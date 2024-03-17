Steingolds Bakehouse 2939 West Grand Avenue
Bagels and Bread Selections
Bagel and Cream Cheese
Schmear and Spreads
Market Items
- Great Lakes Chips$2.00
- Gluten Free Pasta Salad$5.00Out of stock
- Fruit Salad$4.00
- Bagel Chips$5.00
- Chobani Greek yogurt$4.00
- Mediterranean Chickpea Salad$6.00
- Lox Options
- Matzo Ball Soup$8.25+
- Shamaltzy Potato Salad$4.00
- Chicken Salad with Grapes$6.75
- Classic Macaroni Salad$4.00
- Barley Salad with Pistachios$5.00
- 1/3 pound Corned Beef$9.00
Beverages
Coffee and Tea
Baked Goods
- Cocoa-Cinnamon Babka$5.00
- Mixed Berry Muffin$3.00
- Chocolate Chip$3.00
- Brown-Sugar Sugar Cookie$3.00
- Oatmeal Butterscotch$3.00
- Coconut Macaroon 2 pack$4.00
- Nutella Rugelach$3.00
- Sesame-Cashew-Carmel$5.00
- Espresso Fudge Brownie$4.00
- Carrot Cake w/ Pecans$5.00
- Tahini Chocolate Chip Cake$4.00
- Bagel Chips$5.00
- Banana Bread with Walnuts$3.00
- Black and White Cookie (Jumbo)$5.00
- Cheesy Potato with Za'atar$5.00
- Spinach & Feta Borek$5.00
- Strawberry Jam Bar$4.00
Steingolds Bakehouse 2939 West Grand Avenue Location and Ordering Hours
(312) 560-2461
Closed • Opens Friday at 7AM