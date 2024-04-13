Stoneflower Market & Eatery
Food
Small Plates, Soups, Salads
- Potato Tostones$11.00
tomato confifit, saffron aioli, aged spanish manchego, chives
- Country Pate$14.00
bread & butter pickles, dijon mustard, blackberry jam, the pig & the plow baguette
- Campagnelle Mac n' Cheese$14.00
white pepper & tarragon velouté, butterkäse, local chives, the pig & the plow breadcrumbs add guanicale (pork cheek) + $3
- Smoked Salmon Plate$16.00
herb cheese, tomato confit, house crostini, sliced jodar farms egg, red onion, arugula
- Full Baguette Dine In$10.00
served warm with sea salt and butter
- Half Baguette$5.00
served warm with sea salt and butter
- Simple Farm Greens$7.00
greens with house chile oil, grana padano, sea salt, fresh citrus, shaved fennel
- Farmer's Heart$12.00
local greens, cucumber, toasted chickpeas, valbreso feta, lemon oregano vinaigrette, quinoa cracker, pickled onion
- Salade Lyonnaise$14.00
frisée, arugula, fingerling potatoes, olives, sliced jodar egg, spanish chorizo, sherry vinaigrette
- Buttermilk Tomato Bisque$6.00
chive, crouton, arbequina olive oil
- Soup and Salad To Go$12.00
a cup of tomato bisque served with a simple farm greens salad sub a farmer's heart salad +$3
Sandwiches & Quiche
- Quiche of the Day$14.00
jodar farms fresh egg quiche de jour, served with a simple farm greens salad ** Takes extra minutes to prepare
- Melted Gold$15.00
butterkase, smoked provolone, & double gloucester, melted with sea salt, pickled onions, & tomato confit add crispy prosciutto + $3
- Corazon di Hombre$16.00
capicola, prosciutto, fresh mozzarella, shaved lettuce, roasted piquillo peppers, olive oil, salt, fresh oregano, on house focaccia, panini pressed
- The Wild Fox$16.00
river bear smoked turkey, smoked provolone, shaved lettuce, shaved onion, roasted piquillo peppers, garlic confit aioli, dijon mustard, on house focaccia, panini pressed
- The Breeze$16.00
prosciutto, french brie, blackberry jam, arugula, olive oil, sea salt, on house focaccia, panini pressed
- Midnight Club$17.00
mortadella, capicola, hot sopressata, fresh mozzarella, lettuce, hot peppers, shredded onion, garlic aioli, herb vinaigrette, served cold inside a french roll
- The Nautilus Tartine$17.00
smoked salmon, arugula, tomato confit, herb cheese, sliced cooked jodar farms egg, served open-faced on toasted sourdough
- The Croque Madame Tartine$17.00
capicola, bechamel, melted gruyère, and poached jodar farms egg, served open-faced, hot on toasted sourdough
Cheese & Charcuterie
- Small Board$17.00
2 choices - two meats OR two cheeses OR one of each
- Medium Board$25.00
2 choices - three meats OR three cheeses OR two meats and one cheese OR two cheeses and one meat
- Large Board$33.00
4 choices - four meats OR four cheeses OR two meats and two cheese OR three cheeses and one meat OR three meats and one cheese
Entrees
- Toasted Colorado Quinoa$18.00
romesco, chimichurri, pickled carrot, valbreso feta, toasted chickpeas, spring hill microgreens
- Moroccan Lamb Merguez$24.00
spiced lamb sausage, lentil dahl, spiced yogurt, house naan, picked mint, chimichurri, arugula
- Poached Shrimp Lyonnaise$24.00
four large shrimp, fingerling potato, olives, frisee, arugula, sliced jodar farms egg, sherry vinaigrette, spanish chorizo
- Smoked Coq au Vin Blanc$28.00
Kids
Beverages
- Berry Lemonade Kombucha$7.00
- Pineapple Mint Kombucha$7.00
- Blueberry Chai Kombucha$7.00
- Mexican Coke$4.50
- Mexican Sprite$4.50
- Diet Coke$3.50
- San Pellegrino Sparkling$3.50
- San Pellegrino Limonata$3.50
- Lemonade$3.50
- Iced Tea$3.50
- Arnold Palmer$3.50
- Apple Juice$3.50
- Orange Juice$3.00
- Athletic Brewing Upside Dawn Golden Ale$5.00
- Althletic Brewing Running Wild NA IPA$5.00