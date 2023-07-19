Steel City Pizza 1330 Manchester Ave
Pizza
Blast Furnace
Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, hot honey, red crushed peppers, parmesan
Build Your Own
Make it your own! This pizza starts with mozzarella cheese, red sauce, and parmesan cheese. Add toppings as you wish. If you're extra-specific, remove the cheese and sauce in the "EXCLUSIONS" section. Enjoy this pizza, just for YOU!
Central Works
Red sauce, mozzarella, Italian sausage, bell peppers, red onions, hot pepper, parmesan
Margherita
Red sauce, mozzarella, basil, olive oil, salt, parmesan
Meatball Pizza
Crumbled homemade meatballs (veal, beef, pork) with red sauce, mozzarella, basil, parmesan on scratch crust
Pepperoni
red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, parmesan
R&D Center (rotating)
This is where we work with YOU to develop the next best pizzas! This item rotates, so read the description carefully. It could quite possibly be the best pizza you never knew about. CURRENT TOPPINGS: Fig jam, gorgonzola cheese, prosciutto, arugula, balsamic glaze
Rosa
Red sauce, garlic, basil, salt (NO CHEESE)
The Mill
Our cheese pizza: red sauce, mozzarella, parmesan
Verity
Red sauce, mozzarella, arugula, prosciutto, olive oil, parmesan
Sides
Arugula + Sausage salad (SPECIAL)
Arugula, sausage, gorgonzola cheese, bell peppers, red onions, lemon pepper vinaigrette
Caprese
Freshly sliced mozzarella, topped with basil, tomato, salt, olive oil
Meatballs
3 scratch meatballs (pork, veal, beef) served with red sauce, mozzarella, basil