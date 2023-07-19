Beverages

Soda

$2.00
San Pellegrino

$4.00
Water

$2.00

Pizza

Blast Furnace

$18.00

Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, hot honey, red crushed peppers, parmesan

Build Your Own

$14.00

Make it your own! This pizza starts with mozzarella cheese, red sauce, and parmesan cheese. Add toppings as you wish. If you're extra-specific, remove the cheese and sauce in the "EXCLUSIONS" section. Enjoy this pizza, just for YOU!

Central Works

$18.00

Red sauce, mozzarella, Italian sausage, bell peppers, red onions, hot pepper, parmesan

Margherita

$15.00

Red sauce, mozzarella, basil, olive oil, salt, parmesan

Meatball Pizza

$18.00

Crumbled homemade meatballs (veal, beef, pork) with red sauce, mozzarella, basil, parmesan on scratch crust

Pepperoni

$15.00

red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, parmesan

R&D Center (rotating)

$19.00

This is where we work with YOU to develop the next best pizzas! This item rotates, so read the description carefully. It could quite possibly be the best pizza you never knew about. CURRENT TOPPINGS: Fig jam, gorgonzola cheese, prosciutto, arugula, balsamic glaze

Rosa

$14.00

Red sauce, garlic, basil, salt (NO CHEESE)

The Mill

$14.00

Our cheese pizza: red sauce, mozzarella, parmesan

Verity

$18.00

Red sauce, mozzarella, arugula, prosciutto, olive oil, parmesan

Sides

Arugula + Sausage salad (SPECIAL)

$13.00

Arugula, sausage, gorgonzola cheese, bell peppers, red onions, lemon pepper vinaigrette

Caprese

$9.00

Freshly sliced mozzarella, topped with basil, tomato, salt, olive oil

Meatballs

$13.00

3 scratch meatballs (pork, veal, beef) served with red sauce, mozzarella, basil