Stevie Tomato's-Pine Island Rd 814 Pine Island Road
Drinks
N/A Beverages
- Bottled Water$2.00
- Club soda$3.50
- Coffee$3.50
- Coke$3.50
- Coke Zero$3.50
- Cranberry Juice$3.50
- Diet Coke$3.50
- Ginger Ale$3.50
- Lemonade$3.50
- Mello Yellow$3.50
- Milk$3.50
- Mr Pib$3.50
- Orange Juice$3.50
- Pineapple Juice$3.50
- Power Ade$3.50
- Red Bull$5.00
- Rootbeer$3.50
- Sf Red Bull$5.00
- Sprite$3.50
- Sweet Tea$3.50
- Unsweet Tea$3.50
- Flavored Lemon Ade$4.00
- Flavored Teas$4.00
Food
Starters
- CHEESY STEVIE NACHOS$11.99
Cheddar Monterey Jack cheese, lettuce, chopped tomatoes, jalapeños, onions and sour cream
- GUACAMOLE$8.99
Flour tortilla stuffed with grilled chicken, pico de gallo, cheese with your choice of house-made cilantro ranch or sour cream
- CHICKEN QUESADILLA$12.50
Flour tortilla stuffed with grilled chicken, pico de gallo, cheese with your choice of house-made cilantro ranch or sour cream
- LOADED FRIES$12.99
Fries topped with cheese, applewood smoked bacon, green onions and house-made ranch
- STEVIE'S WING FLAVORED FRIES$4.99
Basket of fries tossed with your favorite Stevie’s wing sauce
- QUESO BLANCO & CHIPS$7.99
White cheese jalapeño dip topped with chopped tomatoes, scallions, jalapeños and house-made tortilla chips
- FRIED MOZZARELLA CHEESE$8.99
Lightly battered, deep-fried mozzarella cheese, served with house-made marinara sauce
- HURRICANE SPICY SHRIMP$10.99
Crispy fried shrimp mixed with our house-made sweet and spicy sauce
- BOWL OF BALLS$13.25
Meatballs with house marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese and garlic bread
- ROASTED BRUSSELS SPROUTS$10.25
Brussels sprouts tossed with bacon, garlic, olive oil and topped with sriracha citrus aioli
- ZUCCHINI FRIES$7.99
Fresh cut lightly battered zucchini served with house-made ranch
- JALAPEÑO POPPERS$8.99
Six fried jalapeños stuffed with cream cheese and served with house-made ranch dressing
- STEVIE’S AWESOME FRIED PICKLES$7.99
A generous portion of lightly battered dill pickle served with our house-made chipotle ranch dressing
- BALL PARK PRETZEL$12.50
Served with queso cheese dip and mustard
- STEVIE’S SAMPLE PLATTER$14.99
Fried mozzarella cheese, awesome fried pickles, boneless wingers along with chips and salsa
- WINDY CITY CHILI$4.99+
With cheese and onions
- FRENCH ONION SOUP Bowl$6.99
- Chips N Salsa$5.99
Burgers
- AL’S FAMOUS BURGER$12.99
- CHEESEBURGER$13.99
- APPLEWOOD BACON CHEESEBURGER$15.50
- MUSHROOM SWISS BURGER$15.25
Sautéed mushrooms and Swiss cheese
- JALAPEÑO JACK BURGER$14.25
Spicy pepper jack cheese and jalapeños
- BLACK & BLUE BURGER$14.99
Blackened and topped with blue cheese
- BREAKFAST BURGER$13.99
Fried egg, bacon, American cheese
- TURKEY BURGER$11.99
- BEEF HOT DOG$9.99
Fork N Knife
- SIZZLING FAJITAS Chicken$15.99
Sautéed vegetables, pico de gallo, cheddar cheese, shredded lettuce, flour tortillas and choice of cilantro ranch or sour cream
- SIZZLING FAJITAS Shrimp$16.99
Sautéed vegetables, pico de gallo, cheddar cheese, shredded lettuce, flour tortillas and choice of cilantro ranch or sour cream
- SIZZLING FAJITAS Steak$19.99
Sautéed vegetables, pico de gallo, cheddar cheese, shredded lettuce, flour tortillas and choice of cilantro ranch or sour cream
- SIZZLING FAJITAS Pick 2$18.99
Sautéed vegetables, pico de gallo, cheddar cheese, shredded lettuce, flour tortillas and choice of cilantro ranch or sour cream
- SHRIMP BASKET$14.99
Lightly breaded shrimp, cocktail sauce, fries and coleslaw
- FISH & CHIPS BASKET$17.99
Beer-battered haddock, tartar sauce, fries and coleslaw
- SOUTHWESTERN MAC & CHEESE$15.99
Mac & cheese, with breaded chicken tenders, spicy blanco cheese, jalapeños, green onions and chopped tomatoes
- 1/2 RACK STEVIE’S BABY BACK$10.99
Moonshine BBQ sauce, served with fries and house-made coleslaw and beans
- Full Rack Stevie's Baby Back Ribs$19.99
- RIBS & WINGS COMBO$23.99+
Full rack and six jumbo wings, our Moonshine BBQ sauce, served with fries and house-made coleslaw and beans
- SIMPLY GRILLED SALMON$18.99
Served with rice and steamed broccoli
- SKIRT STEAK$23.99
Marinated in chimichurri sauce served with steamed broccoli and fries
Salads
- CAESAR SALAD$4.99+
- COBB SALAD$12.99
Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, hard boiled egg, avocado, smoked bacon and bleu cheese crumbles
- BUFFALO CHICKEN SALAD$15.99
Choice of grilled or breaded fried chicken tossed in our medium sauce, tomatoes, onions and shredded cheese blend
- GREEK SALAD$4.99+
Sliced egg, cucumbers, pepperoncinis, kalamata olives, tomatoes, onions and feta cheese tossed with homemade Greek dressing
- House Salad$4.99+
Sandwiches
- BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH$13.99
Breaded fried chicken breast, medium sauce on a toasted brioche bun
- CHICKEN DIABLO$13.99
Grilled blackened chicken breast, Applewood bacon, pepper jack cheese, chopped tomatoes and house-made chipotle ranch on a toasted brioche roll
- PHILLY CHEESE STEAK$12.99
Thinly sliced ribeye with onions, mushrooms, green peppers, provolone cheese on a toasted hoagie roll
- GYRO$13.99
Sliced lamb served in a grilled pita with house-made tzatziki sauce, lettuce, tomatoes and onions
- REUBEN$12.99
Corned beef, Swiss cheese and sauerkraut on toasted thick rye bread served with 1000 island dressing
Desserts
- Sky-High Chocolate Cake$9.99
Four gigantic layers of chocolate cake, iced and layered with a rick chocolate icing and finished with chocolate crumbs
- Towering Carrot Cake$9.99
Four monster layers of super-moist carrot cake., iced and layered with silky cream cheese icng. Finished with chopped walnuts. A carrot cake lovers dream!
- Deep Dish Apple Pie Ala Mode$8.99
A divine warm serving of classic apple pie perfectly portioned and wrapped in a flaky fresh crust topped with vanilla ice cream and caramel drizzle
- Brownie Mug Sundae$6.99
Piled high in a frosted mug with chocolate syrup, vanilla ice cream, whipped cream and cherry
Sides
- French Fries$3.00
- Loaded Fries$3.75
- Sweet Potato Fries$3.75
- Onion Rings$3.99
- Baked Beans$2.25
- Black Beans$2.25
- White Rice$2.25
- Brussels Sprouts$4.50
- Broccoli$2.25
- Extra Tot$1.00
- Extra Chips$2.49
- Side Queso$2.99
- Side Coleslaw$2.49
- Beans & Rice$2.49
- Cup Salsa$2.49
- Sliced Avacado$2.99
- Chicken Breast$6.00
- Whole Anchovies$2.00
- Garlic Bread$3.00
- Side Guac$3.99
Add ons
- Extra Ranch Dressing$0.89
- Extra Blue Cheese Dressing$0.89
- Extra Honey Mustard$0.89
- Extra Marinara$0.89
- Extra BBQ$0.89
- Extra Tzatziki$0.89
- Extra Mild$0.89
- Extra Medium$0.89
- Extra Hot$0.89
- Extra Suicide$0.89
- Extra Garlic Parm$0.89
- Extra HTG$0.89
- Extra Teriyaki$0.89
- Extra Garlic$0.89
- Extra Lemon Pepper$0.89
- Extra Mango Hab$0.89
- Extra SW & Smoky$0.89
- Extra Gator Dust$0.89
- Extra Cocktail$0.89
- Extra Greek Dressing$0.89
- Extra Minced Garlic$0.89
- Extra Chipotle Ranch$0.89
- Extra sour Cream$0.89
- Extra Salsa$0.89
- Extra Tarter$0.89
- Extra Grilled Chicken Breast$6.00
- Extra Burger Patty$6.00
- Extra Salmon$8.00
- Extra Shrimp$8.00
Late Night
