Stefano's Pizzeria
PIZZA
Large Pizza
- Lg pie$14.99
- Lg white pie$15.99
Mozzarella,riccota and parmigiano reggiano ch’esse
- Sicilian pie$19.99
square pie natural raised for 8 hours pizza
- Lg pie Stefano special$24.99
Mix veggies and meat
- Lg pie brushetta$24.99
Fresh moss fresh tomatoes basil
- Lg pie triesta$25.99
Pizza sauce mozzarella ,breaded chicken cutlets rosted peppers Pizza
- Lg pie dolce$26.99
Grilled portabello,fresh mozzarella,rosted potatoes, balsamic glaze
- Lg pie chicken francese$25.99
Mozz,lemon sauce ,sautéed chicken pizza
- Lg pie Chicken Marsala$25.99
Mozz,brown sauce sautéed chicken
- Lg pie Buffalo Chicken$25.99
Buffalo sauce mozz cheese
- Margarita pie(square)one size$24.99
Fresh mozz,fresh tomatoes, fresh basil, thin crust
- Napolitana pie(square)$24.99
buffalo mozz,vodka sauce
- Genovese$27.99
Grilled chicken Pesto sauce, fresh moss, roasted peppers square thin crust
- lg Pie Chicken Bacon Ranch$24.99
- lg Pie Veggies$23.99
- lg Pie BBQ Chicken$24.99
Small Pizza
Calzone/Stromboli/Rolls
APPETIZERS
- Fried Calamari$15.99
- Mussels Marinara$14.99
Mild, medium, or madone
- Mussels White Wine$14.99
White wine sauce
- 12 Buffalo Wings$16.99
- 6 Buffalo wings$8.99
- Mozzarella Sticks$11.99
- Clams Oreganato$14.99
- Jalapeño Poppers$11.99
- Garlic Bread with Cheese$5.99
- Garlic Bread$4.99
- Hot Antipasto$17.99
- 12 Garlic Knots$7.99
- 6 Garlic Knots$3.95
- Fresh Mozzarella, Roasted Peppers and Tomatoes$15.99
With olive oil and balsamic vinegar
- Lg french fries$6.99
- Rice ball$3.99
SOUPS & SALADS
Soups
Salads
- Tossed Salad$9.99
- Cold Antipasto$12.99
- Chef's Salad$12.99
- Arugula Salad$10.99
- Spinach Salad$13.99
With mushrooms, bacon and eggs
- Tuna Salad Platter$12.99
- Calamari Salad$15.99
- Caesar Salad$10.99
- Grilled Chicken Salad$13.99
- Tricolor Pasta Salad$11.99
With veggies
- 3 Color Lettuce Salad$11.99
- Fig Salad$18.99
Figs stuffed with goat cheese, wrapped in prosciutto over arugula, and endive with fresh mango
- Mesclun with Endive$14.99
Mixed greens, fresh oranges, goat cheese, dried cranberries and raspberry vinaigrette
- Tuscany Salad$15.99
Grilled portobello and chicken, feta cheese, arugula, tomatoes and balsamic vinaigrette
SUBS & WRAPS
7" Specialty Subs
- 7" Small The Slick Chick$11.99
Grilled chicken, roasted red peppers, fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, lettuce and garlic mayo, balsamic vinaigrette and olive oil
- 7" Small The Shushuline$11.99
Breaded chicken breast wrapped in bacon, topped with prosciutto, melted provolone, lettuce, tomatoes, onions and garlic mayo
- 7" Small Old Blue Eyes$10.99
Fresh mozzarella, roasted peppers, and light olive oil
- 7" Small The Rat Pack$11.99
Prosciutto, fresh mozzarella, roasted peppers and sun-dried tomatoes
- 7" Small The 88 Magnum$11.99
Capicola, prosciutto, salami, ham, provolone, fresh mozzarella, roasted peppers, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, seasoned light oil, vinegar and our homemade garlic sauce
14" Specialty Subs
- 14" Large The Slick Chick$16.99
Grilled chicken, roasted red peppers, fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, lettuce and garlic mayo, balsamic vinaigrette and olive oil
- 14'' Large the Shushuline$16.99
Breaded chicken breast wrapped in bacon, topped with prosciutto, melted provolone, lettuce, tomatoes, onions and garlic mayo
- 14'' Large Old Blue Eyes$15.99
Fresh mozzarella, roasted peppers and light olive oil
- 14' Large The Rat Pack$16.99
Prosciutto, fresh mozzarella, roasted peppers and sun-dried tomatoes
- 14'' Large the 88 Magnum$16.99
Capicola, prosciutto, salami, ham, provolone, fresh mozzarella, roasted peppers, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, seasoned light oil, vinegar and our homemade garlic sauce
7" Hot Sandwiches
- Small 7" Meatball$9.99
- Small 7" Meatball Parmigiana$10.99
- Small 7" Sausage Parmigiana$9.99
- Small 7" Sausage, Peppers, Onions$10.99
- Small 7" Chicken Parmigiana$10.99
- Small 7" Chicken Parm Vodka$11.99
- Small 7" Veal Parmigiana$12.99
- Small 7" Eggplant Parmigiana$10.99
- Small 7" Peppers and Eggs$9.99
- Small 7" Cheesesteak$11.99
With peppers and onions
14" Hot Sandwiches
- Large 14" Meatball sub(no cheese)$15.99
- Large 14" Meatball Parmigiana$16.99
- Large 14" Sausage Parmigiana$15.99
- Large 14" Sausage, Peppers, Onions$16.99
- Large 14" Chicken Parmigiana$16.99
- Large 14" Chicken Parm Vodka$17.99
- Large 14" Veal Parmigiana$18.99
- Large 14" Eggplant Parmigiana$16.99
- Large 14" Peppers and Eggs$15.99
- Large 14" Cheesesteak$16.99
With peppers and onions
7" Cold Sandwiches
14" Cold Sandwiches
Wraps
DINNER MENU
Pasta Dinners
- Spaghetti Marinara Sauce D$15.99
- Spaghetti Meatballs D$18.99
- Spaghetti Sausage D$18.99
- Pasta Bolognese D$19.99
- Spaghetti Puttanesca Sauce D$18.99
- Linguine, Oil, and Garlic D$16.99
- Linguine Red Clam Sauce D$23.99
- Linguine White Clam Sauce D$23.99
- Homemade Lasagna D$19.99
- Stuffed Shells D$17.99
- Manicotti D$17.99
- Baked Ziti D$18.99
- Baked Ziti w ricotta D$18.99
- Cheese Ravioli D$17.99
- Meat Ravioli D$17.99
- Baked Ravioli D$18.99
- Fettuccini Alfredo D$19.99
- Tortellini Alfredo D$20.99
- Tortellini Marinara D$18.99
- Tortellini Bolognese D$20.99
Meat or cheese
- Cavatelli and Broccoli D$18.99
- Gnocchi with Marinara D$18.99
Chicken Dinners
Veal Dinners
Seafood Dinners
House Special
- Penne Vodka$18.99
- Chicken Rossini$20.99
sauteed breast of chicken,roasted peppers, fresh tomatoes baked with buffalo mozzarella in cherry wine sauce
- Tortellini Carrata$23.99
- Chicken Casa$21.99
- Chicken Lorenzo$21.99
- Chicken Pizzaola$21.99
Sauteed breast of chicken,pepers and mushrooms in a home made marinara sauce
- Three Amici$27.99
shrimp,chicken and veal in lemon,butter sauce served over linguine
- Shrimp and Arugula Special$27.99
- Veal Lorenzo$25.99
- Seafood Luciano$27.99
- Eggplant Rollantini$20.99
- Eggplant Parm$18.99
- Sausage Peppers and Onions$18.99
- Meatball Parm$18.99