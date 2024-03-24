The Original Steaks and Hoagies Medina Food Truck
Cheesesteaks
- Original Cheesesteak$7.00
Hand Shaved Ribeye freshly chopped with Fried onions, mushrooms, hot and sweet peppers, choice of cheese whizz, provolone or white american. This is the real deal Authentic Cheesesteak!
- Pizza$7.00
Hand Shaved Ribeye, freshly chopped with marinara sauce, oregano, chopped pepperoni, provolone cheese. Topped with crispy pepperoni
- Spicy$7.00
Hand Shaved Ribeye freshly chopped with Spicy mayo, hot peppers, provolone. Simple but perfect
Chicken Cheesesteaks
- Original Chicken Cheesesteak$7.00
Fresh Chicken Breast freshly chopped with mushrooms, fried onions, sweet and hot peppers and choice of Whizz, Provolone, or White American
- Buffalo Chicken$7.00
Fresh Chicken Breasts freshly chopped with hot sauce, hot pepper relish and blue cheese cream. This one will wake you up anytime!
- Pizza Chicken$7.00
Fresh Chicken Breasts freshly chopped with home made marinara sauce, oregano, pepperoni, provolone cheese. And lastly topped off with crispy pepperoni
- Teriyaki Chicken$7.00
Fried onions, pineapple, sweet peppers, provolone teryiaki sauce
- Spicy Chicken$7.00
Spicy mayo, hot peppers, provolone
- Chicken Bacon Ranch$7.00
Bacon, ranch, lettuce, tomato, provolone