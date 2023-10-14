Sticky Rice - 3rd St.
Snacks
Chicken Satay
Four skewers of free range chicken marinated in Thai spices. Served with peanut sauce and pickled cucumber salad.
Fresh Summer Rolls
Fresh and light mixed greens wrapped in rice paper with choice of tofu or shrimp. Served with peanut sauce.
Crispy Shrimp Rolls
Five deep fried shrimp wrapped in wonton skins. Served with our sweet chili sauce.
Thai Pork Jerky
Veggie Egg Rolls
Six crispy egg rolls stuffed with vegetables, mushrooms, and glass noodles. Served with our sweet chili sauce.
Crispy Tofu
Seasoned organic tofu with sweet chili sauce. (Vegan)
Roti With Green Curry
Fish Sauce Wings
Fried chicken wings in our secret umami sauce.
Shrimp Chips
Salads
Papaya Salad
Freshly shredded green papaya, carrots, long beans, and tomatoes pounded in a pok pok with Thai chilis, garlic, lime juice, fish sauce, and peanuts. Served with a wedge of cabbage.
Spicy Laab
Minced chicken, pork, or tofu tossed in tamarind juice, fresh lime juice, fish sauce, rice powder, ground Thai chilis, onions, and cilantro. Served with a wedge of cabbage.
Soups
Noodle Soups
Tom Yum Noodles Soup
Spicy and sour broth with rice noodles, pork three ways (ground, sliced, and pork balls), and bean sprouts. Topped with hardboiled egg, lime, cilantro, peanuts, and green onions.
Vegetable Noodle Soup
House-made vegetable broth, rice noodles, mixed seasonal vegetables, and bean sprouts topped with fried garlic, cilantro, and green onions.
Boat Noodle
Thin rice noodles, Meatballs, and sliced Meat in a spicy broth. Topped with bean sprouts, Chinese broccoli, cilantro, and sweet basil.
Khao Soi
Spicy Northern Thai curry soup with egg noodles. Topped with a hardboiled egg, onions, chili oil, pickled mustard, and crispy noodles.
Curries
Yellow Curry
Freshly ground savory yellow curry paste in coconut milk with potatoes, tomatoes, carrots, red onions, Thai chilis and cilantro. Served with Jasmine rice.
Green Curry
Freshly ground spicy green curry paste in coconut milk with Thai eggplant, Thai holy basil, brussels sprouts, mushrooms, jalapenos and mixed chilis. Served with Jasmine rice.
Red Curry
Freshly ground spicy red curry paste in coconut milk, with bamboo shoots and seasonal vegetables. Served with Jasmine rice.
Beef Panang Curry
Slow cooked braised beef in panang curry with kaffir lime leaves. Topped with coconut cream and served with Jasmine rice.
Wok
Pad Thai
Rice noodles stir-fried with tamarind sauce, eggs, bean sprouts, red onions, sweet radish, and Japanese green Nira chives. Garnished with peanuts, carrots, and fresh sprouts.
Pad Siew
Flat rice noodles, egg, and Chinese broccoli stir-fried in a sweet dark soy sauce.
Pad Kee Mao
Flat rice noodles, Thai holy basil, jalapenos, carrots, tomatoes, baby corn, mixed chilis, onions and garlic in a dark soy sauce.
Pad Woon Sen
Glass noodles, green onions, tomatoes, mushrooms, Mixed Cabbage, and eggs. stir-fried in dark soy sauce.
Thai Fried Rice
Jasmine rice, eggs, tomatoes, and onions stir-fried in a savory sauce. Served with cucumber slices and a wedge of lime.
Pineapple Fried Rice
Jasmine Rice, pineapple chunks, cashews, onions, tomatoes, raisins, and eggs stir-fried with fries rice sauce, ground turmeric, and yellow curry powder.
Khao Pad Kra Pow (Spicy Basil Fried Rice)
"Spicy Basil Fried Rice.” Jasmine Rice, green bean, onion, carrot, garlic, fresno, and jalapeno peppers stir-fried with dark soy sauce, Thai holy basil, and spicy Thai chilis.
Sauteed Mixed Vegetables
Mushrooms, mixed cabbage, carrots, baby corn, garlic, and Chinese broccoli. stir-fried in a dark soy sauce and topped with fried garlic.