St. Roch 223 S Wilmington St
Bar
BOURBON
1792 Small Batch
$10.00
Angel’s Envy
$20.00Out of stock
Basil Hayden’s
$14.00
Belle Meade Reserve
$18.00Out of stock
Blanton's Single Barrel
$25.00Out of stock
Bowman Brother’s Small Batch
$10.00Out of stock
Buffalo Trace
$12.00
Cook’s Mill
$15.00
Eagle Rare
$15.00
EH Taylor Small Batch
$25.00Out of stock
Elijah Craig Barrel Proof
$20.00
Four Roses Single Barrel
$14.00
Four Roses Small Batch
$15.00
Knob Creek
$12.00
Maker’s Mark
$10.00
Maker’s Mark 46
$12.00
Michter’s Small Batch
$14.00
Old Forester 100 Proof
$9.00
Old Forester 1910
$15.00
Rebel 100 Proof
$9.00
Russell’s Reserve Single Barrel
$16.00
Smoke Wagon Small Batch
$16.00Out of stock
Smooth Ambler Contradiction
$10.00
Southern Star Paragon Bottled In Bond
$15.00
The Wiseman
$15.00
Weller Special Reserve NC Single Barrel
$20.00
Wild Turkey 101
$10.00
Woodford Reserve
$12.00
Woodford Reserve Double Oak
$14.00
Yellowstone
$12.00
BRUNCH COCKTAILS
CANNED BEERS
CLASSIC COCKTAILS
Barrel Aged Manhattan
$18.00
Boulevardier
$15.00
Bourbon Manhattan
$15.00
Espresso Martini
$15.00
Golden Boulevardier
$15.00
Hemingway Daiquiri
$15.00
Hurricane
$15.00
Jungle Bird
$15.00
Kentucky Colonel
$16.00
Long Island Iced Tea
$16.00
Old Cuban
$14.00
Old Fashioned
$15.00
Painkiller
$15.00
Ramos Gin Fizz
$16.00
Rye Manhattan
$15.00
Sangria
$16.00
Sazerac
$15.00
Vieux Carré
$15.00
DRAFT BEER
GIN
HOUSE COCKTAILS
A Toast To Mom
$15.00
Basil Gimlet
$15.00
Bayou Breeze
$14.00
Bourbon Street Punch
$15.00
Cocktail Special
$15.00
Cold Day In The Sun
$15.00
Fresh Ginger Mule
$15.00
Hopeless Romantic
$13.00
Jungle Java
$15.00
Mezcal Paloma
$15.00
Midnight Rumble
$15.00
Momma Bird
$15.00
Oaxaca Old Fashioned
$15.00
Of Greetings & Goodbyes
$15.00
Oyster Shot - Tequila
$10.00
Oyster Shot - Vodka
$10.00
Peach Bounce Sour
$15.00Out of stock
Perfect Pear
$15.00
Sangria
$14.00
The Creole Daisy
$15.00
Tradewinds
$15.00
Whirlaway
$15.00
LIQUEURS / AMARO / COGNACS
Amaro Averna
$12.00
Amaro Cynar
$10.00
Amaro Montenegro
$10.00
Amaro Nonino
$14.00
Aperol
$10.00
Borghetti
$12.00
Campari
$9.00
Caravedo
$9.00
Chambord
$11.00
Chartreuse, Green
$20.00Out of stock
Chartreuse, Yellow
$35.00
Courvoisier VS Cognac
$10.00
Fernet Branca
$9.00
Frangelico
$10.00
Grand Marnier
$10.00
Grind Espresso Shot
$9.00
Hennessey VS
$12.00
Luxardo Fernet
$9.00
Novo Fogo Cachaca
$12.00
Oak City Amaretto
$10.00
Pimm's No. 1
$10.00
Pitú
$9.00
Ramazzotti
$9.00
Southern Star Double Shot Cream
$9.00
St. Germaine Elderflower Liqueur
$12.00
Zucca Rabarbaro
$10.00
N/A BEVERAGES
RUM
SPIRITLESS COCKTAILS
TEQUILA / MEZCAL
Casamigos Anejo
$16.00Out of stock
Creyente
$12.00
Del Maguey Vida
$12.00
Don Julio Anejo
$16.00
Don Julio Blanco
$14.00
Don Julio Reposado Primavera
$40.00
El Jimador Blanco
$9.00
El Tesoro Reposado
$18.00
Fuenteseca Cosecha 2018 Blanco
$35.00
Los Siete Misterios
$12.00
Lunazul
$10.00Out of stock
Mezcal Vago Elote
$14.00
Milagro Añejo
$13.00
Milagro Reposado
$12.00
Milagro Silver
$11.00
Siete Leguas Blanco
$12.00Out of stock
Tequila Ocho Plata
$14.00Out of stock
Tequila Ocho Reposado
$15.00Out of stock
Teremana Blanco
$10.00
Teremana Reposado
$12.00
Tromba Reposado
$12.00
VODKAS
WHISKEY / RYE / SCOTCH
Ardbeg 10 Year
$15.00
Crown Royal
$10.00
Elvis Straight Rye
$14.00
Famous Grouse
$9.00
Highland Park 17 Year Full Volume
$25.00
Jack Daniel’s
$10.00
Jameson
$10.00
Johnnie Walker Black Label
$12.00
Knob Creek Rye
$12.00
Macallan 12 Year Sherry Cask
$25.00
Mellow Corn Bottled In Bond
$9.00
Michter's Sour Mash
$14.00
Michter’s Single Barrel Rye
$14.00
Middle West Pumpernickel Rye
$12.00
Nikka Straight From The Barrel
$25.00
Oban 14 Year Single Malt
$25.00
Old Forester Rye
$10.00
Old Overholt Bottled In Bond Rye
$9.00
Pinhook Rye
$12.00
Redbreast 12 Year Cask Strength
$25.00
Sazerac Rye
$12.00
Smooth Ambler Contradiction Rye
$10.00
Tullamore Dew
$9.00
Whistle Pig 10 Year
$22.00
Wild Turkey 101 Rye
$9.00
WINE BY BOTTLE
BTL Barbera, Quattro Terre
$52.00
BTL Beaujolais, A Pegaz Beaujolais Villages
$56.00
BTL Cabernet Sauvignon, Gail Wines
$60.00
BTL Cave du Produce Pinot Noir
$64.00
BTL Couerr de terre Heritage Reserve Pinot
$69.00
BTL Domaine St Patrice CDR
$50.00
BTL Domains de Homs L'Amandier Cinsault
$42.00
BTL Durugutti Proyecto Las Compuertas Criolla Chica
$42.00
BTL Joan D'aguera 'Les Maiols' Garnatxa
$48.00
BTL Jolie Laude Red Blend
$72.00Out of stock
BTL Les Demoiselles Chateauneuf du pape
$84.00
BTL Montepulciano, Quattro
$48.00
BTL Rioja, Artuke
$52.00
BTL Tajinaste Tinto Tradicional
$51.00
BTL Valldolina Uvala Marselan
$60.00
BTL Viña Gonzalez Bastia Matorral Pais
$48.00
BTL Chateau Montdomaine Gamay
$52.00
BTL Las Jaras Rose
$54.00
BTL Newfound Rose
$60.00Out of stock
BTL Ultraviolet Sparkling Rose
$52.00
BTL Zweigelt Rose, Cistercien
$52.00
BTL Gulp/Hablo Orange
$50.00
BTL Bascule Babushka
$54.00Out of stock
BTL Almacita Sparkling Chardonnay
$52.00
BTL Cinco Islas Sparkling Albariño
$75.00
BTL Ephemere Rose Champagne
$135.00
BTL Influorescence Champagne
$80.00
BTL Jean Aubron Led Bulles Pet Nat
$42.00
BTL NV Barnaut
$120.00
BTL NV Bolney
$99.00
BTL NV Folius Cantina Del Tabruno
$44.00
BTL NV Jean-Luc Joillot Cremant
$72.00Out of stock
BTL NV Saint-Chamant Champagne
$105.00
BTL Raptor Ridge Sparkling Rose
$68.00
BTL Ultraviolet
$52.00
BTL VallDolina Cave Brut Reserva
$48.00Out of stock
BTL Ardilla Moscato
$32.00
BTL Bico da Ran Albarino
$56.00
BTL Cesar Marquez Perez Parajes
$57.00
BTL Chardonnay, Romuald Petit
$60.00
BTL Cinquante Cinq Sauv Blanc
$44.00
BTL Domaine Jouard Côte D'or
$85.00
BTL Domains Felix Saint-Bris Sauvignon Blanc
$45.00
BTL Electric Acid Test
$40.00
BTL Gruner Veltliner, Anton Bauer
$52.00
BTL Marcel Serving Chablis
$55.00
BTL Muscadet, Polaris
$52.00
BTL Riesling Feinherb, Brand
$75.00
BTL Santo Wines Assyrtiko
$61.00
BTL Slavcek Cuvee Belo
$39.00
BTL Geierslay Vertigo Riesling
$60.00
WINE BY GLASS
GL Albarino, Bico da Ran
$14.00
GL Champagne, Stephane Coquillette Inflorescence
$20.00
GL Gruner Veltliner, Anton Bauer
$13.00
GL Muscadet, Polaris
$13.00
GL Riesling, Geierslay Vertigo
$15.00
GL Rose, Zweigelt Cistercien
$13.00
GL Sauv Blanc Cinquante Cinq
$11.00
GL Sparkling, Almacita
$13.00
GL Sparkling Rose, Ultraviolet
$13.00
GLS Nottebianca
$10.00
GLS Sauv Blanc, Domain Felix Saint-Bris
$14.00Out of stock
GL Chardonnay, Romuald Petit
$15.00
GL Barbera, Quattro Terre
$13.00
GL Cabernet Sauvignon, Gail Wines
$15.00
GL Gamay, Chateau Montdomaine
$13.00
GL Garnatxa, Joan D'Anguera 'Les Maiols'
$14.00
GL Pinot Noir, Cave du Prieure
$16.00
GL Rioja, Artuke
$13.00
Dinner Menu
Oysters
E - Alpine
$4.50Out of stock
E - Ana’s Masonboro
$3.50
E - Awe Shucks
$3.50
E - Beach Plums
$3.75
E - Beaufort Briny
$3.50
E - Beausoleil
$4.50
E - Bell's Reef
$3.75
E - Belle du Jour
$4.25
E - Big Rock
$3.25
E - Blackberry
$3.25
E - Blue Point
$3.50
E - Broad River Blades
$3.25
E - Cape Fear
$3.25
E - Carolina Dreams
$3.75
E - Carolina Envy
$3.75
E - Carolina Gold
$3.75
E - Carolina Jade
$3.75
E - Cedar Island Selects
$3.25
E - Cedar Key
$3.25
E - Chadwick Creek
$3.50
E - Core Sounders
$3.75
E - Crab Slough
$3.25
E - Cupids
$3.50
E - Currituck Selects
$3.75
E - Devil's Shoal
$3.25
E - Divine Pines
$4.25
E - Dukes of Topsail
$4.25
E - Fat Bellies
$3.75
E - Gemstones
$3.25
E - Harkers Island
$3.25
E - Harris Neck
$3.25
E - Hatteras Salts
$3.50
E - High Tiders
$3.75
E - Ichabod Flats
$3.75
E - Isaiah Cedars
$3.50
E - Island Creek Selects
$3.75
E - James Rivers
$3.25
E - Kinnakeeter
$3.75
E - Lawton Point
$3.25
E - Lighthouse Shoal
$3.75
E - Malpeques
$3.75
E - Mama Mia
$4.50Out of stock
E - Mants Landing
$3.25
E - Masonboro Pearl
$3.75
E - Mimosa's (Peerless)
$3.75
E - Mookie Blues
$3.75
E - Moonrise
$3.75
E - Newport Novelties
$3.25
E - Osprey Point
$4.50
E - Pamlico Bounty
$3.25
E - Pamlico Salts
$3.25
E - Peachtree
$3.25
E - Permuda Island Petites
$3.25
E - Pirate Pearls
$3.25
E - Roddy Rocks
$3.25
E - Russel's
$3.25
E - Sea Cups
$3.75
E - Sea Hogs
$3.50
E - Sea Level Salts
$3.25
E - Siren's Salts
$3.75
E - Slash Creek
$3.50
E - Soundside Salts
$3.25
E - Soundside Selects
$3.25
E - South River Salts (Peerless)
$3.50
E - Southern Salts
$3.75
E - Sticky Bottoms
$3.25
E - Stones Bay
$3.25
E - Stump Sound
$3.25
E - Tarheel Tiderunners
$3.75
E - Thunder Caps
$4.00
E - Top Seacrets
$3.75
E - Topsail Topstones
$3.75Out of stock
E - Traps Bay
$3.25
E - Victory Points
$3.75Out of stock
E - Wellfleets
$4.25Out of stock
E - White Stone
$3.25
E - White Stones
$3.25
E- Chesapeake
$3.50
E- Ichabod -
$3.50
Oyster Condiments
$0.50
W - Aphrodite
$4.50
W - Blue Pool
$4.50
W - Briscoe Point
$4.50
W - Calm Cove
$4.50
W - Crescent Moon
$4.50
W - Disco Hamas
$4.50
W - Eld Inlet
$4.50
W - Fjordlux
$4.50
W - Glacier Point
$4.50
W - Hama Hama
$4.50Out of stock
W - Hammersley
$4.50
W - Hove Cove
$4.50
W - Lucky Penny
$4.50
W - North Bay
$4.50
W - Pickering Pass
$4.50
W - Sea Cow
$4.50
W - Sea Nymph
$4.50
W - Skok Sweets
$4.50
W - Stretch Island
$4.50
W - Summerstone
$4.50
W - Swinomish
$4.50
W - Summer Blues
$4.50
E - Little Star
$3.75
E - Rosebuds
$3.75
Banana Peppers
$0.50
Cocktail Sauce
$0.50
Horseradish
$0.50
Mignonette
$0.50
Lemon Wedge
Hot Sauce
Fried Saltines
Plain Saltines
Lime Wedge
Malt Vinegar
Salt
Pepper
Snacks
Salads & Gumbo
Roasted & Fried Seafood
Mains
Sides
Desserts
Misc.
Brunch Menu
Oysters B
Raw Bar B
Snacks B
Salads & Gumbo B
Roasted & Fried Seafood B
Brunch Mains
Brunch Sides
A La Carte Hotcake
$5.00
Andouille x2
$9.00Out of stock
Avocado
$4.00
Bacon
$4.00
Biscuit
$4.00
Boudin
$6.00
Boudin
$6.00
Boudin x2
$9.00
Boudin x2
$9.00
Cheese Grits
$5.00
Fried Combo
$9.00
Fried Shrimp
$12.00
Garlic Bread
$8.00
Grits
$4.00
Pomme Frites
$8.00
Sausage
$6.00Out of stock
Side Andouille
$7.00
Side Tomatoes
$4.00
Sliced Tomatoes
$4.00
Tasso'd Bacon
$4.00
Toast
$4.00
Two Eggs
$4.00
Xtra Sauce
Brunch Cocktail
Olivero Dinner
Snacks
Dessert
