The Original Steaks and Hoagies Medina
The Original Steaks and Hoagies
Cheesesteaks
- Cheesesteak$9.36
Hand shaved Ribeye freshly chopped with choice of Whizz, Provolone or White American Cheese.
- Original Cheesesteak$9.36
Fried onions, mushrooms, hot and sweet peppers, choice of cheese whizz, provolone or white american
- The Ultimate$10.40
Lettuce, tomato, oregano, mayo, salami, white american, oil and vinegar
- Pizza$9.36
Hand Shaved Ribeye, freshly chopped with marinara sauce, oregano, chopped pepperoni, provolone cheese. Topped with crispy pepperoni
- The Hangover$10.40
Hand Shaved Ribeye freshly chopped with hot sauce, fried egg, crispy bacon, onions, hot cherry peppers, whizz
- Black and Blue$9.36
Cajun seasoning, mushrooms, blue cheese cream
- Spicy$9.36
Spicy mayo, hot peppers, provolone
- Philly Fries$9.36
Fresh cut fries topped with philly steak, onions, sweet peppers, whizz
Chicken Cheesesteaks
- Original Chicken Cheesesteak$9.36
Choice of Whizz, Provolone White American
- Buffalo Chicken$9.36
Hot sauce, spicy peppers, blue cheese cream
- Pizza Chicken$9.36
Marinara sauce, oregano, pepperoni, provolone cheese
- Teriyaki Chicken$9.36
Fried onions, pineapple, sweet peppers, provolone teryiaki sauce
- BBQ Chicken$9.36
Onion rings, bacon, bbq, white american
- Spicy Chicken$9.36
Spicy mayo, hot peppers, provolone
- Chicken Bacon Ranch$9.36
Bacon, ranch, lettuce, tomato, provolone
- Chicken Parm$9.36
Vegetarian Cheesesteaks
Hoagies
Starters
Salads
- House$6.24
Romaine, tomatoes, onions, shredded provolone, croutons
- Original Cheesesteak Salad$11.44
Romain, onions, mushrooms, sweet peppers, hot peppers, provolone, steak or chicken
- Original Cauliflower Salad$10.40
Romaine, onions, mushrooms, hot peppers, sweet peppers, provolone,
- Halley Jo$10.40
Romaine, turkey, candied walnuts, provolone, dried cranberries, fat free raspberry ving
Fries
Tot City
Dessert
Kids Meal
Badass Burgers and Fried Chicken
Badass Apps
Badass Sides
Badass Dessert
Badass Burgers
- All American$10.00
Lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle topped with white american
- Old Dad's Hangover$12.00
Fried onions, mushrooms, sweet and hot peppers, applewood bacon, cheese whizz, hot sauce, over easy egg
- 3 Cheese Authentic Philly$12.00
Fried onions, mushrooms, sweet and hot peppers smothered with provolone, white american, cheese whizz
- Spicy Ass Italian$11.00
Pepper jack cheese, chopped pepperoni, salami, capicola, hot peppers, spicy mayo, lettuce and tomato
- Nashville Hot$11.00
Nashville hot sauce, pepper jack cheese, mayo, badass spicy slaw and pickles
- Spicy Honey$10.00
Letuce, tomato, topped with pepper jack cheese, crispy pickle fries and spicy honey
- Bierman's Black N Bleu$11.00
Cajun seasoning, sauteed mushrooms applewood bacon and badass blue cheese cream sauce
- Korean BBQ$11.00
Whie american cheese, spicy badass slaw, pickles and Korean BBQ
- Dave's Cowboy$11.00
Big gus onion rings, bbq sauce, bacon and white american
- Beyond Burger$9.00
Meatless patty with vegetable protein, lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, white american
Gastropub Chicken
- Nashville Hot$11.00
Tossed in nashville hot sauce topped with pepper jack cheese, mayo badass spicy slaw and pickles
- Spicy Honey$10.00
Tossed in badass spicy honey, topped with pepper jack cheese, crispy pickle fries
- Korean BBQ$11.00
Tossed in Korean BBQ, topped with white american cheese, spicy badass slaw, and pickles
- Chicken Bacon Ranch$10.00
Lettuce, tomato, topped with white american cheese, applewood bacon, and badass ranch
- Hot Pepper$10.00
Lettuce, tomato, topped with pepper jack cheese, hot pepper relish, spicy mayo
- She's a Southern Belle$11.00
Lettuce, tomato, garlic herb aioli, topped with white american cheese and badass honey mustard
- Cordon Bleu$10.00
Topped with swiss, ham and badass honey mustard
- Big Dawg's Buffalo$11.00
Tossed with buffalo sauce topped with pepper jack cheese badass blue cheese cream lettuce and tomato
- Chicken Parmesan$10.00
Topped with marinara, provolone and oregano
Badass Salads
- House$5.00
Romaine lettuce, onions, tomatoes, provolone cheese and croutons
- Big Ass Authentic Cheesesteak$10.00
Romaine lettuce topped with provolone cheese, fresh ribeye, sauteed onons, mushrooms, sweet and hot peppers
- Healthy Ass Salad$9.00
Romaine lettuce onions, tomatoes, provolne cheese topped with walnurts, cran-raisins, chopped turkey
- Badass Nashville Hot Chic$9.00
Romaine lettuce onions, tomatoes, provolone cheese topped with fresh tenders tossed badass nashville hot
- Kick ass Vegetarian Cauliflower$10.00
Romaine lettuce topped with provolone cheese, cauliflower, sauteed mushrooms, onions, sweet and hot peppers
Catering
Box Lunch
Starters
- C - Chicken Tenders$30.00
Hand breaded chicken tenders with your choice of sauce on the side
- C - Cajun Fried Pickles$40.00
Cajun seasoned served with ranch and spicy mayo on the side
- C - Pretzels$30.00
10 pretzels cut in half served cheese whizz
- C - Tots$40.00
Your choice of 5 options
- C - Fresh Cut Fries$30.00
Upgrade to loaded, pizza or cajun
- C - Onion Rings$40.00