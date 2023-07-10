Starwood Pizza 12637 Old Hickory Blvd

Bar Menu

Liquor

Well Whiskey

$7.00

addictivo whiskey

$9.00

Angels Envy

$12.00

Basil Hayden

$14.00

Bulliet

$9.00

crown 18

$15.00

crown apple

$9.00

crown peach

$9.00

crown royal

$9.00

eagle rare

$12.00

fireball

$9.00

guidance

$11.00

Jack Daniels

$9.00

jack fire

$9.00

jack honey

$9.00

jameson

$9.00

jameson black

$10.00

Jim Beam

$8.00

Knob Creek

$10.00

Makers 46

$10.00

Makers Mark

$9.00

proper 12

$8.00

Southern Comfort

$8.00

uncle nearest 100 proof

$10.00

unclenearest

$10.00

Wild Turkey

$7.00

woodford reserve

$10.00

Gentleman Jack

$9.00

Dickel

$8.00

DBL Well Whiskey

$13.00

DBL Angels Envy

$23.00

DBL addictivo whiskey

$17.00

DBL Basil Hayden

$27.00

DBL Bulliet

$17.00

DBL crown 18

$29.00

DBL crown apple

$17.00

DBL crown peach

$17.00

DBL crown royal

$18.00

DBL eagle rare

$23.00

DBL fireball

$17.00

DBL guidance

$20.00

DBL Jack Daniels

$17.00

DBL jack fire

$17.00

DBL jack honey

$17.00

DBL jameson

$18.00

DBL jameson black

$19.00

DBL Jim Beam

$15.00

DBL Knob Creek

$19.00

DBL Makers 46

$19.00

DBL Makers Mark

$17.00

DBL proper 12

$15.00

DBL Southern Comfort

$15.00

DBL uncle nearest 100 proof

$19.00

DBL unclenearest

$19.00

DBL Wild Turkey

$13.00

DBL woodford reserve

$19.00

Well Vodka

$7.00

Absolut

$8.00

Belvedere

$11.00

Chopin

$9.00

Ciroc

$11.00

Deep Eddys Lemon

$10.00

Deep Eddys Sweet Tea

$10.00

Grey Goose

$10.00

New Amsterdam

$8.00

Titos

$9.00

DBL Well Vodka

$13.00

DBL Absolute

$15.00

DBL Belvedere

$20.00

DBL Chopin

$17.00

DBL Ciroc

$20.00

DBL Deep Eddys Lemon

$19.00

DBL Deep Eddys Sweet Tea

$19.00

DBL Grey Goose

$19.00

DBL New Amsterdam

$15.00

DBL Titos

$18.00

1800

$9.00

1800 repo

$10.00

1942

$20.00

addictivo

$20.00

casa migos blanco

$11.00

casa migos cristallino

$12.00

casa migos repo

$13.00

coramino3

$15.00

Cuervo Silver

$8.00

Don Julio

$11.00

Don Julio Anejo

$15.00

don julio repo

$13.00

Patron Silver

$11.00

Well Tequila

$7.00

DBL 1800

$17.00

DBL 1800 repo

$19.00

DBL 1942

$40.00

DBL addictivo

$40.00

DBL casa migos blanco

$20.00

DBL casa migos repo

$25.00

DBL casa6 migos cristallino

$24.00

DBL coramino3

$29.00

DBL Cuervo Silver

$15.00

DBL Don Julio Blanco

$20.00

DBL Don Julio Anejo

$29.00

DBL don julio repo

$22.00

DBL Patron Silver

$20.00

DBL Well Tequila

$13.00

Well Gin

$7.00

Bombay Saphire

$9.00

Tanqueray

$8.00

DBL Well Gin

$13.00

DBL Bombay Saphire

$17.00

DBL Tanqueray

$15.00

Well Rum

$7.00

Bacardi

$9.00

Bumbu

$10.00

Captain Morgan

$8.00

malibu

$9.00

malibu peach

$9.00

Meyers Dark

$8.00

sailor jerry

$8.00

DBL Well Rum

$13.00

DBL Bacardi

$17.00

DBL Bumbu

$19.00

DBL Captain Morgan

$15.00

DBL malibu

$17.00

DBL malibu peach

$17.00

DBL sailor jerry

$15.00

Amaretto

$7.00

Amaretto Di Saronno

$10.00

Baileys

$8.00

banana schnapps

$7.00

chamboed

$11.00

Grand Marnier

$10.00

Jagermeister

$9.00

Kahlua

$8.00

Lemoncello

$9.00

melon

$7.00

peach snapps

$7.00

peppermint

$7.00

Rose' MOET

$150.00

sour apple

$7.00

DBL Amaretto

$13.00

DBL Amaretto Di Saronno

$19.00

DBL Baileys

$15.00

DBL banana schnapps

$13.00

DBL Campari

$17.00

DBL chamboed

$21.00

DBL Grand Marnier

$19.00

DBL Jagermeister

$18.00

DBL Kahlua

$15.00

DBL Lemoncello

$17.00

DBL melon

$13.00

DBL peach snapps

$13.00

DBL peppermint

$13.00

DBL sour apple

$13.00

1738

$15.00

courvoiser

$9.00

dusee xo

$20.00

dusse

$11.00

henessey

$11.00

henneseey xo

$20.00

remy

$11.00

1738

$28.00

courvoiser

$17.00

dusee xo

$40.00

dusse

$20.00

henessey

$20.00

henneseey xo

$40.00

remy

$20.00

Chivas

$10.00

Dewars

$10.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$12.00

Johnnie Walker Red

$13.00

Macallan

$13.00

Chivas

$19.00

Dewars

$19.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$23.00

Johnnie Walker Red

$25.00

Macallan

$25.00

Beer

Bud Light

$5.00

Mich Ultra

$5.00

Blue Moon

$6.00

Stella Artois

$6.00

Yuengling Flight

$5.00

Black Abbey Rose

$5.00

Estrella Jalisco

$5.00

Domestic Pitcher

$12.00

Import Pitcher

$15.00

Bud Light

$5.00

Budwiser

$5.00

Bud Ice

$5.00

Corona

$5.00

Coors

$5.00

Modelo

$5.00

Heinekin

$5.00

Miller Lite

$5.00

Red Stripe

$5.00

Dos Equis

$5.00

Guiness

$5.00

Yuengling Gold

$5.00

Yuengling Lager

$5.00

Blue Moon

$5.00

Bold Rock

$4.00

Gosling Ginger Beer

$4.00

Kentucky Bourbon Barrel

$6.00

Estrella Jalisco

$5.00

Miller High Life

$5.00

Murphy's Stout

$5.00

Beer Special

$3.00

Mich Ultra

$5.00

Domestic Bucket

$20.00

Import Bucket

$22.00

Wine

Wine

$7.00

Cocktails

8 Liquor Kicker

$14.00

Amaretto Sour

$7.00

Aperol Spritz

$11.00

Apple Tini

$8.00

Bahama Mama

$9.00

Cinnamon Toast Crunch

$9.00

Cosmo

$8.00

French 75

$10.00

French Connection

$14.00

Green Tea

$10.00

Henny Rita

$14.00

Margarita

$8.00

Jager Bomb

$9.00

Manhattan

$10.00

Mojito

$9.00

Old Fashion

$10.00

Red Snapper

$9.00

Royal Flush

$9.00

Sangria (Gl)

$9.00

Sangria (P)

$22.00

Sex on Beach

$8.00

Top Shelf Walk Me Down

$13.00

Vegas Bomb

$9.00

Walk Me Down

$8.00

Top Shelf Long Island

$13.00

Lynchburg Lemonade

$10.00

Liquid MJ

$10.00

Lemon Drop

$10.00

White Tea

$9.00

Top Shelf Marg

$13.00

Sweet Seduction

$10.00

Frozen Drinks

$13.00 Drink

$13.00

$10.00 Drink

$10.00

$8.00 Drink

$8.00

$3.00 Drink

$3.00

Full Menu

Appetizers

Breadsticks

$2.99

8 pieces. Freshly baked dough, butter, garlic, and Romano cheese

Small - 8 Pieces Cheese Sticks

$4.99

Freshly baked dough, mozzarella, garlic, and Romano cheese

Large - 16 Pieces Cheese Sticks

$5.99

Freshly baked dough, mozzarella, garlic, and Romano cheese

Bruschetta

$6.99

6 pieces. Freshly baked dough, basil, onions, and tomatoes

Fried Mushrooms

$6.99

Fried Ravioli

$6.99

Fried Mozzarella Sticks

$6.99

Fries

$3.99

Chicken Wings

6 Wings

$7.99

12 Wings

$11.99

24 Wings

$22.99

36 Wings

$34.99

48 Wings

$46.99

60 Wings

$52.99

Pizza by the Slice

Cheese Slice

$2.75

Pepperoni Slice

$2.75

Fresh Salads

Small Caesar

$6.99

Parmesan cheese and croutons

Large Caesar

$8.99

Parmesan cheese and croutons

Small Antipasto

$6.99

Ham, salami, tomatoes, black olives, and mozzarella

Large Antipasto

$8.99

Ham, salami, tomatoes, black olives, and mozzarella

Small Greek

$6.99

Tomatoes, kalamata olives, red onions, pepperoncini, and feta

Large Greek

$8.99

Tomatoes, kalamata olives, red onions, pepperoncini, and feta

Small Garden

$6.99

Tomatoes, green peppers, red onions, black olives, and Cheddar cheese

Large Garden

$8.99

Tomatoes, green peppers, red onions, black olives, and Cheddar cheese

Small Grilled Chicken

$6.99

Grilled chicken, tomatoes, black olives, pepperoncini, mozzarella, and mild peppers

Large Grilled Chicken

$8.99

Grilled chicken, tomatoes, black olives, pepperoncini, mozzarella, and mild peppers

Small Cane Ridge

$6.99

Ham, bacon, red onions, tomatoes, Cheddar, mozzarella, and croutons

Large Cane Ridge

$8.99

Ham, bacon, red onions, tomatoes, Cheddar, mozzarella, and croutons

Starship

Italian

$8.99

Ham, salami, provolone, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions served with a side of Italian dressing

Meatball

$8.99

Meatball, onions, green peppers, and provolone

Chicken Philly

$8.99

Grilled chicken, onions, mushrooms, green peppers, and provolone served with a side of Italian dressing

Ham and Cheese

$8.99

Ham, provolone, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions served with a side of Italian dressing

Veggie

$8.99

Mushrooms, onions, green peppers, black olives, and tomatoes served with a side of Italian dressing

Grilled Chicken

$8.99

Chicken, provolone, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions served with a side of Italian dressing

Calzones/Stromboli

Small Meatball

$9.99

Ricotta, premium mozzarella, Italian meatballs, and marinara

Large Meatball

$13.99

Ricotta, premium mozzarella, Italian meatballs, and marinara

Small Chicken Parmesan*

$9.99

Ricotta, premium mozzarella, tomatoes, and chicken

Large Chicken Parmesan*

$13.99

Ricotta, premium mozzarella, tomatoes, and chicken

Small Spinach Roll

$9.99

Premium mozzarella, pepperoni, and spinach

Large Spinach Roll

$13.99

Premium mozzarella, pepperoni, and spinach

Small Build Your Own

$7.99

Ricotta, premium mozzarella, and any of the pizza toppings

Large Build Your Own

$9.99

Ricotta, premium mozzarella, and any of the pizza toppings

Small Sausage Stromboli

$9.99

Large Sausage Stromboli

$13.99

Desserts

Cinnamon Sticks

$4.99

8 pieces

Cheesecake

$4.75

Caramel, strawberry, and white chocolate sauce

Tiramisu

$4.75

Funnel Cake Fries

$5.99Out of stock

Dressing

Ranch

$0.75

Bleu Cheese

$0.75

Honey Mustard

$0.75

Marinara

$0.75

Garlic Butter

$0.75

Hot Buffalo

$0.75

Mild Buffalo

$0.75

Honey Gold

$0.75

BBQ

$0.75

Mango Habanero

$0.75

Marinara Sauce

$0.25

Basalmic Vinegarette

$0.75

Bourbon Sauce

$0.75

Specialty Pizza

Barbecue Chicken Pizza

Small Barbecue Chicken Pizza

$10.99

BBQ sauce, chicken, bacon, red onions, and premium mozzarella

Medium Barbecue Chicken Pizza

$12.99

BBQ sauce, chicken, bacon, red onions, and premium mozzarella

Large Barbecue Chicken Pizza

$14.99

BBQ sauce, chicken, bacon, red onions, and premium mozzarella

Chicken Parmesan Pizza

Small Chicken Parmesan Pizza

$10.99

Pizza sauce, grilled chicken, tomatoes, shredded Parmesan, and premium mozzarella

Medium Chicken Parmesan Pizza

$12.99

Pizza sauce, grilled chicken, tomatoes, shredded Parmesan, and premium mozzarella

Large Chicken Parmesan Pizza

$14.99

Pizza sauce, grilled chicken, tomatoes, shredded Parmesan, and premium mozzarella

Stargazer Pizza

Small Stargazer Pizza

$11.99

Pizza sauce, ham, bacon, pineapple, and premium mozzarella

Medium Stargazer Pizza

$13.99

Pizza sauce, ham, bacon, pineapple, and premium mozzarella

Large Stargazer Pizza

$15.99

Pizza sauce, ham, bacon, pineapple, and premium mozzarella

5-Star BLT Pizza

Small 5-Star BLT Pizza

$10.99

Bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, ranch, and premium mozzarella

Medium 5-Star BLT Pizza

$12.99

Bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, ranch, and premium mozzarella

Large 5-Star BLT Pizza

$14.99

Bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, ranch, and premium mozzarella

Lonestar Pizza

Small Lonestar Pizza

$11.99

BBQ sauce, pulled pork, bacon, red onions, and premium mozzarella

Medium Lonestar Pizza

$13.99

BBQ sauce, pulled pork, bacon, red onions, and premium mozzarella

Large Lonestar Pizza

$15.99

BBQ sauce, pulled pork, bacon, red onions, and premium mozzarella

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

Small Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$10.99

Ranch, grilled chicken, bacon, jalapeños, red onions, buffalo sauce, and premium mozzarella

Medium Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$12.99

Ranch, grilled chicken, bacon, jalapeños, red onions, buffalo sauce, and premium mozzarella

Large Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$14.99

Ranch, grilled chicken, bacon, jalapeños, red onions, buffalo sauce, and premium mozzarella

Herbivore Pizza

Small Herbivore Pizza

$11.99

Pizza sauce, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, black olives, tomatoes, and premium mozzarella

Medium Herbivore Pizza

$13.99

Pizza sauce, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, black olives, tomatoes, and premium mozzarella

Large Herbivore Pizza

$15.99

Pizza sauce, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, black olives, tomatoes, and premium mozzarella

All Star Pizza

Small All Star Pizza

$11.99

Pizza sauce, pepperoni, ham, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, and premium mozzarella

Medium All Star Pizza

$13.99

Pizza sauce, pepperoni, ham, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, and premium mozzarella

Large All Star Pizza

$15.99

Pizza sauce, pepperoni, ham, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, and premium mozzarella

Meteorite Pizza

Small Meteorite Pizza

$11.99

Pizza sauce, pepperoni, ham, bacon, sausage, beef, and premium mozzarella

Medium Meteorite Pizza

$13.99

Pizza sauce, pepperoni, ham, bacon, sausage, beef, and premium mozzarella

Large Meteorite Pizza

$15.99

Pizza sauce, pepperoni, ham, bacon, sausage, beef, and premium mozzarella

Superstar Pizza

Small Superstar Pizza

$13.99

Pizza sauce, pepperoni, ham, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, sausage, bacon, beef, black olives, and premium mozzarella

Medium Superstar Pizza

$15.99

Pizza sauce, pepperoni, ham, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, sausage, bacon, beef, black olives, and premium mozzarella

Large Superstar Pizza

$17.99

Pizza sauce, pepperoni, ham, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, sausage, bacon, beef, black olives, and premium mozzarella

Ragin' Cajun Pizza

Small Ragin' Cajun Pizza

$13.99

Cajun marinara, minced garlic, shrimp, red onions, green peppers, and premium mozzarella

Medium Ragin' Cajun Pizza

$15.99

Cajun marinara, minced garlic, shrimp, red onions, green peppers, and premium mozzarella

Large Ragin' Cajun Pizza

$17.99

Cajun marinara, minced garlic, shrimp, red onions, green peppers, and premium mozzarella

Chicken Pesto

$15.99

BYO Pizza

Build Your Own Pizza

Small Build Your Own Pizza

$7.99

Medium Build Your Own Pizza

$9.99

Large Build Your Own Pizza

$11.99

Gluten Free - Large

$11.99

Beverages

Fountain Drinks

$2.99

Bottled Water

$2.99

2-Liter Bottle

$3.99

Red Bull

$4.99