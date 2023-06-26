Buy Gift Cards
Online Ordering Unavailable
0
St. Vincent Wine 3212 Georgia Ave. NW
We are not accepting online orders right now.
Online Ordering Unavailable
Event Minimums (Copy)
Drink Packages
Event Minimums (Copy)
Bar Deposit
$350.00
Drink Packages
Wine & Beer Drink Package
$40.00
St. Vincent Wine 3212 Georgia Ave. NW Location and Ordering Hours
(202) 413-9763
3212 Georgia Ave. NW, Washington, DC 20010
Closed
• Opens Wednesday at 5PM
All hours
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement