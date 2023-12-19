Skip to Main content
Stew Woodfire Fusion 212 Oakland Avenue
Appetizers
Sandwches
Stews
Meats & Fish
Sides
Desserts
Salads
Sauces
Argentinian Empanadas
$13.50
Chorizo Pomarola Appetizer
$9.50
Cheesy Corn
$10.50
Cheesey Yuca Bites
$9.50
Vegetarian Eggplant Sandwich
$13.50
Wood Fire House Burger
$15.50
Mushroom Chicken Sandwich
$14.50
Argentinian Bondiola Sandwich
$14.50
Chorizo Pomarola Sandwich
$14.50
Smoky Rib Sandwich
$15.50
Asado Sandwich
$15.50
Vegetarian Stew
$14.50
Chicken Fricassee Stew
$14.50
Beef Stew
$15.50
Pork & Chorizo Stew
$15.50
Smoked Babyback ribs
$19.50
NY Strip
$27.50
Asado Mix
$42.50
Peruvian Lomo Saltado
$17.50
Criolla Salmon
$14.50
House Salad
$5.50
Roasted Veggies
$4.50
Sweet Potato Fries
$4.50
Crispy Potatoes
$4.50
French Fries
$3.50
Seasonal Soup
$6.50
Roasted garlic and carrot
$3.50
NY Style Plain Cheesecake
$6.50
Crème Brule
$8.50
Chocolate Mousse Cake
$7.50
Roasted vegetable salad
$12.50
Mediterranean citrus salad
$12.50
Dijonnaise
Tartar
Smoked Paprika
Garlic
Sundried Tomato
Tropical
Carrot Habanero
Criolla
Provenzal
Tomato Vinaigrette
(412) 586-5439
212 Oakland Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15213
Open now
• Closes at 12AM
All hours
