Antipasti

Focaccia Bread Service

$6.00

Rosemary-sea salt focaccia

Antipasti Platter

$28.00

Prosciutto san daniele, coppa, schiacciata salame, salame di Napoli, pecorino, proscuitto & provolone stuffed cherry peppers, seasonal frittata, preserved mushrooms, radicchio salad, rosemary-sea salt focaccia

Prosciutto Mozzarella

$26.00

Prosciutto san daniele, mozzarella, rosemary-sea salt focaccia

Carciofo Fritto Alla Romana

$14.00

Fried roman artichoke, lemon

Fritto Misto Di Mare

$18.00

Calamari, shrimp, branzino, lemon salt. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of food-borne illness

Suppli

$14.00

Fried risotto, mozzarella, pomodoro, grana

Polpette

$16.00

Berkshire pork meatballs, sugo di pomodoro, grana, rosemary-sea salt focaccia

Tonno Crudo

$17.00

Yellowfin tuna, sun-dried tomatoes, basil, pine nuts, lemon juice. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of food-borne illness

Polpo

$24.00

Grilled octopus, cannellini beans, calabrian chili pesto, arugula. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of food-borne illness

Insalate

Mista

$12.00

Mixed greens, roman cipollini, artichoke, almonds, honey-saba vinaigrette

Radicchio

$12.00

Shaved radicchio, raisins, pine nuts, honey vinaigrette

Finocchio

$12.00

Fennel, olives, orange slices, citrus vinaigrette

Caprese

$14.00

Mozzarella di bufala, heirloom tomatoes, basil, balsamic vinegar, basil oil

Verdure

Spinaci

$9.00

Sautéed spinach, toasted garlic, chili flakes

Cavolfiore

$9.00

Cauliflower, brown butter, red pepper, pine nuts

Fagiolini

$9.00

Green beans, almond basil pesto

Broccolini

$9.00

Sautéed broccolini, garlic, calabrian chili

Funghi

$9.00

Roasted king trumpet mushrooms, anchovy butter, lemon zest, herbs

Pasta

Cacio e Pepe

$20.00

House made chitarra, toasted sarawak pepper, Pecorino. Time-sensitive pasta above. Forget your manners/please eat immediately

Carbonara

$25.00

House made chitarra, guanciale, pancetta, egg yolk, Pecorino. Time-sensitive pasta above. Forget your manners/please eat immediately. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of food-borne illness

Cappelletti Spinaci

$24.00

Braised spinach, smoked ricotta, Pecorino, mozzarella filled cappelletti, toasted almonds, brown butter, sage, grana

Tagliatelle alla Bolognese

$25.00

House made tagliatelle, beef, pork ragu, grana

Chitarra Arrabbiata

$20.00

House made chitarra, arrabiata sugo, mozzarella di bufala, basil, grana

Amatriciana

$24.00

Rigatoni, guanciale, sugo di pomodoro, Pecorino

Linguine Gamberi

$28.00

House made linguine, Atlantic shrimp, pistachio basil pesto

Penne alla Vodka

$22.00

Guanciale, pomodoro vodka sugo, grana

Kid's Rigatoni

$15.00

Special Pasta

$19.00

Secondi

Branzino

$31.00

Grilled Mediterranean sea bass filet, roasted potato, roasted tomato, red onion, fennel, salsa Verde

Salmone

$27.00

Salmon filet, asparagus, cherry tomatoes, faba puree, leeks, chili oil. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of food-borne illness

Saltimbocca

$24.00

Sautéed veal, prosciutto, sage, lemon

Pollo alla Diavola

$27.00

Lemon-rosemary brined whole Cornish hen, calabrian chili oil, sautéed spinach

Tagliata di Manzo

$32.00

Porcini rubbed bavette steak, arugula, red wine vinaigrette, lemon. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of food-borne illness

Dolce

Affogato

$8.00

Gelato

Nutella Tart

$7.00

Tiramisu

$8.00

Wine

Glass

Prosecco

$14.00

Prosecco "Trevenezie"

$13.00

Franciacorta Brut

$19.00

Prosecco Rose

$14.00

Passo Bianco GL

$13.00

Rebola GL

$18.00

Strati GL

$16.00

Mada GL

$15.00

Ciuri GL

$14.00

Etna Bianco GL

$14.00

Gavi di Gavi GL

$14.00

Grillo GL

$13.00Out of stock

Langhe Arneis GL

$16.00

Lugana GL

$14.00

Pinot Grigio GL

$14.00

Verdeca GL

$13.00

Vermentino GL

$15.00

P's Rosé

$14.00

Passo Rosso GL

$13.00

Caciara GL

$15.00

Etna Rosso GL

$17.00

Pinot Nero GL

$14.00

Ventisei Rosso GL

$14.00

Langhe Nebbiolo GL

$16.00

Aglianico GL

$15.00

Yantra GL

$17.00

Perricone GL

$16.00

Barbera GL

$17.00

Chianti Classico GL

$15.00

Montepulciano GL

$15.00

Valpolicella Ripasso GL

$17.00

Susumaniello GL

$16.00

01 Roma GL

$16.00

Tempranillo GL

$18.00

Il Fauno GL

$18.00

Greppicante GL

$18.00

Barolo Monfalletto GL

$29.00

Amarone della Valpolicella GL

$23.00

Brunello di Montalcino GL

$28.00

Bottle

Franciacorta Brut BTL

$89.00

Lambrusco BTL

$48.00

Le Contesse BTL

$56.00

Prosecco Rosé BTL

$56.00

Passo Bianco BTL

$52.00

Rebola BTL

$72.00

Strati BTL

$64.00

Mada BTL

$60.00

Etna Bianco BTL

$56.00

Alice BTL

$52.00

Ciuri BTL

$56.00

Pinot Grigio BTL

$56.00

Gavi di Gavi BTL

$56.00

Vermentino BTL

$60.00

Langhe Arneis BTL

$64.00

Lugana BTL

$56.00

P's Posé BTL

$56.00

Caciara BTL

$60.00

Passo Rosso BTL

$52.00

Merlot BTL

$68.00

Dado BTL

$115.00

Etna Rosso BTL

$68.00

Pinot Nero BTL

$56.00

Ventisei Rosso BTL

$56.00

Aglianico BTL

$60.00

Yantra BTL

$68.00

Barbera BTL

$68.00

Chianti Classico BTL

$60.00

Montepulciano BTL

$56.00

Valpolicella Ripasso BTL

$68.00

01 Roma BTL

$64.00

Tempranillo BTL

$72.00

Il Fauno BTL

$72.00

Greppicante BTL

$72.00

Barolo Monfalletto BTL

$116.00

Brunello di Montalcino BTL

$112.00

NA Beverage

Club Soda

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$5.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Lemonade

$5.00

Orange Juice

$5.00

Redbull

$6.00

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Sparkling Water

$4.00

Spring Water

$4.00

Sprite

$3.00

Tonic

$3.00

Coffee

Double Espresso

$4.00

Espresso

$2.50

Americano

$3.00

Cappuccino

$3.50

Macchiato

$3.50

Latte

$3.50

Spirits

Agave

Bosscal Mezcal

$15.00

Cazadores Blanco

$14.00

Cazadores Reposado

$16.00

Don Fulano Anejo

$20.00

Don Fulano Blanco

$14.00

Don Fulano Reposado

$18.00

Don Julio 1942

$42.00

Dulce Vida Anejo

$18.00

Dulce Vida Blanco

$14.00

Dulce Vida Reposado

$16.00

El Tesoro Anejo

$18.00

El Tesoro Blanco

$14.00

El Tesoro Reposado

$16.00

Fortaleza Anejo

$20.00

Fortaleza Blanco

$16.00

Ilegal Joven Mexcal

$14.00

La Luna Mezcal

$14.00

Patron El Cielo

$34.00

Patron Silver

$14.00

Santa Teresa 1796

$14.00

Siete Misterios (well)

$12.00

Teremana Blanco

$14.00

Teremana Reposado

$16.00

Twenty One Reposado

$17.00

Twenty One Silver (well)

$12.00

Bourbon/Rye

Angel's Envy

$16.00

Basil Hayden's

$16.00

Bulleit

$14.00

Bulleit Rye

$14.00

Crown Royal

$14.00

Four Roses Single Barrel

$14.00

High West Double Rye

$14.00

Jack Daniel's

$14.00

James E. Pepper (well)

$12.00

Knob Creek

$14.00

Knob Creek Rye

$14.00

Old Soul

$14.00

Whistle Pig 10yr

$24.00

Woodford Reserve

$14.00

Buffalo Trace

$14.00

Brandy/Cognac

Bache Gabrielson (well)

$12.00

Pisco Caravedo

$14.00

Gin

Bar Hill

$14.00

Bombay Sapphire

$14.00

Bristow

$14.00

Fords

$14.00

Gunpowder

$14.00

Hayman's

$12.00

Tanqueray Ten

$14.00

Uncle Val's

$14.00

Irish/Scotch

Buchanan's 12yr

$16.00

Chivas Regal

$14.00

Dewars (well)

$12.00

Glenlivet 12yr

$16.00

Laphroaig 10yr

$14.00

Macallan 12yr

$24.00

Redbrest 12yr

$16.00

Slane

$14.00

Suntory Toki

$14.00

Rum

Bacardi Superior (well)

$12.00

Novo Fogo Cachaca

$14.00

Santa Teresa 1796

$14.00

Vodka

Breckenridge (well)

$12.00

Cat Head

$14.00

Grey Goose

$14.00

Grey Goose Citroen

$14.00

Birra

Polar

$7.00

Dolomiti Pils

$7.00

Dolomiti Rossa

$8.00

Numerotre

$6.00

Bionda

$6.00

Amari

Amaro Montenegro

$10.00

Angostura

$10.00

Averna

$10.00

Braulio

$10.00

Caffe Amaro

$10.00

Cardamaro

$10.00

Ciociaro

$10.00

Cynar

$10.00

Fernet Branca

$10.00

Foro

$10.00

Heirloom Pineapple

$10.00

Lucano

$10.00

Luxardo Abano

$10.00

Meletti

$10.00

Nardini

$10.00

Nonino

$10.00

Pasubio

$10.00

Rabarbaro Zucca

$10.00

Sfumato

$10.00

Tosolini

$10.00

Vecchio Amaro del Capo

$10.00

Celebrations

Celebration Prosecco

$3.00

Celebration Gelato

$3.00

Pre-Fixe Menu

$75

$75.00

$95

$95.00

$110

$110.00