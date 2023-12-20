Starlight Lounge 7631 Sharon Lakes Road
FOOD
Appetizers
Sandwiches
Wings and fingers
- 6 Wings w/fries$10.00
fried wings with your choice of lemon pepper, hot, mild, dee'slicious, country sweet, barbecue, star sauce. Dipping sauce ranch or blue cheese
- 12 wings w/fries$18.00
fried wings with your choice of lemon pepper, hot, mild, dee'slicious, country sweet, barbecue, star sauce. Dipping sauce ranch or blue cheese
Sides
Tacos
Quesadilla’s
Steak Fries Supreme
Extra items
