N/A Beverage
Starters
Crabby Fries
Crispy fries topped with our signature Chesapeake crab dip and Cheddar Jack cheese, sprinkled with old bay and then baked; served with housemade blue ranch
Steamed Peel & Eat Shrimp
1/2 lb. Steamed shrimp chilled. Served with our zesty cocktail sauce
Bang Bang Shrimp
Crispy fried shrimp tossed in our signature sweet and spicy sauce
Pork Belly Bites
Uncured unsmoked bacon bites served with sriracha aioli
Chesapeake Crab Dip
Chesapeake crab dip topped with Cheddar Jack, baked; served with pretzel chips
Loaded Bacon Cheese Fries
Crispy fries topped with tomatoes, onions, applewood bacon, and smoked gouda; served on a skillet
Fried Brussels Sprouts
Deep-fried brussels tossed in roasted garlic butter and Parmesan
Sesame Seared Tuna
Sesame-crusted ahi-grade tuna pan seared rare and sliced thin. Served with veggie slaw, soy sauce, and wasabi aioli
Beer-Battered Onion Rings
Thick sliced onion coated in beer batter and fried until golden
Soft Pretzel Sticks
Two locally-sourced soft pretzel sticks served with mustard and smoked gouda
Pei Mussels
Fire braised in house IPA and roasted garlic butter. Served with garlic bread
Adult Chicken Tenders
Fries Bowl
fried pickels
philly poutine
Soups & Salads
French Onion Soup
Topped with croutons, Swiss, and provolone
Cup Cream of Crab
A hearty, cream based soup with chunks of luscious lump crab meat cup
Bowl Cream of Crab
A hearty, cream based soup with chunks of luscious lump crab meat cup
Cup Maryland Crab
Spicy tomato based soup with chunks of crab meat and vegetables
Bowl Maryland Crab
Spicy tomato based soup with chunks of crab meat and vegetables
Cup The Chesapeake Blend
A unique blend of cream of crab and Maryland crab soup
Bowl The Chesapeake Blend
A unique blend of cream of crab and Maryland crab soup
Cup Soup Du Jour
Ask your server fora list of today's fresh selections
Bowl Soup Du Jour
Ask your server fora list of today's fresh selections
Caprese Salad
Thick slices of fresh mozzarella with basil, vine-ripened tomatoes, and imported extra virgin olive oil, finished with balsamic reduction
Taphouse Salad
Fresh mixed lettuce, tomatoes, carrots, red onions, cucumbers, radish, and herbed croutons
Apple Walnut Spinach Salad
Fresh baby spinach topped with sliced Granny Smith apples, candied walnuts, bleu cheese crumbles, dried cranberries, red onions, and our seasonal house dressing
Stone Grille Caesar
Hearts of romaine, sun-dried tomatoes, herbed croutons, parmesan, and creamy Caesar dressing
Mediterranean Salad
Romaine layered with sun-dried tomatoes, European cucumbers, kalamata olives, garbanzo beans, red onions, banana peppers, and feta cheese
caesar $1.50 salad
side $1.50 salad
Entrees
Southern Fried Chicken
Two pieces of fried chicken with polenta, topped with a sweet and spicy maple honey cayenne glaze. Served with brussels sprouts
New York Strip Steak
A bold-flavored center-cut strip steak flamed-grilled and finished with a maitre d' butter and served with a baked potato and buttered broccoli. 10 oz
Pork Loin
2 pieces of flame grilled pork loin with smoky apple onion jam. Served with whipped potatoes and asparagus
Baby Back Ribs
1/2 rack of slow-cooked ribs in a sweet and smoky BBQ sauce. Served with mac n' cheese and coleslaw
Surf & Turf
10 oz NY strip and 5 jumbo grilled shrimp topped with garlic butter. Served with broccoli and baked potato
Fish & Chips
Beer-battered haddock served with crispy fries, malt vinegar mayo, and coleslaw
Ahi Tuna Steak
Sesame ginger seared tuna steak on sticky rice with broccoli and sweet Thai chili dipping sauce
5 Oz Colossal Crab Cake
Our jumbo crab cake broiled golden brown and served with asparagus, whipped potatoes, and malt vinegar mayo
7 Oz Colossal Crab Cake
Our jumbo crab cake broiled golden brown and served with asparagus, whipped potatoes, and malt vinegar mayo
Lobster Mac-n-Chz
Large chunks of buttery lobster over cavatappi and smoked gouda with a panko crumb crust
Pecan-Crusted Salmon
Tenderly broiled salmon crusted with panko and drizzled with garlic dill sauce. Served with mashed potatoes and asparagus
Shrimp Alfredo
Cajun-spiced grilled shrimp on linguine topped with creamy Alfredo and served with garlic toast
Chicken Parmesan
Golden-crusted chicken breast topped with mozzarella and house marinara and then baked. Served with linguine and garlic toast
Special
Jumbo Wings
Sandwiches
Taphouse Burger
A flame grilled beef patty topped with Pepper Jack cheese, smoky bacon, and bourbon BBQ sauce. Served with a pickle
Cheeseburger
Flame grilled beef topped with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, and onion
Fried Chicken Sandwich
Tender fried chicken topped with sriracha aioli, lettuce, and coleslaw
Ahi Tuna Wrap
Sesame crusted ahi-grade tuna pan seared rare, sliced thin: served in a tomato basil tortilla with veggie slaw, wasabi aioli, and soy sauce
Crab Cake Sandwich
Broiled lump crab cake, lettuce and tomato on a brioche roll. Served with malt vinegar mayo
French Dip
1/2 lb sliced roast beef topped with Swiss, caramelized onions, and au jus. Served on a toasted hoagie roll
The Rachel
Hot turkey with Swiss cheese, coleslaw, and Thousand Island dressing. Served on marble rye bread
Bar-B-Que Pulled Pork
Stone grilled lager BBQ pork topped with creamy house coleslaw on a toasted brioche roll
Cheesesteak
Thin sliced steak topped with smoked gouda and caramelized onions. Served on a toasted hoagie roll
Bang Bang Tacos
Breaded shrimp topped with veggie slaw and sweet & spicy sauce. Served in 3 soft shell tortillas
Fried Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Crispy fried chicken tossed in a spicy buffalo ranch sauce with lettuce, diced red onions, and Cheddar Jack cheese. Served in a tomato basil tortilla
Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap
Grilled chicken tossed in Caesar dressing with sliced romaine and shredded Parmesan
B.L.T
Fried pork belly, green leaf lettuce, sliced tomato, and malt vinegar mayo
Pork Tacos
Slow-roasted pork, romaine, onions, tomatoes, and shredded Jack cheese in soft shell tortillas
Taphouse Club
Sliced deli ham and roasted turkey layered with white toast, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, bacon, and mayo. Available weekdays between 11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Hot Sandwich
Quiche
double decker heart attack
Stromboli
10" Stromboli
Hand-stretched dough stuffed with layers of ham, pepperoni, capicola, Swiss, provolone, mozzarella, bell peppers, caramelized onions, and tangy mustard
18" Stromboli
Hand-stretched dough stuffed with layers of ham, pepperoni, capicola, Swiss, provolone, mozzarella, bell peppers, caramelized onions, and tangy mustard
10" Artisan Pizzas
10" Margherita
Virgin olive oil, fresh mozzarella, Parmesan, fresh-ripened roma tomatoes, basil, and seasonings
16" Margherita
Virgin olive oil, fresh mozzarella, Parmesan, fresh-ripened roma tomatoes, basil, and seasonings
10" White
Garlic butter sauce topped with basil, ricotta. Mozzarella, and Parmesan cheese
16" White
Garlic butter sauce topped with basil, ricotta. Mozzarella, and Parmesan cheese
10" Veggie
House red sauce, roasted red peppers, shiitake mushrooms, onions, sun-dried tomatoes, spinach, artichokes, and mozzarella
16" Veggie
House red sauce, roasted red peppers, shiitake mushrooms, onions, sun-dried tomatoes, spinach, artichokes, and mozzarella
10" Tuscan
Pesto sauce, spinach, artichokes, sun-dried tomatoes, kalamata olives, and feta cheese
16" Tuscan
Pesto sauce, spinach, artichokes, sun-dried tomatoes, kalamata olives, and feta cheese
10" Barbecue pork
Smoky barbecue sauce, Cheddar Jack cheese, and smoked pulled pork
16" Barbecue pork
Smoky barbecue sauce, Cheddar Jack cheese, and smoked pulled pork
10" Buffalo Chicken
Buffalo sauce, creamy ranch, chunks of chicken, and Cheddar Jack cheese
16" Buffalo Chicken
Buffalo sauce, creamy ranch, chunks of chicken, and Cheddar Jack cheese
10" Carnivore
House red sauce, Italian sausage, bacon, pit ham, capicola, meatballs, pepperoni, and mozzarella
16" Carnivore
House red sauce, Italian sausage, bacon, pit ham, capicola, meatballs, pepperoni, and mozzarella
10" Smoked Bacon Ranch
Creamy ranch dressing, smoked bacon, sliced ham, and mozzarella
16" Smoked Bacon Ranch
Creamy ranch dressing, smoked bacon, sliced ham, and mozzarella
10 inch cheese
10 inch pepperoni
16 inch cheese pizza
16 inch pepperoni pizza
10" Build your own pizza
16" Build your own pizza
Gluten Free Dough
Sides
Dessert
Kids Menu
Mini Cheeseburgers
Two sliders with American cheese
Mini Pizza
5" pizza with mozzarella and marinara. Toppings add'l 0.50
kids Chicken Tenders
With choice of BBQ or honey mustard
Grilled Cheese
White bread toasted with American cheese
Mac-N-Cheese
Pasta with a melted cheddar cheese blend