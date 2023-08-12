Stevie Tomato's Sports Page Ft Myers
Main Menu
Kids Menu
Starters
Cheesy Stevie Nachos
Cheddar Monterey Jack cheese, lettuce, chopped tomatoes, jalapeños, onions, and sour cream
Guacamole
Made fresh to order with avocados, onions, tomatoes, jalapeños, cilantro, lime and house-made chips
Chicken Quesadilla
Flour tortilla stuffed with grilled chicken, pico de gallo, cheese with your choice of house-made cilantro ranch or sour cream
Loaded Fries
Fries topped with cheese, applewood smoked bacon, green onions, and house-made ranch
Stevie's Wing Flavored Fries
Basket of fries tossed with your favorite Stevie's wing sauce
Queso Blanco and Chips
White cheese jalapeño dip topped with chopped tomatoes, scallions, jalapeños and house-made tortilla chips
Fried Mozzarella Cheese
Lightly battered, deep-fried mozzarella cheese, served with house-made marinara sauce
Hurricane Spicy Shrimp
Crispy fried shrimp mixed with our house made sweet and spicy sauce
Bowl of Balls
Meatballs with house marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese, and garlic bread
Roasted Brussel Sprouts
Brussel sprouts tossed with bacon, garlic, olive oil and topped with sriracha citrus aioli
Zucchini Fries
Fresh cut lightly battered zucchini served with house made ranch
Jalapeño Poppers
Six fried jalapeños stuffed with cream cheese and served with house-made ranch dressing
Stevie's Awesome Fried Pickles
A generous portion of lightly battered dill pickle served with our house-made chipotle ranch dressing
Ball Park Pretzel
Served with queso cheese dip and mustard
Stevie's Sample Platter
Fried mozzarella cheese, awesome fried pickles, boneless wingers along with chips and salsa
Windy City Chili
With cheese and onions
French Onion Soup
Bowl
Fork and Knife
Sizzling Fajitas
Sauteed vegetables, pico de gallo, cheddar cheese, shredded lettuce, flour tortillas and choice of cilantro ranch or sour cream
Shrimp Basket
Lightly breaded shrimp, cocktail sauce, fries and coleslaw
Fish & Chips Basket
Beer-battered haddock, tartar sauce, fries and coleslaw
Southwestern Mac & Cheese
Mac & cheese, with breaded chicken tenders, spicy blanco cheese, jalapenos, green onions, and chopped tomatoes
1/2 Rack Stevie's Baby Back Rack
Moonshine BBQ sauce, served with fries and house-made coleslaw and beans
Full Rack Stevie's Baby Back Rack
Moonshine BBQ sauce, served with fries and house-made coleslaw and beans
1/2 Rack and 3 Jumbo Wings Ribs and Wings Combo
Our moonshine BBQ sauce, served with fries and house-made coleslaw and beans
Full Rack and 6 Jumbo Wings Ribs and Wings Combo
Our moonshine BBQ sauce, served with fries and house-made coleslaw and beans
Simply Grilled Salmon
Served with rice and steamed broccoli
Skirt Steak
Marinated in chimichurri sauce served with steamed broccoli and fries
Salads
Caesar Salad
Cobb Salad
Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, hard boiled egg, avocado, smoked bacon, and bleu cheese crumbles
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Choice of grilled or breaded fried chicken tossed in our medium sauce, tomatoes, onions, and shredded cheese blend
Greek Salad
Sliced egg, cucumbers, pepperoncinis, kalamata olives, tomatoes, onions and feta cheese tossed with homemade Greek dressing
House Salad Small
Wings
Burgers
Al's Famous Burger
Cheeseburger*
Applewood Bacon Cheeseburger
Mushroom Swiss Burger
Sautéed mushrooms and Swiss cheese
Jalapeño Jack Burger
Spicy Pepper Jack cheese and jalapeños
Black and Blue Burger
Blackened and topped with blue cheese
Breakfast Burger
Fried egg, bacon, and American cheese
Turkey Burger
Beef Hot Dog
Sandwiches
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Breaded fried chicken breast, medium sauce on a toasted brioche bun
Chicken Diablo Sandwich
Grilled blackened chicken breast, applewood bacon, Pepper Jack cheese, chopped tomatoes, and house made chipotle ranch on a toasted brioche roll
Philly Cheese Steak Sandwich
Thinly sliced ribeye with onions, mushrooms, green peppers, provolone cheese on a toasted hoagie roll
Gyro
Sliced lamb served in a grilled pita with house-made tzatziki sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions
Reuben
Corned beef, Swiss cheese and sauerkraut on toasted thick rye bread served with 1000 island dressing