Still North Books & Bar
Featured Items
- Greens + Grains$11.00
Quinoa, arugula, and roasted veggies (brussels sprouts, red onion, sweet potatoes and cauliflower) topped with toasted pepitas and a lemon tahini dressing. Served with housemade GF multiseed crackers.
- Americano$3.25+
12 oz. or 16 oz.
- Latte$4.25+
Available hot (12 oz.) or iced (16 oz.)
Breakfast (Served All Day)
- The Phineas$7.00Out of stock
North Country bacon, Vermont cheddar cheese, housemade beet hot sauce, egg, a slice of tomato & arugula on a toasted Portuguese muffin
- Beet, Egg + Arugula$6.00
Housemade beet hot sauce, melted goat cheese, egg & arugula, drizzled with balsamic reduction on a toasted Portuguese muffin
- Salmon, Egg + Dill$8.00
Smoked salmon, lemon-dill cream cheese spread & egg on a toasted Portuguese muffin
- Prosciutto, Egg + Jam$7.00
Prosciutto, Vermont cheddar cheese, Blake Hill tart cherry jam & egg on a toasted Portuguese muffin
- Bacon, Egg + Cheese$6.50
North Country bacon, Vermont cheddar cheese, egg, and local maple syrup on a toasted Portuguese muffin.
Toasts
- Miso & Orange Toast$7.00
Three half-slices of toasted King Arthur Country bread, topped with a sweet and salty miso spread, mandarin oranges, cucumbers, radishes, and scallions.
- Cinnamon Toast$4.00
Cinnamon-sugar butter on King Arthur Vermont Country Bread.
- Tomato + Pesto Toast$7.00Out of stock
Pesto, melty mozzarella, tomato, and balsamic glaze on King Arthur Vermont country bread.
- Turkey + Dill Toast$9.00
North Country turkey, lemon-dill cream cheese, cucumber, and radish on King Arthur Vermont Country Bread.
- Ricotta + Honey Toast$7.00
Ricotta, local honey, a drizzle of EVOO and a sprinkle of sea salt on King Arthur Vermont Country Bread.
Sandwiches
- The Huxley$13.00
Prosciutto, salami, melty occau iraty cheese, pickled peppers, arugula, tomato, oil and vinegar. Comes with a side salad.
- Veggie + Hummus Sandwich$11.00
House-made hummus, roasted red peppers, arugula, cucumbers, salt and pepper on King Arthur Vermont country bread. Comes with a side salad.
- Turkey + Dill Sandwich$12.50
North Country turkey, lemon-dill cream cheese, cucumber, and radish on King Arthur Vermont Country Bread. Comes with a side salad.
Salads
- Harvest Arugula Salad$11.50
Fresh arugula topped with dried cranberries, apple, pepitas, roasted cauliflower + sweet potatoes, with a spiced poppy seed dressing. Served with homemade GF multiseed crackers.
- Simple Salad$8.00
Arugula with shredded parmesan, sliced radish, lemon olive oil dressing. Served with homemade GF multiseed crackers.
- Kale & Mandarin Salad$11.00
Chopped kale tossed in miso-ginger dressing, topped with mandarin oranges, cucumbers, radishes, green onions, and salted cashews.
Drinks
- Drink of the Month - Boston Fog$4.00
January Drink of the Month! Mint tea with vanilla and chocolate syrup, topped with steamed milk of choice *chocolate syrup is made with whole milk*
- Drip Coffee$3.00
Deep Thought Blend from Carrier Roasting, located in Northfield, VT
- Espresso$3.25
Double Shot
- Macchiato$3.50
3 oz.
- Cortado$3.75
4.5 oz.
- Cappuccino$4.00
8 oz.
- Cold Coffee$3.75
Brewed in house using Peru Altiplano coffee beans from Carrier Coffee Roasters, located in Northfield, VT.
- Hot Cocoa$3.50
Hot chocolate mix crafted right here in New Hampshire by Loon Chocolate, steamed with your choice of milk and topped with whipped cream.
- Tea$2.50
12 oz. or 16 oz.
- London Fog$3.50+
Delicious hot Earl Grey tea, lightly sweetened with vanilla and topped with steamed milk.
- Cambric$3.50+
A soothing combination of hot tea and steamed milk, sweetened to perfection.
- Chai Latte$4.50+
12 oz. or 16 oz.
- Turmeric Latte$4.50+
House-made mix of turmeric, ginger, black pepper, and cayenne with honey and your choice of steamed milk.
- Matcha Latte$4.50+
12 oz. or 16 oz.
- Matcha Tea$3.75+
12 oz. or 16 oz.
- Matcha Lemonade$4.50Out of stock
16 oz.
- Choffee$5.00
Berway Farm's creamy chocolate milk with a shot of espresso.
- Boxed Water$2.50
100% purified water in a 100% recyclable, refillable box
- Perrier$2.00
11.15 oz. bottle
- Spindrift - Grapefruit$2.50
12 oz. can
- Spindrift - Lime$2.50
12 oz. can
- Chocolate Milk$4.00Out of stock
Local, 100% Grass-Fed Grade A Chocolate Milk from Berway Farm Creamery in Lyme, NH.
- Rose Sparkling Herbcraft$4.00
Made locally in Middlesex, VT, this sparkling tea features rose, linden, lemon balm, and other herbs.
- Tulsi Ginger Sparkling Herbcraft$4.00Out of stock
Made locally in Middlesex, VT, this sparkling tea features tulsi, ginger, lemon verbena, and other herbs.
- Keep It Simple Kombucha - Concord Grape$5.00Out of stock
Organic and brewed locally in Groton, VT