Stick it
- Original Classic Stick # 1$7.00
Crispy, savory in a golden batter topped with tangy ketchup and zesty mustard. Perfect combo of sweet & savory.
- Flamin' Stick # 2$7.00
Spicy Hot Cheetos coating, drizzled with our spicy sauce with a fiery Hot Cheetos flake topping.
- Churro Stick # 3$7.00
Drizzled with sweet condensed milk
- Potato Stick # 4$7.00
Crispy, bite size pieces of potato fries
- Ramen Stick # 5$7.00
Extra crunch with ramen crumb coating
- Rainbow Stick # 6$7.00
Wrapped with fruity rice puff
- Sweet Chili KDog$7.00
Stick it Location and Hours
(312) 823-2183
Open now • Closes at 3:59AM