.25

E - Kinnakeeter

$3.75

E - Lawton Point

$3.25

E - Lighthouse Shoal

$3.75

E - Malpeques

$3.75

E - Mama Mia

$4.50Out of stock

E - Mants Landing

$3.25

E - Masonboro Pearl

$3.75

E - Mimosa's (Peerless)

$3.75

E - Mookie Blues

$3.75

E - Moonrise

$3.75

E - Newport Novelties

$3.25

E - Osprey Point

$4.50

E - Pamlico Bounty

$3.25

E - Pamlico Salts

$3.25

E - Peachtree

$3.25

E - Permuda Island Petites

$3.25

E - Pirate Pearls

$3.25

E - Roddy Rocks

$3.25

E - Russel's

$3.25

E - Sea Cups

$3.75

E - Sea Hogs

$3.50

E - Sea Level Salts

$3.25

E - Siren's Salts

$3.75

E - Slash Creek

$3.50

E - Soundside Salts

$3.25

E - Soundside Selects

$3.25

E - South River Salts (Peerless)

$3.50

E - Southern Salts

$3.75

E - Sticky Bottoms

$3.25

E - Stones Bay

$3.25

E - Stump Sound

$3.25

E - Tarheel Tiderunners

$3.75

E - Thunder Caps

$4.00

E - Top Seacrets

$3.75

E - Topsail Topstones

$3.75Out of stock

E - Traps Bay

$3.25

E - Victory Points

$3.75Out of stock

E - Wellfleets

$4.25Out of stock

E - White Stone

$3.25

E - White Stones

$3.25

E- Chesapeake

$3.50

E- Ichabod -

$3.50

Oyster Condiments

$0.50

W - Aphrodite

$4.50

W - Blue Pool

$4.50

W - Briscoe Point

$4.50

W - Calm Cove

$4.50

W - Crescent Moon

$4.50

W - Disco Hamas

$4.50

W - Eld Inlet

$4.50

W - Fjordlux

$4.50

W - Glacier Point

$4.50

W - Hama Hama

$4.50Out of stock

W - Hammersley

$4.50

W - Hove Cove

$4.50

W - Lucky Penny

$4.50

W - North Bay

$4.50

W - Pickering Pass

$4.50

W - Sea Cow

$4.50

W - Sea Nymph

$4.50

W - Skok Sweets

$4.50

W - Stretch Island

$4.50

W - Summerstone

$4.50

W - Swinomish

$4.50

W - Summer Blues

$4.50

E - Little Star

$3.75

E - Rosebuds

$3.75

Banana Peppers

$0.50

Cocktail Sauce

$0.50

Horseradish

$0.50

Mignonette

$0.50

Lemon Wedge

Hot Sauce

Fried Saltines

Plain Saltines

Lime Wedge

Malt Vinegar

Salt

Pepper

Raw Bar

Blue Crab Claws

$21.00

Peel n' Eat Shrimp

$18.00

Tchoup St. Special

$76.00

Snacks

Boudin

$10.00

Crawfish Hushpuppies

$12.00

Crispy Frog Legs

$18.00

Pimento Cheese Snack

$12.00

Schnitzel

$29.00

Smoked Fish Dip

$16.00

Tamale

$16.00

Salads & Gumbo

Caesar

$16.00

Gumbo

$13.00

HOT STUFF

No BS Salad

$11.00

Tomato

$15.00

Watermelon Salad

$14.00Out of stock

Roasted & Fried Seafood

Fried Combo 1/4 lb

$19.00

Fried Fish

$16.00

Fried Oysters 1/4 lb

$18.00

Fried Shrimp 1/4 lb

$18.00

Roasters

$21.00

Mains

Agnolotti

$24.00Out of stock

BBQ Cauliflower

$25.00

BBQ Shrimp

$29.00

Carolina Calabash

$13.00

Crab Fettuccine

$31.00

Gator Bolognese

$29.00

Market Catch

$33.00

NC Clams

$31.00

Red Beans n' Rice

$26.00

Schnitzel

$29.00

Sides

Buttered Rice

$8.00

Eggplant & Okra

$13.00

Garlic Bread

$8.00

Housemade Andouille

$11.00

Maque Choux

$11.00

Nduja Bread

$4.00

Pomme Frites

$8.00

Xtra Bread

$2.00

Xtra Sauce

Desserts

Beignets

$13.00

Chocolate Tart

$12.00Out of stock

Horchata Cake

$10.00Out of stock

Lemon Pie

$12.00

Pao de Lo

$13.00

Peaches & Cream

$13.00Out of stock

Pecan Tart

$12.00Out of stock

Misc.

$Open Gift Card

Open Wine

Open Liquor

Open Food

Fee - Outside Dessert

$3.00

Fee - Corkage

$25.00

Extra Sauce

Raw Stuff

Hot Stuff

Ketchup

Brunch Menu

Oysters B

E - Alpine

$4.50Out of stock

E - Ana’s Masonboro

$3.50

E - Awe Shucks

$3.50

E - Beach Plums

$3.75

E - Beaufort Briny

$3.50

E - Beausoleil

$4.50

E - Bell's Reef

$3.75

E - Belle du Jour

$4.25

E - Big Rock

$3.25

E - Blackberry

$3.25

E - Blue Point

$3.50

E - Broad River Blades

$3.25

E - Cape Fear

$3.25

E - Carolina Dreams

$3.75

E - Carolina Gold

$3.75

E - Cedar Island Selects

$3.25

E - Cedar Key

$3.25

E - Core Sounders

$3.75

E - Crab Slough

$3.25

E - Cupids

$3.50

E - Currituck Selects

$3.75

E - Devil's Shoal

$3.25

E - Dukes of Topsail

$4.25

E - Fat Bellies

$3.75

E - Gemstones

$3.25

E - Harkers Island

$3.25

E - Harris Neck

$3.25

E - Hatteras Salts

$3.50

E - High Tiders

$3.75

E - Ichabod Flats

$3.75

E - Isaiah Cedars

$3.50

E - Island Creek Selects

$3.75

E - James Rivers

$3.25

E - Lawton Point

$3.25

E - Lighthouse Shoal

$3.75

E - Malpeques

$3.75

E - Mama Mia

$4.50Out of stock

E - Mants Landing

$3.25

E - Masonboro Pearl

$3.75

E - Mimosa (Peerless)

$3.50Out of stock

E - Mookie Blues

$3.75

E - Moonrise

$3.75

E - Newport Novelties

$3.25

E - Pamlico Bounty

$3.25

E - Pamlico Salts

$3.25

E - Peachtree

$3.25

E - Permuda Island Petites

$3.25

E - Pirate Pearls

$3.25

E - Roddy Rocks

$3.25

E - Russel's

$3.25

E - Sea Cups

$3.75

E - Sea Hogs

$3.50

E - Sea Level Salts

$3.25

E - Siren's Salts

$3.75

E - Slash Creek

$3.50

E - Soundside Salts

$3.25

E - Soundside Selects

$3.25

E - Southern Salts

$3.75

E - Sticky Bottoms

$3.25

E - Stones Bay

$3.25

E - Stump Sound

$3.25

E - Tarheel Tiderunners

$3.75

E - Thunder Caps

$4.00

E - Top Seacrets

$3.75

E - Topsail Topstones

$3.75Out of stock

E - Traps Bay

$3.25

E - Victory Points

$3.75Out of stock

E - Wellfleets

$4.25Out of stock

E - White Stone

$3.25

E - White Stones

$3.25

E- Chesapeake

$3.50

E- Ichabod -

$3.50

Oyster Condiments

$0.50

W - Blue Pool

$4.50

W - Calm Cove

$4.50

W - Crescent Moon

$4.50

W - Disco Hamas

$4.50

W - Eld Inlet

$4.50

W - Fjordlux

$4.50

W - Glacier Point

$4.50

W - Hama Hama

$4.50Out of stock

W - Hammersley

$4.50

W - Hove Cove

$4.50

W - Lucky Penny

$4.50

W - Pickering Pass

$4.50

W - Sea Cow

$4.50

W - Sea Nymph

$4.50

W - Skok Sweets

$4.50

W - Stretch Island

$4.50

W - Summer Stones

$4.50

W - Summerstone

$4.50

W - Swinomish

$4.50

W - Aphrodite

$4.50

E - South River Salts (Peerless)

$3.50

Banana Peppers

$0.50

Cocktail Sauce

$0.50

Horseradish

$0.50

Mignonette

$0.50

Lemon Wedge

Hot Sauce

Fried Saltines

Plain Saltines

Raw Bar B

Blue Crab Claws

$21.00

Peel n' Eat Shrimp

$18.00

Tchoup St. Special

$76.00

Banana Peppers

$0.50

Cocktail Sauce

$0.50

Horseradish

$0.50

Mignonette

$0.50

Lemon Wedge

Hot Sauce

Fried Saltines

Plain Saltines

Snacks B

Tamale

$16.00

Crispy Frog Legs

$18.00

Crawfish Hushpuppies

$12.00

Pimento Cheese Snack

$12.00

Smoked Fish Dip

$16.00

Sinner Rolls

$12.00

Boudin

$10.00

Latke Special

$15.00

Salads & Gumbo B

Caeser

$16.00

Gumbo

$13.00

Heirloom Tomato Salad

$13.00

HOT STUFF

No BS Salad

$11.00

Tomato

$15.00

Watermelon Salad

$14.00

Roasted & Fried Seafood B

Fried Combo 1/4 lb

$19.00

Fried Fish

$16.00

Fried Oysters 1/4 lb

$18.00

Fried Shrimp 1/4 lb

$18.00

Roasters

$21.00

Fried Soft Shell Crab

$18.00Out of stock

Brunch Mains

Avocado Toast

$14.00Out of stock

Big Biscuit Sammy

$15.00

Cajun Breakfast

$17.00

Carolina Calabash

$13.00

Gator Bolo n’ Grits

$17.00

Gumbo 'N Grits

$17.00

Hotcake & Honey

$12.00

Oyster Hotcake

$19.00Out of stock

Shrimp ‘n Grits

$17.00

Yogurt & Granola

$13.00

Brunch Sides

A La Carte Hotcake

$5.00

Andouille x2

$9.00Out of stock

Avocado

$4.00

Bacon

$4.00

Biscuit

$4.00

Boudin

$6.00

Boudin

$6.00

Boudin x2

$9.00

Boudin x2

$9.00

Cheese Grits

$5.00

Fried Combo

$9.00

Fried Shrimp

$12.00

Garlic Bread

$8.00

Grits

$4.00

Pomme Frites

$8.00

Sausage

$6.00Out of stock

Side Andouille

$7.00

Side Tomatoes

$4.00

Sliced Tomatoes

$4.00

Tasso'd Bacon

$4.00

Toast

$4.00

Two Eggs

$4.00

Xtra Sauce

Brunch Cocktail

Corpse Reviver #2

$15.00

Girabaldi

$14.00

Hemingway Daiquiri

$15.00

Irish Coffee

$12.00

Irish Lift

$15.00

Mimosa

$10.00

Mimosa Party

$40.00Out of stock

St. Roch’s Bloody Mary

$12.00

The Noventa Cinq

$15.00

Momma Bird

$15.00

A Toast To Mom

$15.00

Olivero Dinner

Snacks

Dates

Croquettes

Eggplant

Pasta

Lasagna

Mafaldine

Mains & Sides

Beets

Tomatoes

Pork

Dessert

Panna Cotta

$$$$

Olivero Tasting Menu

$75.00

Food & Wine Pairing

$30.00

Olivero Cocktails

Kalimotxo

$15.00

Moon Stone

$15.00

Olivero Martini

$15.00

Toronto Sour

$15.00

Wine Paring

C1 - VallDolina Cava

C2 - Parajes

C3 - Barbera d'Alba

C4 - Ardilla Moscato