Staco'N Madre 2021 IL-19
DRINKS
HOT DRINKS
MONSTER PREPARADO
SODAS 1/2 LT
SODA BOTTLE
FOOD
DESAYUNOS / BREAKFAST
- Huevos con Jamon$11.95
3 Eggs & ham
- Huevos con Chorizo$11.95
3 Eggs & Mexican sausage
- Huevos a la Mexicana$11.95
3 Eggs with tomatoes, onion and peppers
- Huevos con Salchicha$11.95
3 Eggs & wieners
- Huevos con Frijoles y Jalapenos$11.95
3 Eggs with beans and jalapenos
- Huevos Rancheros$11.95
3 Sunny up eggs topped w/ your choice of green or red ranchero sauce
- Huevos Revueltos$9.99
3 Scrambled eggs
- Chilaquiles$11.95
Fried tortilla chips topped with choice of sauce, sour cream, onion and queso frescro
- Huarache Mananero$15.00
Huarache with handmade tortilla stuffed with black beans with 2 stews (potatoes with muenster cheese and pork ribs in green sauce) and on top 2 fried eggs.
BOTANAS / APPETIZERS
- Nachos$9.95
Tortilla chips with beans, pico de gallo, pickled jalapenos, sour cream and melted muenster cheese. Regular or your choice of meat.
- Guacamole$7.95
Instantly prepared w/Avocado, onion, cilantro, tomatoe and jalapenos
- Choriqueso$10.50
Melted cheese with chorizo
- Papas Fritas Regular$4.95
Choose regular or prepared with chesse, bacon, ketchup, mustard and mayonnaise.
- Papas Fritas Preparadas$8.95
- Buffalo Wings
Served with ranch on the side.
- Chiken Flautas Botana
Flautas w/ lettuce, queso fresco and sour cream
- Elote en Palo$3.95
Corn on the cob
- Elote en Vaso
Corn in cup
- Cacahuates en Vinagre$10.00
Pickled whole peanuts served w/chile powder and lime
- Cueritos en Vinagre$10.50Out of stock
Served with cabbage, pico de gallo, sour cream, salsa valentina and tostadas.
- Pata de Puerco en Vinagre$10.50
Served with cabbage, pico de gallo, sour cream, salsa valentina and tostadas.
TOSTADAS
- Tostada de Asada$5.95
Steak tostada w/spread of beans and topped w/ lettuce, sour cream and queso fresco
- Tostada de Suadero$5.95
Flank beef tostada w/spread of beans and topped w/ lettuce, sour cream and queso fresco
- Tostada Al Pastor$5.95
Marinated pork tostada w/spread of beans and topped w/ lettuce, sour cream and queso fresco
- Tostada Cochinita Pibil$5.95
Baked pork in achiote sauce tostada w/spread of beans and topped w/ lettuce, sour cream and queso fresco
- Tostada de Chorizo$5.95
Mexican sausage tostada w/spread of beans and topped w/ lettuce, sour cream and queso fresco
- Tostada Chicharron Prensado$5.95
Pressed pork crackling green or red tostada w/spread of beans and topped w/ lettuce, sour cream and queso fresco
- Tostada de Tinga de Pollo$5.95
Chicken tinga tostada w/spread of beans and topped w/ lettuce, sour cream and queso fresco
- Tostada de Pata de Res$5.95
Pickled cow beef tostada topped w/ lettuce, sour cream and queso fresco
TACOS
TAMALES
BURRITOS
TORTAS
- Torta StacoN Madre$11.95
- Torta La Cubana$14.95
- Torta de Chilaquiles$8.95
Torta stuffed with chilaquiles in red sauce, sour cream and queso fresco. Add meat & eggs.
- Torta de Tamal (Guajolota)$4.99
orta stuffed with tamale with the flavor of your choice.
- Torta de Tamal Preparada (Guajolota)$5.50
orta stuffed with tamale with the flavor of your choice, prepared as you wish.
- Pambazo Original$9.95
It is a sandwich made of a particular type of bread stuffed with potatoes and chorizo and then dipped and seasoned in a guajillo sauce, served with lettuce, cheese and cream.
SIZE METTER
- Huarache CoN Madre$25.00
Large huarache stuffed with muenster cheese, topped with frijoles charros, peppers strips, nopales, Steak, Pork chops and Beef ribs.Fresh corn tortilla made at the moment.
- Huarache CoN Madre Only Steak$23.00
Large huarache stuffed with muenster cheese, topped with frijoles charros, peppers strips, nopales and steak. Fresh corn tortilla made at the moment.
- Huarache CoN Madre Only Pork Chops$35.00
Large huarache stuffed with muenster cheese, topped with frijoles charros, peppers strips, nopales and Pork chops Fresh corn tortilla made at the moment.
- Huarache CoN Madre Only Beef Ribs$30.00
Large huarache stuffed with muenster cheese, topped with frijoles charros, peppers strips, nopales and Beef ribs Fresh corn tortilla made at the moment.
- Huarache Titanic Reg$15.95
Fresh corn tortilla made at the moment with beans your choice of meat, prepared whit onion, cilantro and queso fresh. Choose one, two or three stews
- Huarache Titanic Comb$16.50
- Huarache Titanic Tri$17.99
- Huarache Titanic No Guiso$10.00
- Machete Papasito Reg$15.95
Handmade tortilla with cheese and a stew of your choice, with a crunchy touch to make it delicious. Choose one, two or three stews
- Machete Papasito Comb$16.50
- Machete Papasito Tri$17.99
- Machete Papasito Only Cheese$10.00
- Sope Gigante Reg$14.95
Mexican sope make with fresh corn tortilla at the moment, topped with beans, lettuce, queso fresco.
- Sope Gigante Comb$16.50
- Sope Gigante No Meat$10.00
- Enfrijolada$15.99
Our house-made large corn tortilla filled with shredded beef/chicken or muenster cheese topped with bean sauce, onion, sour cream and queso fresco. Sides of rice, seasoned potatoes and salad.
- Enmolada$15.99
Our house-made large corn tortilla filled with shredded beef/chicken or muenster cheese topped with "House-Poblano Mole Sauce", onion, sour cream and queso fresco. Sides of rice, seasoned potatoes and salad.
- Large Quesabirria$15.99
Our house-made large conr tortilla filled with birria de res and muenster cheese, topped with onion and cilantro. Accompanied by consome (broth) on the side.
PLATILLOS TRADICIONALES
- Carne de Puerco con Nopales$15.50
Pork meat with cactus leaves in tomatoe stew. They come with rice, beans, tortillas and salad.
- Milanesa de Pollo$15.50
Breaded chicken breast. They come with rice, beans, tortillas and salad.
- Milanesa de Res$15.50
Breaded steak. They come with rice, beans, tortillas and salad.
- Pechuga a la Plancha$15.50
Grilled chicken breast. They come with rice, beans, tortillas and salad.
- Bistec Asado$15.50
Grilled steak. Served with rice, beans, tortillas and salad.
- Bistec a la Mexicana$15.50
Steak strips with tomatoe, onion an peppers. Served with rice, beans, tortillas and salad.
- Bistec Encebollado$15.50
Steak strips with onions. They come with rice, beans, tortillas and salad.
- Fajita Texana$15.50
Tradicional trio fajita with chicken, steak an shrimp. Served with rice, tortillas and salad.
- Flautas Dinner$12.50
Chicken flautas topped with lettuce, sour cream and queso fresco. Served with rice and salad.
- Taco Salad$12.50
Served with steak, lettuce, beans, rice, sour cream, queso fresco and guacamole.
- Quesabirrias Tradicionales$14.75
Three "quesabirrias" filled with birria de res and muenster cheese, topped with onion and cilantro. Accompanied by consome (broth) on the side.
CALDOS / SOUPS
MARISCOS / SEAFOOD
- Coctel
Shrimp, Octopus or both Cocktail
- Balazo$4.50
Raw oyster with sauces and spices.
- Ostiones en su Concha
Raw oysters served in it's half shell.
- Tostadas de Ceviche
Shrimp or Fish ceviche raw marinated in lime juice.
- Langostinos Charola$35.95
Prawns Platter To share
- Langostinos Dinner$24.95
Prawns Dinner Served with rice and salad.
- Filete de Pescado Empanizado$14.50
Breaded Fish Fillet Served with rice and salad.
- Huachinango Zarandeado$30.95
Grilled open face red snapper served with rice, salad and platain. (1.5 - 2 lb)
- Camarones a la Diabla$18.95
Shrimp in a spicy deviled sauce served with rice and salad.
- Camarones al Ajillo$18.95
Sauteed shrimp in garlic and guajillo peppers served with rice and salad.
- Caldo de Camaron$18.50
Shrimp Soup.
- Sopa de Mariscos$25.75
Delicious seafood soup comes with prawns, shrimp, octopus, mussels, scalops and a meatball mix (crab, oyster, octopus, fish and shrimp) It comes with onion, cilantro, lemon and serrano chili on the side
KIDS MENU
EXTRAS / SIDES
POSTRES / DESSERTS
- Churros$1.99
Churros Strawberry, Vanilla or Chocolate
- Churros con Nieve$8.95
Churros w/ Ice Cream
- Pudin de Arroz w/ Guayaba$3.99Out of stock
Rice Pudding w/ Guava
- Cheescake$5.95Out of stock
Served w/ Strawberries
- Bunuelo$2.99Out of stock
Fries Dough
- Gelatina Mosaico$3.99Out of stock
Jello
- Gelatina Rompope$3.99Out of stock
Eggnog flavored jello
- Flan Napolitano$4.50
Vanilla Custard
- Flan Caramelo$4.50Out of stock
Caramel Custard