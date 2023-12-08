Status Hollywood 1612 North Cahuenga Boulevard
Food
Hot
Chilled
Large Plates
- Jerk Chicken$32.00
Organic free range. Half chicken. Festivals, mango chutney, and smoked jerk beurre Blanc
- Oxtail$48.00
Kelewele (plantains), and rice & peas
- Lamb Chop$44.00
Molasses barbecue, chimichurri, and broccolini
- Red Snapper
Limited quantities for Thursday - Sunday. Escovitch, tamarind, and lemongrass
- Salmon$34.00
Coconut "Run down", Buddha's hands, and spinach
- Dungeness Crab & Dumplings
Limited quantities for Thursday - Sunday. Yellow curry, pebble potatoes, and duff (Guyanese dumpling)
- Lobster Mac$38.00
Jerk béchamel, crab, lobster, orecchiette, and 5 cheese blend
- Vegetable Chow Mein$26.00
Tahini, black garlic, Bora, broccolini, oyster mushrooms, and cured egg yolk
Sides
Dessert
Drinks
Tequila
Whiskey
Champagne
Bottle Service
Tequila Bottle Service
- Don Julio Blanco - Bottle Service$700.00
- Don Julio Anejo - Bottle Service$750.00
- Don Julio Reposado - Bottle Service$750.00
- Don Julio 1942 - Bottle Service$1,350.00
- Casamigos Blanco - Bottle Service$700.00
- Casamigos Anejo - Bottle Service$750.00
- Casamigos Reposado - Bottle Service$750.00
- Patron Silver - Bottle Service$700.00
- Clase Azul - Bottle Service$1,250.00
- Herradura Silver - Bottle Service$700.00
Congac Bottle Service
Vodka Bottle Service
Whiskey Bottle Service
Champagne Bottle Service
- Moët Ice - Bottle Service$650.00
Bottle Service
- Moët Imperial Brut - Bottle Service$750.00
Bottle Service
- Moët Nectar Rose - Bottle Service$950.00
Bottle Service
- Veuve Clicquot Brut - Bottle Service$700.00
Bottle Service
- Veuve Clicquot Rose - Bottle Service$800.00
Bottle Service
- Perrier Jouet Brut - Bottle Service$750.00
Bottle Service
- Perrier Jouet Rose - Bottle Service$950.00
Bottle Service
- Dom Perignon Luminous Brut - Bottle Service$1,250.00
Bottle Service
- Dom Perignon Luminous Rose - Bottle Service$1,450.00
Bottle Service
- Ace of Spades Brut - Bottle Service$1,450.00
Bottle Service
- Ace of Spades Rose - Bottle Service$1,650.00
Bottle Service
(203) 561-1861
Closed • Opens Thursday at 5PM