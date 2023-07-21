Forza Storico 1198 Howell Mill Rd NE Ste 20
Antipasti
Focaccia Bread Service
Rosemary-sea salt focaccia
Antipasti Platter
Prosciutto san daniele, coppa, schiacciata salame, salame di Napoli, pecorino, proscuitto & provolone stuffed cherry peppers, seasonal frittata, preserved mushrooms, radicchio salad, rosemary-sea salt focaccia
Prosciutto Mozzarella
Prosciutto san daniele, mozzarella, rosemary-sea salt focaccia
Carciofo Fritto Alla Romana
Fried roman artichoke, lemon
Fritto Misto Di Mare
Calamari, shrimp, branzino, lemon salt. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of food-borne illness
Suppli
Fried risotto, mozzarella, pomodoro, grana
Polpette
Berkshire pork meatballs, sugo di pomodoro, grana, rosemary-sea salt focaccia
Tonno Crudo
Yellowfin tuna, sun-dried tomatoes, basil, pine nuts, lemon juice. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of food-borne illness
Polpo
Grilled octopus, cannellini beans, calabrian chili pesto, arugula. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of food-borne illness
Insalate
Mista
Mixed greens, roman cipollini, artichoke, almonds, honey-saba vinaigrette
Radicchio
Shaved radicchio, raisins, pine nuts, honey vinaigrette
Finocchio
Fennel, olives, orange slices, citrus vinaigrette
Caprese
Mozzarella di bufala, heirloom tomatoes, basil, balsamic vinegar, basil oil
Verdure
Pasta
Cacio e Pepe
House made chitarra, toasted sarawak pepper, Pecorino. Time-sensitive pasta above. Forget your manners/please eat immediately
Carbonara
House made chitarra, guanciale, pancetta, egg yolk, Pecorino. Time-sensitive pasta above. Forget your manners/please eat immediately. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of food-borne illness
Cappelletti Spinaci
Braised spinach, smoked ricotta, Pecorino, mozzarella filled cappelletti, toasted almonds, brown butter, sage, grana
Tagliatelle alla Bolognese
House made tagliatelle, beef, pork ragu, grana
Chitarra Arrabbiata
House made chitarra, arrabiata sugo, mozzarella di bufala, basil, grana
Amatriciana
Rigatoni, guanciale, sugo di pomodoro, Pecorino
Linguine Gamberi
House made linguine, Atlantic shrimp, pistachio basil pesto
Penne alla Vodka
Guanciale, pomodoro vodka sugo, grana
Kid's Rigatoni
Special Pasta
Secondi
Branzino
Grilled Mediterranean sea bass filet, roasted potato, roasted tomato, red onion, fennel, salsa Verde
Salmone
Salmon filet, asparagus, cherry tomatoes, faba puree, leeks, chili oil. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of food-borne illness
Saltimbocca
Sautéed veal, prosciutto, sage, lemon
Pollo alla Diavola
Lemon-rosemary brined whole Cornish hen, calabrian chili oil, sautéed spinach
Tagliata di Manzo
Porcini rubbed bavette steak, arugula, red wine vinaigrette, lemon. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of food-borne illness