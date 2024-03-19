Skip to Main content
Stacy's Heavenly Host
Pickup
ASAP
from
523 Riley Ave
0
Your order
Where everything is made with LOVE & SOUL.
Stacy's Heavenly Host 523 Riley Ave
You can only place scheduled delivery orders.
Pickup
ASAP
from
523 Riley Ave
Food Menu
Beverages
Main Menu
Quick Eats
Kids Meal
Sides
Ala Carte
Food Menu
Main Menu
Pork Chop
$15.99
Chicken Breast
$16.99
Catfish
$17.99
Catfish and Shrimp
$18.99
Chicken and Waffles
$17.99
3pc Wing Platter
$14.99
12 PC Shrimp
$15.99
Veggie plate
$12.99
Crab Cakes
$24.99
Salmon
$21.99
Quick Eats
3 PC Wing
$11.99
5 PC Tender
$12.99
Chicken Sandwich
$9.99
1PC Catfish
$7.99
Kids Meal
2 PC wing
$7.99
6 PC Shrimp
$7.99
3 PC Tender
$7.99
Sides
Mac n Cheese
$3.99
Collard Greens
$3.99
Candied Yams
$3.99
Black Eyed Peas
$3.99
Rice and Gravy
$3.99
Fried Okra
$3.99
Fried Corn
$3.99
Green Beans
$3.99
French Fries
$3.99
Hush Puppies
$3.99
Cole Slaw
$3.99
Mashed Potatoes
$3.99
Cajun Fried Corn
$3.99
Sweet Potato Fries
$3.99
Cabbage
$3.99
Garlic Mashed Potatoes
$3.99
Ala Carte
Single Catfifsh
$3.99
6 Pc Shrimp
$3.99
12 pc Shrimp
$7.99
Single Wing
$2.00
Extra bread
$1.99
Single Pork Chop
$3.99
Single Chicken Breast
$3.99
Beverages
Bevs
Mama's Peach Tea
$3.99
Secret Punch
$3.99
Mixed Punch
$3.99
Soda
$2.99
Stacy's Heavenly Host Location and Ordering Hours
(785) 492-5701
523 Riley Ave, Ogden, KS 66517
Closed
• Opens Tuesday at 11:30AM
All hours
Order online
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement