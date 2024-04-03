Steamboys - Franklin
Bao
- Pork Bao 猪肉包 bollo de cerdo$4.50
Our signature style ground pork, ginger, and green onions wrapped in our light airy dough.
- Beef Bao 牛肉包 bollo de ternera$4.50
Tender beef, ginger and green onions wrapped in our light airy dough.
- Veggie Bao 蔬菜包 bollo de verduras$4.50
Napa cabbage, mushrooms, carrots, and peas wrapped in our light and airy dough.
Seared Bao
- Seared Pork 猪肉煎包 cerdo chamuscado$7.25
Signature-style bun with pork and spices seared with cornflower for a delicate flake.
- Seared Beef 牛肉煎包 vaca chamuscado$7.25
Beef, ginger and green onions, seared with cornflower for a delicate flake.
- Seared Veg 蔬菜煎包 verdura chamuscado$7.25
Napa cabbage, mushrooms, carrots, and peas, seared with cornflower for a delicate flake.
Boiled Dumplings
Pan Seared Dumplings
- Seared Pork & Cabbage Dumplings 猪肉白菜 masa de cerdo y repollo - Frito$10.50
- Seared Pork & Shrimp Dumplings 猪肉虾仁 masa de camarones -Frito$11.00
- Seared Chicken Dumplings 鸡肉饺子 Masa De Pollo - Frito$11.00
- Seared Veggie Dumpling 蔬菜煎饺 Masa de Verduras - Frito$11.00
- Seared Hot Dumpling Bowl 煎饺子碗 tazón de bola de masa frita caliente$11.50
Noodles & Soups
- Beef Noodle Soup 牛肉面 sopa de carne$11.50
All soups use a beef bone broth as their base.
- Seafood Noodle Soup 海鲜面 sopa de mariscos$13.25
- Veg Noodle Soup 蔬菜面 sopa de verduras$11.50
- Zha Jiang Noodles 炸酱面 fideos con cerdo molido$13.50
Boba Tea
Boba Fruit Tea
- Strawberry Fruit Tea$7.00
- Rose Fruit Tea$7.00
- Passion Fruit Tea$7.00
- Peach Fruit Tea$7.00
- Orange Fruit Tea$7.00
- Kiwi Fruit Tea$7.00Out of stock
Happy Chinese New Year! It's the year of the rabbit and we made a wonderful new boba drink called "The Lucky Bunny" to celebrate. Legend has it that just one sip of this magical elixir will bring you good luck all year.
- Sakura Fruit Tea$7.00
- Yogurt Fruit Tea$7.00Out of stock
- Mango Fruit Tea$7.00
- Pineapple Fruit Tea$7.00
- Fruit Punch Tea$7.00
- Lemon Fruit Tea$7.00
- Lychee Fruit Tea$7.00
Boba Slush Tea
- Slush Mangonada$8.00Out of stock
- Slush Orange Fruit Tea$8.00Out of stock
- Slush Strawberry Fruit Tea$8.00Out of stock
- Slush Rose Fruit Tea$8.00Out of stock
- Slush Passion Fruit Tea$8.00Out of stock
- Slush Peach Fruit Tea$8.00Out of stock
- Slush Kiwi Fruit Tea$8.00Out of stock
- Slush Sakura Fruit Tea$8.00Out of stock
- Slush Yogurt Fruit Tea$8.00Out of stock
- Slush Pineapple Fruit$8.00Out of stock
- Slush Thai Tea$8.00Out of stock
Please note: choosing No Ice will not change the amount of tea each customer receives. I.e. in the case of no ice, the cup will not be filled all the way.
- Slush Strawberry$8.00Out of stock
- Slush Mango Fruit$8.00Out of stock
- Slush Taro Slush$8.00Out of stock
- Slush Mango Slush$8.00Out of stock
- Slush Matcha Slush$8.00Out of stock
- Slush Coconut Slush$8.00Out of stock
- Slush Black Tea$8.00Out of stock
- Slush Oolong$8.00Out of stock
This ain't your average boba tea. Imagine a mango slushy 🥭, jazzed up with Tajin salt and topped off with spicy sweet Mexican candy 🍬.
- Slush Rose$8.00Out of stock
- Slush Fruit Punch Tea$8.00Out of stock
- Slush Taro Oreo Milk Tea$7.50Out of stock
- Slush Mocha Oreo Milk Tea$7.50Out of stock
- Slush Matcha Oreo Milk Tea$7.50Out of stock
- Slush Choco Oreo Milk Tea$7.50Out of stock