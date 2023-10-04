State Line 4000 Edgewater Dr
Food
Pizza - Full 14 inch
FULL 14" Single Topping
Pepperoni, Beef, Sausage or Canadian Bacon
FULL 14" All Meat
Pepperon, Beef, Sausage and Canadian Bacon
FULL 14" Bacon Cheeseburger
Been, Onions, Pickles, Bacon
FULL 14" Garbage
Pepperoni, Beef, Sausage, Onions, Green Peppers, Black & Green Olives, Mushrooms
FULL 14" Taco
Taco Beef, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Olives, Cheddar Cheese
FULL 14" Chicken Bacon Ranch
Chicken, Bacon, Ranch Sauce
FULL 14" Buffalo Chicken
Buffalo Chicken, Ranch Sauce, Bleu Cheese Crumbles
FULL 14" Hawaiian
Canadian Bacon, Pineapple
FULL 14" Build Your Own
Topping Options: Pepperoni, Sausage, Canadian Bacon, Beef, Onions, Green Peppers, Green Olives, Black Olives, Mushrooms, Pineapple, Tomatoes, Sauerkraut, Jalapenos
FULL Chicken Alfredo
FULL Spicy Hawaiian
FULL Bacon Mac & Cheese
EXTRA SAUCE
LIGHT SAUCE
EXTRA CHEESE
THIN CRUST
Pizza - Half
HALF All Meat
Pepperon, Beef, Sausage and Canadian Bacon
HALF Bacon Cheeseburger
Been, Onions, Pickles, Bacon
HALF Bacon Mac & Cheese
HALF Buffalo Chicken
Buffalo Chicken, Ranch Sauce, Bleu Cheese Crumbles
HALF Build Your Own
Topping Options: Pepperoni, Sausage, Canadian Bacon, Beef, Onions, Green Peppers, Green Olives, Black Olives, Mushrooms, Pineapple, Tomatoes, Sauerkraut, Jalapenos
HALF Chicken Alfredo
HALF Chicken Bacon Ranch
Chicken, Bacon, Ranch Sauce
HALF Garbage
Pepperoni, Beef, Sausage, Onions, Green Peppers, Black & Green Olives, Mushrooms
HALF Hawaiian
Canadian Bacon, Pineapple
HALF Single Topping
Pepperoni, Beef, Sausage or Canadian Bacon
HALF Spicy Hawaiian
HALF Taco
Taco Beef, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Olives, Cheddar Cheese
THIN CRUST
EXTRA SAUCE
EXTRA CHEESE
LIGHT SAUCE
Kids Menu
Broasted Chicken
Broasted Chicken Dinner - Quarter (2)
Served with choice of potato and side
Broasted Chicken Dinner - Half (4)
Served with choice of potato and side
Broasted Chicken Dinner - Additional Piece
Extra Chicken
Drummie Snack Pack (4)
Drummies Only
Drummie Bundle (8)
Drummies Only
Drummie Dinner (4)
Drummy Dinner served with choice of potato and side
8 Piece Chicken
Broasted Chicken
12 Piece Chicken
Broasted Chicken
16 Piece Chicken
Broasted Chicken
White
Dark
Mixed
Sauces
Hot
1 oz side
BBQ
1 oz side
Parm Garlic
1 oz side
Cattlemans
1 oz side
Asian Chili
1 oz side
Honey BBQ
1 oz side
Bourbon
1 oz side
Mango Habanero
1 oz side
Ranch
1 oz side
French
1 oz side
1000 Island
1 oz side
Blue Cheese
1 oz side
Italian
1 oz side
Honey Mustard
1 oz side
Sides
Salads & Wraps
BLT Wrap
bacon, lettuce, tomato with mayo
Chef Salad
mixed greens topped with sliced ham, turkey, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, onion & an egg
Chicken Wrap
crispy or grilled chicken, lettuce, shredded cheese, tomato, onion, and choice of dressing
Crispy Chicken Salad
mixed greens topped with choice of chicken, tomatoes, onions, cheddar cheese and choice of dressing
Grilled Chicken Salad
Baskets
Chicken Strip Basket
Crispy chicken tenderloins served with fries and toast
Shrimp Basket
twenty on breaded shimp served with fries and toast
Stuffed Shrimp Basket
breaded butterfly shrimp stuffed with cheese and served with fries and toast
Chislic Basket
steak bites served with melted butter fries and toast
Appetizers
Cheese Curds
Mini Tacos
Mozzeralla Sticks
Jalapeno Poppers
Gizzards
Mac & Cheese Bites
Fried Pickles
Breaded Califlower
Large Onion Ring
Combo Basket
Pick any Three Appetizers
Chicken Wings - Traditional - Large
Chicken Wings - Traditional - Small
Chicken Wings - Boneless - Large
Chicken Wings - Boneless - Small
Sandwiches
BLT
Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo on Toast
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Crispy or Grilled Chicken topped with Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo
Fish Sandwich
served with lettuce and Tartar Sauce
French Dip
6oz prime rib, melted provolone cheese, and a side of Au Jus
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich
BBQ Brisket Sandwich
Burgers
Hamburger
Cheeseburger
choice of cheddar, swiss, provolone, pepperjack, or American cheese
California Burger
tomato, lettuce, onion, mayo
Cajun Burger
pepperjack cheese, cajun seasoning, sauteed peppers & onions
Mushroom & Swiss
mushrooms & melted swiss cheese
Barbeque Burger
cheddar cheese, bacon, BBQ sauce, onion ring
Hangover Burger
cheese, tabasco aioli, bacon, and fried egg