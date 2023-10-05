ANE Holdings LLC - Bacliff 3107 Highway 146
Menu
Appetizers
Fried Mix
Choices of any 2 different - chicken tenders 2ct, rattlesnake eggs 2ct, fried mushrooms, fried jalapeno, fried pickles,1/2 order of thin or thick onion rings.
Torchezee
Melted Cheddar and Jack blend on fried corn tortilla with jalapeno. Picante sauce on the side.
Texas Rattlesnake Eggs
Fried cream cheese, bacon, jalapeno, Cheddar/Jack blend. Served with ranch.
Stomps Nachos
Taco seasoned ground beef, tortilla chips, Cheddar/Jack blend, sour cream, pico de gallo, guacamole, beans, jalapeno.
Stompada
Refried beans on a fried corn tortilla, lettuce, Cheddar/Jack blend, tomato, sour cream, picante sauce on the side.
Round Up
Campfire chili on fries, bacon bits, Cheddar/Jack blend, guacamole, sour cream, jalapeno.
Licker Skillet Enchilada Dip
Marinated chopped chicken breast, cream cheese, Cheddar/Jack blend, poblano pepper, served with tortilla chips.
Frito Pie
Campfire chili, cheddar/jack blend, onion
Fried Pickles
Battered and fried kosher pickles served with ranch
Fried Mushrooms
Mushrooms battered and fried served with ranch
Fried Jalapenos
Battered and fried jalapenos served with ranch
Chips & Salsa
Homemade chips with picante salsa
Cheese Sticks
Italian breading, Wisconsin Mozzarella served with marinara sauce
Campfire Chili ( 2 sizes)
Homemade chili, Cheddar/Jack blend, diced onion and served with crackers.
Dogs, Sandwiches & More
Adult Chicken Tender
4 fried chicken tenders, fries, house coleslaw, Texas toast with white gravy.
Baked Potato
Choice of Philly meat, ground beef, turkey or grilled chicken. Topped with sour cream, butter, bacon bits, and Cheddar/Jack blend.
BLT
5 slices of bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo on Texas toast.
Chicken Hoagie
Marinated and grilled chicken breast, grilled onion, Provolone with mayo on a hoagie bun.
Chicken Platter
Marinated chicken breast, choose fried or grilled, served with Texas toast, white gravy and your choice of two sides.
Cod Fish Platter
Cod fish fillet battered and fried, served with Texas toast, tartar sauce and your choice of two sides
Dirty Dog
Nathan's beef hot dog, house campfire chili, Cheddar and Jack blend, diced onion.
Drunken Dog
Nathan's beef hot dog, battered and fried, sauerkraut, bacon bits, diced onion, Cheddar/Jack blend, mustard.
Fried Steak Burger
Chicken fried steak (5oz), lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, mayo.
Fried Steak Platter
Chicken fried steak (9oz), served with Texas toast, white gravy and your choice of two sides
Hot Dog
Philly Cheesesteak
Philly shaved sirloin, grilled onion, Provolone, mayo served on a toasted hoagie bun.
Simple Burgers
Stomp's Specialty Burgers
Big State Burger
Seasoned angus, philly meat, topped with American, Swiss, lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, and mayo. Served with a side of fries and a thick onion ring.
Double Big State Burger
Coleslaw Burger
House coleslaw, BBQ sauce, bacon, Provolone, pickle, mayo.
Dynamite Burger
Pepper Jack, ancho ranch, grilled sliced jalapeno, lettuce, tomato.
Fried Egg Burger
Fried egg, bacon, Provolone, avocado, tomato.
Frito Bean-Dito
Cheddar/Jack blend picante sauce, refried beans, Frito chips, onion.
Honkey Tonk
Bacon, sliced sausage, onion, pickle, BBQ sauce.
Jezzabelle
Cream cheese and raspberry chipotle sauce, lettuce, mayo.
Outlaw
Cheddar/Jack blend, picante sauce, diced and grilled jalapenos, diced and grilled onion, lettuce, tomato, mayo
Panhandler
Hot wing sauce, Bleu cheese crumbles, lettuce, tomato, mayo.
Patty Melt
Swiss, grilled onion on toasted rye bread.
Single Stomper
Refried beans, guacamole, lettuce, tomato, sour cream on a bun.
Sloppy Joe
Stomp's Joe sauce, Cheddar/Jack blend, onion, pickle.
Stomper
2 beef patties, refried beans, guacamole, lettuce, tomato, sour cream on a hoagie bun.
Trail Rider
Campfire chili, Cheddar/Jack blend, diced onion.
Tx Original
Bacon, Cheddar/Jack blend, BBQ sauce, pickles, onion.
Tx Tumble Weed
Grilled mushrooms, grilled onion, Swiss, lettuce, tomato, mayo.
Wild West
Swiss, avocado, chipotle ranch, lettuce, tomato.
Premium Patties
Hog Wild
Thick cut bacon blended into patty. Served with Cheddar/Jack blend, lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, mayo.
SouthernBelle
Beef marinated in wine, with picante salsa blended into patty. Served with cheddar/jack blend, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and mayo.
Yippy
House made ranch, BBQ sauce and Cheddar/Jack cheese blended into patty. Served with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, and mustard.
Lighter Options
Bison Burger
Seasoned Buffalo (Bison) patty, served with lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles and mayo.
Black Bean Burger
Your choice of a black bean or soy patty, with lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, and mayo.
Chicken Burger
Prepared grilled or fried, with lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions and mayo.
Chicken Salad
Chicken fried or grilled, house lettuce blend, avocado, bacon strips, Cheddar and Jack blend, croutons, tomato, onion.
Chicken Wrap
Chicken fried or grilled, your choice of a wheat or white tortilla, lettuce, tomato, Cheddar and Jack blend, our house chipotle ranch.
Gone Fishing
Fried cod fish fillet, lettuce, tomato, tartar sauce served on a toasted hoagie bun.
Taco Salad
Taco seasoned ground beef, house lettuce blend, pico, sour cream, guacamole, sweet corn, Cheddar and Jack blend, fried tortilla strips served with a side of piante sauce.
Turkey Burger
Seasoned turkey patty, served with lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, and mayo.
Double Bison
Stomperado Food Challenge
Stomperado Food Challenge
4 beef patties, 4 slices of bacon, 4 slices of sausage, 1 philly meat, 4 slices of American cheese layered with thin onion rings, grilled mushrooms, lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, served with chili cheese fries. Take it down and receive a stomps t-shirt and your pic on the wall of fame!
Kids Meals
Romper W/Cheese
American Cheese Lettuce, tomato, pickle, mayo. Served with your choice of side and a kids drink.
Romper
Lettuce, tomato, pickle, mayo. Served with your choice of side and a kids drink.
Mini Corn Dogs
5 mini corn dogs with fries
Kids Tenders
2 Chicken tenders with fries and side of gravy
Kid's hot Dog
Grilled Cheese
American cheese on Texas toast, served with your choice of side and a kids drink.
Sides
1/2 Order Thick
Curly Fries
Half & Half
Mix and match any 2!
House Coleslaw
House Mac & Cheese
House Mashed Potatoes
Onion Rings
Your choice of thick or thin cut onion rings. Hand-cut, hand battered, and seasoned with Cajun seasoning.
Side Salad
Skinny Fries
3/16 cut
Sweet Potato Fries
Tater Tots
French Fries
Corn
Desserts
Cheesecake Brownie
Fried Brownie
Brownie batter in Belgian waffle mix and deep-fried, topped with 2 scoops of vanilla ice cream, powdered sugar, chocolate syrup and caramel drizzle.
Fried Cheesecake Brownie
Cheesecake brownie fried in Belgian waffle mix topped with a scoop of vanilla and strawberry ice cream. Caramel and chocolate syrup drizzled on top with powdered sugar.
Pecan Pie
Brownie
Apple Pie
Coconut Meringue
Cookies (1)
Cookies (2)
Pecan Pie Ala Mode
Apple Pie Ala Mode
Ice Cream
Drinks
Extras
1-Chicken Tender
Ancho Ranch
Avocado
Bacon
BBQ Sauce
Bleu Cheese
Chipotle Ranch
Extra Licker Chips
Frito Chips
Honey Mustard
Hot Buffalo
Italian
Jalapeno Slices
Marinara
Ranch
Raspberry Chipotle
Large Gravy
Small Gravy
Gaucamole
ADD PATTY
Texas Toast
Tartar Sauce
Sour Cream
Lunch Specials
