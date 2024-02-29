Stagioni Pizzeria & Restaurant
Food Menu
Appetizers & Sides
- Baked Clams Oreganata$15.95
Little neck clams, seasoned bread crumbs, lemon, garlic, & white wine sauce
- Broccoli$6.95
Sauteed in garlic & oil
- Broccoli Rabe$8.95
Sauteed in garlic & oil
- Chicken Cutlet$9.95
2 pieces
- Chicken Fingers$9.95
- Chicken Fingers with Fries$12.95
- Clams & Mussels Scampi$16.95
Mussels & little neck clams in lemon, garlic, & white wine broth
- Eggplant Balls*$9.95
6 pieces
- Eggplant Rollatini$11.95
3 pieces
- French Fries$6.95
- Fried Calamari$16.95
Served with side of marinara
- Garlic Bread$4.50
- Garlic Knots$2.75
3 pieces. Served with side of marinara
- Grilled Chicken Breast$6.95
2 pieces
- Homemade Meatballs$9.95
6 pieces
- Homemade Zucchini Sticks$7.95
- Mozzarella Caprese*$10.95
- Mozzarella Sticks$8.95
6 pieces
- Pan-Fried Potatoes$7.95
- Polpette Con Ricotta$11.95
Homemade meatballs in tomato sauce topped with freshly whipped ricotta
- Potato Croquettes*$8.95
6 pieces
- Spinach$6.95
Sauteed in garlic & oil
- Melanzana Gruyère app$14.95
- Side Salad$5.95
- Side Pasta$6.95
Soup & Salads
- Stagioni$13.00
Romaine, tomatoes, artichokes, green olives, mushrooms, croutons, and shredded mozzarella in Italian dressing
- Arugula$11.00
Arugula, grape tomatoes, red onions, shaved Parmesan, & walnuts in balsamic vinaigrette
- Calabria$12.00
Mixed greens, tomatoes, roasted red peppers, queen olives, cucumbers, red onions, crumbled feta in red vinegar & olive oil
- Autunno$11.00
Arugula, sliced apples, pumpkin seeds, goat's cheese in a honey lime dressing
- Uva$13.00
Arugula, grapes, avocado, red onions, walnuts & goat cheese in honey vinaigrette
- Caesar$11.00
Romaine, shaved Parmesan, & croutons in Caesar dressing
- Casa$10.00
Mixed greens with tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, and carrots in balsamic vinaigrette
- San Marino*$11.00
Mixed greens, chopped beets, goat cheese, & walnuts in balsamic vinaigrette
- Pera$13.00
Romaine, walnuts, sliced pears, dried cranberries, gorgonzola cheese in balsamic vinaigrette
- Campari$12.00
Romaine, campari tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, avocado, feta, and Sicilian olives in red wine & olive oil
- Soup of the Day*$6.95
- Stracciatella soup
- Pasta Fagioli soup$6.95
- Minestrone soup
Hero / Panini
- Arturo$12.00
Grilled chicken, sauteed mushrooms & spinach, garlic & provolone cheese
- Caprese Italiana$12.00
Fresh mozzarella, sliced tomatoes, lettuce, prosciutto di parma and basil drizzled with balsamic glaze
- Catanzaro$12.00
Grilled chicken, broccoli rabe, roasted peppers, fresh mozzarella & balsamic glaze
- Chicken Parmigiana*$11.00
- Eggplant Parmigiana*$11.00
- Meatball Parmigiana$12.00
- New York$13.00
Sliced steak, chopped sautéed onions and peppers with melted American cheese on garlic bread
- Sausage & Peppers Parmigiana$11.00
- Shrimp Parmigiana*$13.00
- Spicy Chicken Ranch$11.00
Grilled chicken, melted mozzarella, lettuce, tomatoes & spicy ranch sauce
- Veal Parmigiana*$12.00
- Open Wedge$8.95
Entrees
- Chicken Alex$22.00
Sliced chicken breast sauteed in a light hot cherry pepper gravy over panfried potatoes
- Chicken Francese$22.00
- Chicken Marsala$22.00
- Chicken Sorrentino$22.00
- Chicken Parmigiana$22.00
- Chicken Vesuvio$22.00
Sauteéd chicken breast with artichokes, vidalia onions, & sweet peas in a lemon white wine sauce
- Chicken Caprichoso$22.00
- Eggplant Parmigiana$20.00
- Salmone Di Venezia$26.00
Wild salmon filet baked in a white wine, garlic, capers & roasted red peppers sauce, served with choice of sautéed broccoli or spinach
- Shrimp Parmigiana$27.00
- Shrimp Scampi$27.00
- Sole Oreganata$27.00
Wild filet of sole baked with seasonal bread crumbs, white wine, & lemon served with sauteed broccoli or spinach
- Veal Francese$24.00
- Veal Marsala$24.00
- Veal Parmigiana$24.00
- Veal Sorrentino$27.00
Veal scallopini topped with sliced prosciutto, eggplant, and mozzarella in a lite marinara, served with sautéed broccoli rabe
Pasta
- Spaghetti & Meatballs$17.00
Homemade meatballs in tomato sauce
- Pappardelle Funghi$20.00
Fresh ribbon pasta in a wild mushroom sauce topped with goat's cheese and drizzled with truffle oil
- Rigatoni Bolognese$19.00
Homemade bolognese sauce over rigatoni
- Ravioli$17.00
Cheese or spinach
- Gnocchi Con Piselli$20.00
Potato pasta tossed with bacon, sweet peas, & shaved Parmigiano in a fresh tomato & lite cream sauce
- Linguine Pescatore$32.00
Fresh clams, mussels, & shrimp in a light marinara over linguini
- Baked Ziti$18.00
- Brick Oven Lasagna$18.00
Layered pasta with meat and ricotta in our homemade tomato sauce
- Rigatoni Scarpariello$19.00
Sautéed chicken, sliced sausage, sweet and hot peppers in a lemon and white wine gravy over rigatoni
- Rigatoni Al Verde$19.00
Grilled chicken, broccoli, & rigatoni sautéed in a garlic & oil sauce
- Penne Alla Vodka$18.00
Penne pasta with pancetta & shallots in a creamy marinara sauce
- Linguine with Clam Sauce$21.00
White, red, or fra diavolo
- Linguine Siciliano$28.00
Linguine pasta, pancetta, little neck clams & jumbo shrimp in a sage & champagne sauce
- Half Pasta$7.95
- Full Pasta$15.00
Kids Menu
Desserts
Lunch Menu
LS: Appetizers
LS: Salads
- LS Casa Salad$8.95
Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, and carrots in balsamic vinaigrette
- LS Arugula Salad$9.95
Arugula, grape tomatoes, red onions, shaved Parmesan, & walnuts in balsamic dressing
- LS Autunno Salad$9.95
Arugula, sliced apples, pumpkin seeds, and goat's cheese in honey lime dressing
- LS Caesar Salad$8.95
Romaine, shaved Parmesan, croutons, and Caesar dressing
- LS San Marino$9.95
Mixed greens, chopped beets, goat's cheese, and walnuts in balsamic vinaigrette
- LS Pera$9.95
LS: Entrees
LS: Pasta
LS: Wedges
LS: Beer and Wine
Beverage Menu
Beverages
Wine
- GLS MONTEPULCIANO$11.00
- GLS MERLOT$11.00
- GLS MALBEC$11.00
- GLS CABERNET SAUVIGNON$11.00
- GLS CHIANTI$11.00
- GLS PINOT NOIR$11.00
- GLS PINOT GRIGIO$11.00
- GLS SAUVIGNON BLANC$11.00
- GLS CHARDONNAY$11.00
- GLS PROSECCO$11.00
- BTL MONTEPULCIANO$34.00
- BTL MERLOT$34.00
- BTL MALBEC$34.00
- BTL CABERNET SAUVIGNON$34.00
- BTL CHIANTI$34.00
- BTL PINOT NOIR$34.00
- BTL PINOT GRIGIO$34.00
- BTL SAUVIGNON BLANC$34.00
- BTL CHARDONNAY$34.00
- BTL PROSECCO$34.00
Pizza Menu
Pizza by the Slice
- Cheese Slice$3.50
- Pepperoni Slice$5.00
- Alla Vodka Slice$4.95
- Buffalo chicken slice$5.50
- Chicken bacon ranch slice$5.95
- Chicken Scarp Slice$5.50
- Margherita slice$4.95
- White slice$4.95
- Spinach Slice$4.75
- Sausage Slice$5.00
- Bacon Slice$5.00
- Meatballs Slice$5.00
- Sausage & Peppers Slice$5.75
- Grandma Slice$4.50
- Sicilian Slice$4.00
- Vegetable Slice$6.95
Personal 12" Pies
- Personal 12" Cheese Pie$11.95
- Personal 12" Alla Vodka$13.95
- Personal 12" Broccoli Bianca$14.95
Mozzarella, provolone, ricotta, & broccoli
- Personal 12" Buffalo Chicken$13.95
Chicken, buffalo sauce, & mozzarella
- Personal 12" Chicken Bacon Ranch$14.95
Chicken, bacon, ranch, & mozzarella
- Personal 12" Chicken Parmigiana$14.95
Chicken cutlet, ricotta, & mozzarella
- Personal 12" Chicken Scarpariello$14.95
Mozzarella, diced chicken breast sauteed in a light hot cherry pepper sauce
- Personal 12" Davinci$15.95
Pepperoni, spicy sausage, hot peppers, & roasted garlic
- Personal 12" Florentine$15.95
Grilled chicken, spinach, roasted garlic, & fresh mozzarella
- Personal 12" Gruyere$14.95
Gruyere, wild mushrooms, spinach, garlic, mozzarella & artichokes
- Personal 12" Hawaiian$14.95
Ham, pineapple, mozzarella, and pizza sauce
- Personal 12" Margherita$13.95
- Personal 12" Marmellatta$14.95
Mozzarella, truffle burrata, fig jam, caramelized onions, and maple bacon
- Personal 12" Marzano$15.95
Fresh mozzarella, prosciutto, plum tomato, garlic, shaved parmigiano, & basil
- Personal 12" Meat Lovers$16.95
Pizza sauce, mozzarella, bacon, sausage, ham, meatballs, & pepperoni
- Personal 12" Melanzana$14.95
Fresh mozzarella, sliced eggplant, mushrooms, & marinara
- Personal 12" Spinach Bianca$14.95
Mozzarella, provolone, Parmesan, ricotta, spinach
- Personal 12" Supreme$15.95
Pepperoni, sausage, red onions, & green peppers
- Personal 12" Vegetable$15.95
Spinach, mushrooms, broccoli, peppers, onions, & mozzarella
- Personal 12" White Pie$13.95
- Gluten-Free Pie$16.00
Personal size 12"
Medium 14" Pies
- Medium 14" Cheese Pie$14.95
- Medium 14" Alla Vodka$18.95
- Medium 14" Broccoli Bianca$18.95
Mozzarella, provolone, ricotta, & broccoli
- Medium 14" Buffalo Chicken$18.95
Chicken, buffalo sauce, & mozzarella
- Medium 14" Chicken Bacon Ranch$19.95
Chicken, bacon, ranch, & mozzarella
- Medium 14" Chicken Parmigiana$19.95
Chicken cutlet, ricotta, & mozzarella
- Medium 14" Chicken Scarpariello$18.95
Mozzarella, diced chicken breast sauteed in a light hot cherry pepper sauce
- Medium 14" Davinci$20.95
Pepperoni, spicy sausage, hot peppers, & roasted garlic
- Medium 14" Florentine$20.95
Grilled chicken, spinach, roasted garlic, & fresh mozzarella
- Medium 14" Gruyere$19.95
Gruyere, wild mushrooms, spinach, garlic, mozzarella & artichokes
- Medium 14" Hawaiian$18.95
Ham, pineapple, mozzarella, and pizza sauce
- Medium 14" Margherita$18.95
- Medium 14" Marmellatta$19.95
Mozzarella, truffle burrata, fig jam, caramelized onions, and maple bacon
- Medium 14" Marzano$20.95
Fresh mozzarella, prosciutto, plum tomato, garlic, shaved parmigiano, & basil
- Medium 14" Meat Lovers$22.95
Pizza sauce, mozzarella, bacon, sausage, ham, meatballs, & pepperoni
- Medium 14" Melanzana$18.95
Fresh mozzarella, sliced eggplant, mushrooms, & marinara
- Medium 14" Spinach Bianca$18.95
Mozzarella, provolone, Parmesan, ricotta, spinach
- Medium 14" Supreme$20.95
Pepperoni, sausage, red onions, & green peppers
- Medium 14" Vegetable$20.95
Spinach, mushrooms, broccoli, peppers, onions, & mozzarella
- Medium 14" White Pie$18.95
- Specialty Half & Half (Med)
- 1/2 & 1/2 Medium 14'' Pie
- BYO & Half Specialty
Large 18" Pies
- Half & Half Large 18" Regular Toppings$19.50
- Half & Half Specialty (Large)
- Large 18" Cheese Pie$19.50
- Large 18" Alla Vodka$23.95
- Large 18" Broccoli Bianca$24.95
Mozzarella, provolone, ricotta, & broccoli
- Large 18" Buffalo Chicken$23.95
Chicken, buffalo sauce, & mozzarella
- Large 18" Chicken Bacon Ranch$24.95
Chicken, bacon, ranch, & mozzarella
- Large 18" Chicken Parmigiana$24.95
Chicken cutlet, ricotta, & mozzarella
- Large 18" Chicken Scarpariello$24.95
Mozzarella, diced chicken breast sauteed in a light hot cherry pepper sauce
- Large 18" Davinci$25.95
Pepperoni, spicy sausage, hot peppers, & roasted garlic
- Large 18" Florentine$25.95
Grilled chicken, spinach, roasted garlic, & fresh mozzarella
- Large 18" Gruyere$24.95
Gruyere, wild mushrooms, spinach, garlic, mozzarella & artichokes
- Large 18" Hawaiian$24.95
Ham, pineapple, mozzarella, and pizza sauce
- Large 18" Margherita$23.95
- Large 18" Marmellatta$24.95
Mozzarella, truffle burrata, fig jam, caramelized onions, and maple bacon
- Large 18" Marzano$25.95
Fresh mozzarella, prosciutto, plum tomato, garlic, shaved parmigiano, & basil
- Large 18" Meat Lovers$29.95
Pizza sauce, mozzarella, bacon, sausage, ham, meatballs, & pepperoni
- Large 18" Melanzana$24.95
Fresh mozzarella, sliced eggplant, mushrooms, & marinara
- Large 18" Spinach Bianca$24.95
Mozzarella, provolone, Parmesan, ricotta, spinach
- Large 18" Supreme$25.95
Pepperoni, sausage, red onions, & green peppers
- Large 18" Vegetable$25.95
Spinach, mushrooms, broccoli, peppers, onions, & mozzarella
- Large 18" White Pie$23.95
- Grandma pie$24.00
- Sicilian pie$23.00
- Gluten free pie$16.00
Half Specialty Pies
Calzones
Rolls
Catering
Appetizers
- Mozzarella Sticks Catering$50.00+
- Zucchini Sticks Catering$40.00+
- Chicken Fingers Catering$60.00+
- Fried Calamari Catering$65.00+
- Baked Clams Oreganata Catering$65.00+
- Sauteed Broccoli Catering$30.00+
- Sauteed Spinach Catering$30.00+
- Sauteed Broccoli Rabe Catering$40.00+
- Pan Fried Potatoes Catering$40.00+
- Eggplant Balls Catering$50.00+
- Potato Croquettes Catering$50.00+
- Meatballs Catering$50.00+
- Mussels Marinara Catering$55.00+
- Mozzarella Caprese Catering$50.00+
- Eggplant Rollatini Catering$55.00+