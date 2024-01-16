Skip to Main content
STATION 49 GRILL 345 E St. Charles St
345 E St. Charles St, San Andreas, CA 95249
Burgers
Sandwiches
Salads
Sides
Combos
Kid Meals
Shakes
Sundaes
Ice Cream
Drinks
Dipping Sauces
Hamburger
$10.00
Big Daddy Burger
$14.50
Pastrami Burger
$15.00
Double Cheese Burger
$16.00
Reuben
$15.00
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
$10.00
Buffalo Ranch Chicken Sandwich
$15.00
Garden Salad
$8.99
Crispy Chicken Garden Salad
$13.00
Blue Cheese Wedge Salad
$16.00
Fries
$4.50
Garlic Fries
$6.50
Only Strips
$7.00
Blooming Onion
$4.75
Corn Dog
$4.25
Grilled Cheese
$5.00
Big Daddy Burger Combo
$17.50
Hamburger Combo
$14.50
Chicken Strips Combo
$11.00
Crispy Chicken Sandwich Combo
$14.50
Buffalo Ranch Chicken Sandwich Combo
$18.50
Reuben Sandwich Combo
$18.50
Pastrami Burger Combo
$18.50
Corn Dog Combo
$9.99
Double Cheese Burger Combo
$18.50
Kids Hamburger Meal
$8.99
Kids Strips Meal
$8.99
Kids Grilled Cheese Meal
$8.99
Kids Corn Dog Meal
$8.99
Chocolate Shake
$5.50
Strawberry Shake
$5.50
Vanilla Shake
$5.50
Oreo Shake
$5.50
Caramel Shake
$5.50
Strawberry Sundae
$5.50
Chocolate Sundae
$5.50
Oreo Sundae
$5.50
Caramel Sundae
$5.50
Cone
$3.50
Ice Cream Cup
$5.50
Pepsi
$1.50
Diet Pepsi
$2.50
Starry
$2.50
Pink Lemonade
$2.50
Raspberry Brisk
$2.50
Orange Crush
$2.50
Mountain Dew
$2.50
Root Beer
$2.50
Dr. Pepper
$2.50
Ranch
$0.75
BBQ
$0.75
Buffalo Ranch
$0.75
Thousand
$0.75
Blue Cheese
$0.75
(209) 559-2102
345 E St. Charles St, San Andreas, CA 95249
