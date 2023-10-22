Stop Smackn LLC 1839 7th Street Northwest
Dinner Menu
Appetizer
Deep Fried Cauliflower tossed in house buffalo sauce, w/ blue cheese
6 pieces fried, tossed in spicy lemon sauce
Deep fried chicken breast strips w/ seasoned fries.
No Sauce, Drippy Old Bay, Smack’n Sauce
Served W/ Shrimp
Our Birria style quesadilla with your choice of beef or chicken, comes with Mexican street corn and beef consommé
Fried wings w/ Smack’n Sauce on the side
Or market price
Entree
Fried rice with peppers and onions.
Fried Salmon Nuggets & Seasoned Fries
Deep fried whiting over cajun grits w/ turkey chorizo cream sauce.
3pc fried whiting, 4pc fried shrimp and Smack’N Cheese
Blackened 7oz teriyaki glazed salmon served with jasmine rice and Grilled asparagus.
Turkey andouille sauge, chicken, shrimp, w/ White rice.
Penne noodles, mixed peppers & onions, chicken & shrimp.
Grilled lamb chops with teriyaki drizzle served w/ Smack n Cheese & Kale
Burgers and Things
Romaine lettuce, parmesean cheese, Crouton, Cheese, Caesar dressing
A 4oz Ground Beef Patty grilled to perfection, w/ caramelized onions, shredded romaine lettuce, american
6oz Grilled chicken breast on a toasted brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, pickles and pepper jack cheese.
Deep fried salmon nuggets on a toasted roll with pickled jalapeño slaw, tomatoes and mayo.
sides
Drink Menu
Cocktails
Frozen Margarita
Gin, Champagne, fresh squeezed lemon juice, simple syrup
Cognac, ginger beer, fresh lime juice w/ splash of Cranberry
Cognac, muddled black berries, fresh lemon juice, triple sec
This is our version of a strong Island!!!
Tequila, Cointreau, sour mix, Pineapple juice, garnish w/ 2 Jalapeño wheels
Patron, Grand Marnier, lime juice, sour mix
Hennessy w/ strawberry purse triple sec & lemonade
Vodka, gin, rum, blue curacao, Peach schnapps, and 1 can of red bull
Bourbon or rye Whiskey simple syrup 2 dashes Angostura bitters