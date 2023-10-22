Dinner Menu

Appetizer

Buffalo Cauliflower
$9.00Out of stock

Deep Fried Cauliflower tossed in house buffalo sauce, w/ blue cheese

Spicy Lemon Fried Shrimp
$10.00

6 pieces fried, tossed in spicy lemon sauce

The Go To
$15.00

Deep fried chicken breast strips w/ seasoned fries.

Gold Diggers
$14.00

No Sauce, Drippy Old Bay, Smack’n Sauce

Smack’n Deviled Eggs
$14.00

Served W/ Shrimp

The Smack ‘N Dilla
$18.00

Our Birria style quesadilla with your choice of beef or chicken, comes with Mexican street corn and beef consommé

Nah These Ain’t Mumbo Wings - 8 Piece
$14.00

Fried wings w/ Smack’n Sauce on the side

Nah These Ain’t Mumbo Wings - 14 Piece
$24.00

Fried wings w/ Smack’n Sauce on the side

Wings - 8 Piece
$14.00
Wings - 14 Piece
$24.00
Crab Eggrolls
$21.00

Or market price

Entree

Smackn Fried Rice
$9.00

Fried rice with peppers and onions.

The Gold Digger and Friends
$19.00

Fried Salmon Nuggets & Seasoned Fries

Fish and Grits
$22.00

Deep fried whiting over cajun grits w/ turkey chorizo cream sauce.

The Friday Original
$23.00

3pc fried whiting, 4pc fried shrimp and Smack’N Cheese

The Diddy
$26.00

Blackened 7oz teriyaki glazed salmon served with jasmine rice and Grilled asparagus.

Jambalaya
$28.00

Turkey andouille sauge, chicken, shrimp, w/ White rice.

Rasta Pasta
$30.00

Penne noodles, mixed peppers & onions, chicken & shrimp.

The Knockout
$35.00

Grilled lamb chops with teriyaki drizzle served w/ Smack n Cheese & Kale

Caesar Salad
$10.00

Burgers and Things

Ceasar Salad
$10.00

Romaine lettuce, parmesean cheese, Crouton, Cheese, Caesar dressing

The 1839*
$16.00

A 4oz Ground Beef Patty grilled to perfection, w/ caramelized onions, shredded romaine lettuce, american

The Big Birdie*
$16.00

6oz Grilled chicken breast on a toasted brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, pickles and pepper jack cheese.

Gold Digger PoBoy*
$19.00

Deep fried salmon nuggets on a toasted roll with pickled jalapeño slaw, tomatoes and mayo.

sides

Asparagus
$5.00
Kale Greens
$5.00
Mashed Potatoes
$5.00
Rice (Jasmin)
$5.00
Sauteed Spinach
$5.00
Seasoned Fries
$5.00
Smackn Cheese
$5.00
Broccoli
$5.00
Shrimp
$7.00
Chicken
$8.00
Salmon
$10.00
Lamb Chop
$8.00

Drink Menu

Cocktails

•Smack N' swirl
$12.00

Frozen Margarita

Smack N' Swirl Pitcher
$45.00
•French 75
$18.00

Gin, Champagne, fresh squeezed lemon juice, simple syrup

Smack Cran mule
$16.00

Cognac, ginger beer, fresh lime juice w/ splash of Cranberry

Blackberry Sidecar
$18.00

Cognac, muddled black berries, fresh lemon juice, triple sec

7 Streeter: Uptown
$20.00

This is our version of a strong Island!!!

•Jalapeño Pineapple margarita
$14.00

Tequila, Cointreau, sour mix, Pineapple juice, garnish w/ 2 Jalapeño wheels

•Cadillac Margarita
$22.00

Patron, Grand Marnier, lime juice, sour mix

•Strawberry Henny
$16.00

Hennessy w/ strawberry purse triple sec & lemonade

•Trash Can
$17.00

Vodka, gin, rum, blue curacao, Peach schnapps, and 1 can of red bull

Old Fashion
$16.00

Bourbon or rye Whiskey simple syrup 2 dashes Angostura bitters

7th Streeter: Downtown
$14.00
Electric Lemonade
$13.00
Sidecar
$17.00
Daiquiri
$12.00
Beer
$7.00
Wine
$11.00
Long Island
$16.00
margarita
$12.00
green tea
$12.00

Top Shelf

Casamigos blanco
$16.00Out of stock
Lobos
$16.00
Patron
$16.00
Casamigos reposado
$16.00
Don Julio reposado
$16.00
Don Julio blanco
$16.00Out of stock
Grand Manier
$16.00
Hennessy
$16.00
Makers Mark
$16.00Out of stock
Bulleit
$16.00Out of stock
Jameson
$16.00
Grey Goose
$16.00Out of stock
Titos
$16.00
Ciroc
$16.00
Malibu
$16.00Out of stock
Teramana
$16.00
Espolon Rep
$16.00Out of stock
White Hennessy
$20.00
Jack Daniels
$16.00

Shot - Rail

Whiskey
$11.00
Tequila
$11.00
Vodka
$11.00
Rum
$11.00
Gin
$11.00

Mocktails

Triple Delight
$5.00
The Smacker
$5.00
The Avenue
$5.00

N/A Bev

Club Soda
$4.00
Coke
$4.00
Cranberry Juice
$4.00
Diet Coke
$4.00
Ginger Ale
$4.00
Lemonade
$4.00
Orange Juice
$4.00
Pineapple Juice
$4.00
Sprite
$4.00