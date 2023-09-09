Combo18
Appetizers and Wings

Garlic Knots

$2.50

6 per order. Homemade fresh dough and baked to perfection

Cheese Bread

$7.99

Served with marinara sauce

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.99

Fried mozzarella sticks served with marinara sauce

Calamari

$13.99

Served with marinara sauce

Fried Mushrooms

$8.99

Eight large panko breaded button mushrooms fried till golden brown served with ranch dressing

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$9.99

Spinach artichoke dip surrounded by our awesome garlic knots then baked all together to create the perfect dip

Stuffed Mushrooms

$9.99

Six mushrooms stuffed with your choice of spinach, or crab meat served with lemon basil rose

Bruschetta

$7.99

Chopped tomatoes, fresh basil and garlic in a balsamic vinegar reduction served on top of toast points

Italian Nachos

$9.99

Fried pasta topped with Alfredo sauce black and green olives bruschetta pepperoncini and lettuce

Italian Queso

$9.99

Pepperoni Wheels

$10.99

Our awesome pizza dough rolled up with pepperoni and mozzarella cheese served with marinara

5 Pcs Chicken Wings

$6.99

Bone-in or boneless. No splits on the wing sauce

10 Pcs Chicken Wings

$10.99

Bone-in or boneless. No splits on the wing sauce

20 Pcs Chicken Wings

$19.99

Bone-in or boneless. No splits on the wing sauce

Soups and Salads

House Salad

$7.99

Crisp chopped Romaine with red onion, green bell peppers, sliced tomatoes, and black olives

Caesar Salad

$7.99

Crisp chopped Romaine with shredded Parmesan and croutons

Greek Salad

$9.99

Crisp chopped Romaine with red onions, Kalamata olives, cucumbers, feta cheese, pepperoncini peppers, sliced tomatoes

Chef Salad

$9.99

Crisp chopped Romaine, tomatoes, red onions, hard boiled eggs, ham, Turkey, and Swiss

Caprese Salad

$9.99

Fresh basil, fresh mozzarella, ripe tomatoes, with balsamic vinaigrette dressing

Cucumber Salad

$6.99

Feta, cucumber, tomatoes, and spinach

Minestrone Soup

$2.99+

Veggies, beans and pasta in a light tomato broth

Tomato Basil Soup

$2.99+

Creamy tomato basil soup garnished with Parmesan

Soup Of The Day

$2.99+

Side Caesar

$1.99

Side House

$1.99

Entrées

Chicken Alfredo

$13.99

Grilled chicken breast served on top of fettuccine, spinach and Stefano's homemade Alfredo sauce

Shrimp Alfredo

$16.99

Sautéed shrimp served on top of fettuccine, spinach, and Stefano's homemade Alfredo sauce

Fettuccine Alfredo

$10.99

Fettuccine , Spinach , and Stefano's Homemade Alfredo Sauce

Cajun Chicken Pasta

$13.99

Creamy Parmesan sauce with Cajun spices and penne pasta topped with grilled chicken

Cajun Shrimp Pasta

$16.99

Creamy Parmesan sauce with Cajun spices and penne pasta topped with shrimp

Mushroom Cream Ravioli

$10.99

Creamy Chicken Bacon Pasta

$13.99

Chicken breast with bacon, sun-dried tomatoes, fettuccine pasta, and our creamy Alfredo sauce

Tuscan Sun-Dried Tomato Cream Chicken

$13.99

Breaded chicken with spinach and sun-dried tomatoes cream sauce over penne pasta

Rosalia's

$11.99

Grilled chicken with marinara and Alfredo mixed with penne pasta

Chicken Parmigiana

$13.99

Italian breaded chicken breast topped with marinara and fresh mozzarella cheese then oven baked served over pasta

Spaghetti and Meatballs

$13.99

Hand rolled roasted meatballs with spaghetti marinara topped with shredded Parmesan and parsley

Spaghetti Bolognese

$12.99

This classic Italian dish is spaghetti served with our own freshly made meat sauce topped with shredded Parmesan cheese

Spaghetti Marinara

$8.99

Ravioli with Meat Sauce

$12.99

5 jumbo ravioli stuffed with ricotta and tossed together with bolognese sauce

Lasagna

$10.99

Layers of pasta, ricotta mixture, Italian seasoned beef, marinara, and mozzarella cheese. Made in house daily

Baked Ziti

$11.99

Penne pasta tossed together with a scoop of ricotta cheese and marinara, topped with mozzarella cheese then baked to marry the flavors

Carne Amor Ziti

$12.99

Baked ziti with Italian sausage, bacon, bolognese, and pepperoni

Chicken Pesto Pasta

$13.99

Our pistachio pesto mixed with cream, tossed with penne pasta and topped with grilled chicken, garnished with bruschetta

Shrimp Pesto Pasta

$16.99

Our pistachio pesto mixed with cream, tossed with penne pasta and topped with sautéed shrimp, garnished with bruschetta

Chicken Tetrazzini

$13.99

Chicken with a creamy mushroom sauce, spinach, tomatoes, and penne pasta topped with Cheddar cheese

Bruschetta Chicken Pasta

$11.99

Bruschetta, spinach, oil, penne, grilled chicken on top

Shrimp Scampi

$16.99

Shrimp sautéed with garlic butter and white wine

Shrimp Diablo

$16.99

Sautéed onion, garlic, jalapeño and spicy marinara sauce served over penne

Fried Catfish

$10.99

Corn meal breaded catfish fried till golden brown served with homemade remoulade sauce and cocktail sauce alongside french fries

Fried Shrimp

$12.99

Corn meal breaded shrimp, fried till golden brown served with homemade remoulade sauce and cocktail sauce alongside french fries

Sandwiches

Philly Cheesesteak Sandwich

$10.99

Sub bread stuffed with sliced beef, bell peppers, mushrooms, red onions, and provolone cheese

Chicken Philly Sandwich

$10.99

Chicken, bell pepper, red onion, mushrooms, provolone

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

Grilled chicken, cooked onion, bell pepper, mushrooms, franks red hot sauce, provolone

Chicken Parmigiana (Sandwich)

$11.99

Fresh band breaded chicken with fresh Romano cheese, mozzarella cheese in a homemade Italian marinara sauce

Meatball Parmigiana Sandwich

$11.99

Four of our all beef meatballs topped with marinara and melted mozzarella cheese between sub bread

Little Italy Sub

$9.99

Pepperoni, salami, ham, mozzarella, black olives, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, and red wine vinaigrette all on fresh sub bread

Turkey Pesto Sandwich

$9.99

Sliced smoked turkey with pesto, mozzarella, tomatoes, and spinach served on sub bread

Buffalo Shrimp Sandwich

$12.99

Corn meal breaded shrimp fried, with lettuce, onions, tomatoes, pickles, remoulade sauce served in sub bread

Shrimp Po'boy Sandwich

$12.99

Grilled shrimp, lettuce, tomato, pickles, onion, remoulade sauce served on sub bread

Fried Catfish Sandwich

$11.99

Corn meal breaded catfish fried, lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, remoulade sauce served on sub bread

Fried Shrimp Sandwich

$12.99

Sliced chicken breast topped with basil pesto, bruschetta, fresh mozzarella cheese on sub bread

Calzones and Strombolis

Calzone

$9.99

Homemade fresh Italian bread dough stuffed with ricotta cheese, mozzarella cheese, and ham. Baked to perfection

Stromboli

$10.99

Homemade fresh Italian bread dough stuffed with sausage, pepperoni and mozzarella cheese and baked to perfection

Philly Steak Stromboli

$11.99

Homemade fresh Italian bread dough stuffed with peppers, mushrooms, red onions, mozzarella and provolone cheese and baked to perfection

Sausage and Pepper Stromboli

$11.99

Homemade fresh Italian bread dough stuffed with Italian sausage, bell peppers, onions and mozzarella cheese and baked to perfection

Desserts

10" Nutella Pizza

$9.99

16" Nutella Pizza

$16.99

Cheesecake

$3.99

Cannoli

$2.99

Tiramisu

$4.99

Chocolate Cake

$4.99

Sides and Extras

4 Oz Ranch

$0.69

2 Oz Ranch

$0.39

Blue Cheese

$0.69

4 oz

Italian

$0.69

4 oz

Garlic Butter

$0.69

4 oz

Buffalo Sauce

$0.69

4 oz

BBQ Sauce

$0.69

4 oz

Marinara Sauce

$0.50

2 oz

Alfredo Sauce

$1.99

4 oz

Fries

$2.99

Side of Meatballs

$2.99

3 pcs

Side of Bolognese Sauce

$3.99

Grilled Chicken Breast

$4.00

Breaded Chicken

$4.99

Side Grilled Shimp

$5.99

6 pcs

Kids Menu

Kids Spaghetti Meatballs

$6.99

Kids Spaghetti Bolognese

$6.99

Kids Spaghetti Marinara

$4.99

Kids Chicken Alfredo

$6.99

Kids Fettuccine Alfredo

$5.99

Wings

5 Pcs Chicken Wings

$6.99

Bone-in or boneless. No splits on the wing sauce

10 Pcs Chicken Wings

$10.99

Bone-in or boneless. No splits on the wing sauce

20 Pcs Chicken Wings

$19.99

Bone-in or boneless. No splits on the wing sauce

Specialty Pizzas

10" Specialty Pizzas

10" Cheese

$8.99

10" Peperoni

$8.99

10" Meat Lovers

$8.99

Fully loaded-pepperoni, sausage, bacon, and Canadian bacon

10" Supreme

$8.99

Pepperoni, Canadian bacon, sausage, bacon, tomato, onions, green pepper, black olives, and mushrooms

10" Veggie Lovers

$8.99

Green peppers, onions, black olives, tomatoes, and mushrooms

10" Hawaiian Pizza

$8.99

Canadian bacon, pineapple, and mozzarella

10" Spicy Buffalo Chicken

$9.99

Breaded chicken bites, hot buffalo sauce, and ranch dressing

10" Margherita Pizza

$8.99

Fresh crushed Alta cucina tomatoes, fresh basil, fresh garlic, olive oil, and fresh mozzarella cheese

10" Ferrara's Pizza

$9.99

Italian sausage, pepperoni, roasted red peppers, fresh mozzarella and marinara

10" Four Cheese Pizza

$8.99

Mozzarella, fresh mozzarella, Romano, Parmesan

10" Prosciutto Arugula Pizza

$8.99

Prosciutto, arugula, shredded Parmesan, light pizza sauce base, balsamic reduction, and olive oil

10" Meatball Parm Pizza

$8.99

Ricotta, meatballs, and marinara sauce

10" Chicken Parmesan Pizza

$8.99

Hand-breaded chicken with fresh Romano cheese, mozzarella cheese, in a homemade Italian marinara sauce

10" Jalapeño Popper Pizza

$8.99

Cream cheese, mozzarella, Cheddar cheese, jalapeños and bacon

10" BBQ Chicken

$8.99

BBQ chicken, red sauce, mozzarella cheese, BBQ sauce and red onions

10" BBQ Brisket

$9.99

Brisket, Cheddar cheese, and jalapeños

10" Mexican Pizza

$8.99

Fajita, pico de gallo, jalapeños, Cheddar cheese and mozzarella cheese

10" Chicken Alfredo Pizza

$9.99

Fresh chicken with Italian herbs and spices, spinach, cherub tomatoes and mozzarella cheese

10" Shrimp Alfredo Pizza

$9.99

Grilled shrimp with Italian herbs and spices, spinach, tomatoes, mozzarella

10" Philly Cheesesteak Pizza

$9.99

Philly meat, Swiss and mozzarella cheese, bell peppers, onions, and mushrooms

10" Five Pepper Pizza

$8.99

Pepperoni, green bell peppers, pepperoncini, roasted red peppers, jalapeños, spicy marinara and mozzarella

10" Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$8.99

Chicken, bacon, ranch, and mozzarella cheese

10" Pesto Veggie Pizza

$8.99

Bell pepper, red onions, tomato slices, roasted garlic, spinach on a pesto sauce base

10" White Pizza

$8.99

Ricotta, mozzarella, red onions, chicken, roasted garlic, and red roasted peppers

10" Seafood Pizza

$9.99

Homemade crab Alfredo sauce topped with shrimp and mozzarella cheese

10" Sun-Dried Tomato Arugula Pizza

$8.99

Sun-dried tomato sauce base, fresh mozzarella, shredded Parmesan topped with fresh arugula leaves and olive oil

14" Specialty Pizzas

14" Cheese

$9.99

14" Peperoni

$11.49

14" Meat Lovers

$14.99

Fully loaded-pepperoni, sausage, bacon, and Canadian bacon

14" Supreme

$15.99

Pepperoni, Canadian bacon, sausage, bacon, tomato, onions, green pepper, black olives, and mushrooms

14" Veggie Lovers

$14.99

Green peppers, onions, black olives, tomatoes, and mushrooms

14" Hawaiian Pizza

$15.99

Canadian bacon, pineapple, and mozzarella

14" Spicy Buffalo Chicken

$15.99

Breaded chicken bites, hot buffalo sauce, and ranch dressing

14" Margherita Pizza

$15.99

Fresh crushed Alta cucina tomatoes, fresh basil, fresh garlic, olive oil, and fresh mozzarella cheese

14" Ferrara's Pizza

$14.99

Italian sausage, pepperoni, roasted red peppers, fresh mozzarella and marinara

14" Four Cheese Pizza

$15.99

Mozzarella, fresh mozzarella, Romano, parmesan

14" Prosciutto Arugula Pizza

$14.99

Prosciutto, arugula, shredded Parmesan, light pizza sauce base, balsamic reduction, and olive oil

14" Meatball Parm Pizza

$14.99

Ricotta, meatballs, and marinara sauce

14" Chicken Parmesan Pizza

$15.99

Hand breaded chicken with fresh Romano cheese, mozzarella cheese, in a homemade Italian marinara sauce

14" Jalapeño Popper Pizza

$14.99

Cream cheese, mozzarella, Cheddar cheese, jalapeños and bacon

14" BBQ Chicken

$14.99

BBQ chicken, red sauce, mozzarella cheese, BBQ sauce and red onions

14" BBQ Brisket

$14.99

Brisket, Cheddar cheese, and jalapeños

14" Mexican Pizza

$14.99

Fajita, pico de gallo, jalapeños, Cheddar cheese and mozzarella cheese

14" Chicken Alfredo Pizza

$15.99

Fresh chicken with Italian herbs and spices, spinach, cherub tomatoes and mozzarella cheese

14" Shrimp Alfredo Pizza

$17.99

Grilled shrimp with Italian herbs and spices, spinach, tomatoes, mozzarella

14" Philly Cheesesteak Pizza

$15.99

Philly meat, Swiss and mozzarella cheese, bell peppers, onions, and mushrooms

14" Five Pepper Pizza

$14.99

Pepperoni, green bell peppers, pepperoncini, roasted red peppers, jalapeños, spicy marinara and mozzarella

14" Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$15.99

Chicken, bacon, ranch, and mozzarella cheese

14" Pesto Veggie Pizza

$14.99

Bell pepper, red onions, tomato slices, roasted garlic, spinach on a pesto sauce base

14" White Pizza

$14.99

Ricotta, mozzarella, red onions, chicken, roasted garlic, and red roasted peppers

14" Seafood Pizza

$17.99

Homemade crab Alfredo sauce topped with shrimp and mozzarella cheese

14" Sun-Dried Tomato Arugula Pizza

$14.99

Sun-dried tomato sauce base fresh mozzarella, shredded Parmesan topped with fresh arugula leaves and olive oil

14" Specialty Half & Half

16" Specialty Pizzas

16" Cheese

$11.99

16" Peperoni

$13.74

16" Meat Lovers

$16.99

Fully loaded-pepperoni, sausage, bacon, and Canadian bacon

16" Supreme

$17.99

Pepperoni, Canadian bacon, sausage, bacon, tomato, onions, green pepper, black olives, and mushrooms

16" Veggie Lovers

$15.99

Green peppers, onions, black olives, tomatoes, and mushrooms

16" Hawaiian Pizza

$17.99

Canadian bacon, pineapple, and mozzarella

16" Spicy Buffalo Chicken

$16.99

Breaded chicken bites, hot buffalo sauce, and ranch dressing

16" Margherita Pizza

$17.99

Fresh crushed Alta cucina tomatoes, fresh basil, fresh garlic, olive oil, and fresh mozzarella cheese

16" Ferrara's Pizza

$15.99

Italian sausage, pepperoni, roasted red peppers, fresh mozzarella and marinara

16" Four Cheese Pizza

$16.99

Mozzarella, fresh mozzarella, Romano, and parmesan

16" Prosciutto Arugula Pizza

$15.99

Prosciutto, arugula, shredded parmesan, light pizza sauce base, balsamic reduction, and olive oil

16" Meatball Parm Pizza

$15.99

Ricotta, meatballs, and marinara sauce

16" Chicken Parmesan Pizza

$16.99

Hand-breaded chicken with fresh Romano cheese, and mozzarella cheese, in a homemade Italian marinara sauce

16" Jalapeño Popper Pizza

$15.99

Cream cheese, mozzarella, Cheddar cheese, jalapeños and bacon

16" BBQ Chicken

$15.99

BBQ chicken, red sauce, mozzarella cheese, BBQ sauce, and red onions

16" BBQ Brisket

$15.99

Brisket, Cheddar cheese, and jalapeños

16" Mexican Pizza

$16.99

Fajita, pico de gallo, jalapeños, Cheddar cheese, and mozzarella cheese

16" Chicken Alfredo Pizza

$17.99

Fresh chicken with Italian herbs and spices, spinach, cherub tomatoes, and mozzarella cheese

16" Shrimp Alfredo Pizza

$19.99

Grilled shrimp with Italian herbs and spices, spinach, tomatoes, and mozzarella

16" Philly Cheesesteak Pizza

$16.99

Philly meat, Swiss and mozzarella cheese, bell peppers, onions, and mushrooms

16" Five Pepper Pizza

$15.99

Pepperoni, green bell peppers, pepperoncini, roasted red peppers, jalapeños, spicy marinara and mozzarella

16" Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$17.99

Chicken, bacon, ranch, and mozzarella cheese

16" Pesto Veggie Pizza

$15.99

Bell pepper, red onions, tomato slices, roasted garlic, spinach on a pesto sauce base

16" White Pizza

$15.99

Ricotta, mozzarella, red onions, chicken, roasted garlic, and red roasted peppers

16" Seafood Pizza

$18.99

Homemade crab Alfredo sauce topped with shrimp and mozzarella cheese

16" Sun-dried Tomato Arugula Pizza

$15.99

Sun-dried tomato sauce based on fresh mozzarella, and shredded parmesan, topped with fresh arugula leaves, and olive oil

16" Specialty Half & Half

18" Specialty Pizzas

18" Cheese

$13.99

18" Peperoni

$15.99

18" Meat Lovers

$19.99

Fully loaded - pepperoni, sausage, bacon, and Canadian bacon

18" Supreme

$20.99

Pepperoni, Canadian bacon, sausage, bacon, tomato, onions, green pepper, black olives, and mushrooms

18" Veggie Lovers

$18.99

Green peppers, onions, black olives, tomatoes, and mushrooms

18" Hawaiian Pizza

$18.99

Canadian bacon, pineapple, and mozzarella

18" Spicy Buffalo Chicken

$18.99

Breaded chicken bites, bot buffalo sauce, and ranch dressing

18" Margherita Pizza

$18.99

Fresh crushed Alta cucina tomatoes, fresh basil, fresh garlic, olive oil, and fresh mozzarella cheese

18" Ferrara's Pizza

$17.99

Italian sausage, pepperoni, roasted red peppers, fresh mozzarella, and marinara

18" Four Cheese Pizza

$18.99

Mozzarella, fresh mozzarella, Romano, and parmesan

18" Prosciutto Arugula Pizza

$17.99

Prosciutto, arugula, shredded parmesan, light pizza sauce base, balsamic reduction, and olive oil

18" Meatball Parm Pizza

$17.99

Ricotta, meatballs, and marinara sauce

18" Chicken Parmesan Pizza

$18.99

Hand-breaded chicken with fresh Romano cheese, and mozzarella cheese, in a homemade Italian marinara sauce

18" Jalapeño Popper Pizza

$17.99

Cream cheese, mozzarella, Cheddar cheese, jalapeños and bacon

18" BBQ Chicken

$17.99

BBQ chicken, red sauce, mozzarella cheese, BBQ sauce and red onions

18" BBQ Brisket

$17.99

Brisket, Cheddar cheese, and jalapeños

18" Mexican Pizza

$18.99

Fajita, pico de gallo, jalapeños, Cheddar cheese, and mozzarella cheese

18" Chicken Alfredo Pizza

$19.99

Fresh chicken with Italian herbs and spices, spinach, cherub tomatoes, and mozzarella cheese

18" Shrimp Alfredo Pizza

$21.99

Grilled shrimp with Italian herbs and spices, spinach, tomatoes, and mozzarella

18" Philly Cheesesteak Pizza

$19.99

Philly meat, Swiss and mozzarella cheese, bell peppers, onions, and mushrooms

18" Five Pepper Pizza

$17.99

Pepperoni, green bell peppers, pepperoncini, roasted red peppers, jalapeños, spicy marinara, and mozzarella

18" Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$18.99

Chicken, bacon, ranch, and mozzarella cheese

18" Pesto Veggie Pizza

$17.99

Bell pepper, red onions, tomato slices, roasted garlic, and spinach on a pesto sauce base

18" White Pizza

$18.99

Ricotta, mozzarella, red onions, chicken, roasted garlic, and red roasted peppers

18" Seafood Pizza

$20.99

Homemade crab Alfredo sauce topped with shrimp and mozzarella cheese

18" Sun-dried Tomato Arugula Pizza

$17.99

Sun-dried tomato sauce based on fresh mozzarella, and shredded Parmesan topped with fresh arugula leaves, and olive oil

18" Specialty Half & Half

30" Specialty Pizzas

30" Cheese

$34.99

30" Peperoni

$38.99

30" Meat Lovers

$48.99

Fully loaded-pepperoni, sausage, bacon, and Canadian bacon

30" Supreme

$49.99

Pepperoni, Canadian bacon, sausage, bacon, tomato, onions, green pepper, black olives, and mushrooms

30" Veggie Lovers

$47.99

Green peppers, onions, black olives, tomatoes, and mushrooms

30" Hawaiian Pizza

$47.99

Canadian bacon, pineapple, and mozzarella

30" Spicy Buffalo Chicken

$49.99

Breaded chicken bites, bot buffalo sauce, and ranch dressing

30" Margherita Pizza

$47.99

Fresh crushed Alta cucina tomatoes, fresh basil, fresh garlic, olive oil, and mozzarella cheese

30" Ferrara's Pizza

$48.99

Italian sausage, pepperoni, roasted red peppers, fresh mozzarella, and marinara

30" Four Cheese Pizza

$48.99

Mozzarella, fresh mozzarella, Romano, and parmesan

30" Prosciutto Arugula Pizza

$47.99

Prosciutto, arugula, shredded parmesan, light pizza sauce base, balsamic reduction, and olive oil

30" Meatball Parm Pizza

$48.99

Ricotta, meatballs, and marinara sauce

30" Chicken Parmesan Pizza

$47.99

Hand-breaded chicken with fresh Romano cheese, and mozzarella cheese, in a homemade Italian marinara sauce

30" Jalapeño Popper Pizza

$49.99

Cream cheese, mozzarella, Cheddar cheese, jalapeños and bacon

30" BBQ Chicken

$47.99

BBQ chicken, red sauce, mozzarella cheese, BBQ sauce, and red onions

30" BBQ Brisket

$49.99

Brisket, Cheddar cheese, and jalapeños

30" Mexican Pizza

$49.99

Fajita, pico de gallo, jalapeños, Cheddar cheese, and mozzarella cheese

30" Chicken Alfredo Pizza

$49.99

Fresh chicken with Italian herbs and spices, spinach, cherub tomatoes, and mozzarella cheese

30" Shrimp Alfredo Pizza

$54.99

Grilled shrimp with Italian herbs and spices, spinach, tomatoes, and mozzarella

30" Philly Cheesesteak Pizza

$49.99

Philly meat, Swiss and mozzarella cheese, bell peppers, onions, and mushrooms

30" Five Pepper Pizza

$47.99

Pepperoni, green bell peppers, pepperoncini, roasted red peppers, jalapeños, and mozzarella

30" Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$47.99

Chicken, bacon, ranch, and mozzarella cheese

30" Pesto Veggie Pizza

$49.99

Bell pepper, red onions, tomato slices, roasted garlic, and spinach on a pesto sauce base

30" White Pizza

$47.99

Ricotta, mozzarella, red onions, chicken, roasted garlic, and red roasted peppers

30" Seafood Pizza

$49.99

Homemade crab Alfredo sauce topped with shrimp and mozzarella cheese

30" Sun-Dried Tomato Arugula Pizza

$47.99

Sun-dried tomato sauce based on fresh mozzarella, and shredded Parmesan topped with fresh arugula leaves, and olive oil

30" Specialty Half & Half

Brick Oven/BYO Pizza

Cheese Only Brick Oven Pizza

10" Cheese Only

$8.99

14" Cheese Only

$9.99

16" Cheese Only

$11.99

18" Cheese Only

$13.99

30" Cheese Only

$34.99

Build Your Own Pizza

10" Build Your Own Pizza

$8.99

N/A Beverages

Fountain Drink

$1.89

Bottle Water

$1.29

Coke

$1.29

Diet Coke

$1.29

Coke Zero

$1.29

Sprite

$1.29

Dr. Pepper

$1.29

Powerade

$1.79

Vitamin Water

$1.79

Snapple

$1.79

Gold Peak

$1.79

Coke 2 Liter

$2.99

Diet Coke 2 Liter

$2.99

Sprite 2 Liter

$2.99

Dr. Pepper 2 Liter

$2.99

Sweet Tea 1 Gal

$2.99

Unsweet Tea 1 Gal

$2.99

Wine Menu

House Wines

Cabernet Sauvignon

$4.00+

Merlot

$4.00+

Chardonnay

$4.00+

Moscato

$4.00+

Pinot Grigio

$4.00+

Sauvignon Blanc

$4.00+

Malbec

$4.00+

Pinot Noir

$4.00+

White Zinfandel

$4.00+

Moscato's

Elana White

$5.00+

Elana Red (Italy)

$5.00+

Elana Strawberry

$5.00+

Elana Peach

$5.00+

Cantina Di Casteggio (Italy)

$5.00+

Bottle Risata Moscato D' Asti

$18.00

Bottle

Bottle Roscato Rosso Dolce Sweet Red

$18.00

Bottle

Cabernet Sauvignon

Bottle California Josh

$18.00

Bottle

Bottle California J.Lohr

$18.00

Bottle

Bottle California Line 39

$18.00

Bottle

Sterling (California)

$5.00+

Robert Mondavi (California)

$5.00+

Merlot

Sterling (Vintner's Collection)

$5.00+

Ecco Domani (Italy)

$6.00+

Robert Mondavi (California)*

$5.00+

Chardonnay

Kendall Jackson (California)

$6.00+

Bottle California William Hill

$18.00

Bottle

Robert Mondavi (California)**

$5.00+

Pinot Grigio

Ecco Domani

$6.00+

Bottle Voga

$15.00

Bottle

Pinot Noir

Bottle California Line 39*

$18.00

Bottle

Hob Nob (France)

$5.00+

Kim Crawford (New Zealand)

$5.00+

Malbec

Tinto Negro (Argentina)

$5.00+

Alamos (Argentina)

$5.00+

Bottle Argentina Altos Terrazas

$18.00

Bottle

Bottle Ruta22 (Argentina)

$18.00

Bottle

Red Blend

Bottle Menage Trios Red

$15.00

Bottle

Bottle Menage Trios Red Silk

$15.00

Bottle

Stella Rosa

Watermelon Moscato

$6.00+

Peach Moscato

$6.00+

White Moscato D' Asti

$6.00+

Pineapple Chili Semi Sweet Moscato

$6.00+

Stella Pink Moscato

$6.00+

Blueberry Semi Sweet

$6.00+

Rosso Semi Sweet

$6.00+

Black Semi Sweet

$6.00+

Riesling

Bottle Relax

$18.00

Bottle

Chateau Ste Michelle

$6.00+

Sparkling Wine

La Marca Prosecco

$6.00+

Beer Menu

Can Beer

Michelob Ultra (Can)

$4.00

12 oz

Coors Light

$4.00

12 oz

Whiteclaw

$4.00

12 oz

Sierra Hazy IPA

$4.00

12 oz

Tecate

$4.00

12 oz

Tecate Light

$4.00

12 oz

Corona Premier

$4.00

12 oz

Corona Extra

$4.00

12 oz

Athletic Upside Dawn

$4.00

12 oz

Athletic Run Wide

$4.00

12 oz

Eight Brewing

$4.00

12 oz

Four Sixes Hazy Session

$4.00

12 oz

Fours Sixes Grit and Glory

$4.00

12 oz

Heineken

$4.00

12 oz

Leinenkugel

$4.00

12 oz

Lone Star

$4.00

12 oz

Lone Star Light

$4.00

12 oz

Modelo Chelada

$4.00

12 oz

Modelo Special

$4.00

12 oz

Shiner Texhex

$4.00

12 oz

Sierra Little Thing

$4.00

12 oz

Sol

$4.00

12 oz

Catering Menu

Appetizers

1/3 Tray Calamari

$30.00

1/2 Tray Calamari

$60.00

1/3 Tray Garlic Knots

$6.00

1/2 Tray Garlic Knots

$10.00

Full Tray Garlic Knots

$20.00

1/3 Tray Fried Mushrooms

$15.00

1/2 Tray Fried Mushrooms

$35.00

Full Tray Fried Mushrooms

$60.00

Salad

1/3 Tray House Salad

$15.00

1/2 Tray House Salad

$30.00

Full Tray House Salad

$60.00

1/3 Tray Caesar Salad

$15.00

1/2 Tray Caesar Salad

$30.00

Full Tray Caesar Salad

$60.00

1/3 Tray Greek Salad

$15.00

1/2 Tray Greek Salad

$30.00

Full Tray Greek Salad

$60.00

1/3 Tray Chef Salad

$15.00

1/2 Tray Chef Salad

$30.00

Full Tray Chef Salad

$60.00

1/3 Tray Cucumber Salad

$15.00

1/2 Tray Cucumber Salad

$30.00

Full Tray Cucumber Salad

$60.00

Entrées

1/3 Tray Spaghetti with Meatballs

$35.00

1/2 Tray Spaghetti with Meatballs

$60.00

Full Tray Spaghetti with Meatballs

$120.00

1/3 Tray Spaghetti Bolognese

$35.00

1/2 Tray Spaghetti Bolognese

$60.00

Full Tray Spaghetti Bolognese

$120.00

1/3 Tray Spaghetti Marinara

$25.00

1/2 Tray Spaghetti Marinara

$40.00

Full Tray Spaghetti Marinara

$80.00

1/3 Tray Chicken Parmigiana

$35.00

1/2 Tray Chicken Parmigiana

$65.00

Full Tray Chicken Parmigiana

$120.00

1/3 Tray Chicken Alfredo

$35.00

1/2 Tray Chicken Alfredo

$60.00

Full Tray Chicken Alfredo

$120.00

1/3 Tray Shrimp Alfredo

$40.00

1/2 Tray Shrimp Alfredo

$80.00

Full Tray Shrimp Alfredo

$140.00

1/3 Tray Cajun Chicken Pasta

$30.00

1/2 Tray Cajun Chicken Pasta

$60.00

Full Tray Cajun Chicken Pasta

$120.00

1/3 Tray Cajun Shrimp Pasta

$40.00

1/2 Tray Cajun Shrimp Pasta

$80.00

Full Tray Cajun Shrimp Pasta

$140.00

1/3 Tray Fettuccine Alfredo

$30.00

1/2 Tray Fettuccine Alfredo

$50.00

Full Tray Fettuccine Alfredo

$90.00

1/3 Tray Bruschetta Chicken Pasta

$30.00

1/2 Tray Bruschetta Chicken Pasta

$60.00

Full Tray Bruschetta Chicken Pasta

$100.00

1/3 Tray Chicken Pesto Pasta

$35.00

1/2 Tray Chicken Pesto Pasta

$60.00

Full Tray Chicken Pesto Pasta

$120.00

1/3 Tray Shrimp Pesto Pasta

$40.00

1/2 Tray Shrimp Pesto Pasta

$80.00

Full Tray Shrimp Pesto Pasta

$140.00

1/3 Tray Ravioli and Meat Sauce

$40.00

1/2 Tray Ravioli and Meat Sauce

$80.00

Full Tray Ravioli and Meat Sauce

$120.00

1/3 Tray Creamy Chicken Pasta

$40.00

1/2 Tray Creamy Chicken Pasta

$80.00

Full Tray Creamy Chicken Pasta

$120.00

1/3 Tray Rosalia's Pasta

$35.00

1/2 Tray Rosalia's Pasta

$60.00

Full Tray Rosalia's Pasta

$120.00

1/3 Tray Chicken Tetrazzini

$40.00

1/2 Tray Chicken Tetrazzini

$60.00

Full Tray Chicken Tetrazzini

$120.00

1/3 Tray Lasagna

$40.00

1/2 Tray Lasagna

$80.00

Full Tray Lasagna

$140.00

1/3 Tray Baked Ziti

$30.00

1/2 Tray Baked Ziti

$60.00

Full Tray Baked Ziti

$100.00

1/3 Tray Carne Amore Ziti

$35.00

1/2 Tray Carne Amore Ziti

$60.00

Full Tray Carne Amore Ziti

$120.00

1/3 Tray Shrimp Diablo

$40.00

1/2 Tray Shrimp Diablo

$80.00

Full Tray Shrimp Diablo

$140.00

1/3 Tray Tuscan Sun-Dried Tomato Chicken

$40.00

1/2 Tray Tuscan Sun-Dried Tomato Chicken

$80.00

Full Tray Tuscan Sun-Dried Tomato Chicken

$120.00

1/3 Tray Shrimp Scampi

$40.00

1/2 Tray Shrimp Scampi

$80.00

Full Tray Shrimp Scampi

$140.00

1/3 Tray Fried Catfish

$35.00

1/2 Tray Fried Catfish

$60.00

Full Tray Fried Catfish

$120.00

1/3 Tray Fried Shrimp

$40.00

1/2 Tray Fried Shrimp

$70.00

Full Tray Fried Shrimp

$140.00

1/3 Tray Sandwiches

$25.00

With fries or chips

1/2 Tray Sandwiches

$40.00

With fries or chips

Full Tray Sandwiches

$70.00

With fries or chips