Station 3 916 6th st
FOOD MENU
Appetizers & Sides
- Pork Rinds$7.99
- Tater Tots$7.99
- Fries$7.99
- Onion Rings$13.99
- Fried Mushrooms$9.99
- Stuffed Tater Kegs$11.99
- Fried Pickles$9.99
- Bowl of Soup w/ Toast$9.49
- Cup of Soup$5.49
- Loaded Fries$12.99
With bulgogi beef, honey sriracha, and bacon
- Finger Steak Basket$13.99
- 4 Hamburger Sliders$13.99
- Super Nachos$15.99
chicken or Bulgogi Beef, onion, tomato, olives, cheese, sour cream, salsa (jalapeño & guacamole by request)
- Wings$17.99
10 pieces each. Buffalo, Garlic Parm, Gochujang, BBQ, Nashville Hot, or Umami
Crafted Burgers
- Pulled Pork Burger$15.49
BBQ sauce and pickles
- Chicken Cordon Burger$15.49
Fried chicken breast, ham, Swiss cheese, mayo, lettuce, and tomato
- Bison Burger$17.49
A patty made from 100% bison, with lettuce, tomato, and mayo
- Station 3 Burger$19.49
Double patty, ham, bacon, egg, onions, and mayo
- Mushroom & Swiss$16.49
Bacon, sautéed mushrooms, Swiss cheese, and mayo
- BBQ Burger$16.49
Cheddar, bacon, onion rings, and BBQ sauce
- Classic Burger$16.49
Cheddar, pickles, lettuce, tomato, onion, ketchup, and mustard
Sandwiches & Wraps
- The PDQ$7.99
Grilled cheese sandwich and soup
- Deli Sandwich$9.99
Ham or turkey, cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo
- BLT$11.99
Bread, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato
- French Dip Sandwich$15.99
Bulgogi Beef, Swiss, grilled onions, and mushrooms
- Philly Cheesesteak Sandwich$15.99
Bulgogi Beef, Peppers, Swiss, Mayo
- Cuban Sandwich$15.99
Grilled ham, swiss, pickles, and mustard sauce
- Classic Club$15.99
Hope you're hungry- it's huge!
- Chicken Wrap$11.99
Chicken, bacon, cheese, lettuce, tomato, and ranch
- Buffalo Chicken Wrap$13.99
Chicken in buffalo sauce, bacon, lettuce, tomato, cheese, and ranch
- Chicken Caesar Wrap$11.99
Chicken, lettuce, parmesan, and caesar dressing
- Lunch Special$8.99
Fresh Made Salads
- Chef Salad$15.99
Ham, turkey, cheese, egg, tomatoes, olives, on mixed greens
- Buffalo Chicken Salad$13.99
Buffalo chicken, tomato, olives, onions, cheese, bacon, on mixed greens
- Taco Salad$13.99
Seasoned beef, mixed greens, tomato, cheese, onion, olives, tortilla chips, sour cream, and salsa
- Salmon Salad$17.99
Salmon, tomatoes, onions, on mixed greens
Entrées
- Large (12 Oz) Bite Size Steak$25.99
12 oz with fresh made mashed, garlic toast, and choice of soup or salad
- Medium (6 Oz) Bite Size Steak$17.99
12 oz with fresh made mashed, garlic toast, and choice of soup or salad
- Kimchi Shrimp Bowl$15.99
- Chicken Strip Dinner$13.99
- Add Grilled Shrimp$9.00
- Chicken Fried Steak$18.99
- Bulgogi Kimchi Bowl$16.99
Kids Meals
Desserts
- Apple Tart$6.99
Served warm with vanilla ice cream and caramel drizzle.
- Raspberry Cheesecake$6.99
- Butter Toffee Cake$6.99
Served with vanilla ice cream and caramel drizzle.
- Salted Caramel Cheesecake$6.99
- Bowl of Ice Cream$3.99
Your choice of Vanilla or Huckleberry
- Brownie Delight$5.99
Served warm with ice cream and chocolate drizzle