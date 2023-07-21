Stoner's Pizza Joint Downtown Charlotte, NC
NATION WIDE SPECIALS
STONERS SNACK ATTACK
Large 14" One Topping and Small Stoner's Cheese Stix.
STONERS SUPER DEAL
Get two large 14" specialties
Treat Yourself
Small 10" Two Topping, 3 Half-Baked Chocolate Chip Cookies and a Soda.
2 Really Big
2- 18" Really Big Pizzas with two toppings each, Cut into 12 slices each!
The Blazer
Large 14" 2 topping, Pep-N-Rollie, Cinnamon Rolls and a 2 Liter.
Your Store Specials
Munchies
Small Cheese Stixs
Handfuls of mozzarella baked on our scratch dough. Served with garlic butter and marinara.
Large Cheese stixs
Handfuls of mozzarella baked on our scratch dough. Served with garlic butter and marinara.
Order of Breadsticks
Stoner's dough cut into eight pieces topped with homemade garlic butter and sprinkled with aged parmesan. Served with garlic butter and marinara.
Pep-N-Rollie
Stoner's dough stuffed with pepperoni and mozzarella. Then rolled and cut into six. Served with garlic butter and marinara.
Garlic Knots
Stoner's dough cut into eight pieces then hand knotted and topped with garlic butter and age parmesan. Served with garlic butter and marinara.
2 Breadsticks
Small 10" Pizzas
Small Build Your Own
Let's get creative! You pick the size an toppings, we make the work of art!
Small Traditional Cheese
Topped with mozzarella cheese.
Small Pepperoni
Mozzarella cheese topped with sliced pepperoni
Small Nice to Meat You
Ground beef, pepperoni, italian sausage, ham and bacon. Covered with whole milk-mozzarella cheese.
Small No Brainer Deluxe
Onions, green peppers, mushrooms, Italian sausage, ham, and pepperoni. Covered with whole milk-mozzarella cheese.
Small Buffalo Chicken
Slow-smoked chicken breast over our signature mild sauce. Covered with whole milk-mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of Stoner's homemade ranch.
Small BBQ Chicken
Slow-smoked chicken breast over our signature sweet BBQ sauce. Covered with whole milk-mozzarella cheese.
Small Veggie
Banana peppers, onions, green pepper, mushroom, fresh spinach, fresh tomato & black olives. Covered with whole milk-mozzarella cheese.
Small Hawaiian
Ham & sweet pineapple covered with whole milk-mozzarella cheese.
Small Taco
Stoner's pizza sauce topped with beef, jalapenos, sprinkled with taco seasoning and covered with whole-milk mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of lettuce, tomato, sour cream and buffalo sauce.
Small Italian Steak
Stoners white garlic sauce topped with steak, onions, mushrooms and green peppers. Covered with whole-milk mozzarella cheese.
Large Pizzas 14"
Large Build Your Own
Let's get creative! You pick the size an toppings, we make the work of art!
Large Traditional Cheese
Topped with mozzarella cheese.
Large Pepperoni
Mozzarella cheese topped with sliced pepperoni
Large Nice to Meat You
Ground beef, pepperoni, italian sausage, ham and bacon. Covered with whole milk-mozzarella cheese.
Large No Brainer Deluxe
Onions, green peppers, mushrooms, Italian sausage, ham, and pepperoni. Covered with whole milk-mozzarella cheese.
Large Buffalo Chicken
Slow-smoked chicken breast over our signature mild sauce. Covered with whole milk-mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of Stoner's homemade ranch.
Large BBQ Chicken
Slow-smoked chicken breast over our signature sweet BBQ sauce. Covered with whole milk-mozzarella cheese.
Large Veggie
Banana peppers, onions, green pepper, mushroom, fresh spinach, fresh tomato & black olives. Covered with whole milk-mozzarella cheese.
Large Hawaiian
Ham & sweet pineapple covered with whole milk-mozzarella cheese.
Large Taco
Stoner's pizza sauce topped with beef, jalapenos, sprinkled with taco seasoning and covered with whole-milk mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of lettuce, tomato, sour cream and buffalo sauce.
Large Italian Steak
Stoners white garlic sauce topped with steak, onions, mushrooms and green peppers. Covered with whole-milk mozzarella cheese.
Really Big Pizzas 18"
Really Big Build Your Own
Let's get creative! You pick the size an toppings, we make the work of art!
Really Big Traditional Cheese
Topped with mozzarella cheese.
Really Big Pepperoni
Mozzarella cheese topped with sliced pepperoni
Really Big Nice to Meat You
Ground beef, pepperoni, italian sausage, ham and bacon. Covered with whole milk-mozzarella cheese.
Really Big No Brainer Deluxe
Onions, green peppers, mushrooms, Italian sausage, ham, and pepperoni. Covered with whole milk-mozzarella cheese.
Really Big Buffalo Chicken
Slow-smoked chicken breast over our signature mild sauce. Covered with whole milk-mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of Stoner's homemade ranch.
Really Big BBQ Chicken
Slow-smoked chicken breast over our signature sweet BBQ sauce. Covered with whole milk-mozzarella cheese.
Really Big Veggie
Banana peppers, onions, green pepper, mushroom, fresh spinach, fresh tomato & black olives. Covered with whole milk-mozzarella cheese.
Really Big Hawaiian
Ham & sweet pineapple covered with whole milk-mozzarella cheese.
Really Big Taco
Stoner's pizza sauce topped with beef, jalapenos, sprinkled with taco seasoning and covered with whole-milk mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of lettuce, tomato, sour cream and buffalo sauce.
Really Big Italian Steak
Stoners white garlic sauce topped with steak, onions, mushrooms and green peppers. Covered with whole-milk mozzarella cheese.
Jumbo Wings
5 Wing
5 Delicious Smoked Jumbo Wings Sauced in Your Favorite Flavor!
10 Wing
10 Delicious Smoked Jumbo Wings Sauced in Your Favorite Flavor!
5 Boneless Nugz
5 Breaded boneless chicken nugz sauced in your favorite flavor.
10 Boneless Nugz
10 Breaded boneless chicken nugz sauced in your favorite flavor.
Sandwiches
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Smoked buffalo chicken topped with melted mozzarella, lettuce, tomato and bacon. Served with Stoner's homemade ranch and your choice of chips or breadsticks.
Chicken BLT
Smoked chicken topped with melted mozzarella, lettuce, tomato and bacon. Served with Stoner's homemade ranch and your choice of chips or breadsticks.
Love & Meatballs
Meatballs smothered in Stoner's pizza sauce, aged Parmesan cheese and melted whole-milk mozzarella cheese. Served with chips or breadsticks.
Italian Steak Sandwich
Steak topped with onions, green peppers, mushrooms and mozzarella cheese. Served with chips or breadsticks.
Stromboli/Calzone
Stromboli
Stoner's dough stuffed with your choice of three toppings then covered with whole-milk mozzarella cheese and rolled. Served with garlic butter and marinara.
Small Calzone
Stoner's dough filled with ricotta, mozzarella cheese and your choice of toppings then folded in a moon shape. Served with garlic butter and marinara.
Large Calzone
Stoner's dough filled with ricotta, mozzarella cheese and your choice of toppings then folded in a moon shape. Served with garlic butter and marinara.
Buffalo Chicken Stromboli
Stoner's dough stuffed with smoked buffalo chicken, feta covered with whole-milk mozzarella cheese then rolled. Served with bleu cheese.
Quality Greens
House Salad
Diced tomato, whole-milk mozzarella & croutons with your choice of dressing.
Caesar Salad
Fresh-cut romaine lettuce, with aged parmesan cheese & croutons with creamy Caesar dressing.
Chicken Caesar Salad
Fresh-cut romaine lettuce, topped with slow smoked chicken, aged parmesan cheese, and croutons with creamy Caesar dressing.
Meat Your Greens Salad
Diced tomato, slow-smoked chicken, ham, crispy bacon & whole-milk mozzarella with your choice of dressing.
Almost Greek Salad
Slow-smoked chicken, banana peppers, black olives, tomatoes, onions, feta & whole-milk mozzarella with your choice of dressing.
Sweet Stuff
Cookies
Warm, half-baked chocolate chip cookie cooked fresh per order! Yum!
Sweet Sticks
Stoner's dough cut into eight pieces, then topped with butter and cinnamon sugar. Served with cream cheese icing.
Cinnamon Rolls
Six cinnamon sugar rolls baked then topped with butter, cream cheese and more cinnamon sugar. Served with cream cheese icing.
Cheesecake Stromboli
A slice of New York-styled cheesecake wrapped in dough with your choice of flavor sauce, then topped with butter and cinnamon sugar. Served with cream cheese icing.
Cheesecake Slice
A slice of New York-style cheesecake!
Fudged Over Brownie
A brownie brick topped with warm fudge and creamy icing.