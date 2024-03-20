Status lounge Restaurant & Bar 707 Georgia 138
BRUNCH MENU
Entrees
- Avocado Toast$12.00
Baby Arugula | Marinated Tomatoes | Red Onions | Cilantro | Sunny Side Egg | Balsamic Dressing | Sesame
- CHICKEN & WAFFLES$18.00
Cake Batter | Peach Relish | Buttermilk Fried Chicken Tenderloin.* Choice of Red Velvet waffle or regular.
- Classic Omelet$12.00
Peppers | Onions | Tomatoes | Sharp Cheddar & Mozzarella Cheese
- FOUR CHEESE CREAMY SHRIMP & GRITS$18.00
Jumbo Tiger Prawns | Peppers | Scallions | Parmesan Cheese | Seafood Cream Sauce
- French Toast$16.00
Brio Bread Mixed in Egg, cinnamon. Covered w/Powdered Sugar, Maple Syrup
- OXTAIL & GRITS$28.00
- Specialty Omelet;$20.00
Choice of protein, Salmon | steak Peppers | Onions | Tomatoes | Sharp Cheddar & Mozzarella Cheese
- STATUS ULTIMATE SPECIAL$14.00
Grits| two toast | two eggs| sausage or bacon | one waffle or two pancakes
- Steak and EGGS$24.00
10oz Ribeye | Lemon butter potatoes| farmed eggs
Sides
ENTREES
- Status Signature Lamb-Chops$35.00
Sautéed Caribbean glazed Herb & fruit sauce
- Rasta pasta chicken$20.00
Carribbean marinated style jerk seasoning &spices fresh penne pasta in creamy sauce
- Rasta Pasta Shrimp$30.00
Carribbean marinated style jerk seasoning &spices fresh penne pasta in creamy sauce
- Rasta pasta chicken&shrimp$35.00
Carribbean marinated style jerk seasoning &spices fresh penne pasta in creamy sauce
- Veggie Pasta$18.00
Chopped Mixed Veggies
- Tarragon Glazed Salmon$28.00
Glazed salmon / garlic butter
- Fried Lobster Tails & Safron Rice$35.00
Fried lobster tail served on top of our specialty seafood rice
- Status Signature Burger$25.00
Angus burger lettuce tomato sautéed onions
- Oxtail Max & Cheese$38.00
Pepper , peas, butter garlic
- Lobster Mac Daddy$38.00
6oz tail 4 cheese Mac & cheese
- Carribean Ribeye Steak$33.00
Steak sauce
STATUS DESSERTS
BOTTLES
Tequila (750ml)
Vodka(750ml)
Rum (750ml)
Scotch Whiskey (750ml)
Cognac (750ml)
Champagne (750ml)
CAFE DRINKS
Bottle water
FISHBOWLS
Fish Bowls
- Single Bowls$35.00
Rum, vodka, blue curacoa, pineapple juice, top with lemon lime soda (BLUE
- Married Bowls$35.00
Vodka, Peach Snapps, Cranberry Juice, Pineapple Juice, Grenadine (RED)
- Entanglement Bowls$35.00
Long Island mix, sweet & sour, melon liquor, top with sprite (GREEN)
- Ready To Mingle Bowl$35.00
Tequila, pineapple juice, orange juice, strawberry purée (orange, red)