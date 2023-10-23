Stellar Beans Coffee & Edibles
The best breakfast sandwich in town! Choose your bread, proteins, cheeses, vegetables and delicious sauces and spreads ; like our spicy Titan sauce, or a savory Pesto and more.
Bacon, Egg, Lettuce, Tomato with Orion sauce, served on brioche beard.
2 Eggs, 2 Slices of Cheddar Cheese, 4 Strips of Bacon and Tomato Jam served on a fresh, house baked Ciabatta.
Drinks
Espresso
Shots of our fresh roasted Arabica espresso blend.
One long shot of espresso, vanilla syrup and a splash of half n half. This drink is about 3.5 ounces.
Double long shot, Mocha & a Dollop of Heavy Whipping Cream. - 5oz drink
Espresso and hot water.
Hot Coffees
Organic, Fair Trade, single source coffee beans; fresh roasted in house and perfectly brewed.
Fresh brewed coffee and steamed milk.
Espresso and steamed milk. Our custom blend of organic, fair trade coffee beans: create the perfect creama for an amazing latte.
Traditional cappuccino with three equal parts: espresso, milk and foam.
Our creamy espresso and steamed milk with spiced brown sugar, cinnamon, macadamia nut & white chocolate.
Our creamy espresso and steamed milk with White and Dark Chocolate.
Our creamy espresso and steamed milk w/ Dark Chocolate, cinnamon and a dash of cayenne pepper.
Creamy espresso and steamed milk with decadent dark chocolate.
Creamy espresso and steamed milk with the timeless flavors of cookies and cream.
Creamy espresso and steamed milk with white chocolate.
Mocha Latte with toasted marshmallow and cinnamon
Iced Coffees
Iced caramel latte with vanilla cold foam
Iced coffee with white chocolate, hazelnut & macadamia nut.
Frappe - Frozen Blended Drinks
Caramel Affagato Frappe
Cold Brew
TEAS - Hot / Iced
Sweet matcha powder with steamed milk.
Vanilla Chai with Matcha Cold Foam
Smoothies
Hot Drinks
Seasonal Drinks
Italian Sodas, Lemonades and Waters
Lemonade with blackberry, Lavendar and Honey Bobo. Add Hyperdrive for a caffeine boost.
Sprite, Strawberry Syrup, 1 shot of HyperDrive energy boost.
Blueberry Lemonade, Sprite & Hyperdrive caffeine boost
Bottled
Cold Drinks
Food
Breakfast
Egg, sausage, cheese, sweet peppers, onion and seasonings, served with salsa.
2 Eggs, 2 Slices of Cheddar Cheese, 4 Strips of Bacon, Red onion and Spicy Titan sauce on Whole Grain Bread.
Two baked eggs, two choices of meat and two choices of cheese. Add veggies and a sauce to kick it up.
2 eggs, double bacon, double gouda cheese, spinach and fresh avocados. Add a sauce to make it extra yummy.
Start with two eggs and add proteins, cheese, veggies and sauces.
Your choice of wheat or gluten free white bread with smashed avocado and your choice of extras and toppings.
French donuts. Light, sweet airy pillows and topped with a generous dusting of powdered sugar.
Crispy Bacon, smoked ham, smoked gouda cheese and tomato jam served on a couple of fresh baked beignets topped with powder sugar.
Vanilla yogurt, fresh blueberries, strawberries and granola.
Lunch
Your choice of wheat or gluten free white bread with smashed avocado and your choice of extras and toppings.
Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Brie Cheese , sliced green grapes and Mayo on Toasted Wheat Bread.
Our famous Jalapeno chicken salad served on a bed of lettuce and tomato on a toasted croissant.
Southern Style Chicken salad with celery, hard boiled egg and our special blend of herbs and seasoning, served on a bed of lettuce and tomato on a toasted croissant.
Chipotle Chicken served on a bed of lettuce and Avocado on a toasted croissant.
Turkey, Ham, Bacon, Pepperjack, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Honey Mustard, on Ciabatta Bread
Turkey, Pepperjack, Cheddar, Onions, Pesto on Brioche Bread.