Stews
Everyday Menu
For the Table
- Crab Rangoon T-Pockets$10.00
crab rangoon, pulverized panko breading
- Veggie T-Pockets$10.00
- Edamame Hummus$8.00
wonton chips, chili crisp, scallion, cilantro, togorashi, crispy edamame
- Pork & Shrimp Siu Mai$9.00
- Chopped Salad$9.00
kale, red cabbage, carrot, crispy sweet potato, carrot/ginger vin., edamame base
- Brussels$7.00
Mains
- Fried Rice$8.00
garlic/ginger, onion, carrot, peas, rice sauce, egg, yum yum drizzle, togorashi
- Lo Mein$8.00
- Pork Burger and Fries$14.00
cucumber, daikon/carrot, fresno, herbs, mae ploy, kewpie, martins potato roll
- Popcorn Chicken$12.00
soy/garlic sauce or spicy orange szechuan
- Miso Ramen$14.00
pork based
- Coconut Curry/Khao Soi$13.00
with meat
Add Ons
Cool the Pipes
