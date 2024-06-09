Stone House Neighborhood Grill 1759 SW 248th Drive
Featured Items
- CHICKEN TENDERS
Hand breaded or grilled fresh, never frozen, chicken tossed in your choice of sauce served with house made ranch dressing.$15.99
- SLIDERS
4 miniature hamburgers charbroiled and topped with American cheese and creamy garlic aioli.$15.29
- STEAK BURGER
Less is more. Quality meat and grill seasoning is all we add to make this traditional burger.$13.99
FOOD
APPETIZERS
- CRUNCHY CAJUN SHRIMP
Crispy fried shrimp tossed in creamy Cajun sauce & served on a bed of romaine lettuce.$13.29
- FRIED ONION STRAWS
Thinly sliced sweet onions, breaded then fried & served with a creamy Cajun sauce.$10.29
- FRIED PICKLES
Dipped in a flavorful batter and fried till crispy golden brown.$10.29
- LOADED BRISKET TOTS
Golden fried tater tots topped with melted cheese, BBQ bacon, brisket, drizzled with ranch dressing.$12.99
- LOADED FRIES
Crispy French fries loaded with mozzarella and cheddar cheese, chopped bacon, and house-made ranch.$11.99
- PORTOBELLO MUSHROOMS
Button mushrooms, battered and fried. Served with house-made ranch for dipping.$10.99
- POTATO DIPPER POUTINE
Fried potato dippers, topped with sliced tenderloin, brown gravy, fried cheese curds & green onions.$15.69
- SEARED AHI TUNA
Seared, salt and pepper crusted Ahi, drizzled with red chili aioli.$15.69
- STONE HOUSE WINGS
Crispy chicken wings tossed in your choice of one of our signature sauces. Served with house made ranch or bleu cheese.$14.49
SOUPS & SALADS
- FRENCH ONION$6.29
- LOADED BAKED POTATO SOUP$5.29
- BBQ CHICKEN SALAD
Crispy, hand breaded chicken tenders tossed in our homemade bbq bacon sauce served over chopped romaine, tomatoes, and mozzarella cheese, red onion, croutons and a hard boiled egg$15.69
- GRILLED CHICKEN SALAD
Lettuce blend, mozzarella & cheddar cheese, red onion, tomatoes, cucumbers, hard boiled eggs. topped with grilled chicken & croutons.$15.49
- LARGE CAESAR SALAD
Chopped romaine lettuce tossed in creamy Caesar dressing topped with croutons & parmesan cheese.$9.49
- LARGE HOUSE SALAD
Mixed greens with diced tomatoes, red onions, cheddar and mozzarella cheese, cucumbers, and croutons.$9.49
- SEARED AHI TUNA SALAD$17.49
- SIDE CAESAR
Chopped romaine lettuce tossed in creamy Caesar dressing topped with croutons & parmesan cheese.$4.99
- SIDE HOUSE
Mixed greens with diced tomatoes, red onions, cheddar and mozzarella cheese, cucumbers, and croutons.$4.99
- SIXTY SOUTH SALMON SALAD
Chopped romaine, tomato red onion and avocado.$17.49
- STONE HOUSE STEAK SALAD
Lettuce blend, chopped bacon, tomatoes, red onions, bleu cheese crumbles & croutons topped with our USDA choice sirloin.$17.89
HANDHELDS & BURGERS
- BEYOND BURGER
A plant based burger that looks, cooks, and tastes like beef. Topped with your choice of cheese and served on a toasted brioche bun.$15.99
- JALAPENO CAJUN BURGER
This burger stacks up against the best! Beef patty and smoke brisket, smothered in cheese sauce.$15.79
- THE HOSS
This burger stacks up against the best! Beef patty and smoke brisket, smothered in cheese sauce.$15.79
- SMASH BURGER$15.69
- AVOCADO CHICKEN CLUB
Tender chicken breast grilled then topped with swiss cheese, bacon, avacodo, creamy garlic aioli, lettuce and tomato on a brioche bun.$15.49
- BRISKET GRILLED CHEESE
Shredded brisket, cheddar cheese & spicy mustard, served on toasted sourdough bread.$14.99
- CHICKEN BACON RANCH WRAP
Flour tortilla stuffed with chicken, mozzarella & cheddar cheese, bacon tomato, shredded lettuce & house made ranch dressing. Grilled or fried.$13.99
- CLASSIC CAESAR WRAP
Grilled chicken, shredded romaine, bacon, parmesan cheese, and caesar dressing.$13.79
- MAHI MAHI TACOS
Get it fried, grilled, or blackened & served inside warm flour tortillas. Topped with a crispy cabbage blend, sweet garlic teriyaki sauce and mango salsa.$15.49
- PRIME RIB SANDWHICH
A generous portion of thin sliced prime rib and provolone cheese, with horseradish sauce. Served with au jus for dipping.$15.69
- REUBEN
Corned beef, Sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, thousand island dressing on toasted marble rye bread.$14.49
- SHRIMP TACOS
Get it fried, grilled, or blackened & served inside warm flour tortillas. Topped with a crispy cabbage blend, sweet garlic teriyaki sauce and mango salsa.$15.49
- SPICY CHICKEN
Fried chicken breast tossed in our honey hot sauce. served with lettuce pickle on a toasted potato bun.$14.79
SH FAVS, STEAKS, RIBS
- BLACKENED CHICKEN ALFREDO$16.99
- BONE-IN PORK CHOP
French cut pork chop grilled and basted in our house made BBQ Bacon sauce.$19.69
- BRISKET BOWL
White cheddar macaroni, BBQ bacon brisket, sauteed onions and melted cheddar cheese.$16.49
- BRISKET DINNER
Slow roasted to perfection then basted with our house made BBQ bacon sauce.$16.69
- CAJUN STEAK AND GRITS$18.99
- CHOP STEAK
Freshly ground and smothered with grilled mushrooms, sauteed onions, and savory brown gravy.$14.99
- COUNTRY FRIED STEAK$14.99
- GRILLED SHRIMP
Bamboo skewered, seasoned shrimp with garlic butter.$16.29
- LOBSTER MAC AND CHEESE$19.99
- PARMESAN PEPPERCORN CHICKEN
Grilled chicken breast, topped with parmesan peppercorn dressing.$15.79
- RED FISH$19.49
- SHEPHERDS BOWL
Ground Beef, white cheddar mashed potato, savory brown gravy, corn & melted cheddar cheese.$16.49
- TERIYAKI BOWL
Tenderloin tips, seasoned rice, steamed broccoli & sauteed onions tossed in teriyaki sauce.$16.69
- Sixty South Salmon
This pan seared salmon has superior flavor and is sustainably raised with no added hormones, growth promoters or antibiotics.$19.99
- COUNTRY WAY FILET
6oz of mouth watering filet! Our most tender center cut of beef, seasoned and cooked to perfection.$24.99
- GRILLED STEAK TIPS
Tender beef tips, served over sauteed onions, mushrooms and brown gravy.$16.79
- NEW YORK STRIP
Fire grilled to enhance flavor & tenderness.$25.69
- PETITE SIRLOIN
Tender and juicy, 6oz USDA Choice Sirloin.$15.99
- PRIME RIB
Seasoned with our signature rub,this USDA cut of meat is slow roasted and hand-carved to order with creamy horseradish sauce and au ju.Served with a choice of two sides.12 or 16oz.Available Friday after 4:00-Sunday while it lasts!$26.69
- RIBEYE
14 ounces of our juciest and most flavorful steak, cut from the rib loin and distinguished by its rich marbeling that runs through$27.99
- STONE HOUSE SPECIAL
Our signature USDA Choice 10oz sirloin$19.99
- TOWN CENTER T-BONE
Two great cuts in one 18oz steak! A combination of the rich marbled flavor of a strip with the tenderness of a filet.$29.99
- BRISKET AND RIBS$23.99
- CHICKEN TENDERS & RIBS
Choice of two sides$23.99
- FILET & RIBS
Choice of two sides$29.99
- PETITE SIRLOIN & RIBS
Choice of two sides$24.99
- PETITE SIRLOIN & SHRIMP$22.99
- SHRIMP & RIBS
Choice of two sides$22.99
- WINGS & RIBS
Choice of two sides$24.99
- RIBS
Grilled to perfection baby back ribs cooked in house for maximum flavor. Served with your choice of sauce-BBQ bacon, rum glazed BBQ, Sweet BBQ, or dry rub and choice of two sides.$20.99
KIDS
LUNCH MENU
SIDES
- (4) ROLLS WITH BUTTER$2.49
- 1/2 FRIED ONION STRAWS$3.99
- BAKED BEANS$3.99
- BAKED POTATO$3.99
- CORN$3.99
- EXTRA ALFREDO$2.99
- GRITS$4.69
- LOADED BAKED POTATO$4.69
- LOADED WHITE CHEDDAR MASHED POTATOES$4.69
- MAC 'N' CHEESE$4.69
- RICE PILAF$3.99
- SAUTEED GREEN BEANS$3.99
- SIDE OF FRENCH FRIES$3.99
- STEAMED BROCCOLI$3.99
- STEAMED BROCCOLI W CHEESE$4.49
- SWEET CARROTS$3.99
- SWEET POTATO FRIES$4.69
- TATER TOTS$3.99
- WHITE CHEDDAR MASHED$3.99
DESSERTS
NON-ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES
NA BEVERAGES
- ARNOLD PALMER$3.24
- CHERRY COKE$3.49
- CLUB SODA$3.49
- COFFEE$3.29
- COKE$3.49
- COKE ZERO$3.49
- DIET COKE$3.49
- GINGER ALE$3.49
- HALF / HALF$3.49
- HOT TEA$3.29
- ORANGE JUICE$3.49
- KID'S BEVERAGE$1.69
- LEMONADE$3.49
- MILK$3.69
- MR. PIBB$3.49
- ROOT BEER$3.49
- SODA W/ PUREE$4.49
- SPRITE$3.49
- SWEET TEA$3.49
- TAKE OUT DRINK$1.99
- UNSWEET TEA$3.49
- WATER