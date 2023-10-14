Snacks

Chicken Satay

$15.00

Four skewers of free range chicken marinated in Thai spices. Served with peanut sauce and pickled cucumber salad.

Fresh Summer Rolls

$13.00

Fresh and light mixed greens wrapped in rice paper with choice of tofu or shrimp. Served with peanut sauce.

Crispy Shrimp Rolls

$14.00

Five deep fried shrimp wrapped in wonton skins. Served with our sweet chili sauce.

Thai Pork Jerky

$13.00
Veggie Egg Rolls

$12.00

Six crispy egg rolls stuffed with vegetables, mushrooms, and glass noodles. Served with our sweet chili sauce.

Crispy Tofu

$10.00

Seasoned organic tofu with sweet chili sauce. (Vegan)

Roti With Green Curry

$11.00

Fish Sauce Wings

$15.00

Fried chicken wings in our secret umami sauce.

Shrimp Chips

$7.00

Salads

Papaya Salad

$13.00

Freshly shredded green papaya, carrots, long beans, and tomatoes pounded in a pok pok with Thai chilis, garlic, lime juice, fish sauce, and peanuts. Served with a wedge of cabbage.

Spicy Laab

$15.00

Minced chicken, pork, or tofu tossed in tamarind juice, fresh lime juice, fish sauce, rice powder, ground Thai chilis, onions, and cilantro. Served with a wedge of cabbage.

Soups

Tom Yum

$17.00

Spicy and sour soup broth with crimini mushrooms, tomatoes, onions, lemongrass, lime leaves, fish sauce and galanga root.

Tom Kha

$17.00

Savory coconut soup with crimini mushrooms, tomatoes, onions, lemongrass, lime leaves, fish sauce and galanga root.

Noodle Soups

Tom Yum Noodles Soup

$18.00

Spicy and sour broth with rice noodles, pork three ways (ground, sliced, and pork balls), and bean sprouts. Topped with hardboiled egg, lime, cilantro, peanuts, and green onions.

Vegetable Noodle Soup

$16.00

House-made vegetable broth, rice noodles, mixed seasonal vegetables, and bean sprouts topped with fried garlic, cilantro, and green onions.

Boat Noodle

$18.00

Thin rice noodles, Meatballs, and sliced Meat in a spicy broth. Topped with bean sprouts, Chinese broccoli, cilantro, and sweet basil.

Khao Soi

$18.00

Spicy Northern Thai curry soup with egg noodles. Topped with a hardboiled egg, onions, chili oil, pickled mustard, and crispy noodles.

Curries

Yellow Curry

$17.00

Freshly ground savory yellow curry paste in coconut milk with potatoes, tomatoes, carrots, red onions, Thai chilis and cilantro. Served with Jasmine rice.

Green Curry

$17.00

Freshly ground spicy green curry paste in coconut milk with Thai eggplant, Thai holy basil, brussels sprouts, mushrooms, jalapenos and mixed chilis. Served with Jasmine rice.

Red Curry

$17.00

Freshly ground spicy red curry paste in coconut milk, with bamboo shoots and seasonal vegetables. Served with Jasmine rice.

Beef Panang Curry

$19.00

Slow cooked braised beef in panang curry with kaffir lime leaves. Topped with coconut cream and served with Jasmine rice.

Wok

Pad Thai

$16.00

Rice noodles stir-fried with tamarind sauce, eggs, bean sprouts, red onions, sweet radish, and Japanese green Nira chives. Garnished with peanuts, carrots, and fresh sprouts.

Pad Siew

$16.00

Flat rice noodles, egg, and Chinese broccoli stir-fried in a sweet dark soy sauce.

Pad Kee Mao

$16.00

Flat rice noodles, Thai holy basil, jalapenos, carrots, tomatoes, baby corn, mixed chilis, onions and garlic in a dark soy sauce.

Pad Woon Sen

$16.00Out of stock

Glass noodles, green onions, tomatoes, mushrooms, Mixed Cabbage, and eggs. stir-fried in dark soy sauce.

Thai Fried Rice

$16.00

Jasmine rice, eggs, tomatoes, and onions stir-fried in a savory sauce. Served with cucumber slices and a wedge of lime.

Pineapple Fried Rice

$18.00

Jasmine Rice, pineapple chunks, cashews, onions, tomatoes, raisins, and eggs stir-fried with fries rice sauce, ground turmeric, and yellow curry powder.

Khao Pad Kra Pow (Spicy Basil Fried Rice)

$16.00

"Spicy Basil Fried Rice.” Jasmine Rice, green bean, onion, carrot, garlic, fresno, and jalapeno peppers stir-fried with dark soy sauce, Thai holy basil, and spicy Thai chilis.

Sauteed Mixed Vegetables

$13.00

Mushrooms, mixed cabbage, carrots, baby corn, garlic, and Chinese broccoli. stir-fried in a dark soy sauce and topped with fried garlic.

Grilled

Crying Tiger

$25.00

Grilled marinated skirt steak served with sticky rice, side of papaya salad and jim jeaw sauce.

Gai Yang

$18.00

Boneless chicken thighs marinated overnight in Thai herbs and spices. Grilled and served with sticky rice, side of papaya salad & sweet chili sauce.

Dessert

Mango Sticky Rice

$8.00

Freshly sliced mango over sweet sticky rice topped with coconut cream drizzle and sesame seeds. (Seasonal)

Banana Samosa

$8.00

Banana samosa with coconut sauce

Sides

Side of Rice

$2.00

Side of Noodles

$4.00

Side of Sauce

Side of Steamed Vegetables

$6.00

Side of Roti

$6.00

Beverages

Thai Iced Tea

$5.00

Oi Ocha Iced Green Tea

$6.00

Hot Pot Tea

$6.00

Mountain Valley Spring Water

$4.00

Singha Soda Water

$4.00

Mexican Coca-Cola

$5.00

Diet Coke (8 oz)

$4.00

Sprite

$5.00

Orange Fanta

$5.00

Thai Green Fanta

$4.00

Abita root beer

$5.00

Bundaberg Ginger Beer

$6.00

(EP rising)Bottle water

$2.00

Beer/Sake/Wine

Non-Alcoholic West Coast IPA

$7.00

Orange Ave Wit

$8.00

Valkyrie Amber Ale

$8.00

Palm Sway Island IPA

$8.00

Liquid Candy Hazy IPA

$9.00

Leo Beer

$8.00

Singha Beer

Chang Beer

Susumante Rosato Brut

$14.00

Cab Franc

$12.00

Weissburgunder

$16.00

Darkstar

$15.00

Hakutsuru 'Soaring Cloud' Junmai Dai Ginjo Sake

$22.00

Sayuri 'Little Lilly' Nigori Sake

$15.00

Hakutsuru Draft Sake

$13.00

Souvenirs

Sticky Rice T-Shirt

$25.00

Sticky Rice Sweaters

$30.00

Sticky Rice Hoodies

$35.00