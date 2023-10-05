Menu

Appetizers

Fried Mix

$6.99

Choices of any 2 different - chicken tenders 2ct, rattlesnake eggs 2ct, fried mushrooms, fried jalapeno, fried pickles,1/2 order of thin or thick onion rings.

Torchezee

$2.49

Melted Cheddar and Jack blend on fried corn tortilla with jalapeno. Picante sauce on the side.

Texas Rattlesnake Eggs

$6.49

Fried cream cheese, bacon, jalapeno, Cheddar/Jack blend. Served with ranch.

Stomps Nachos

$9.99

Taco seasoned ground beef, tortilla chips, Cheddar/Jack blend, sour cream, pico de gallo, guacamole, beans, jalapeno.

Stompada

$3.99

Refried beans on a fried corn tortilla, lettuce, Cheddar/Jack blend, tomato, sour cream, picante sauce on the side.

Round Up

$7.99

Campfire chili on fries, bacon bits, Cheddar/Jack blend, guacamole, sour cream, jalapeno.

Licker Skillet Enchilada Dip

$7.49

Marinated chopped chicken breast, cream cheese, Cheddar/Jack blend, poblano pepper, served with tortilla chips.

Frito Pie

$6.49

Campfire chili, cheddar/jack blend, onion

Fried Pickles

$6.49

Battered and fried kosher pickles served with ranch

Fried Mushrooms

$6.49

Mushrooms battered and fried served with ranch

Fried Jalapenos

$6.49

Battered and fried jalapenos served with ranch

Chips & Salsa

$4.49

Homemade chips with picante salsa

Cheese Sticks

$6.49

Italian breading, Wisconsin Mozzarella served with marinara sauce

Campfire Chili ( 2 sizes)

$5.49+

Homemade chili, Cheddar/Jack blend, diced onion and served with crackers.

Dogs, Sandwiches & More

Adult Chicken Tender

$11.49

4 fried chicken tenders, fries, house coleslaw, Texas toast with white gravy.

Baked Potato

$6.99

Choice of Philly meat, ground beef, turkey or grilled chicken. Topped with sour cream, butter, bacon bits, and Cheddar/Jack blend.

BLT

$8.99

5 slices of bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo on Texas toast.

Chicken Hoagie

$8.99

Marinated and grilled chicken breast, grilled onion, Provolone with mayo on a hoagie bun.

Chicken Platter

$11.99

Marinated chicken breast, choose fried or grilled, served with Texas toast, white gravy and your choice of two sides.

Cod Fish Platter

$12.99

Cod fish fillet battered and fried, served with Texas toast, tartar sauce and your choice of two sides

Dirty Dog

$7.49

Nathan's beef hot dog, house campfire chili, Cheddar and Jack blend, diced onion.

Drunken Dog

$7.49

Nathan's beef hot dog, battered and fried, sauerkraut, bacon bits, diced onion, Cheddar/Jack blend, mustard.

Fried Steak Burger

$8.49

Chicken fried steak (5oz), lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, mayo.

Fried Steak Platter

$11.99

Chicken fried steak (9oz), served with Texas toast, white gravy and your choice of two sides

Hot Dog

$5.99

Philly Cheesesteak

$8.99

Philly shaved sirloin, grilled onion, Provolone, mayo served on a toasted hoagie bun.

Simple Burgers

Burger

$7.99

Seasoned angus patty, served with lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, and mayo.

CheeseBurger

$8.49

Seasoned angus patty, served with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, mayo.

Double Burger

$11.99

Double Cheeseburger

$12.49

Stomp's Specialty Burgers

Big State Burger

$12.99

Seasoned angus, philly meat, topped with American, Swiss, lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, and mayo. Served with a side of fries and a thick onion ring.

Double Big State Burger

$21.99

Coleslaw Burger

$8.49

House coleslaw, BBQ sauce, bacon, Provolone, pickle, mayo.

Dynamite Burger

$8.49

Pepper Jack, ancho ranch, grilled sliced jalapeno, lettuce, tomato.

Fried Egg Burger

$8.49

Fried egg, bacon, Provolone, avocado, tomato.

Frito Bean-Dito

$8.49

Cheddar/Jack blend picante sauce, refried beans, Frito chips, onion.

Honkey Tonk

$8.49

Bacon, sliced sausage, onion, pickle, BBQ sauce.

Jezzabelle

$8.49

Cream cheese and raspberry chipotle sauce, lettuce, mayo.

Outlaw

$8.49

Cheddar/Jack blend, picante sauce, diced and grilled jalapenos, diced and grilled onion, lettuce, tomato, mayo

Panhandler

$8.49

Hot wing sauce, Bleu cheese crumbles, lettuce, tomato, mayo.

Patty Melt

$8.49

Swiss, grilled onion on toasted rye bread.

Single Stomper

$8.49

Refried beans, guacamole, lettuce, tomato, sour cream on a bun.

Sloppy Joe

$8.49

Stomp's Joe sauce, Cheddar/Jack blend, onion, pickle.

Stomper

$10.99

2 beef patties, refried beans, guacamole, lettuce, tomato, sour cream on a hoagie bun.

Trail Rider

$8.49

Campfire chili, Cheddar/Jack blend, diced onion.

Tx Original

$8.49

Bacon, Cheddar/Jack blend, BBQ sauce, pickles, onion.

Tx Tumble Weed

$8.49

Grilled mushrooms, grilled onion, Swiss, lettuce, tomato, mayo.

Wild West

$8.49

Swiss, avocado, chipotle ranch, lettuce, tomato.

Premium Patties

Hog Wild

$9.49

Thick cut bacon blended into patty. Served with Cheddar/Jack blend, lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, mayo.

SouthernBelle

$9.49

Beef marinated in wine, with picante salsa blended into patty. Served with cheddar/jack blend, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and mayo.

Yippy

$9.49

House made ranch, BBQ sauce and Cheddar/Jack cheese blended into patty. Served with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, and mustard.

Lighter Options

Bison Burger

$13.99

Seasoned Buffalo (Bison) patty, served with lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles and mayo.

Black Bean Burger

$8.49

Your choice of a black bean or soy patty, with lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, and mayo.

Chicken Burger

$8.49

Prepared grilled or fried, with lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions and mayo.

Chicken Salad

$11.49

Chicken fried or grilled, house lettuce blend, avocado, bacon strips, Cheddar and Jack blend, croutons, tomato, onion.

Chicken Wrap

$8.99

Chicken fried or grilled, your choice of a wheat or white tortilla, lettuce, tomato, Cheddar and Jack blend, our house chipotle ranch.

Gone Fishing

$10.99

Fried cod fish fillet, lettuce, tomato, tartar sauce served on a toasted hoagie bun.

Taco Salad

$11.49

Taco seasoned ground beef, house lettuce blend, pico, sour cream, guacamole, sweet corn, Cheddar and Jack blend, fried tortilla strips served with a side of piante sauce.

Turkey Burger

$8.49

Seasoned turkey patty, served with lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, and mayo.

Double Bison

$21.99

Stomperado Food Challenge

Stomperado Food Challenge

$35.99

4 beef patties, 4 slices of bacon, 4 slices of sausage, 1 philly meat, 4 slices of American cheese layered with thin onion rings, grilled mushrooms, lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, served with chili cheese fries. Take it down and receive a stomps t-shirt and your pic on the wall of fame!

Kids Meals

Romper W/Cheese

$6.99

American Cheese Lettuce, tomato, pickle, mayo. Served with your choice of side and a kids drink.

Romper

$6.99

Lettuce, tomato, pickle, mayo. Served with your choice of side and a kids drink.

Mini Corn Dogs

$6.99

5 mini corn dogs with fries

Kids Tenders

$6.99

2 Chicken tenders with fries and side of gravy

Kid's hot Dog

$6.99

Grilled Cheese

$6.99

American cheese on Texas toast, served with your choice of side and a kids drink.

Sides

1/2 Order Thick

$2.99

Curly Fries

$4.49

Half & Half

$5.99

Mix and match any 2!

House Coleslaw

$2.99

House Mac & Cheese

$3.49

House Mashed Potatoes

$3.49

Onion Rings

$5.99

Your choice of thick or thin cut onion rings. Hand-cut, hand battered, and seasoned with Cajun seasoning.

Side Salad

$3.99

Skinny Fries

$4.49

3/16 cut

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.49

Tater Tots

$3.49

French Fries

$3.49

Corn

$2.99

Desserts

Cheesecake Brownie

$4.79

Fried Brownie

$6.99

Brownie batter in Belgian waffle mix and deep-fried, topped with 2 scoops of vanilla ice cream, powdered sugar, chocolate syrup and caramel drizzle.

Fried Cheesecake Brownie

$6.99

Cheesecake brownie fried in Belgian waffle mix topped with a scoop of vanilla and strawberry ice cream. Caramel and chocolate syrup drizzled on top with powdered sugar.

Pecan Pie

$4.18

Brownie

$3.99

Apple Pie

$4.18

Coconut Meringue

$5.18

Cookies (1)

$0.99

Cookies (2)

$1.75

Pecan Pie Ala Mode

$5.18

Apple Pie Ala Mode

$5.18

Ice Cream

$2.16

Drinks

Fountain Drink

$2.99

16oz

Tea

$2.99

Domestic Beer

$4.29

Import Beer

$4.88

All import Beer regular prices

Water

Ozarka Bottled Water

$1.89

16.9oz

Syrup

$0.70

Happy Hour

$3.50+

Bucket of Beer

$28.80+

Dublin Soda

$4.31

Float

$7.19

Extras

1-Chicken Tender

$2.49

Ancho Ranch

$0.99

Avocado

$1.49

Bacon

$1.99

BBQ Sauce

$0.99

Bleu Cheese

$1.09

Chipotle Ranch

$0.99

Extra Licker Chips

$1.59

Frito Chips

$1.49

Honey Mustard

$0.99

Hot Buffalo

$0.99

Italian

$0.99

Jalapeno Slices

$0.78

Marinara

$0.99

Ranch

$0.99

Raspberry Chipotle

$0.99

Large Gravy

$1.29

Small Gravy

$0.99

Gaucamole

$1.99

ADD PATTY

$5.76+

Texas Toast

$2.09

Tartar Sauce

$1.09

Sour Cream

$0.89

Lunch Specials

Mon-Outlaw Combo

$10.99

Tue- Cheesesteak Combo

$10.99

Wed-TTW Combo

$10.99

Thu-FritoBD Combo

$10.99

