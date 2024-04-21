Stevie Tomato's Sports Page- Pebblebrooke Center 15215 Collier Boulevard
Drinks
N/A Beverages
- Bottled Water$2.00
- Club soda$3.50
- Coffee$3.50
- Coke$3.50
- Coke Zero$3.50
- Cranberry Juice$3.50
- Diet Coke$3.50
- Ginger Ale$3.50
- Lemonade$3.50
- Mello Yellow$3.50
- Milk$3.50
- Mr Pib$3.50
- Orange Juice$3.50
- Pineapple Juice$3.50
- Power Ade$3.50
- Red Bull$5.00
- Rootbeer$3.50
- Sf Red Bull$5.00
- Sprite$3.50
- Sweet Tea$3.50
- Unsweet Tea$3.50
- Flavored Lemon Ade$4.00
- Flavored Teas$4.00
Food
Starters
- CHEESY STEVIE NACHOS$11.99
Cheddar Monterey Jack cheese, lettuce, chopped tomatoes, jalapeños, onions and sour cream
- GUACAMOLE$8.99
Fresh white corn tortilla chips with our freshly-made guacamole. Avocados, fresh lime juice, jalapeños, tomatoes, onion, cilantro.
- CHICKEN QUESADILLA$12.50
Flour tortilla stuffed with grilled chicken, pico de gallo, cheese with your choice of house-made cilantro ranch or sour cream
- LOADED FRIES$12.99
Fries topped with cheese, applewood smoked bacon, green onions and house-made ranch
- STEVIE'S WING FLAVORED FRIES$4.99
Basket of fries tossed with your favorite Stevie’s wing sauce
- QUESO BLANCO & CHIPS$7.99
White cheese jalapeño dip topped with chopped tomatoes, scallions, jalapeños and house-made tortilla chips
- FRIED MOZZARELLA CHEESE$8.99
Lightly battered, deep-fried mozzarella cheese, served with house-made marinara sauce
- HURRICANE SPICY SHRIMP$10.99
Crispy fried shrimp mixed with our house-made sweet and spicy sauce
- BOWL OF BALLS$13.25
Meatballs with house marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese and garlic bread
- ROASTED BRUSSELS SPROUTS$10.25
Brussels sprouts tossed with bacon, garlic, olive oil and topped with sriracha citrus aioli
- ZUCCHINI FRIES$7.99
Fresh cut lightly battered zucchini served with house-made ranch
- JALAPEÑO POPPERS$8.99
Six fried jalapeños stuffed with cream cheese and served with house-made ranch dressing
- STEVIE’S AWESOME FRIED PICKLES$7.99
A generous portion of lightly battered dill pickle served with our house-made chipotle ranch dressing
- BALL PARK PRETZEL$12.50
Served with queso cheese dip and mustard
- STEVIE’S SAMPLE PLATTER$14.99
Fried mozzarella cheese, awesome fried pickles, boneless wingers along with chips and salsa
- WINDY CITY CHILI$4.99+
With cheese and onions
- FRENCH ONION SOUP Bowl$6.99
An homage to traditional cooking techniques, combining the beautifully browned onions with a savory blend of aromatic herbs and a robust beef stock that adds warmth, topped with melted cheese and a hearty slice of crusty, toasted bread
- Chips N Salsa$5.99
Wings
- 6 Jumbo Wings$11.99
Indulge in the ultimate comfort food with our Jumbo Chicken Wings. Perfectly crisped to achieve that delectable crunch with every bite, these wings boast a juicy and meaty flavor profile that's sure to delight your taste buds. Whether you're hosting a game night, looking for a satisfying snack, or simply craving something delicious, these wings promise to deliver irresistible satisfaction
- 12 Jumbo Wings$20.99
Indulge in the ultimate comfort food with our Jumbo Chicken Wings. Perfectly crisped to achieve that delectable crunch with every bite, these wings boast a juicy and meaty flavor profile that's sure to delight your taste buds. Whether you're hosting a game night, looking for a satisfying snack, or simply craving something delicious, these wings promise to deliver irresistible satisfaction
- 18 Jumbo Wings$30.99
Indulge in the ultimate comfort food with our Jumbo Chicken Wings. Perfectly crisped to achieve that delectable crunch with every bite, these wings boast a juicy and meaty flavor profile that's sure to delight your taste buds. Whether you're hosting a game night, looking for a satisfying snack, or simply craving something delicious, these wings promise to deliver irresistible satisfaction
- 10 Boneless Wings$12.99
Indulge in the ultimate comfort food with our Boneless Chicken Wings,. Perfectly crisped to achieve that delectable crunch with every bite, these wings boast a juicy and meaty flavor profile that's sure to delight your taste buds. Whether you're hosting a game night, looking for a satisfying snack, or simply craving something delicious, these wings promise to deliver irresistible satisfaction.
- 20 Boneless Wings$21.99
Indulge in the ultimate comfort food with our Boneless Chicken Wings,. Perfectly crisped to achieve that delectable crunch with every bite, these wings boast a juicy and meaty flavor profile that's sure to delight your taste buds. Whether you're hosting a game night, looking for a satisfying snack, or simply craving something delicious, these wings promise to deliver irresistible satisfaction.
- 4 Jumbo Tenders$12.99
Indulge in the ultimate comfort food with our Boneless Chicken Wings,. Perfectly crisped to achieve that delectable crunch with every bite, these wings boast a juicy and meaty flavor profile that's sure to delight your taste buds. Whether you're hosting a game night, looking for a satisfying snack, or simply craving something delicious, these wings promise to deliver irresistible satisfaction.
- 8 Jumbo Tenders$21.99
Indulge in the ultimate comfort food with our Boneless Chicken Wings,. Perfectly crisped to achieve that delectable crunch with every bite, these wings boast a juicy and meaty flavor profile that's sure to delight your taste buds. Whether you're hosting a game night, looking for a satisfying snack, or simply craving something delicious, these wings promise to deliver irresistible satisfaction.
- Buffalo Cauliflower Bites$8.99
Pizza
- DEEP DISH Cheese$18.99
The quintessential Chicago Deep Dish Pizza, filled with flavor and a nod to tradition. This hearty pizza starts with a thick, buttery crust that's rich and flaky, creating the perfect golden foundation. Mozzarella cheese and fresh tomato sauce is layered generously, creating a gooey, melty texture and a stringy, cheesy paradise with every bite.
- DEEP DISH Pepperoni$24.99
The quintessential Chicago Deep Dish Pizza, filled with flavor and a nod to tradition. This hearty pizza starts with a thick, buttery crust that's rich and flaky, creating the perfect golden foundation. Mozzarella cheese and fresh tomato sauce is layered generously, creating a gooey, melty texture and a stringy, cheesy paradise with every bite.
- DEEP DISH Sausage$24.99
The quintessential Chicago Deep Dish Pizza, filled with flavor and a nod to tradition. This hearty pizza starts with a thick, buttery crust that's rich and flaky, creating the perfect golden foundation. Mozzarella cheese and fresh tomato sauce is layered generously, creating a gooey, melty texture and a stringy, cheesy paradise with every bite.
- 12" Cheese$12.99
It’s all about the crust! Unlike its deep-dish counterpart, famous for its depth and density, the Chicago thin crust version stands out for its crispy texture, covered generously with fresh mozzarella and topped with fresh Parmesan cheese.
- 12" Pepperoni$15.99
It’s all about the crust! Unlike its deep-dish counterpart, famous for its depth and density, the Chicago thin crust version stands out for its crispy texture, covered generously with fresh mozzarella and topped with fresh Parmesan cheese.
- 12" Sausage$15.99
It’s all about the crust! Unlike its deep-dish counterpart, famous for its depth and density, the Chicago thin crust version stands out for its crispy texture, covered generously with fresh mozzarella and topped with fresh Parmesan cheese.
- 16" Cheese$14.99
It’s all about the crust! Unlike its deep-dish counterpart, famous for its depth and density, the Chicago thin crust version stands out for its crispy texture, covered generously with fresh mozzarella and tomato and topped with fresh Parmesan cheese.
- 16" Pepperoni$19.99
It’s all about the crust! Unlike its deep-dish counterpart, famous for its depth and density, the Chicago thin crust version stands out for its crispy texture, covered generously with fresh mozzarella and tomato and topped with fresh Parmesan cheese.
- 16" Sausage$19.99
It’s all about the crust! Unlike its deep-dish counterpart, famous for its depth and density, the Chicago thin crust version stands out for its crispy texture, covered generously with fresh mozzarella and tomato and topped with fresh Parmesan cheese.
- 12" Margherita Pizza$14.99
It’s all about the crust! Unlike its deep-dish counterpart, famous for its depth and density, the Chicago thin crust version stands out for its crispy texture, covered generously with fresh mozzarella and tomato and topped with fresh Parmesan cheese.
- 12" White Pizza$14.99
It’s all about the crust! Unlike its deep-dish counterpart, famous