Steuby's
Food Menu
Appetizers
- Bavarian Pretzel Stix$6.99Out of stock
3 Pretzel Sticks with Beer Cheese
- Cheese Curds$7.99
White Cheddar Coated with Breadcrumbs and Fried
- Breaded Cauliflower$7.99
Lightly Battered and Seasoned - Pickle infused Cauliflower
- Breaded Mushrooms$6.99Out of stock
Seasoned breading served with Ranch
- Breaded Pickle Spears$7.99
Five Breaded Dill Infused Spears
- Duck Wonton$9.99
Maple Leaf duck topped with Teriyaki Sauce
- Fiesta Poppers$7.99
Cream Cheese Filled with Red and Green Jalapeno
- Fried Green Beans$7.99
Fried Green Beans in Toasted Breading
- Jumpin Jack Bites$7.99
Deep Fried and Filled with Creamy Pepper Jack
- Loaded Twister Fries$7.99
Twister Fries Topped with Gouda and Bacon
- Mozzarella Stix$7.99
6 Mozzarella Sticks with Marinara
- Onion Rings$5.99
Hearty Breaded Fried Onions
- Smoked Gouda Bites$8.99
Smoked Creamy Gouda with Bacon
- Southwest Egg Rolls$9.99
Egg Rolls with House made Sauce, Bacon and Chives
- Taco Sticks$7.99Out of stock
4 Rolled Taco Tortillas with Salsa
- Wings (Boneless) 8 count$7.99
Boneless Wings 8 count
- Wings (Traditional) 6 count$7.99Out of stock
Wings 6 count
- Breadsticks 4 Count with Cheese$5.49
Burgers & Sandwiches
- Cheeseburger$12.49
8 oz Prime Burger, Choice of Cheese, Topped as you like
- Mushroom Swiss Burger$12.49
8 oz Prime Burger, Swiss Cheese, Mushrooms sauteed in Au Jus
- Sweet Chili Burger$13.49
8 oz Prime Burger, Jalapeno pepper jack cheese, bacon, house sweet chili
- Steuby's Burger$13.49
8 oz Prime Burger, house BBQ, Maple Bacon, Smoked Gouda, Onion Ring
- Tenderloin$10.49
Grilled or Breaded, Topped as you like
- Chicken Sandwich$10.49
Grilled or Breaded, Topped as you like
- Grilled Pastrami Reuben$12.49
Pastrami on Rye, Sauteed Kraut, Swiss, House Made 1000 Island
- Duck Burger$14.49
Maple Leaf Duck, Candied Bacon, Arugula, House Sauce, Choice of Cheese
Dinner Salad
- Caesar Salad (Chicken)$8.99
Romaine, Iceberg Mix, Parmesan Cheese, Crouton, House Made Ceaser Dressing
- Caesar Salad (Salmon)$10.99
Romaine, Iceberg Mix, Parmesan Cheese, Crouton, House Made Ceaser Dressing
- Chef Salad$9.99
Romaine, Iceberg Mix, Ham, Bacon, Tomato, Cucumber, Onion, Cheddar, Choice of Dressing
- Chicken Bacon Ranch Salad$8.99
Romaine, Iceberg Mix, Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Mozzarella, Tomato, Onion, Cucumber, House Ranch
- Creole Shrimp Salad$9.99Out of stock
Spring Mix, Grilled Shrimp, Avocado, Cucumber, Red Pepper, Onion, Blue Cheese Dressing
- Steak Salad$9.99
Spring mix, Ribeye Steak, Onion, Avocado, Sweet Red Peppers, Bleu Cheese Dressing
- Side Salad Size$3.99
Entree
- Ribeye Steak$25.00
Seasoned, Char Grilled Prime Cut
- Filet$29.99Out of stock
Seasoned, Char Grilled Prime Cut
- Prime Pork Chop$21.99
12 oz Prime Cut, Seasoned and Grilled
- Broasted Chicken$14.99
4pc Dinner, Coated with Henny Penny
- Land (Ribeye) and Sea$31.99
Ribeye and 5 grilled or battered shrimp
- Land (Pork Chop) and Sea$27.99
Chop and 5 grilled or battered shrimp
- Land (Filet) and Sea$34.99
Filet and 5 grilled or battered shrimp
- Flat Iron$17.99
- Baby Back Ribs 1/2$14.99
- Baby Back Ribs Full$20.99Out of stock
Kids Menu
Pasta
- Pasta Marinara$10.99
House Made Pasta Sauce and Meatballs
- Pasta Alfredo - No Protein$8.99Out of stock
House Made Alfredo
- Pasta Alfredo - Chicken$12.99Out of stock
House Made Alfredo
- Pasta Alfredo - Shrimp$13.99
House Made Alfredo
- Cajun Alfredo$13.99Out of stock
Andouille Sausage, Grilled Shrimp, Spinach, Tomato, Red Pepper, Onion, Breaded Scallop in a Spicy Alfredo
- Chicken Gouda Bacon$12.99
Smoked Gouda Sauce with Chicken, Mushroom and Bacon
- Seafood Pasta$13.99Out of stock
4 Cheese Sauce, Grilled Lobster, Shrimp, Breaded Scallops
- Burnt End Macaroni and Cheese$15.99
Burnt Ends (Brisket) Macaroni and Cheese in a three cheese sauce
Seafood
- Fried Pollock$12.99Out of stock
F3 PC Hand Breaded Pollock with House Tartar Sauce
- Breaded Shrimp$14.99
8 PC Hand Breaded Shrimp, Served with House Cocktail Sauce
- Broiled Salmon$18.99
8 oz Filet Broiled, Blackened or Teriyaki Glaze
- Shrimp Tacos$14.99
3 Grilled Shrimp Tacos with Slaw, Avocado and House Made Baja Sauce
- BlueGill Fish Fry$17.99
Parmesan Crusted Walleye
- Seafood Combo Platter (Comprehensive Platter)$21.99
Fried Platter with Pollock, Shrimp, Scallop and clams
- Parmesan Crusted Walleye$17.99Out of stock
Hand breaded Walleye with Parmesan cheese glaze
Sides
Speciality Pizza
- Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza 12"$12.99
12" Ground Beef, Bacon, Mozzarella, Cheddar
- Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza 16"$16.49
16" Ground beef, Bacon, Mozzarella, Cheddar
- Meatza Pizza 12"$14.99
12" Sausage, Pepperoni, Beef, Ham, Bacon
- Meatza Pizza 16"$17.99
16" Sausage, Pepperoni, Beef, Ham, Bacon
- Sicilian Pizza 12"$14.99
12" Italian Sausage, Pepperoni, Salami, Red Pepper, Basil, Garlic
- Sicilian Pizza 16"$17.99
16" Italian Sausage, Pepperoni, Salami, Red Pepper, Basil, Garlic
- Umbrella Pizza 12"$16.99
12" Sausage, Pepperoni, Ham, Mushroom, Onion, Banana Pepper, Green Pepper
- Umbrella Pizza 16"$19.99
16" Sausage, Pepperoni, Ham, Mushroom, Onion, Banana Pepper, Green Pepper
- Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza 12"$15.99
12" Ranch Sauce, Chicken, Bacon, Red Onion, Cheddar, Mozzarella
- Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza 16"$18.99
16"
- Philly Cheesesteak Pizza 12"$15.99
12" Garlic Parm Sauce, Prime Rib, Onion, Green Pepper
- Philly Cheesesteak Pizza 16"$18.99
16" Garlic Parm Sauce, Prime Rib, Onion, Green Pepper
- Wayno Pizza 12"$14.99
12" BBQ Sauce, Sausage, Pepperoni, Ham, Bacon, Gouda, Mozzarella
- Wayno Pizza 16"$18.99
16" BBQ Sauce, Sausage, Pepperoni, Ham, Bacon, Gouda, Mozzarella
- Breadsticks 4 Count$4.99
- Black Diamond Pizza 12"$17.99
Double Meat, Double Cheese
- Black Diamond Pizza 16"$20.99
Double Meat, Double Cheese
Sub Sandwich
- Beef and Cheddar Sub Sandwich$12.99Out of stock
Shaved Prime Rib, Bacon and Cheddar Cheese
- Chicken Bacon Ranch Sub Sandwich$11.99
Grilled Chicken, Red Onion, Bacon House Ranch, Mozzarella Cheese
- Claim Adjuster$13.99
Grilled Chicken, Maple Bacon, Gouda Cheese Sauce, Onion Fries
- Steuby's Steak Sub Sandwich$13.99Out of stock
Shaved Prime Rib cooked in Au Jus, Grilled Mushroom, Onion, Swiss or Mozzarella
- Burnt End Sub Sandwich$13.99Out of stock
Beef Brisket Ends, House BBQ and Grilled Onions
- Road Grinder$13.99
Ham, Salami, Pastrami, Mozzarella, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onions, and House Sauce
Salad Dressing
Lunch Special 1
Lunch Special 2
Lunch Special 3
Lunch Special 4
Lunch Special 5
Lunch Special 6
Fountain Beverages
BlueGill Fish Fry
Valentine's Day Special
- Seafood Ravoli (side salad only)$17.99
- 12 OZ Prime Rib (side salad and choice of 1 side)$29.99
- Cheesecake for 2$8.99
- Heart Shaped Wine Bottle$40.00
- Raspberry Kiss$10.00
Raspberry Vodka, Lemonde
- Cotton Candy Martini$10.00
Cotton Candy Vodka, Sweet Vermouth
- Bourbon Crush$12.00
Bourbon, cherry
- Sangria$7.00
On Tap with or without Sprite
Lasagna Special
Pollock Special - 2 PC and Fries
Bar Menu
Vodka
- Well Vodka Single$3.50
- Absolut Single$4.50
- Belvedere Single$4.00
- Chopin Single$4.00
- Ciroc Single$4.00
- Firefly Single$4.00
- Grey Goose Single$4.50
- Grey Goose Citron Single$4.50
- Ketel One Single$4.50
- Well Vodka Double$6.00
- Absolut Double$7.75
- Belvedere Double$7.00
- Chopin Double$7.00
- Ciroc Double$7.00
- Firefly Double$7.00
- Grey Goose Double$7.75
- Grey Goose Citron Double$7.75
- Ketel One Double$7.75
Gin
Rum
- Well Rum Single$2.50
- Admiral Nelson Single$3.00
- Bacardi Single$3.00
- Bacardi Limon Single$3.00
- Captain Morgan Single$3.25
- Gosling'S Single$3.50
- Meyers Single$3.50
- Meyers Silver Single$3.50
- Mount Gay Single$3.50
- Well Rum Double$4.25
- Admiral Nelson Double$4.00
- Bacardi Double$4.00
- Bacardi Limon Double$4.00
- Captain Morgan Double$4.25
- Gosling'S Double$4.50
- Meyers Double$4.50
- Meyers Silver Double$4.50
- Mount Gay Double$4.50
Tequila
- Well Tequila Single$2.50
- Cabo Wabo Blanco Single$3.50
- Casa Noble Single$3.50
- Corazon Reposado Single$3.50
- Cuervo Silver Single$3.00
- Don Julio Anejo Single$3.50
- Patron Anejo Single$3.50
- Patron Café Single$3.50
- Patron Gran Platinum Single$3.50
- Patron Reposado Single$3.50
- Patron Silver Single$2.50
- Patron Xo Café Single$2.50
- Well Tequila Double$2.75
- Cabo Wabo Blanco Double$3.50
- Casa Noble Double$3.50
- Corazon Reposado Double$3.50
- Cuervo Silver Double$3.00
- Don Julio Anejo Double$4.50
- Patron Anejo Double$4.50
- Patron Café Double$4.50
- Patron Gran Platinum Double$4.50
- Patron Reposado Double$4.50
- Patron Silver Double$4.50
- Patron Xo Café Double$4.50
Whiskey
- Well Whiskey Single$3.00
- Angels Envy - Single$6.50
- Basil Hayden Single$4.00
- Bulliet Rye Single$3.75
- Diabolique Single$3.25
- Jack Daniels Single$3.25
- Jim Beam Single$3.75
- Knob Creek Single$3.75
- Makers 46 Single$3.75
- Makers Mark Single$3.75
- Wild Turkey Single$3.75
- Woodford Reserve - Single - Reg or Rye$5.75
- Well Whiskey Double$5.75
- Basil Hayden Double$5.25
- Bulliet Rye Double$5.00
- Diabolique Double$4.75
- Jack Daniels Double$4.75
- Jim Beam Double$5.00
- Knob Creek Double$5.00
- Makers 46 Double$5.00
- Makers Mark Double$5.00
- Wild Turkey Double$5.00
- Woodford Reserve - Double - Reg or Rye$9.75
- Angels Envy - Double$11.00
- Redbreast 12 Yr Irish Whiskey - Single$8.00
Scotch/Bourbon
- Well Scotch Single$3.75
- Chivas Regal Single$2.75
- Chivas Regal 18Yr Single$4.00
- Dewars Single$3.00
- Dewars 12Yr Single$3.25
- J & B Single$3.25
- Johnnie Walker Black Single$4.25
- Johnnie Walker Red Single$3.75
- Well Scotch Double$6.00
- Chivas Regal Double$4.00
- Chivas Regal 18Yr Double$5.50
- Dewars Double$4.25
- Dewars 12Yr Double$4.75
- J & B Double$4.75
- Johnnie Walker Black Double$7.25
- Johnnie Walker Red - Double$6.50
- Sazerac Rye 6 Yr$4.50
- Sazerac Rye 6 Yr - Double$6.50
- Buffalo Trace$4.50
- Buffalo Trace - Double$7.75
- Horse Soldier - Single$5.50
- Horse Soldier - Double$9.50
Liqueurs/Cordials
- Amaretto Di Saronno Single$2.00
- Aperol Single$2.00
- Campari Single$2.00
- Chartreuse, Green Single$2.00
- Cointreau Single$2.00
- Drambuie Single$2.00
- Frangelico Single$2.00
- Godiva Chocolate Single$2.00
- Grand Marnier Single$2.00
- Irish Mist Single$2.00
- Jagermeister Single$3.00
- Kahlua Single$3.00
- Lemoncello Single$2.00
- Licor 43 Single$2.00
- Mathilde Cassis Single$2.00
- Molly's Irish Cream Single$3.00
- Amaretto Di Saronno Double$3.75
- Aperol Double$3.75
- Campari Double$3.75
- Chartreuse, Green Double$3.75
- Cointreau Double$3.75
- Drambuie Double$3.75
- Frangelico Double$3.75
- Godiva Chocolate Double$3.75
- Grand Marnier Double$3.75
- Irish Mist Double$3.75
- Jagermeister Double$3.75
- Kahlua Double$3.75
- Lemoncello Double$3.75
- Licor 43 Double$3.75
- Mathilde Cassis Double$3.75
- Molly's Irish Cream Double$3.75
Cocktails
- Bourbon Margarita$8.50
- Double Shot$6.00
- Down the Drain - Tequila, Blue Curacao, Pineapple Juice, Cherry$8.50
- Easy Rider - Mint Julep - Bourbon or Gin$7.50
- Hail Storm - Dark and Stormy$7.50
- Hot Buttered Bourbon$9.50
- Jack and Coke$6.00
- Manhattan$8.50
- Mojito$7.50
- Mrs. Steuby's - Cranberry, Vodka$7.50
- Shot and Mixer Top Shelf$7.00
- Shot and Mixer Well$5.00
- Single Shot$3.50
- Slippery Slope - Sex on the Beach$7.50
- SR22 - Long Island Iced Tea$9.00
- Steuby's Delite - Bloody Mary$9.50
- Steuby's Old Fashioned$9.50
- The Revolver$8.00
- Whiskey Sour - Knob Creek or Jack$6.50
- White Russian$6.50
- Moscow Mule$7.00
Draft Beer
- Swashbuckler - Sangria (8oz) - Dft$7.00
- Elysian - Space Dust - Dft$7.00
- Michelob Ultra - Dft$5.00Out of stock
- Sierra Nevada - Hazy Little Thing - Dft$7.00
- Rhinegeist Truth - Dft$7.00
- Man Cave Brewing Co. - Flat Head - Dft$7.00
- New Belgium Juice Force - Dft$7.00
- Yuengling Lager - Draft$5.00
- Yuengling Black and Tan - Dft$5.00
- Blue Moon - Dft$5.00
- Coors Light - Draft$5.00
- Miller Light - Dft$5.00
Bottled Beer
- 3 Floyds AlphaKing - Btl$5.00
- Bells Kalamazoo - Btl$5.00
- Bells Two Hearted - Btl$5.50
- Bud Light - Btl$4.00
- Bud Light Lime - Btl$4.00
- Bud Light Platinum - Btl$4.00
- Budweiser - Btl$4.00
- Cider Boys - Btl$5.50
- Coors Light - Btl$3.00
- Corona - Btl$4.50
- Heineken - Btl$4.00
- Heineken 0.0 - Btl$3.00
- Kentucky Bourbon Barrell - Btl$6.50
- Miller High Life - Btl$3.00
- Miller Lite - Btl$3.00
- Modelo - Btl$5.00
- Samuel Adams Boston Lager - Btl$4.50
- Stella Artois - Btl$5.50
- Weihenstephaner HefeWeissbier - Btl$5.50
- Yuengling Flight - Btl$4.00
- Blue Moon - Btl$4.00
Canned Beer
- 3 Floyds Gumball Head - Can$5.00
- Bad Dad - Kiss the Cook - Can$5.50
- Bad Dad - Tapestry - Can$5.50
- Blake Triple Jam - Can$5.50
- Bud Light Next - Can$4.00
- Busch Light - Can$3.00
- Evil Czetch Vanilla Porter - Can$5.50
- Fat Heads - Head Hunter - Can$5.50
- Founders - All Day IPA - Can$5.50
- Garage Beer 16 oz - Can$5.00
- Guiness - Can$4.50
- Narragansett Tall Boy 16 oz - Can$4.00
- Natural Ice - Can$3.00
- Natural Ice Lite - Can$3.00
- Old Style - Can$3.00
- Pabst Blue Ribbon 16oz - Can$4.00
- Revolution Peanut Butter Porter - Can$5.50
- Sierra Nevada Dank Thing - Can$4.50
- Sunking Sunlight - Can$4.00
- Sunking Wee Mac - Can$4.00
- Truly Stanberry Lemonade - Can$4.00
- Truly Wildberry - Can$4.00
- White Claw - Black Cherry - Can$4.00
- White Claw - Mango - Can$4.00
- Yuengling Lager - Can$4.00
NA Beverages
- Coke$3.00
- Diet Coke$3.00
- Coke Zero$3.00
- Minute Maid Lemonade$3.00
- Sprite$3.00
- Triple XXX Root Beer$3.00
- Cherry Coke$3.00
- Fanta Orange$3.00
- Mello Yellow$3.00
- Water
- Iced tea$3.00
- Coffee$3.00
- Club Soda$3.00
- Orange Juice$3.50
- Pineapple Juice$3.50
- Cranberry Juice$3.50
- Milk$3.50
- Kids Soda$1.50
- Kids Milk$1.50
- Kids Juice$1.50
Wine
- Mark West Cellar Select Pinot Noir (Red)$9.00
Lovely aromas of cherry and red currant that are complemented by notes of caramel with hints of vanilla and toasted oak.
- Red Bottle - Louis M Martini Napa Cabernet$80.00
Classic and well-structured, this Cabernet Sauvignon brims with soft and approachable notes of black plum and wisps of fennel on the nose. Layers of dark cherry and cassis are underscored by hints of black licorice and a gravelly earthiness. The oak is well-integrated, imparting notes of sweet aromatics, resin and a bit of torn mint on the long finish.
- William Hill Chardonnay (White)$10.00
Full-bodied and creamy, our Chardonnay opens with aromas of green apple, ripe pear and fresh-baked brioche. Layers of ripe apple and green fig are accented by notes of lemon curd, vanilla and buttery shortbread. The finish is long and lingering, with highlights of toast and a slight floral note.
- White Bottle - RomBauer Chardonnay$75.00
Ripe peach, citrus fruits, spice, and pie crust aromas all mingle and lift from the glass. The citrus, supported by notes of apricot, continues on the palate which is concentrated with a rich, creamy middle palate, and strong supporting acidity. The finish is long and marked with hints of vanilla.
- Ecco Domani Collezioni Pinot Grigio (White)$9.00
Medium bodied with notes of pineapple, passion fruit and mango. This approachable white wine from the Delle Venezie region of Italy delights the senses with delicate floral aromas and a refreshing finish.
- Chateau Souverain Merlot (Red)$9.00
It opens with dark red fruit aromas reminiscent of black cherry, plum, and fresh blueberries complemented by hints of brown spice and baking chocolate.
- Glass - LaMarca Prosecco$10.00
Light-bodied and refreshing, this white sparkling wine is made from glera grapes in the village of Prosecco, Italy.
- Champagne Bottle$37.00
- Wine Special$7.00
- Franciscan Estate Select Cabernet (red)$10.00
Aromas of black tea, clove and anise radiate from the glass, revealing notes of blackberry and black plum. A rich layer of toasted caramel, shaved chocolate and toasted coconut underscore the fruit characteristics, leading to a long, decadent finish.
- Whitehaven Sauvignon Blanc (White)$13.00
Vibrant tropical notes underpinned by a crisp, herbaceous edge. Bright character meets balanced structure, with intense flavors of passionfruit, lemongrass, and white peach, leading to a long, clean finish.
- Luccio Moscato D’Asti (White)$10.00
Fresh, fragrant, and frizzante with bright, floral aromas that give way to flavors of ripe stone fruit, tangerines, and honey. This wine is concentrated and flavorful, but not overly rich or heavy; sweet, yet balanced.