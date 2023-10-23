Popular Items

Build Your Own Breakfast Sandwich
$4.95

The best breakfast sandwich in town! Choose your bread, proteins, cheeses, vegetables and delicious sauces and spreads ; like our spicy Titan sauce, or a savory Pesto and more.

Orions B.E.L.T.
$6.99

Bacon, Egg, Lettuce, Tomato with Orion sauce, served on brioche beard.

New Yorker
$7.99

2 Eggs, 2 Slices of Cheddar Cheese, 4 Strips of Bacon and Tomato Jam served on a fresh, house baked Ciabatta.

Drinks

Espresso

Drinks based on shots of espresso.
Espresso Shots..
$2.25

Shots of our fresh roasted Arabica espresso blend.

Shaken Espresso
$4.99
Nebula Shot..
$3.99

One long shot of espresso, vanilla syrup and a splash of half n half. This drink is about 3.5 ounces.

1704
$4.99

Double long shot, Mocha & a Dollop of Heavy Whipping Cream. - 5oz drink

Americano
$2.75

Espresso and hot water.

Cortado
$3.00
Traditional Macchiato
$3.50

Hot Coffees

Brewed Fresh Roast Coffee
$2.35

Organic, Fair Trade, single source coffee beans; fresh roasted in house and perfectly brewed.

Cafe au Lait
$2.35

Fresh brewed coffee and steamed milk.

Latte
$4.49

Espresso and steamed milk. Our custom blend of organic, fair trade coffee beans: create the perfect creama for an amazing latte.

Cappuccino
$4.35

Traditional cappuccino with three equal parts: espresso, milk and foam.

Snickerdoodle Latte
$5.45

Our creamy espresso and steamed milk with spiced brown sugar, cinnamon, macadamia nut & white chocolate.

Black & White Latte
$5.45

Our creamy espresso and steamed milk with White and Dark Chocolate.

Mayan Mocha Latte
$5.45

Our creamy espresso and steamed milk w/ Dark Chocolate, cinnamon and a dash of cayenne pepper.

Mocha Latte
$5.45

Creamy espresso and steamed milk with decadent dark chocolate.

Cookies n Cream Latte
$5.45

Creamy espresso and steamed milk with the timeless flavors of cookies and cream.

White Chocolate Latte
$5.45

Creamy espresso and steamed milk with white chocolate.

Caramel Macchiato Latte
$5.45
King Cake Latte
$5.45
Pour Over
$5.25
Wookie Cookie
$5.45

Mocha Latte with toasted marshmallow and cinnamon

Iced Coffees

Iced Latte
$4.75
Iced Coffee
$2.99
Iced Americano
$2.99
Iced Black & White Latte
$5.75
Iced Caramel Macchiato
$5.75
Iced Cookies & Cream
$5.99
Iced Mayan Mocha
$5.75
Iced Mocha Latte
$5.75
Iced Pecan Pralines Latte
$5.75
Iced Snicker-doodle Latte
$5.75
Iced White Chocolate Latte
$5.75
Iced King Cake Latte
$5.75
Stellar Ice Cold Brew
$5.75
24 Hour Cold Brew
$5.25
Iced Pumpkin Cheesecake
$5.75
Iced Gingerbread Wt Mocha
$5.75Out of stock
The Froth Awakens
$5.75

Iced caramel latte with vanilla cold foam

Java the Hutt
$5.75

Iced coffee with white chocolate, hazelnut & macadamia nut.

Frappe - Frozen Blended Drinks

Coffee Frappe
$6.50
Snickerdoodle Frappe
$6.75
Black & White Frappe
$6.75
Mayan Mocha Frappe
$6.75
Caramel Frappe
$6.75
Vanilla Frappe
$6.75
Mocha Frappe
$6.75
White Chocolate Frappe
$6.75
Cookies & Cream Frappe
$6.95
King Cake Frappe
$6.95
Vanilla Bean CREAM Frappe
$5.75
Chai Tea Frappe
$6.75
Caramel Affagato Frappe
$6.75

Cold Brew

Our cold brew is rich, full-bodied & smooth and steeped for 24 hours; using our gourmet Dark Side espresso.
24 Hour Cold Brew
$5.25
Stellar Ice Cold Brew
$5.75

Nitreaux

$6.75
Stellar Nitreaux
$6.75

TEAS - Hot / Iced

Black / White & Green Teas
$2.99
Herbal Teas
$2.99
Hibiscus Bloom
$4.50
London Fog
$3.15
COLD Chai Tea Latte
$5.99
HOT Chai Tea Latte
$5.99
COLD Matcha Tea Latte
$6.50

Sweet matcha powder with steamed milk.

HOT Matcha Tea Latte
$5.99

Sweet matcha powder with steamed milk.

COLD Turmeric Chai Tea Latte
$6.99
HOT Turmeric Chai Tea Latte
$6.99
Hot Pumpkin Spice Chai Latte
$6.99
COLD Pumpkin Spiced Chai Latte
$6.99
Hot Thai Tea
$6.99
COLD Thai Tea
$6.99
Thai Tea Frappe
$6.75
MatchaLorian
$6.99

Vanilla Chai with Matcha Cold Foam

Smoothies

Acai & Berry Smoothie
$7.25
Strawberry Smoothie
$6.50
Strawberry Banana Smoothie
$6.50
Wild Berry Smoothie
$6.50
Blueberry Smoothie
$6.50
Mango Smoothie
$6.50
Peanut Butter Banana Smoothie
$6.50
Banana Smoothie
$6.50
Chocolate Smoothie
$6.50
Maple, Bacon, Banana Smoothie
$7.25

Hot Drinks

Hot Chocolate
$3.95
Steamer
$3.25

Seasonal Drinks

Celestial Cider
$4.25
Creme Brulee - Hot and Cold
$5.95Out of stock
Creme Brulee - Frappe
$6.75
Love you Pumpkin - Frappe
$7.25
4 on the 4th Of July
$4.00
Pumpkin Pie Cheesecake - Frappe
$6.75

Italian Sodas, Lemonades and Waters

Apple Juice
$2.00
BOBA Fett - Blackberry, Lavendar Lemonade
$4.95

Lemonade with blackberry, Lavendar and Honey Bobo. Add Hyperdrive for a caffeine boost.

Cup Of Water
Flavored Water
$1.50
Italian Soda
$2.75
Lemonade
$3.95
Orange Creamsicle Cream Soda
$3.25
Peach Ring Italian Cream Soda
$3.25
Strawberry Cream Italian Soda
$3.50
Strawberry Hyper Sprite
$3.95

Sprite, Strawberry Syrup, 1 shot of HyperDrive energy boost.

Watermelon Splash Cream Soda
$3.25
Yoda Soda
$3.95

Blueberry Lemonade, Sprite & Hyperdrive caffeine boost

$4.95

Lemonade with blackberry, Lavendar and Honey Bobo. Add Hyperdrive for a caffeine boost.

Bottled

Coke
$1.50
Dr Pepper
$1.50
Sprite
$1.50
Barqs Root Beer
$1.50
Diet Coke
$1.50
Ginger Ale
$1.50
Orange Juice
$2.00
Apple Juice
$2.00
Core Water
$2.50
16oz Milk
$2.25
16oz Chocolate Milk
$2.50
16oz Strawberry Milk
$2.50

Cold Drinks

16oz Creamer
$3.25
16oz Milk
$2.25
16oz Chocolate Milk
$2.50
16oz Strawberry Milk
$2.50
Ice Water
$0.50

Food

Breakfast

Breakfast Casserole
$5.25Out of stock

Egg, sausage, cheese, sweet peppers, onion and seasonings, served with salsa.

Build Your Own Breakfast Sandwich
$4.95

The best breakfast sandwich in town! Choose your bread, proteins, cheeses, vegetables and delicious sauces and spreads ; like our spicy Titan sauce, or a savory Pesto and more.

The Titan
$7.99

2 Eggs, 2 Slices of Cheddar Cheese, 4 Strips of Bacon, Red onion and Spicy Titan sauce on Whole Grain Bread.

New Yorker
$7.99

2 Eggs, 2 Slices of Cheddar Cheese, 4 Strips of Bacon and Tomato Jam served on a fresh, house baked Ciabatta.

Orions B.E.L.T.
$6.99

Bacon, Egg, Lettuce, Tomato with Orion sauce, served on brioche beard.

Dbl Meat / Cheese Egg Stack - Carb Free
$6.50

Two baked eggs, two choices of meat and two choices of cheese. Add veggies and a sauce to kick it up.

Spinach, Gouda, Bacon, Avocado Egg Stack - Carb Free
$7.25

2 eggs, double bacon, double gouda cheese, spinach and fresh avocados. Add a sauce to make it extra yummy.

Sgl Build Your Own - Egg Stack - Carb Free
$3.50

Start with two eggs and add proteins, cheese, veggies and sauces.

Avocado Toast
$4.25

Your choice of wheat or gluten free white bread with smashed avocado and your choice of extras and toppings.

French Beignets
$2.99

French donuts. Light, sweet airy pillows and topped with a generous dusting of powdered sugar.

InterStellar Cristo
$6.99

Crispy Bacon, smoked ham, smoked gouda cheese and tomato jam served on a couple of fresh baked beignets topped with powder sugar.

Bagel
$2.95
Yogurt & Berry Parfait
$6.25

Vanilla yogurt, fresh blueberries, strawberries and granola.

Lunch

Avocado Toast
$4.25

Your choice of wheat or gluten free white bread with smashed avocado and your choice of extras and toppings.

Brie BLT
$7.99

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Brie Cheese , sliced green grapes and Mayo on Toasted Wheat Bread.

Jalapeno Chicken Salad Sandwich
$7.99

Our famous Jalapeno chicken salad served on a bed of lettuce and tomato on a toasted croissant.

Southern Style Chicken Salad Sandwich
$7.99

Southern Style Chicken salad with celery, hard boiled egg and our special blend of herbs and seasoning, served on a bed of lettuce and tomato on a toasted croissant.

Southwest Chicken Salad Sandwich
$8.50

Chipotle Chicken served on a bed of lettuce and Avocado on a toasted croissant.

Stellar Club
$8.75

Turkey, Ham, Bacon, Pepperjack, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Honey Mustard, on Ciabatta Bread

Turkey Melt
$7.99

Turkey, Pepperjack, Cheddar, Onions, Pesto on Brioche Bread.

A la Carte

Croissant
$2.99
Chocolate Croissant
$3.75
Wheat Toast Slice
$1.99
Strawberry Blueberry Pecan Oats
$3.99
Chocolate Chip, Banana, Walnut Oats
$3.99
Maple, Pecan, Date, Apple Oats
$3.99
Spiced Brown Sugar & Apple Oatmeal
$3.99
Blueberry Banana Walnut Oatmeal
$3.99
Plain Oatmeal
$2.99
Sausage
$1.99
Bacon
$1.99
Baked Egg
$1.99

Bakery & Treats

Chocolate Croissant
$3.75
Cookie
$3.99
Brownie
$4.99
Blueberry Muffin
$4.50Out of stock
Triple Chocolate Muffin
$4.50
Coffee Cake Muffin
$4.50Out of stock
Banana Walnut Muffin
$4.50Out of stock
Lemon Poppyseed Muffin
$4.50
Chocolate Chip Muffin
$4.50Out of stock
Vegan, Gluten Free Banana Muffin
$4.50Out of stock
Peppermint Patties
$0.35Out of stock
Scone
$3.99Out of stock
Mrs Vickies Chips
$2.25
Espresso Beans Candy
$4.25Out of stock
Almond & Chocolate Biscotti.
$1.75