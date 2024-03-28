Sterrato Italian Specialties 3400 Comsouth Dr
Pizza
- Original Cheese Pie$23.00
Our cold fermented, artisanal dough topped with our fresh, hand squeezed tomato sauce, parmesan, mozzarella, and provolone, and cooked to perfection. Kevin's favorite.
- Pepperoni$24.00
The original cheese pie with the addition of quality chopped pepperoni.
- Pale Rider$26.00
The ultimate Texas white pie. garlic oil, mozzarella, taleggio, texas honey, prosciutto, and crushed black pepper.
- Italian Sausage and Mushroom$25.00
Our go-to, full bodied and porky deliciousness with roasted hi/fi oyster mushrooms, Sweet and Hot Italian sausages, mozzarella, provolone, and our fresh red sauce.
- Mercato (Choose your own adventure!)$22.00
Our artisan dough with red sauce and house cheese blend, topped with your favorite toppings!
- Pineapple and Controversy$30.00
It's all in the name, the most controversial pizza combo in the game- prosciutto, pineapple chunks, our top secret yellow tomato sauce, parmesan, and zingy banana peppers.
- The Carnivore$33.00
A heady take on the classic meat lovers, topped with chopped porchetta (stuffed suckling pig), hot cappicola, and smoked ham, with house cheese blend and pepperoni sauce.
- Mushroom Pizza #2$29.00
A mushroom pizza for the refined- Roasted Hi/Fi Oyster mushrooms, fresh midstates farm egg, tallegio, parmesan, with a roasted garlic oil and fresh oregano. Crack your favorite Pinot Noir and enjoy the ride.
Panino
- Caprese$14.00
Our play on a caprese, served with grilled free range chicken, fresh mozzarella, tomato, basil, house oil and vinegar, served on our fresh baked sesame panino bread.
- Americano$15.00
A classic club via Rome, served with north country smoked bacon and turkey, banana peppers, lettuce, tomato, and roasted red pepper mayo.
- Italian$17.00
Our flagship sandwich- speck, ham, hot capicola, salami, mozzarella, tomato, shredded iceberg, dressing, and mayo.
Other
- Caeser Salad$12.00
Our take on a classic featuring sustainable and delicious Kalera Lettuces, our house Caesar dressing, parmesan, lemon vinaigrette, shaved onion, and garlic croutons.
- Side of Meatballs$9.00
Hand rolled meatballs made with a passed down recipe from the North End of Boston, made with traditional pork, veal, and beef blend.
- Fresh Rolls with Delicious Sauces$8.00
Fresh handmade rolls, served up with our dipping oil, pepperoni sauce, and ranch.
- Side of Ranch$3.00
- Side of Dipping Oil$4.00
- Side of Pepperoni Sauce$4.00
- Side of Yellow Tomato Sauce$6.00
Get it while you can. When we're out, we're out. The Ultimate fresh tomato dipping sauce.
Pasta
- Spaghetti$14.00
The OG. Fresh extruded spaghetti cooked in our hand squeezed red tomato sauce, finished with parmesan and the smallest hint of butter. Add Sausage or Meatballs and make it a party.
- Chicken Piccatta$15.00
Seared free range chicken breast, served over our fresh Pappardelle, with a traditional Lemon/Caper/Butter sauce.
- Local Pesto Radiatori$17.00
House extruded radiatori pasta, sauced with a classic pesto made from good olive oil, parmesan, fresh local basil and parmesan. Infuriating in it's simplicity and deliciousness (contains pine nuts).
- Gemelli Ala Vodka$16.00
Chef Thomas's personal favorite. House gemelli pasta and silky vodka sauce, parmesan and basil- add chicken to replicate chef's favorite dish from home.