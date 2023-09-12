Stick Street Stick Street-2315 N Davidson St #300
Sticks
Korean Corn Dog
NON SPICY BOILED EGG
SPICY BOILED EGG
CANDIED FRUIT
GRILLED CHICKEN SKIN
CINNAMON TOAST STICK
CORN ON THE COB
FRIED CHICKEN
FRIED SHRIMP
CHICKEN GIZZARD
HAMBURG STEAK
Hamburg is a juicy hamburger steak patty made with ground beef and PORK, panko breadcrumbs, and sauteed onions.
KALBI
Kalbi is Korean marinated beef in a sweet sauce consisting of soy sauce, sugar, rice wine, sesame oil, and garlic.
KIMMALLI
Gimmari is a delicious and popular Korean street food. Kimmari (김말이) is a type of food that is made with dried seaweed (known as Kim or nori), glass noodles (dangmyeon) and vegetable ingredients (e.g. garlic chives or carrots).
MUSHROOM/ZUCCHINI
OCTOPUS
ODENG
Odeng are Korean fish cakes, and the name of a brothy soup served with those fish cakes. The name “odeng” comes from the Japanese word “oden,” a fish-cake nabemono, or hot pot
PORK BELLY
SAUSAGE/RICE CAKE
SCALLOP
SHISHITO PEPPER
TTEOKBOKKI
Tteokbokki is a spicy stir-fried dish that usually consists of cylinder-shaped rice cakes, sweet red chili sauce, and fish cakes. It is considered to be one of the top street food items in Korea, and can usually be bought from street vendors known as pojangmacha