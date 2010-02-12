Food

Sandwiches

Pulled Pork Meal

$15.00

Brisket Sandwich Meal

$17.00

Burnt End Sandwich Meal

$17.00

Hickory Smoked Turkey Sandwich Meal

$16.00

Iowa Philly Meal

$16.00

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$11.00

Brisket Sandwich

$14.00

Burnt End Sandwich

$13.00

Hickory Smoked Turkey Sandwich

$12.00

Iowa Philly Sandwich

$11.00

Big Sexy Burger Meal

$17.00

Hot Link Sandwich Meal

$12.00

Tenderloin Meal

$16.00

Fried Fish Meal

$14.00

Foot Long Meal

$11.00

Big Sexy Burger

$14.00

Hot Link Sandwich

$8.00

Tenderloin Sandwich

$12.00

Fried Fish

$10.00

Foot Long Sandwich

$8.00

Chicken Sandwich Meal

$15.00

BBQ Pulled Chicken Sandwich Meal

$15.00

Chicken Fried Steak

$15.00

Turkey Special

$9.00

Pulled Pork Special

$9.00

Chicken Sandwich

$11.00

BBQ Pulled Chicken Sandwich

$11.00

Curbside Pickup (Please call when arrived!)

Curbside Pickup

Once you get to the restaurant and you have paid for your food online, call us at 319-242-7119 and we will bring out your food to your car!

Ribs

3 Bones

$8.00

6 Bones

$17.00

Full Rack

$23.00

3 Bone Platter

$12.00

6 Bone Platter

$21.00

Full Rack Platter

$27.00

Meat Per 4oz Serving

Pulled Pork

$6.00

Brisket

$7.00

Burnt End

$7.00

Turkey

$7.00

BBQ Pulled Chicken

$7.00

Combos

1/3 slab & 1 Meat

$21.00

1/3 slab & 2 Meats

$25.00

1/3 slab & 3 Meats

$27.00

Pig Out Deluxe

$75.00

Sides

Fry

$3.00

Pig Out Sized Fry

$7.00

Cheese Curds

$7.00

Cornbread

$2.50

Dozen Cornbread

$12.00

Mac and Cheese

$3.00

Pint Mac

$7.00

Third Pan Mac and Cheese (10-15 people)

$25.00

Half Pan Mac and Cheese ( 20-25 people)

$35.00

Full Pan Mac and Cheese (40-50 people)

$65.00

Baked Beans

$3.00

Pint Baked Beans

$7.00

Third Pan Baked Beans (10-15 people)

$25.00

Half Pan Baked Beans (20-25 people)

$35.00

Full Pan Baked Beans (40-50 people)

$65.00

Green Beans

$3.00

Pint of Green Beans

$7.00

Third Pan Green Beans (10-15 people)

$25.00

Half Pan Green Beans (20-25 people)

$35.00

Full Pan Green Beans (40-50 people)

$65.00

Mashed Potatoes

$3.00

Pint of Mashed Potatoes

$7.00

Third Pan Mashed Potatoes (10-15 people)

$25.00

Half Pan Mashed Potatoes (20-25 people)

$35.00

Full Pan Mashed (40-50 people)

$65.00

Coleslaw

$3.00

Pint Coleslaw

$7.00

Corn

$3.00

Potato Salad

$2.50

Pint Potato Salad

$7.00

Half Pan Coleslaw (20-25 people)

$35.00

$2.50

Third Pan Coleslaw (10-15 people)

$25.00

Half Pan Potato Salad (20-25 people)

$35.00

Third Pan Potato Salad (10-15 people)

$25.00

Cheese Sauce Cup

$2.50

Full Pan Coleslaw

$65.00

Loaf of Bread/12 Buns

$4.00

Full Pan Potato Salad

$65.00

Salads

Apple Harvest Salad

$14.00

Ever's Sassy BBQ Salad

$12.00

Turkey Caesar

$13.00

Desserts

Mini Donuts (8)

$4.00

Cookie

$2.00

Brownie

$2.00

Kids Menu

Kids Sandwich

$7.00

Chicken Strips

$7.00

2 Bones

$7.00

Appetizers

Cheese Curds

$8.00

Chili Cheese Fries

$9.00

JMOE's Loaded Fries

$12.00

Wings

$9.00

Jalapeños Poppers

$9.00

Corn Nuggets

$7.00

Broccoli Bites

$10.00

Brussel Spouts

$9.00

Pulled Pork by The Pound

Pulled Pork By The Pound

$17.00

Brisket By The Pound

Brisket By The Pound

$24.00

Burnt Ends By The Pound

Burnt Ends By The Pound

$24.00

Turkey By The Pound

Turkey By The Pound

$18.00

BBQ Sauce Pint Size

BBQ Sauce Pint Size

$5.00

SPLIT PLATE

SPLIT PLATE

$1.50

DRINKS

NA Drinks

Fountain Drink

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

1919 Rootbeer 16oz Can

$4.00

Bottled/Canned Drink

$3.50

Draft 1919 Rootbeer

$4.00

Liquor

Togo Cocktail

$12.00

Togo Beer Bag

$50.00

Togo Premium Cocktail

$15.00

Well Vodka(Blue Ox)

$4.50

Absolut

$6.00

Belvedere

$7.00

Ciroc

$8.50

Grey Goose

$7.25

Absolut Citron

$6.00

Stoli

$6.00

360 Double Chocolate

$5.00

Pearl Cucumber

$5.00

Titos

$5.50

Crystal Head

$10.75

Haku

$6.00

DBL Well Vodka(Blue Ox)

$9.00

DBL Absolut

$12.00

DBL Belvedere

$14.00

DBL Ciroc

$17.00

DBL Grey Goose

$14.50

DBL Absolut Citron

$12.00

DBL Stoli

$12.00

DBL 360 Double Chocolate

$10.00

DBL Pearl Cucumber

$10.00

DBL Titos

$11.00

DBL Crystal Head

$21.50

DBL Haku

$12.00

Well Gin (Paramount)

$4.50

Beefeater

$6.00

Bombay Saphire

$6.50

Hendricks

$7.25

Empress Indigo

$8.50

Uncle Val's

$7.25

Monkey 47

$14.25

DBL Well Gin (Paramount)

$9.00

DBL Beefeater

$12.00

DBL Bombay Saphire

$13.00

DBL Hendricks

$14.50

DBL Empress Indigo

$20.00

DBL Uncle Val's

$14.50

DBL Monkey 47

$28.50

Well Rum (Paramount)

$4.50

Admiral Nelson

$5.00

Bacardi Silver

$4.50

Captain Morgan

$5.00

Meyers

$5.00

Malibu

$4.75

Cruzan Blueberry Lemon

$4.50

Bacardi Raspberry

$4.75

Plantation

$5.00

Kracken

$6.25

DBL Well Rum (Paramount)

$9.00

DBL Admiral Nelson

$10.00

DBL Bacardi Silver

$9.00

DBL Captain Morgan

$10.00

DBL Meyers

$10.00

DBL Malibu

$9.50

DBL Cruzan Blueberry Lemon

$9.00

DBL Bacardi Raspberry

$9.50

DBL Plantation

$10.00

DBL Kracken

$12.50

Well Tequila (Tortilla)

$4.50

Cabo Wabo Blanco

$8.00

Casa Noble

$10.50

Cuervo Silver

$5.75

Patron Silver

$8.00

Clase Azul

$37.00

Casimigos

$9.00

DBL Well Tequila (Tortilla)

$9.00

DBL Cabo Wabo Blanco

$16.00

DBL Casa Noble

$21.00

DBL Cuervo Silver

$11.50

DBL Patron Silver

$16.00

DBL Clase Azul

$74.00

DBL Casimigos

$18.00

Well Whiskey (Five Star)

$4.50

Jameson

$7.50

Basil Hayden

$8.50

Glenlivet

$10.00

Jim Beam

$5.25

Wild Turkey

$7.00

Woodford Reserve

$10.00

Crown Royal

$7.50

Crown Peach

$7.50

Crown Apple

$7.50

Elijah Craig

$6.75

Johnnie Walker Blue

$45.00

Cedar Ridge

$7.50

Templeton rye

$8.00

Makers Mark

$8.50

Seagram 7

$4.50

Black Velvet

$4.75

Black Velvet Caramel

$4.75

Fire ball

$4.75

Dough Ball

$6.50

Screwball Peanut Butter

$8.00

Suntory

$8.50

Jack Daniels

$6.00

Well Whiskey (Five Star)

$9.00

Jameson

$15.00

Basil Hayden

$17.00

Glenlivet

$20.00

Jim Beam

$10.50

Wild Turkey

$14.00

Woodford Reserve

$20.00

Crown Royal

$15.00

Crown Peach

$15.00

Crown Apple

$15.00

Elijah Craig

$13.50

Johnnie Walker Blue

$90.00

Cedar Ridge

$15.00

Templeton rye

$16.00

Makers Mark

$17.00

Seagram 7

$9.00

Black Velvet

$9.50

Black Velvet Caramel

$9.50

Fire ball

$9.50

Dough Ball

$13.00

Screwball Peanut Butter

$16.00

Suntory

$17.00

Well Scotch (Christian Bro)

$4.50

Chivas Regal

$10.00

Bulleit

$8.50

Dewars 12Yr

$6.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$11.00

Johnnie walker red

$8.00

Macallan

$18.50

Johnnie Walker Blue

$60.00

DBL Well Scotch (Christian Bro)

$9.00

DBL Chivas Regal

$20.00

DBL Bulleit

$17.00

DBL Dewars 12Yr

$12.00

DBL Johnnie Walker Black

$22.00

DBL Johnnie walker red

$16.00

DBL Macallan

$37.00

Amaretto

$4.50

Aperol

$7.25

Campari

$6.75

Cointreau

$8.50

Frangelico

$6.50

Jagermeister

$6.75

Kahlua

$7.50

Rumpleminz

$6.50

Peach Tree

$4.50

Blue Caracao

$4.50

Butterscotch

$4.50

Watermelon Pucker

$4.50

Grape Pucker

$4.50

Cherry Pucker

$4.50

Sour Apple Pucker

$4.50

Strawberry Pucker

$4.50

Midori

$6.25

Chambord

$7.25

Vermouth (Sweet)

$4.00

Vermouth (Dry)

$4.00

Baileys

$7.75

Dr. Cherry

$4.50

Dr. Menthol

$4.50

Remy Martin

$11.00

Benedictine

$7.75

Lemoncello

$5.75

TOP SHELF LIQUOR

$3.00

Cocktails

Watermelon Martini

$14.00

Blueberry Smash

$9.00

Sangria

$10.00

Spicy Margarita

$10.00

Mule

$10.00

Mimosa

$10.00

Group Mimosa

$30.00

Aperol Spritz

$8.00

Breakfeast OF

$9.00

Bloody Mary

$12.00

Espresso Martini

$14.00

Margerita

$8.00

Long Island

$10.00

Old Fashioned

$9.00

Beer

Laguinitas

$6.00

Coors Light

$5.00

Shinerbock

$6.00

Blue Moon

$5.00

Leinys

$5.00

Miller Light

$5.00

Busch Light

$5.00

1919

$4.00

Juicy Haze

$6.00

Bells Amber

$6.00

Dos Equis

$5.00

Founders

$6.00

Cherry Poppins

$6.00

Budweiser

$5.25

Budlight

$5.25

Coors Light

$5.25

Coors Banquet

$5.25

Michelob Ultra

$5.25

Miller Light

$5.25

Busch Light

$5.25

Corona

$5.25

Heineken

$5.25

Dos Equis

$5.25

Modelo

$5.25

Coors Edge

$5.00

White Claw Vodka

$6.00

Guiness

$6.00

Ginger Beer

$5.00

Wine

Gnarly Head

$9.00

Bogle

$9.00

Clos du Bois

$9.00

Relax

$9.00

Mirassou

$9.00

Whycliff Brut

$9.00

Manic Monday

Well

$3.00

Tipsy Tuesday

DRAFT

$4.00

Wine Wednesday

House

$5.00

Thirsty Thursday

Margarita

$5.00

$2 BEER

Beer

$2.00

TOGO DRINK CUP

TOGO DRINK CUP

$2.00

CATERING

Starters

Wings Sm Platter (20)

$35.00

Wings Lg Platter (50)

$60.00

Veggie Platter (25 - 30)

$40.00

Catering Meal Choices

2 Meats w/1 Side

$14.00

2 Meats w/2 Side

$15.00

2 Meats w/3 Side

$16.00

3 Meats w/1 Side

$16.00

3 Meats w/2 Sides

$17.00

3 Meats w/3 Sides

$18.00

Pulled Pork w/1 Side

$11.00

Pulled Pork w/2 Sides

$13.00

Pulled Pork w/3 Sides

$14.00

Brisket w/2 sides

$15.00

Sides

Baked Beans

$3.00

Mac & Cheese

Fruit

$2.50

Potato Salad

$2.50

Cornbread

$2.50

Coleslaw

$3.00

Fry

$3.00

Green Beans

Mashed Potatoes

Potato Salad

Cheese Curds

$2.00

Fresh Salads

Apple Harvest Salad (12 - 18)

$40.00

Fresh Garden Salad (12 - 18)

$40.00

Fresh Fruit Platter (12 - 18)

$40.00

Cookies/Brownies

Cookies/Brownies

$1.00

Water Bottle

Water Bottle/Soda/Tea

$1.50

Delivery Fee

Delivery Fee

$10.00

Plates, Silverware, Napkins, Utensils

Yes

$5.00

Retail

Shirts

T Shirts Small/Medium/Large

$15.00

Coozie

Coozie

$2.00

Bottle Opener

Bottle Opener

$1.00

Quarter Zip

Quarter Zip

$35.00

Employee Shirt

Employee Shirt

$10.00

Employee Quarter Zip

Employee Quarter Zip

$30.00