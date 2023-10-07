Appetizers

Pita & Tzatziki

$5.00

Homemade Tzatziki dip served with pita bread.

Hummus & Pita

$6.00

Homemade chickpea dip served with pita bread.

Garlic Knots

$9.00

Six delicious garlic knots coated with butter, fresh parmigiano cheese and oregano.

Onion Rings

$7.00

Stuffed Jalapeno Poppers

$8.00

Stuffed Jalapeno Poppers with cheddar cheese.

Fried Green Tomatoes

$8.00

Six crispy fried green tomatoes.

Okra

$8.00

Delicious fried okra.

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.00

6 Pieces of Mozzarella sticks served with marinara sauce.

Dolmades

$10.00

Homemade stuffed grape leaves with beef and rice. Served with Tzatziki sauce.

Spanakopita

$11.00

Two pieces of spinach and feta pie.

Feta Plate

$10.00

Cold plate of tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, olives, oregano, and chunks of feta cheese.

Saganaki

$12.00

Greek Flaming Cheese.

Calamari

$15.00

Fried Calamari, served with marinara sauce.

10 Boneless wings

$10.00

Hot Honey Cheese Bites

$8.00

Salads

Blackened Chicken Salad

$14.00

Horiayatiki

$13.00

Traditional Greek Country Salad tossed in a speciality dressing of oil and vinaigrette with herbs.

Garden Salad

$7.00

Fresh garden salad with lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, green bell peppers, olives, onions, and pepperoncini.

Chef Salad

$12.00

Lettuce, ham, salami, American and mozzarella cheese, tomatoes, red onions, kalamata olives, pepperoncini, and cucumbers.

Grilled Chicken Salad

$13.00

Grilled chicken breast, lettuce, feta, tomatoes, red onions, pepperoncini, kalamata olives, and cucumbers.

Gyro Salad

$13.00

Gyro meat, lettuce, feta, tomatoes, red onions, pepperoncini, kalamata olives, and cucumbers.

Grilled Shrimp Salad

$15.00

Grilled shrimp (10), lettuce, feta, tomatoes, red onions, pepperoncini, kalamata olives, and cucumbers.

Grilled Fish Salad

$15.00

Grilled fish, lettuce, feta, tomatoes, red onions, pepperoncini, kalamata olives, and cucumbers.

Cold Tuna Salad Platter

$12.00

Homemade tuna salad with lettuce, feta, tomatoes, red onions, pepperoncini, olives and cucumbers.

Blackened Shrimp Salad

$16.00

Blackened Fish Salad

$16.00

Greek Salads

Mini Greek

$11.00

Homemade potato salad, fresh lettuce, ham, green bell peppers, crumbled feta cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, kalamata olives, pepperoncini, and our signature creamy Greek house dressing.

Greek for One

$12.00

Homemade potato salad, fresh lettuce, ham, green bell peppers, crumbled feta cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, kalamata olives, pepperoncini, and our signature creamy Greek house dressing. Served with pita bread.

Greek for Two

$18.00

Homemade potato salad, fresh lettuce, ham, green bell peppers, crumbled feta cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, kalamata olives, pepperoncini, and our signature creamy Greek house dressing. ****TAKEOUT ONLY****

Greek 1/2 Pan

$36.00

Homemade potato salad, fresh lettuce, ham, green bell peppers, crumbled feta cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, kalamata olives, pepperoncini, and our signature creamy Greek house dressing. Catering Salad. Serves 6-8 people. Available for takeout only.

Crispy Subs

Philly Cheese Steak

$12.00

Served with mayonnaise, mushrooms, onions, and baked mozzarella cheese.

Chicken Philly

$12.00

Served with mayonnaise, mushrooms, onions, and baked mozzarella cheese.

Meatball Sub

$11.00

Homemade meatballs with tomato sauce and baked mozzarella cheese.

Chicken Parmigiana Sub

$11.00

Hand-breaded chicken with tomato sauce and baked mozzarella cheese.

Italian Sausage Sub

$11.00

Italian sausage with tomato sauce and baked mozzarella cheese.

Eggplant Parmigiana Sub

$11.00

Fresh eggplant with tomato sauce and baked mozzarella cheese.

Cuban

$11.00

Ham, salami, pork, mustard, mayonnaise, lettuce, tomatoes, and pickles.

Turkey & Mozzarella Sub

$12.00

Turkey and Mozzarella Hot sub on Cuban bread served with mayonnaise, lettuce, tomatoes, and pickles.

Fried Fish Sub

$12.00

Served with tartar sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, and pickles.

Grilled Fish Sub

$12.00

Grilled or Fried. Served with tartar sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, and pickles.

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$11.00

On a Kaiser roll served with mayonnaise, lettuce, tomatoes, and pickles.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$11.00

On a Kaiser roll served with mayonnaise, lettuce, tomatoes, and pickles.

Gyro Wraps

Traditional Gyro

$11.00

Traditional Lamb gyro, served with onions, tomatoes, and tzatziki sauce.

Chicken Gyro

$11.00

Grilled Chicken gyro, served with onions, tomatoes, and tzatziki sauce.

Chicken Honey Dijon

$11.00

Grilled Chicken with onions, tomatoes, lettuce, and Dijon sauce.

Veggie Mix

$10.00

Grilled mushrooms, onions, bell peppers. Served with lettuce, feta cheese, and tomatoes.

Panini

Turkey Bacon Mozzarella Panini

$13.00

Turkey, bacon, mozzarella, mayonnaise, lettuce, and tomato

Italian Melt Panini

$13.00

Ham, salami, capicola, provolone cheese, mayonnaise, lettuce, and tomato

Burgers

Hamburger

$12.00

1/2 lb. burger on a Kaiser roll with lettuce, tomatoes, mustard, mayonnaise and pickles.

Cheeseburger

$13.00

1/2 lb. burger on a Kaiser roll with American Cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, mustard, mayonnaise and pickles.

Classic

$14.00

1/2 lb. bacon cheddar burger on a Kaiser roll with lettuce, tomatoes, mustard, mayonnaise and pickles.

Gourmet Burger

$14.00

1/2 lb. mushroom provolone burger on a Kaiser roll

Greek Burger

$14.00

1/2 lb. burger on a Kaiser roll with feta cheese, tomatoes, pickles, lettuce, and red onion.

Lunch Specials

Maria's Delight

$14.00

Mini Greek Salad, Cup of Soup, and Pita.

Stefano's Delight

$14.00

Half pound chopped sirloin served with cottage cheese, a vegetable, and pita bread.

Salmon Salad

$18.00

Grilled filet of Salmon, lettuce, feta, tomatoes, red onions, pepperoncini, kalamata olives, and cucumbers.

Patty Melt

$13.00

1/2 lb. ground beef patty with melted american cheese and topped with caramelized onions with rye bread.

All Day Burger

$13.00

Bacon, Egg, and 1/2lb cheeseburger.

Fish and Chips

$15.00

Blackened Salmon Salad

$19.00

Soups

Cup of Soup

$5.00

Choice of Chicken and Rice, Black Bean, or the Soup of the Day

Bowl of Soup

$7.00

Choice of Chicken and Rice, Black Bean, or the Soup of the Day

Greek Dinners

Moussaka

$16.00

Layers of potatoes, eggplant, meat-sauce , topped with a cheese sauce. Served with fried squash.

Gyro Plate

$15.00

An open face gyro with onions, tomatoes, and tzatziki sauce. Served with yellow rice.

Chicken Gyro Plate

$15.00

An open face grilled chicken pita with onions, tomatoes, and tzatziki sauce. Served with yellow rice.

Dolmades

$15.00

Grape leaves stuffed with ground beef and rice. Served with your choice of vegetable.

Chicken Riganati

$15.00

Baked Fall-off-the-bone Lemon Chicken . Served with your choice of vegetable.

Chicken Kabob

$19.00

Grilled chicken with grilled vegetables over rice.

Steak Kabob

$29.00

14oz NY Strip steak on kabob skewers with grilled vegetables over rice.

Italian Dinners

Lasagna

$16.00

Homemade and baked pasta layered with our signature meat sauce, ricotta, Romano, and mozzarella cheese.

Baked Ziti

$14.00

Ziti pasta with ricotta and mozzarella cheese.

Manicotti

$14.00

Ricotta stuffed pasta topped with mozzarella cheese.

Stuffed Shells

$14.00

Shell pasta stuffed with spinach and ricotta cheese with baked mozzarella cheese.

Spaghetti Tomato Sauce

$14.00

Served with our homemade tomato sauce.

Spaghetti Meatballs

$16.00

Served with our homemade tomato sauce.

Spaghetti Sausage

$16.00

Served with our homemade tomato sauce.

Spaghetti Meat Sauce

$16.00

Served with our homemade meat sauce.

Fettuccine Alfredo

$18.00

Fresh homemade Alfredo sauce topped onto delicious fettuccine pasta.

Chicken Alfredo

$25.00

Fresh homemade Alfredo sauce topped onto delicious fettuccine pasta. Served with grilled chicken.

Chicken Parmigiana

$18.00

Crispy Chicken Parmigiana with tomato sauce and baked mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of spaghettini pasta.

Veal Parmigiana

$18.00

Veal Parmigiana with tomato sauce and baked mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of spaghettini pasta

Eggplant Parmigiana

$15.00

Fresh cut eggplant with tomato sauce and baked mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of spaghettini pasta.

Seafood Dinners

Fried Shrimp

$18.00

Served with fries.

Fried Fish Filet

$17.00

Grilled Fish Fillet

$17.00

Served with French Fries.

Blackened Fish Fillet

$18.00

Served with vegetable.

Fish Florentine

$22.00

Grilled fish fillet, topped with sauteed spinach, garlic, onions and baked feta cheese on top.

Shrimp Parmigiana

$18.00

Hand-breaded shrimp with tomato sauce and baked mozzarella cheese. Served with spaghettini pasta.

Shrimp Alfredo

$25.00

Ten grilled shrimp over fettuccine Alfredo.

Seafood Marina

$25.00

Shrimp and scallops sautéed in a fresh mild tomato basil sauce over spaghettini pasta.

Seafood Fradiavlo

$25.00

Shrimp and scallops sautéed in a fresh spicy tomato basil sauce over spaghettini pasta.

Filet of Salmon

$25.00

Salmon Mimosa

$28.00

Land Dinners

Veal Marsala

$25.00

Veal cutlets in a rich and flavourful sauce made with Marsala wine, mushrooms and shallots over pasta.

Grilled Chicken Dinner

$16.00

Served with vegetable.

Blackened Chicken Dinner

$17.00

Served with vegetable.

Chicken Florentine

$19.00

Grilled chicken with sautéed spinach baked with feta cheese. Served with a vegetable.

Chicken Marsala

$20.00

Chicken in a handcrafted Marsala wine sauce over spaghettini pasta.

Chicken Napolitan

$20.00

Sautéed with mushrooms and artichokes in a lemon butter sauce over pasta.

Chicken & Broccoli Pasta

$22.00

Sautéed with fresh garlic in olive oil over pasta

Chicken & Shrimp Pasta

$24.00

in a garlic lemon sauce served over pasta.

Chopped Sirloin

$16.00

Served with your choice of vegetable.

New York Strip

$27.00

Served with your choice of vegetable.

Bistro Steak

$32.00

14 oz. New York strip with caramelized baby shallots, mushroom caps in red wine sauce. Served with your choice of vegetable.

Grilled Pork Chops

$17.00

Center cut pork chops served with a choice of vegetable.

Pork Chops Burgundy

$21.00

Center cut pork chops with mushrooms and shallots in a burgundy wine sauce served over pasta.

Vegetarian

Baked Ziti

$14.00

Ziti pasta with ricotta and mozzarella cheese.

Fettuccine Alfredo

$18.00

Fresh homemade Alfredo sauce topped onto delicious fettuccine pasta.

Manicotti

$14.00

Ricotta stuffed pasta topped with mozzarella cheese.

Spaghetti Tomato Sauce

$14.00

Served with our homemade tomato sauce.

Stuffed Shells

$14.00

Shell pasta stuffed with spinach and ricotta cheese with baked mozzarella cheese.

Eggplant Parmigiana

$15.00

Fresh cut eggplant with tomato sauce and baked mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of spaghettini pasta.

3 Veggie Plate

$12.00

Vegetable platter, choose three out of our four vegetables.

Black-beans and rice

$12.00

Side

Pita bread

$2.00

Garlic Bread

$2.00

Dressing

$0.75+

Tzatziki

$1.50+

Potato Salad

$5.00

Vegetable

$5.00

Garlic Bread with Cheese

$6.00

Side Chicken

$6.00

Side Gyro Meat

$6.00

Side Italian Sausage

$6.00

Side Meatballs (2)

$7.00

Side Pasta with Red Sauce

$7.00

Side French Fries

$7.00

Side Meat-Sauce

$8.00

Alfredo Sauce

$4.00+

Tuna Salad

$7.00

Side 8oz Cup of Tuna Salad

Marinara Sauce

$1.50+

Kid Menu

Kids Chicken Fingers and Fries

$8.00

Hand-breaded chicken breast served with french fries.

Kids Spaghetti and Meatball

$8.00

Fresh Spaghettini pasta with tomato sauce and meatball. Served with garlic bread.

Kids Cheeseburger & Fries

$9.00

Ground angus beef burger served on a toasted bun with American cheese and a side of fries.

Kids Hamburger & Fries

$9.00

Ground angus beef burger served on a toasted bun with American Cheese and a side of fries.

Kids Grilled Chicken with a Veggie

$9.00

Delicious grilled chicken with a choice of vegetables.

Kids Fettuccine Alfredo

$10.00

Creamy alfredo sauce made from scratch served with fettuccine pasta. Served with Garlic Bread.

Kids Shrimp & Veggie

$10.00

Five Shrimp, grilled or fried, served with a choice of vegetable.

Dessert

Cup of Vanilla Ice Cream

$4.00

Rice Pudding

$5.00

Baklava

$5.00

Cheesecake

$7.00

Rustic Berry Tart

$7.00

Iced Two Layer Chocolate Cake

$8.00

Cookies

$1.75

Chocolate Chip, White Chocolate Macadamia Nut, Oatmeal Raisin.

Limoncello Cake

$8.00Out of stock

Fountain Drinks

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

1/2 & 1/2 Tea

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Pink Lemonade

$3.00

Sweetened Iced Tea

$3.00

Unsweetened Iced Tea

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Soda Water

$3.00

Water

Kids Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Cans/bottles

Can of Soda

$1.25

16 oz bottle of Soda

$2.25

2- Liter

$6.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Not Refillable.

Zephyrhills Water Bottle

$2.00

Wings

6 Wings with Fries

$11.00

10 Wings

$15.00

20 Wings

$29.00

30 Wings

$43.00

Stromboli

The Works Stromboli

$24.00

Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushrooms, Peppers, and Onions.

Meat Lovers Stromboli

$24.00

Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Ham, Pepperoni, Sausage, and Bacon

Veggie Stromboli

$24.00

Mozzarella, Onions, Bell Peppers, Olives, Pepperoncini, and Mushrooms.

Cheesesteak Stromboli

$24.00

Mozzarella, Prime Cut Ribeye or Grilled Chicken, Onions, and Peppers.

Calzones

The Works Calzone

$25.00

Ricotta, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushrooms, Peppers, and Onions.

Meat Lovers Calzone

$25.00

Ricotta, Mozzarella, Ham, Pepperoni, Sausage, and Bacon.

Veggie Calzone

$25.00

Ricotta, Mozzarella, Onions, Bell Peppers, Olives, Pepperoncini, and Mushrooms.

Cheesesteak Calzone

$25.00

Ricotta, Mozzarella, Prime Cut Ribeye or Grilled Chicken, Onions, and Peppers.

Create your own Pizza

12" Pizza

$11.00

Artisan New York Thin Crust Style Pizza

16" Pizza

$12.00

Artisan New York Thin Crust Style Pizza ****TAKEOUT ONLY*****

18" Pizza

$13.00

Artisan New York Thin Crust Style Pizza ****TAKEOUT ONLY*****

12" Speciality Pizza

12" Meat Lovers

$15.00

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Ham, Sausage, Bacon, and Meatballs.

12" Margherita

$15.00

Crushed Tomato, Fresh Mozzarella, Fresh Basil, and Extra Virgin Olive Oil.

12" Cheesesteak

$15.00

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Prime Cut Ribeye or Grilled Chicken, Onions, and Peppers.

12" Chicken Pizza

$15.00

BBQ or Buffalo Sauce with Shredded Mozzarella Cheese and Grilled Chicken.

12" Hawaiian

$15.00

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Ham, Pineapple, Oregano, and Grated Parmigiano.

12" Florentine

$15.00

Ricotta Cheese, Tomatoes, Spinach, Garlic, and Mozzarella.

12" Veggie

$15.00

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Onions, Bell Peppers, Olives, Pepperoncini, and Mushrooms.

12" Greek

$15.00

Tomato Sauce, Gyro Meat, Feta, Onions, Tomatoes, Pepperoncini.

12"Little Italy

$15.00

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Sausage, Peppers, and Basil.

12" Maria

$15.00

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushrooms, Onions and Black Olives.

12" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$15.00

Ranch Dressing, Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Tomatoes, and Garlic.

12" The Works

$15.00

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushrooms, Peppers, and Onions.

12" Taco

$15.00

Ground Beef, Mozzarella, Cheddar, Onions, Sour Cream.

16" Speciality Pizza

16" The Works

$18.00

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushrooms, Peppers, and Onions.

16" Meat Lovers

$18.00

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Ham, Pepperoni, Sausage, and Bacon.

16" Margherita

$18.00

Crushed Tomato, Fresh Mozzarella, Fresh Basil, and Extra Virgin Olive Oil.

16" Cheesesteak

$18.00

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Prime Cut Ribeye or Grilled Chicken, Onions, and Peppers.

16" Chicken Pizza

$18.00

BBQ or Buffalo Sauce with Shredded Mozzarella Cheese and Grilled Chicken.

16" Hawaiian

$18.00

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Ham, Pineapple, Oregano, and Grated Parmigiano.

16" Florentine

$18.00

Ricotta Cheese, Tomatoes, Spinach, Garlic, and Mozzarella

16" Veggie

$18.00

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Onions, Bell Peppers, Olives, Pepperoncini, and Mushrooms.

16" Greek

$18.00

Tomato Sauce, Gyro Meat, Feta, Onions, Tomatoes, Pepperoncini.

16" Taco

$18.00

Ground Beef, Mozzarella, Cheddar, Onions, Sour Cream.

16" Little Italy

$18.00

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Sausage, Peppers, and Basil.

16" Maria

$18.00

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushrooms, Onions and Black Olives.

16" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$18.00

Ranch Dressing, Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Tomatoes, and Garlic.

18" Speciality Pizza

18" The Works

$20.00

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushrooms, Peppers, and Onions.

18" Meat Lovers

$20.00

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Ham, Pepperoni, Sausage, and Bacon.

18" Margherita

$20.00

Crushed Tomato, Fresh Mozzarella, Fresh Basil, and Extra Virgin Olive Oil.

18" Cheesesteak

$20.00

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Prime Cut Ribeye or Grilled Chicken, Onions, and Peppers

18" Chicken Pizza

$20.00

BBQ or Buffalo Sauce with Shredded Mozzarella Cheese and Grilled Chicken.

18" Hawaiian

$20.00

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Ham, Pineapple, Oregano, and Grated Parmigiano.

18" Florentine

$20.00

Ricotta Cheese, Tomatoes, Spinach, Garlic, and Mozzarella.

18" Veggie

$20.00

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Onions, Bell Peppers, Olives, Pepperoncini, and Mushrooms.

18" Greek

$20.00

Tomato Sauce, Gyro Meat, Feta, Onions, Tomatoes, Pepperoncini.

18" Taco

$20.00

Ground Beef, Mozzarella, Cheddar, Onions, Sour Cream.

18" Little Italy

$20.00

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Sausage, Peppers, and Basil.

18" Maria

$20.00

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushrooms, Onions and Black Olives.

18" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$20.00

Ranch Dressing, Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Tomatoes, and Garlic.