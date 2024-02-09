Skip to Main content
Steam Rice Roll King
Online Ordering Unavailable
0
Steam Rice Roll King
We are not accepting online orders right now.
Online Ordering Unavailable
STEAM RICE NOODLE ROLLS
Porridge
Hometown Taste
Steamed Cake
Dessert
Drinks
Plastic Bag
STEAM RICE NOODLE ROLLS
Minced Pork Roll
$7.50
Pork Offal Roll
$8.50
Pork Liver Roll
$8.00
BBQ Pork Roll
$8.00
Chinese Bacon and Sausage Roll
$8.00
Minced Beef Roll
$7.50
Beef Brisket Roll
$9.00
Fatty Beef Slices w. Mushrooms Roll
$10.00
Shrimp Roll
$8.50
Seafood Combo w. Cheese Roll
$10.00
Plain rice roll 白肠
$6.00
Porridge
Dry Scallops, Dry Oysters, Ginkgo, Pork Porridge
$7.50
Hometown Taste
Fried sticky rice ball
$4.00
Fried Ham Sui Gok 3pc
$4.00
3 pieces
Fried Breads
$2.25
Egg Roll 3pc
$4.00
3 pieces
Chinese Tamale
$4.25
Steamed Cake
Mixed Flavor Rice Cake
$3.25
Red Bean Rice Cake 3pc
$3.25
Matcha Rice Cake 3pc
$3.25
Sago with Coconut Milk Rice Cake 3pc
$3.25
Multigrain Cake 3 pc
$4.50
3 pieces, (Millet Red bean, 紅豆小米)
Water Chestnut Cake 3pc
$4.50
3 pieces
Black Sesame Cake 3pc
$4.50
3 pieces
Dessert
Chrysanthemum Herbal Jelly
$4.50
Drinks
HK Milk Tea
$4.50
Original Soy Milk
$3.00
Black Soy Milk
$3.00
Lemon Iced Tea
$4.00
Sour Plum Drink
$4.25
Plastic Bag
Bag
$0.25
Steam Rice Roll King Location and Ordering Hours
(415) 571-8739
2228 Irving Street, San Francisco, CA 94122
Closed
• Opens Saturday at 8AM
All hours
Order online
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement