Steamboys Harding Harding Place
Bao
- Steamed Pork 猪肉包 bollo de cerdo$4.25
Our signature style ground pork, ginger, and green onions wrapped in our light airy dough.
- Steamed Beef 牛肉包 bollo de ternera$4.25
Tender beef, ginger and green onions wrapped in our light airy dough.
- Steamed Veggie 蔬菜包 bollo de vegano$4.25
Napa cabbage, mushrooms, carrots, and peas wrapped in our light and airy dough.
Gua Bao
Seared Bao
- Seared Pork 猪肉煎包 cerdo chamuscado$7.25
Signature style bun with pork and spices seared with cornflower for a delicate flake.
- Seared Beef 牛肉煎包 vaca chamuscado$7.25
Beef, ginger and green onions, seared with cornflower for a delicate flake.
- Seared Veggie 蔬菜煎包 verdura chamuscado$7.25
Napa cabbage, mushrooms, carrots, and peas, seared with cornflower for a delicate flake.
Boiled Dumplings
- Pork & Cabbage Dumplings | 猪肉白菜 | masa de cerdo y repollo$9.00
Seven pieces of our classic style pork with ginger, white onions, cabbage, and a mix of spices. Boiled
- Pork & Shrimp Dumplings | 猪肉虾仁 | masa de camarones$9.00
Seven pieces and boiled. With pork, shrimp, chives, and spice mix.
- Chicken Dumplings | 鸡肉饺子| Masa De Pollo$9.00
Our signature style boiled dumpling with a chicken, garlic & parsley filling.
- Veggie Dumplings | 蔬菜饺子 | masa de verduras$9.00
- Hot Dumpling Bowl | 辣水饺 | tazon de masa picante$9.00
Classic style pork and cabbage dumplings smothered in our house-made sichuan chili oil, vinegar, green onions, and cilantro.
Pan Seared Dumplings
- Pan-Seared Pork & Cabbage Dumplings 猪肉白菜煎饺 masa de cerdo y repollo - FRITO$10.50
8 pieces of pork & cabbage dumplings seared to perfection on all sides to ensure a delicate crispy texture.
- Pan-Seared Pork & Shrimp Dumplings 猪肉虾仁煎饺 masa de camarones - FRITO$11.00
8 pieces of pork & shrimp dumplings seared to perfection on all sides to ensure a delicate crispy texture.
- Pan-Seared Chicken Dumplings 鸡肉煎饺 Masa De Pollo - FRITO$10.50
- Pan-Seared Hot Dumpling Bowl 辣煎饺 tazon de masa picante - FRITO$11.00
- Pan-Seared Veggie Dumpling 蔬菜饺子 Masa de Verduras$10.50
Noodles & Soups
- Beef Noodle Soup 牛肉面 sopa de carne$11.50
Sliced beef shank, baby bok choy, green onions, and cilantro. Our traditional Chinese noodle soups are both lean and filling. All soups use a beef bone broth as their base.
- Veggie Noodle Soup 蔬菜面 sopa de verduras$11.00
Tofu, broccoli, snow peas, lettuce, green onions, and cilantro. Our traditional Chinese noodle soups are both lean and filling. All soups use a beef bone broth as their base.
- Seafood Noodle Soup 海鲜面 sopa de mariscos$12.50
Shrimp, scallops, lettuce, green onions, and cilantro. Our traditional Chinese noodle soups are both lean and filling. All soups use a beef bone broth as their base.
- Zha Jiang Noodles 炸酱面$11.00
This is a broth-less noodle dish. Enjoy a large bowl of noodles topped with pork meat and tofu in a gravy-like sauce.
Cold Drinks
Boba Milk Tea
- Thai Milk Tea$6.00
Earthy notes, nutty undertones, and a kick of sweetness All teas are made with nondairy creamer.
- Taro Milk Tea$6.00
Sweet and nutty. Tastes similar to Fruity Pebble cereal milk. All teas are made with nondairy creamer.
- Black Tea$6.00
Enjoy a classic well balanced and sweet milky beverage! All teas are made with nondairy creamer.
- Coffee$6.00Out of stock
Sweet and creamy with a hint of bitterness from the coffee. Need a jumpstart? Get our Coffee Bubble Tea!
- Matcha Milk Tea$6.00
Sweet and refreshing with a slightly earthy flavor that balances out well. All teas are made with nondairy creamer.
- Strawberry Milk Tea$6.00
Slightly tangy but super sweet! All teas are made with nondairy creamer.
- Mango Milk Tea$6.00
Fruity, tropical flavor that's perfect for first-timers! All teas are made with nondairy creamer.
- Oolong Milk Tea$6.00
Earthy, fresh & light! All teas are made with nondairy creamer!
- Honeydew Milk Tea$6.00
Sweet like cotton candy, refreshing and mild in flavor. All teas are made with nondairy creamer.
- Chocolate Bubble Tea$6.00
- Mocha Milk Tea$6.00
- Tiger Brown Sugar Milk Tea$7.00
- Cinnamon Milk Tea Special For Nov$6.00Out of stock
Boba Fruit Tea
Boba Slush-Tea
- Lychee Slush-Tea$7.00
- Strawberry Fruit Slush-Tea$7.00
- Rose Slush-Tea$7.00
- Yogurt Slush-Tea$7.00Out of stock
- Mango Slush-Tea$7.00
- Peach Slush-Tea$7.00
- Pineapple Slush-Tea$7.00
- Fruit Punch Slush-Tea$7.00
- Sakura Slush-Tea$7.00
- Passionfruit Slush-Tea$7.00Out of stock
- Lemon Slush-Tea$7.00
- Mangonada$8.00Out of stock
- Taro Slush Tea$7.00
- Coconut Slush Tea$7.00Out of stock
- Kiwi Fruit Slush-Tea$7.00Out of stock