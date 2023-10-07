Stefano Greek Italian Restaurant 8600 N 56th Street
Appetizers
Pita & Tzatziki
Homemade Tzatziki dip served with pita bread.
Hummus & Pita
Homemade chickpea dip served with pita bread.
Garlic Knots
Six delicious garlic knots coated with butter, fresh parmigiano cheese and oregano.
Onion Rings
Stuffed Jalapeno Poppers
Stuffed Jalapeno Poppers with cheddar cheese.
Fried Green Tomatoes
Six crispy fried green tomatoes.
Okra
Delicious fried okra.
Mozzarella Sticks
6 Pieces of Mozzarella sticks served with marinara sauce.
Dolmades
Homemade stuffed grape leaves with beef and rice. Served with Tzatziki sauce.
Spanakopita
Two pieces of spinach and feta pie.
Feta Plate
Cold plate of tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, olives, oregano, and chunks of feta cheese.
Saganaki
Greek Flaming Cheese.
Calamari
Fried Calamari, served with marinara sauce.
10 Boneless wings
Hot Honey Cheese Bites
Salads
Blackened Chicken Salad
Horiayatiki
Traditional Greek Country Salad tossed in a speciality dressing of oil and vinaigrette with herbs.
Garden Salad
Fresh garden salad with lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, green bell peppers, olives, onions, and pepperoncini.
Chef Salad
Lettuce, ham, salami, American and mozzarella cheese, tomatoes, red onions, kalamata olives, pepperoncini, and cucumbers.
Grilled Chicken Salad
Grilled chicken breast, lettuce, feta, tomatoes, red onions, pepperoncini, kalamata olives, and cucumbers.
Gyro Salad
Gyro meat, lettuce, feta, tomatoes, red onions, pepperoncini, kalamata olives, and cucumbers.
Grilled Shrimp Salad
Grilled shrimp (10), lettuce, feta, tomatoes, red onions, pepperoncini, kalamata olives, and cucumbers.
Grilled Fish Salad
Grilled fish, lettuce, feta, tomatoes, red onions, pepperoncini, kalamata olives, and cucumbers.
Cold Tuna Salad Platter
Homemade tuna salad with lettuce, feta, tomatoes, red onions, pepperoncini, olives and cucumbers.
Blackened Shrimp Salad
Blackened Fish Salad
Greek Salads
Mini Greek
Homemade potato salad, fresh lettuce, ham, green bell peppers, crumbled feta cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, kalamata olives, pepperoncini, and our signature creamy Greek house dressing.
Greek for One
Homemade potato salad, fresh lettuce, ham, green bell peppers, crumbled feta cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, kalamata olives, pepperoncini, and our signature creamy Greek house dressing. Served with pita bread.
Greek for Two
Homemade potato salad, fresh lettuce, ham, green bell peppers, crumbled feta cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, kalamata olives, pepperoncini, and our signature creamy Greek house dressing. ****TAKEOUT ONLY****
Greek 1/2 Pan
Homemade potato salad, fresh lettuce, ham, green bell peppers, crumbled feta cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, kalamata olives, pepperoncini, and our signature creamy Greek house dressing. Catering Salad. Serves 6-8 people. Available for takeout only.
Crispy Subs
Philly Cheese Steak
Served with mayonnaise, mushrooms, onions, and baked mozzarella cheese.
Chicken Philly
Served with mayonnaise, mushrooms, onions, and baked mozzarella cheese.
Meatball Sub
Homemade meatballs with tomato sauce and baked mozzarella cheese.
Chicken Parmigiana Sub
Hand-breaded chicken with tomato sauce and baked mozzarella cheese.
Italian Sausage Sub
Italian sausage with tomato sauce and baked mozzarella cheese.
Eggplant Parmigiana Sub
Fresh eggplant with tomato sauce and baked mozzarella cheese.
Cuban
Ham, salami, pork, mustard, mayonnaise, lettuce, tomatoes, and pickles.
Turkey & Mozzarella Sub
Turkey and Mozzarella Hot sub on Cuban bread served with mayonnaise, lettuce, tomatoes, and pickles.
Fried Fish Sub
Served with tartar sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, and pickles.
Grilled Fish Sub
Grilled or Fried. Served with tartar sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, and pickles.
Fried Chicken Sandwich
On a Kaiser roll served with mayonnaise, lettuce, tomatoes, and pickles.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
On a Kaiser roll served with mayonnaise, lettuce, tomatoes, and pickles.
Gyro Wraps
Traditional Gyro
Traditional Lamb gyro, served with onions, tomatoes, and tzatziki sauce.
Chicken Gyro
Grilled Chicken gyro, served with onions, tomatoes, and tzatziki sauce.
Chicken Honey Dijon
Grilled Chicken with onions, tomatoes, lettuce, and Dijon sauce.
Veggie Mix
Grilled mushrooms, onions, bell peppers. Served with lettuce, feta cheese, and tomatoes.
Panini
Burgers
Hamburger
1/2 lb. burger on a Kaiser roll with lettuce, tomatoes, mustard, mayonnaise and pickles.
Cheeseburger
1/2 lb. burger on a Kaiser roll with American Cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, mustard, mayonnaise and pickles.
Classic
1/2 lb. bacon cheddar burger on a Kaiser roll with lettuce, tomatoes, mustard, mayonnaise and pickles.
Gourmet Burger
1/2 lb. mushroom provolone burger on a Kaiser roll
Greek Burger
1/2 lb. burger on a Kaiser roll with feta cheese, tomatoes, pickles, lettuce, and red onion.
Lunch Specials
Maria's Delight
Mini Greek Salad, Cup of Soup, and Pita.
Stefano's Delight
Half pound chopped sirloin served with cottage cheese, a vegetable, and pita bread.
Salmon Salad
Grilled filet of Salmon, lettuce, feta, tomatoes, red onions, pepperoncini, kalamata olives, and cucumbers.
Patty Melt
1/2 lb. ground beef patty with melted american cheese and topped with caramelized onions with rye bread.
All Day Burger
Bacon, Egg, and 1/2lb cheeseburger.
Fish and Chips
Blackened Salmon Salad
Soups
Greek Dinners
Moussaka
Layers of potatoes, eggplant, meat-sauce , topped with a cheese sauce. Served with fried squash.
Gyro Plate
An open face gyro with onions, tomatoes, and tzatziki sauce. Served with yellow rice.
Chicken Gyro Plate
An open face grilled chicken pita with onions, tomatoes, and tzatziki sauce. Served with yellow rice.
Dolmades
Grape leaves stuffed with ground beef and rice. Served with your choice of vegetable.
Chicken Riganati
Baked Fall-off-the-bone Lemon Chicken . Served with your choice of vegetable.
Chicken Kabob
Grilled chicken with grilled vegetables over rice.
Steak Kabob
14oz NY Strip steak on kabob skewers with grilled vegetables over rice.
Italian Dinners
Lasagna
Homemade and baked pasta layered with our signature meat sauce, ricotta, Romano, and mozzarella cheese.
Baked Ziti
Ziti pasta with ricotta and mozzarella cheese.
Manicotti
Ricotta stuffed pasta topped with mozzarella cheese.
Stuffed Shells
Shell pasta stuffed with spinach and ricotta cheese with baked mozzarella cheese.
Spaghetti Tomato Sauce
Served with our homemade tomato sauce.
Spaghetti Meatballs
Served with our homemade tomato sauce.
Spaghetti Sausage
Served with our homemade tomato sauce.
Spaghetti Meat Sauce
Served with our homemade meat sauce.
Fettuccine Alfredo
Fresh homemade Alfredo sauce topped onto delicious fettuccine pasta.
Chicken Alfredo
Fresh homemade Alfredo sauce topped onto delicious fettuccine pasta. Served with grilled chicken.
Chicken Parmigiana
Crispy Chicken Parmigiana with tomato sauce and baked mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of spaghettini pasta.
Veal Parmigiana
Veal Parmigiana with tomato sauce and baked mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of spaghettini pasta
Eggplant Parmigiana
Fresh cut eggplant with tomato sauce and baked mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of spaghettini pasta.
Seafood Dinners
Fried Shrimp
Served with fries.
Fried Fish Filet
Grilled Fish Fillet
Served with French Fries.
Blackened Fish Fillet
Served with vegetable.
Fish Florentine
Grilled fish fillet, topped with sauteed spinach, garlic, onions and baked feta cheese on top.
Shrimp Parmigiana
Hand-breaded shrimp with tomato sauce and baked mozzarella cheese. Served with spaghettini pasta.
Shrimp Alfredo
Ten grilled shrimp over fettuccine Alfredo.
Seafood Marina
Shrimp and scallops sautéed in a fresh mild tomato basil sauce over spaghettini pasta.
Seafood Fradiavlo
Shrimp and scallops sautéed in a fresh spicy tomato basil sauce over spaghettini pasta.
Filet of Salmon
Salmon Mimosa
Land Dinners
Veal Marsala
Veal cutlets in a rich and flavourful sauce made with Marsala wine, mushrooms and shallots over pasta.
Grilled Chicken Dinner
Served with vegetable.
Blackened Chicken Dinner
Served with vegetable.
Chicken Florentine
Grilled chicken with sautéed spinach baked with feta cheese. Served with a vegetable.
Chicken Marsala
Chicken in a handcrafted Marsala wine sauce over spaghettini pasta.
Chicken Napolitan
Sautéed with mushrooms and artichokes in a lemon butter sauce over pasta.
Chicken & Broccoli Pasta
Sautéed with fresh garlic in olive oil over pasta
Chicken & Shrimp Pasta
in a garlic lemon sauce served over pasta.
Chopped Sirloin
Served with your choice of vegetable.
New York Strip
Served with your choice of vegetable.
Bistro Steak
14 oz. New York strip with caramelized baby shallots, mushroom caps in red wine sauce. Served with your choice of vegetable.
Grilled Pork Chops
Center cut pork chops served with a choice of vegetable.
Pork Chops Burgundy
Center cut pork chops with mushrooms and shallots in a burgundy wine sauce served over pasta.
Vegetarian
Baked Ziti
Ziti pasta with ricotta and mozzarella cheese.
Fettuccine Alfredo
Fresh homemade Alfredo sauce topped onto delicious fettuccine pasta.
Manicotti
Ricotta stuffed pasta topped with mozzarella cheese.
Spaghetti Tomato Sauce
Served with our homemade tomato sauce.
Stuffed Shells
Shell pasta stuffed with spinach and ricotta cheese with baked mozzarella cheese.
Eggplant Parmigiana
Fresh cut eggplant with tomato sauce and baked mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of spaghettini pasta.
3 Veggie Plate
Vegetable platter, choose three out of our four vegetables.
Black-beans and rice
Side
Pita bread
Garlic Bread
Dressing
Tzatziki
Potato Salad
Vegetable
Garlic Bread with Cheese
Side Chicken
Side Gyro Meat
Side Italian Sausage
Side Meatballs (2)
Side Pasta with Red Sauce
Side French Fries
Side Meat-Sauce
Alfredo Sauce
Tuna Salad
Side 8oz Cup of Tuna Salad
Marinara Sauce
Kid Menu
Kids Chicken Fingers and Fries
Hand-breaded chicken breast served with french fries.
Kids Spaghetti and Meatball
Fresh Spaghettini pasta with tomato sauce and meatball. Served with garlic bread.
Kids Cheeseburger & Fries
Ground angus beef burger served on a toasted bun with American cheese and a side of fries.
Kids Hamburger & Fries
Ground angus beef burger served on a toasted bun with American Cheese and a side of fries.
Kids Grilled Chicken with a Veggie
Delicious grilled chicken with a choice of vegetables.
Kids Fettuccine Alfredo
Creamy alfredo sauce made from scratch served with fettuccine pasta. Served with Garlic Bread.
Kids Shrimp & Veggie
Five Shrimp, grilled or fried, served with a choice of vegetable.
Dessert
Fountain Drinks
Cans/bottles
Stromboli
The Works Stromboli
Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushrooms, Peppers, and Onions.
Meat Lovers Stromboli
Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Ham, Pepperoni, Sausage, and Bacon
Veggie Stromboli
Mozzarella, Onions, Bell Peppers, Olives, Pepperoncini, and Mushrooms.
Cheesesteak Stromboli
Mozzarella, Prime Cut Ribeye or Grilled Chicken, Onions, and Peppers.
Calzones
The Works Calzone
Ricotta, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushrooms, Peppers, and Onions.
Meat Lovers Calzone
Ricotta, Mozzarella, Ham, Pepperoni, Sausage, and Bacon.
Veggie Calzone
Ricotta, Mozzarella, Onions, Bell Peppers, Olives, Pepperoncini, and Mushrooms.
Cheesesteak Calzone
Ricotta, Mozzarella, Prime Cut Ribeye or Grilled Chicken, Onions, and Peppers.
Create your own Pizza
12" Speciality Pizza
12" Meat Lovers
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Ham, Sausage, Bacon, and Meatballs.
12" Margherita
Crushed Tomato, Fresh Mozzarella, Fresh Basil, and Extra Virgin Olive Oil.
12" Cheesesteak
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Prime Cut Ribeye or Grilled Chicken, Onions, and Peppers.
12" Chicken Pizza
BBQ or Buffalo Sauce with Shredded Mozzarella Cheese and Grilled Chicken.
12" Hawaiian
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Ham, Pineapple, Oregano, and Grated Parmigiano.
12" Florentine
Ricotta Cheese, Tomatoes, Spinach, Garlic, and Mozzarella.
12" Veggie
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Onions, Bell Peppers, Olives, Pepperoncini, and Mushrooms.
12" Greek
Tomato Sauce, Gyro Meat, Feta, Onions, Tomatoes, Pepperoncini.
12"Little Italy
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Sausage, Peppers, and Basil.
12" Maria
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushrooms, Onions and Black Olives.
12" Chicken Bacon Ranch
Ranch Dressing, Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Tomatoes, and Garlic.
12" The Works
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushrooms, Peppers, and Onions.
12" Taco
Ground Beef, Mozzarella, Cheddar, Onions, Sour Cream.
16" Speciality Pizza
16" The Works
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushrooms, Peppers, and Onions.
16" Meat Lovers
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Ham, Pepperoni, Sausage, and Bacon.
16" Margherita
Crushed Tomato, Fresh Mozzarella, Fresh Basil, and Extra Virgin Olive Oil.
16" Cheesesteak
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Prime Cut Ribeye or Grilled Chicken, Onions, and Peppers.
16" Chicken Pizza
BBQ or Buffalo Sauce with Shredded Mozzarella Cheese and Grilled Chicken.
16" Hawaiian
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Ham, Pineapple, Oregano, and Grated Parmigiano.
16" Florentine
Ricotta Cheese, Tomatoes, Spinach, Garlic, and Mozzarella
16" Veggie
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Onions, Bell Peppers, Olives, Pepperoncini, and Mushrooms.
16" Greek
Tomato Sauce, Gyro Meat, Feta, Onions, Tomatoes, Pepperoncini.
16" Taco
Ground Beef, Mozzarella, Cheddar, Onions, Sour Cream.
16" Little Italy
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Sausage, Peppers, and Basil.
16" Maria
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushrooms, Onions and Black Olives.
16" Chicken Bacon Ranch
Ranch Dressing, Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Tomatoes, and Garlic.
18" Speciality Pizza
18" The Works
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushrooms, Peppers, and Onions.
18" Meat Lovers
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Ham, Pepperoni, Sausage, and Bacon.
18" Margherita
Crushed Tomato, Fresh Mozzarella, Fresh Basil, and Extra Virgin Olive Oil.
18" Cheesesteak
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Prime Cut Ribeye or Grilled Chicken, Onions, and Peppers
18" Chicken Pizza
BBQ or Buffalo Sauce with Shredded Mozzarella Cheese and Grilled Chicken.
18" Hawaiian
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Ham, Pineapple, Oregano, and Grated Parmigiano.
18" Florentine
Ricotta Cheese, Tomatoes, Spinach, Garlic, and Mozzarella.
18" Veggie
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Onions, Bell Peppers, Olives, Pepperoncini, and Mushrooms.
18" Greek
Tomato Sauce, Gyro Meat, Feta, Onions, Tomatoes, Pepperoncini.
18" Taco
Ground Beef, Mozzarella, Cheddar, Onions, Sour Cream.
18" Little Italy
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Sausage, Peppers, and Basil.
18" Maria
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushrooms, Onions and Black Olives.
18" Chicken Bacon Ranch
Ranch Dressing, Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Tomatoes, and Garlic.