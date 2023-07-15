Main Menu

N/A Beverage

Apple Juice

$3.00

Chocolate milk

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Coffee

$2.50

Diet Pepsi

$2.50

Ginger ale

$2.50

Root Beer

$2.50

Hot Tea

$2.50

Unsweet Tea

$2.50

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Raspberry Tea

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Mountain Dew

$2.50

Pepsi

$2.50

Starry

$2.50

water

hot Tea

Starters

Crabby Fries

$14.95

Crispy fries topped with our signature Chesapeake crab dip and Cheddar Jack cheese, sprinkled with old bay and then baked; served with housemade blue ranch

Steamed Peel & Eat Shrimp

$13.95

1/2 lb. Steamed shrimp chilled. Served with our zesty cocktail sauce

Bang Bang Shrimp

$11.95

Crispy fried shrimp tossed in our signature sweet and spicy sauce

Pork Belly Bites

$9.95

Uncured unsmoked bacon bites served with sriracha aioli

Chesapeake Crab Dip

$15.95

Chesapeake crab dip topped with Cheddar Jack, baked; served with pretzel chips

Loaded Bacon Cheese Fries

$10.95

Crispy fries topped with tomatoes, onions, applewood bacon, and smoked gouda; served on a skillet

Fried Brussels Sprouts

$8.95

Deep-fried brussels tossed in roasted garlic butter and Parmesan

Sesame Seared Tuna

$13.95

Sesame-crusted ahi-grade tuna pan seared rare and sliced thin. Served with veggie slaw, soy sauce, and wasabi aioli

Beer-Battered Onion Rings

$8.95

Thick sliced onion coated in beer batter and fried until golden

Soft Pretzel Sticks

$9.50

Two locally-sourced soft pretzel sticks served with mustard and smoked gouda

Pei Mussels

$13.95

Fire braised in house IPA and roasted garlic butter. Served with garlic bread

Adult Chicken Tenders

$9.95

Fries Bowl

$4.95

fried pickels

$8.95Out of stock

philly poutine

$14.95Out of stock

Soups & Salads

French Onion Soup

$7.00

Topped with croutons, Swiss, and provolone

Cup Cream of Crab

$5.95

A hearty, cream based soup with chunks of luscious lump crab meat cup

Bowl Cream of Crab

$7.95

A hearty, cream based soup with chunks of luscious lump crab meat cup

Cup Maryland Crab

$4.95

Spicy tomato based soup with chunks of crab meat and vegetables

Bowl Maryland Crab

$6.95

Spicy tomato based soup with chunks of crab meat and vegetables

Cup The Chesapeake Blend

$5.50

A unique blend of cream of crab and Maryland crab soup

Bowl The Chesapeake Blend

$7.50

A unique blend of cream of crab and Maryland crab soup

Cup Soup Du Jour

$4.95

Ask your server fora list of today's fresh selections

Bowl Soup Du Jour

$5.95

Ask your server fora list of today's fresh selections

Caprese Salad

$10.95

Thick slices of fresh mozzarella with basil, vine-ripened tomatoes, and imported extra virgin olive oil, finished with balsamic reduction

Taphouse Salad

$10.95

Fresh mixed lettuce, tomatoes, carrots, red onions, cucumbers, radish, and herbed croutons

Apple Walnut Spinach Salad

$16.95

Fresh baby spinach topped with sliced Granny Smith apples, candied walnuts, bleu cheese crumbles, dried cranberries, red onions, and our seasonal house dressing

Stone Grille Caesar

$11.95

Hearts of romaine, sun-dried tomatoes, herbed croutons, parmesan, and creamy Caesar dressing

Mediterranean Salad

$13.95

Romaine layered with sun-dried tomatoes, European cucumbers, kalamata olives, garbanzo beans, red onions, banana peppers, and feta cheese

caesar $1.50 salad

$1.50

side $1.50 salad

$1.50

Entrees

Southern Fried Chicken

$16.95

Two pieces of fried chicken with polenta, topped with a sweet and spicy maple honey cayenne glaze. Served with brussels sprouts

New York Strip Steak

$31.95

A bold-flavored center-cut strip steak flamed-grilled and finished with a maitre d' butter and served with a baked potato and buttered broccoli. 10 oz

Pork Loin

$21.95

2 pieces of flame grilled pork loin with smoky apple onion jam. Served with whipped potatoes and asparagus

Baby Back Ribs

$21.95

1/2 rack of slow-cooked ribs in a sweet and smoky BBQ sauce. Served with mac n' cheese and coleslaw

Surf & Turf

$44.95

10 oz NY strip and 5 jumbo grilled shrimp topped with garlic butter. Served with broccoli and baked potato

Fish & Chips

$16.95

Beer-battered haddock served with crispy fries, malt vinegar mayo, and coleslaw

Ahi Tuna Steak

$23.95

Sesame ginger seared tuna steak on sticky rice with broccoli and sweet Thai chili dipping sauce

5 Oz Colossal Crab Cake

$24.95

Our jumbo crab cake broiled golden brown and served with asparagus, whipped potatoes, and malt vinegar mayo

7 Oz Colossal Crab Cake

$29.95

Our jumbo crab cake broiled golden brown and served with asparagus, whipped potatoes, and malt vinegar mayo

Lobster Mac-n-Chz

$32.95

Large chunks of buttery lobster over cavatappi and smoked gouda with a panko crumb crust

Pecan-Crusted Salmon

$24.95

Tenderly broiled salmon crusted with panko and drizzled with garlic dill sauce. Served with mashed potatoes and asparagus

Shrimp Alfredo

$24.95

Cajun-spiced grilled shrimp on linguine topped with creamy Alfredo and served with garlic toast

Chicken Parmesan

$19.95

Golden-crusted chicken breast topped with mozzarella and house marinara and then baked. Served with linguine and garlic toast

Special

$21.00Out of stock

Jumbo Wings

Jumbo Wings

$15.95

10 boneless or traditional wings served with celery and blue ranch dressing

Wing Night Wednesday

$10.95

10 wings

Sandwiches

Taphouse Burger

$15.95

A flame grilled beef patty topped with Pepper Jack cheese, smoky bacon, and bourbon BBQ sauce. Served with a pickle

Cheeseburger

$13.95

Flame grilled beef topped with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, and onion

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$13.95

Tender fried chicken topped with sriracha aioli, lettuce, and coleslaw

Ahi Tuna Wrap

$13.95

Sesame crusted ahi-grade tuna pan seared rare, sliced thin: served in a tomato basil tortilla with veggie slaw, wasabi aioli, and soy sauce

Crab Cake Sandwich

$19.95

Broiled lump crab cake, lettuce and tomato on a brioche roll. Served with malt vinegar mayo

French Dip

$15.95

1/2 lb sliced roast beef topped with Swiss, caramelized onions, and au jus. Served on a toasted hoagie roll

The Rachel

$13.95

Hot turkey with Swiss cheese, coleslaw, and Thousand Island dressing. Served on marble rye bread

Bar-B-Que Pulled Pork

$11.95

Stone grilled lager BBQ pork topped with creamy house coleslaw on a toasted brioche roll

Cheesesteak

$13.95

Thin sliced steak topped with smoked gouda and caramelized onions. Served on a toasted hoagie roll

Bang Bang Tacos

$14.95

Breaded shrimp topped with veggie slaw and sweet & spicy sauce. Served in 3 soft shell tortillas

Fried Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$11.95

Crispy fried chicken tossed in a spicy buffalo ranch sauce with lettuce, diced red onions, and Cheddar Jack cheese. Served in a tomato basil tortilla

Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap

$12.95

Grilled chicken tossed in Caesar dressing with sliced romaine and shredded Parmesan

B.L.T

$12.95

Fried pork belly, green leaf lettuce, sliced tomato, and malt vinegar mayo

Pork Tacos

$12.95

Slow-roasted pork, romaine, onions, tomatoes, and shredded Jack cheese in soft shell tortillas

Taphouse Club

$13.95

Sliced deli ham and roasted turkey layered with white toast, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, bacon, and mayo. Available weekdays between 11:00 am - 3:00 pm

Hot Sandwich

$11.95

Quiche

$11.95

double decker heart attack

$29.95Out of stock

Stromboli

10" Stromboli

$15.95

Hand-stretched dough stuffed with layers of ham, pepperoni, capicola, Swiss, provolone, mozzarella, bell peppers, caramelized onions, and tangy mustard

18" Stromboli

$19.95

Hand-stretched dough stuffed with layers of ham, pepperoni, capicola, Swiss, provolone, mozzarella, bell peppers, caramelized onions, and tangy mustard

10" Artisan Pizzas

10" Margherita

$14.95

Virgin olive oil, fresh mozzarella, Parmesan, fresh-ripened roma tomatoes, basil, and seasonings

16" Margherita

$20.95

Virgin olive oil, fresh mozzarella, Parmesan, fresh-ripened roma tomatoes, basil, and seasonings

10" White

$14.95

Garlic butter sauce topped with basil, ricotta. Mozzarella, and Parmesan cheese

16" White

$20.95

Garlic butter sauce topped with basil, ricotta. Mozzarella, and Parmesan cheese

10" Veggie

$15.95

House red sauce, roasted red peppers, shiitake mushrooms, onions, sun-dried tomatoes, spinach, artichokes, and mozzarella

16" Veggie

$21.95

House red sauce, roasted red peppers, shiitake mushrooms, onions, sun-dried tomatoes, spinach, artichokes, and mozzarella

10" Tuscan

$16.95

Pesto sauce, spinach, artichokes, sun-dried tomatoes, kalamata olives, and feta cheese

16" Tuscan

$22.95

Pesto sauce, spinach, artichokes, sun-dried tomatoes, kalamata olives, and feta cheese

10" Barbecue pork

$14.95

Smoky barbecue sauce, Cheddar Jack cheese, and smoked pulled pork

16" Barbecue pork

$20.95

Smoky barbecue sauce, Cheddar Jack cheese, and smoked pulled pork

10" Buffalo Chicken

$14.95

Buffalo sauce, creamy ranch, chunks of chicken, and Cheddar Jack cheese

16" Buffalo Chicken

$20.95

Buffalo sauce, creamy ranch, chunks of chicken, and Cheddar Jack cheese

10" Carnivore

$17.95

House red sauce, Italian sausage, bacon, pit ham, capicola, meatballs, pepperoni, and mozzarella

16" Carnivore

$23.95

House red sauce, Italian sausage, bacon, pit ham, capicola, meatballs, pepperoni, and mozzarella

10" Smoked Bacon Ranch

$15.95

Creamy ranch dressing, smoked bacon, sliced ham, and mozzarella

16" Smoked Bacon Ranch

$21.95

Creamy ranch dressing, smoked bacon, sliced ham, and mozzarella

10 inch cheese

$11.95

10 inch pepperoni

$13.95

16 inch cheese pizza

$15.95

16 inch pepperoni pizza

$17.95

10" Build your own pizza

$11.95

16" Build your own pizza

$15.95

Gluten Free Dough

$3.00

Sides

applesauce

$3.00

Asparagus

$3.00

baked potato

$3.00Out of stock

broccoli

$3.00

Brussel sprouts

$3.00

cole slaw

$3.00

dinner rolls

$3.00

Fries

$3.00

mashed potato

$3.00

onion rings side

$3.00

potato salad

$3.00

side salad

$3.95

Tossed Caesar Salad

$3.95

mac cheese

$3.00

chips

$3.00

side crabby fries

$4.95

Side loaded fries

$4.95

Dessert

Choco Stout Brownie

$7.95

Fried Ice Cream

$6.95

Crème brûlée

$7.95

Apple Pie

$7.95

NY Cheesecake

$8.95

white chocolate blueberry cheesecake

$8.95

peanut butter dream cake

$8.95

Kids Menu

Mini Cheeseburgers

$6.95

Two sliders with American cheese

Mini Pizza

$6.95

5" pizza with mozzarella and marinara. Toppings add'l 0.50

kids Chicken Tenders

$6.95

With choice of BBQ or honey mustard

Grilled Cheese

$6.95

White bread toasted with American cheese

Mac-N-Cheese

$6.95

Pasta with a melted cheddar cheese blend