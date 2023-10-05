Stomperado Food Challenge

$35.99

4 beef patties, 4 slices of bacon, 4 slices of sausage, 1 philly meat, 4 slices of American cheese layered with thin onion rings, grilled mushrooms, lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, served with chili cheese fries. Take it down and receive a stomps t-shirt and your pic on the wall of fame!