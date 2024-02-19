Red Bottle - Louis M Martini Napa Cabernet

$80.00

Classic and well-structured, this Cabernet Sauvignon brims with soft and approachable notes of black plum and wisps of fennel on the nose. Layers of dark cherry and cassis are underscored by hints of black licorice and a gravelly earthiness. The oak is well-integrated, imparting notes of sweet aromatics, resin and a bit of torn mint on the long finish.