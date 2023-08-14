Popular Items

Pork & Cabbage Dumplings 猪肉白菜 masa de cerdo y repollo

$8.50

Seared Pork & Shrimp Dumplings 猪肉虾仁 masa de camarones -Frito

$11.00

Pork & Shrimp Dumplings 猪肉虾仁 masa de camarones

$9.00


Bao

First availability: 11:30am

Pork Bao 猪肉包 bollo de cerdo

$4.50

Beef Bao 牛肉包 bollo de ternera

$4.50

Veggie Bao 蔬菜包 bollo de verduras

$4.50Out of stock

Gua Bao

Gua Bao Beef 牛肉 Carne de Vaca

$6.00

Gua Bao Chicken Cutlet 脆皮鸡 Pollo Frito

$6.00Out of stock

Seared Bao

Seared Pork 猪肉煎包 cerdo chamuscado

$7.25Out of stock

Seared Beef 牛肉煎包 vaca chamuscado

$7.25

Seared Veg 蔬菜煎包 verdura chamuscado

$7.25Out of stock

Boiled Dumplings

Pan Seared Dumplings

Seared Pork & Cabbage Dumplings 猪肉白菜 masa de cerdo y repollo - Frito

$10.50

Seared Pork & Shrimp Dumplings 猪肉虾仁 masa de camarones -Frito

$11.00

Seared Chicken Dumplings 鸡肉饺子 Masa De Pollo - Frito

$11.00

Seared Hot Dumpling Bowl 煎饺子碗 tazón de bola de masa frita caliente

$11.50

Noodles & Soups

Beef Noodle Soup 牛肉面 sopa de carne

$11.00+

All soups use a beef bone broth as their base.

Veg Noodle Soup 蔬菜面 sopa de verduras

$11.00+

All soups use a beef bone broth as their base.

Seafood Noodle Soup 海鲜面 sopa de mariscos

$13.00+

All soups use a beef bone broth as their base.

Zha Jiang Noodles 炸酱面 fideos con cerdo molido

$11.00

Boba Tea

Boba teas are made with non-dairy creamer.

Black Tea

$6.50

Coconut

$6.50

Coffee

$6.50

Mango

$6.50

Matcha

$6.50

Rose

$6.50

Strawberry

$6.50

Taro

$6.50

Thai

$6.50

Tiger Sugar Milk Tea

$6.50

Oolong Milk Tea

$6.50

Boba Fruit Tea

Strawberry Fruit Tea

$7.00

Rose Fruit Tea

$7.00

Passion Fruit Tea

$7.00

Peach Fruit Tea

$6.50

Orange Fruit Tea

$6.50
Kiwi Fruit Tea

$7.00

Sakura Fruit Tea

$7.00

Yogurt Fruit Tea

$7.00

Mango Fruit Tea

$7.00

Pineapple Fruit Tea

$7.00

Boba Slush Tea

Slush Strawberry Fruit Tea

$8.00

Slush Rose Fruit Tea

$8.00

Slush Passion Fruit Tea

$8.00

Slush Peach Fruit Tea

$8.00
Slush Kiwi Fruit Tea

$8.00

Slush Sakura Fruit Tea

$8.00

Slush Yogurt Fruit Tea

$8.00

Slush Taro Slush

$8.00

Slush Mango Slush

$8.00

Slush Matcha Slush

$8.00

Slush Coconut Slush

$8.00

Slush Strawberry

$8.00

Slush Coffee

$8.00

Slush Black Tea

$8.00

Slush Thai Tea

$8.00

Slush OOLONG

$8.00

This ain't your average boba tea. Imagine a mango slushy 🥭, jazzed up with Tajin salt and topped off with spicy sweet Mexican candy 🍬.

Slush Mango Fruit

$8.00

Slush Rose

$8.00

Cold Drinks

Soda Can (12oz)

Coke, Pepsi, Ginger Ale, Crush, Diet Pepsi

Soda Glass Large

Starbucks Frap

Large Pellegrino (16oz)

$4.75

Tea

Bottled Water

Ginger Beer

$4.50

Minute Maid

Gatorade

$3.00