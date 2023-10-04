Food

Pizza - Full 14 inch

FULL 14" Single Topping

$16.65

Pepperoni, Beef, Sausage or Canadian Bacon

FULL 14" All Meat

$21.95

Pepperon, Beef, Sausage and Canadian Bacon

FULL 14" Bacon Cheeseburger

$21.95

Been, Onions, Pickles, Bacon

FULL 14" Garbage

$21.95

Pepperoni, Beef, Sausage, Onions, Green Peppers, Black & Green Olives, Mushrooms

FULL 14" Taco

$21.95

Taco Beef, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Olives, Cheddar Cheese

FULL 14" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$21.95

Chicken, Bacon, Ranch Sauce

FULL 14" Buffalo Chicken

$21.95

Buffalo Chicken, Ranch Sauce, Bleu Cheese Crumbles

FULL 14" Hawaiian

$18.95

Canadian Bacon, Pineapple

FULL 14" Build Your Own

$14.95

Topping Options: Pepperoni, Sausage, Canadian Bacon, Beef, Onions, Green Peppers, Green Olives, Black Olives, Mushrooms, Pineapple, Tomatoes, Sauerkraut, Jalapenos

FULL Chicken Alfredo

$21.95

FULL Spicy Hawaiian

$21.95

FULL Bacon Mac & Cheese

$21.95

EXTRA SAUCE

LIGHT SAUCE

EXTRA CHEESE

$2.00

THIN CRUST

Pizza - Half

HALF All Meat

$13.95

Pepperon, Beef, Sausage and Canadian Bacon

HALF Bacon Cheeseburger

$13.95

Been, Onions, Pickles, Bacon

HALF Bacon Mac & Cheese

$12.95

HALF Buffalo Chicken

$13.95

Buffalo Chicken, Ranch Sauce, Bleu Cheese Crumbles

HALF Build Your Own

$9.95

Topping Options: Pepperoni, Sausage, Canadian Bacon, Beef, Onions, Green Peppers, Green Olives, Black Olives, Mushrooms, Pineapple, Tomatoes, Sauerkraut, Jalapenos

HALF Chicken Alfredo

$12.95

HALF Chicken Bacon Ranch

$13.95

Chicken, Bacon, Ranch Sauce

HALF Garbage

$13.95

Pepperoni, Beef, Sausage, Onions, Green Peppers, Black & Green Olives, Mushrooms

HALF Hawaiian

$12.95

Canadian Bacon, Pineapple

HALF Single Topping

$10.95

Pepperoni, Beef, Sausage or Canadian Bacon

HALF Spicy Hawaiian

$12.95

HALF Taco

$13.95

Taco Beef, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Olives, Cheddar Cheese

THIN CRUST

EXTRA SAUCE

EXTRA CHEESE

$1.00

LIGHT SAUCE

Kids Menu

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.25

Grill Cheese with Half Order of Fries

Kids Mini Corn Dogs

$5.25

Half Order Mini Corn Dogs with Half Order of Fries

Kids Chicken Strips

$5.25

2 chicken Strips with Half Order of Fries

Kids Mac & Cheese

$5.25

Mac & Cheese with Half Order of Fries

Broasted Chicken

Broasted Chicken Dinner - Quarter (2)

$9.95

Served with choice of potato and side

Broasted Chicken Dinner - Half (4)

$14.95

Served with choice of potato and side

Broasted Chicken Dinner - Additional Piece

$2.00

Extra Chicken

Drummie Snack Pack (4)

$5.95

Drummies Only

Drummie Bundle (8)

$9.95

Drummies Only

Drummie Dinner (4)

$11.95

Drummy Dinner served with choice of potato and side

8 Piece Chicken

$12.95

Broasted Chicken

12 Piece Chicken

$16.95

Broasted Chicken

16 Piece Chicken

$22.95

Broasted Chicken

White

Dark

Mixed

Sauces

Hot

$0.75

1 oz side

BBQ

$0.75

1 oz side

Parm Garlic

$0.75

1 oz side

Cattlemans

$0.75

1 oz side

Asian Chili

$0.75

1 oz side

Honey BBQ

$0.75

1 oz side

Bourbon

$0.75

1 oz side

Mango Habanero

$0.75

1 oz side

Ranch

$0.75

1 oz side

French

$0.75

1 oz side

1000 Island

$0.75

1 oz side

Blue Cheese

$0.75

1 oz side

Italian

$0.75

1 oz side

Honey Mustard

$0.75

1 oz side

Sides

Coleslaw

$2.95

Potato Salad

$2.95

Coleslaw - Cup

$4.95

Potato Salad - Cup

$4.95

Coleslaw - Pint

$6.95

Potato Salad - Pint

$6.95

French Fries

$2.95

Sweet Potato Fries

$2.95

Small Onion Ring

$2.95

Tater Tots

$2.95

Wedges

$2.95

Side Salad

$2.95

Mac & Cheese

$2.95

Salads & Wraps

BLT Wrap

$6.95

bacon, lettuce, tomato with mayo

Chef Salad

$9.95

mixed greens topped with sliced ham, turkey, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, onion & an egg

Chicken Wrap

$10.95

crispy or grilled chicken, lettuce, shredded cheese, tomato, onion, and choice of dressing

Crispy Chicken Salad

$9.95

mixed greens topped with choice of chicken, tomatoes, onions, cheddar cheese and choice of dressing

Grilled Chicken Salad

$9.95

Baskets

Chicken Strip Basket

$11.95

Crispy chicken tenderloins served with fries and toast

Shrimp Basket

$11.95

twenty on breaded shimp served with fries and toast

Stuffed Shrimp Basket

$14.95

breaded butterfly shrimp stuffed with cheese and served with fries and toast

Chislic Basket

$14.95

steak bites served with melted butter fries and toast

Appetizers

Cheese Curds

$7.95

Mini Tacos

$7.95

Mozzeralla Sticks

$7.95

Jalapeno Poppers

$7.95

Gizzards

$7.95

Mac & Cheese Bites

$7.95

Fried Pickles

$7.95

Breaded Califlower

$7.95

Large Onion Ring

$7.95

Combo Basket

$20.95

Pick any Three Appetizers

Chicken Wings - Traditional - Large

$15.95

Chicken Wings - Traditional - Small

$8.95

Chicken Wings - Boneless - Large

$11.95

Chicken Wings - Boneless - Small

$7.95

Sandwiches

BLT

$5.95

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo on Toast

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$9.95

Crispy or Grilled Chicken topped with Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo

Fish Sandwich

$8.95

served with lettuce and Tartar Sauce

French Dip

$11.95

6oz prime rib, melted provolone cheese, and a side of Au Jus

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$8.95

BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich

$10.00

BBQ Brisket Sandwich

$12.00

Burgers

Hamburger

$8.95

Cheeseburger

$9.95

choice of cheddar, swiss, provolone, pepperjack, or American cheese

California Burger

$10.95

tomato, lettuce, onion, mayo

Cajun Burger

$10.95

pepperjack cheese, cajun seasoning, sauteed peppers & onions

Mushroom & Swiss

$10.95

mushrooms & melted swiss cheese

Barbeque Burger

$11.95

cheddar cheese, bacon, BBQ sauce, onion ring

Hangover Burger

$11.95

cheese, tabasco aioli, bacon, and fried egg

Retail

Non-Liquor Drinks

20oz Bottled Pop

$2.00

1919 Root Beer

$2.50

Bottled Water

$1.00

Gatorade

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$1.50

Fountain Pop 12oz

$1.25

Candy

Starburst

$2.00

100 Grand

$2.00

Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups

$2.00

Snickers

$2.00

Jerky

Beef Jerkey

$1.50

Tobacco

Camel Blue

$10.00

Camel Snus Frost

$6.00

Copenhagen Straight

$7.00

Copenhagen Wintergreen

$7.00

Grizzly Peppermint

$7.00

Grizzly Wintergreen

$7.00

Kool

$10.00

Marlboro Lights

$10.00

Marlboro Red

$10.00

Swisher Sweets Cigarillos

$7.00

Swisher Sweets Leaf Cigar

$7.00

Grizzly Straight

$7.00

Apparel Clothing

Lake Cochrane Sweatshirt

$65.00

Stateline Sweatshirt

$55.00

T-shirt

$30.00

Hat

$30.00

Mug

$15.00

Propane

Propane Exchange

$25.00

Propane No Exchange

$60.00

Wednesday Pasta

Chicken Alfredo

$14.95

Shrimp Alfredo

$14.95

Chicken Cajun

$14.95

Steakhouse Pasta

$15.95

Philly Cheesesteak Pasta

$15.95

Chicken Cordon Bleu

$15.95

Tuscan Chicken Pasta

$15.95